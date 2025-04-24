Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,957 in the last 365 days.

AXIS Completes Previously Announced Transaction With Enstar

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital” or “AXIS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS) and Enstar Group Limited (“Enstar”) (Nasdaq: ESGR) announced today that they have completed a loss portfolio transfer (“LPT”) transaction, covering reinsurance segment reserves predominantly attributable to casualty portfolios related to 2021 and prior underwriting years.

The LPT reinsurance agreement covers reinsurance segment reserves totalling $3.1 billion at September 30, 2024, and is structured as a 75% ground-up quota share, with AXIS retroceding $2.3 billion of reinsurance segment reserves to Enstar.

The LPT reinsurance agreement was provided by Enstar’s wholly owned subsidiary, Cavello Bay Reinsurance Limited, which has S&P and AM Best 'A' financial strength ratings.

Completion of the transaction followed receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of various other closing conditions.

About AXIS Capital
AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $6.1 billion at September 30, 2024, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

About Enstar

Enstar is a NASDAQ-listed global insurance group that offers innovative capital release solutions through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Lichtenstein and Belgium. A market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, Enstar has acquired more than 120 companies and portfolios since its formation in 2001. For further information about Enstar, see www.enstargroup.com.

AXIS Contacts: Enstar Contacts:
   
For Investors: For Investors:
Cliff Gallant Matthew Kirk
+1 (415) 262-6843 +1 (201) 743-7734
investorrelations@axiscapital.com  investor.relations@enstargroup.com 
   
For Media:  For Media: 
Nichola Liboro  Jenna Kerr
+1 (917) 705-4579 +44 (0) 771-4487-187
nichola.liboro@axiscapital.com
 communications@enstargroup.com
   

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AXIS Completes Previously Announced Transaction With Enstar

Distribution channels: Environment, Insurance Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more