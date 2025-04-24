Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Q1 2025
BATON ROUGE, La., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Business First reported net income available to common shareholders of $19.2 million or $0.65 per diluted common share, increases of $4.1 million and $0.14, respectively, compared to the linked quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $19.3 million or $0.65 per diluted common share, a decrease of $0.2 million and $0.01, from the linked quarter.
“We are excited to start the year off with solid earnings,” said Jude Melville, chairman, president and CEO of Business First Bancshares. “We increased our capital, our reserves, and our per share tangible book value at healthy rates, while demonstrating diversity of our revenue streams and growth of margins in our core spread business. We are also proud of our less tangible development, continuing to integrate our latest acquisition and implementing a number of technological initiatives including preparation for our core conversion in the second quarter, investments that will enable us to provide high quality and more efficient service for our client base into the future.”
On Thursday, April 24, 2025, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly preferred dividend in the amount of $18.75 per share, which is the full quarterly dividend of 1.875% based on the per annum rate of 7.50%. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly common dividend based upon financial performance for the first quarter in the amount of $0.14 per share of common stock. The preferred and common dividends will be paid on May 31, 2025, or as soon thereafter as practicable, to the shareholders of record as of May 15, 2025.
Quarterly Highlights
- Solid Core Performance. Return to common shareholders on average assets, on an annualized basis, was 1.00% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, or 1.01% on a non-GAAP basis, compared to 0.78% or 1.00% on a non-GAAP basis for the linked quarter.
- Net Interest Margin (NIM) Expansion. Net interest income totaled $66.0 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.68% and 2.91%, respectively, compared to $65.7 million, 3.61% and 2.77% for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) were 3.64% and 2.86% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 3.56% and 2.72% (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.0 million) for the linked quarter. The increases of 8 basis points (bps) and 14 bps were driven by a reduction in Business First's overall cost of funding.
- Noninterest Income Investments. Various noninterest income channels produced solid aggregate returns. Loan sales, mostly attributable to Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, produced income of $1.3 million, an increase of $1.0 million when compared to the linked quarter, along with continued consistent performance in the swap business with revenue of $739,000. Appreciation and income from our equity investments also produced income of $751,000 for the quarter.
-
Capital Growth. Common equity to total assets increased from 9.26% to 9.69% compared to the linked quarter. Tangible common equity to tangible assets increased from 7.63% to 8.06%, 5.64% or 22.89% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. The increase was largely driven by quarterly earnings, which accounted for approximately 69.9%, or 32 bps. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share increased from $19.92 at Dec. 31, 2024, to $20.84 at March 31, 2025, 4.62% or 18.73% annualized.
Statement of Financial Condition
Loans
Loans held for investment were flat compared to the linked quarter with a decrease of $480,000 or .01%, .03% annualized. Real estate construction loans decreased $36.8 million from the linked quarter, compared to an increase of $49.8 million from the linked quarter in real estate residential loans, largely due to the conversion of multi- family construction to permanent financing. Based on unpaid principal balances, Texas- based loans represented approximately 41% of the overall loan portfolio as of March 31, 2025, no change from the linked quarter.
Credit Quality
Credit quality metrics regressed with isolated credit migration occurring during the quarter. The ratio of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment increased 27 bps to 0.69% at March 31, 2025, while the ratio of nonperforming assets compared to total assets increased 16 bps to 0.55% compared to the linked quarter.
The increase in loans past due 90 days and accruing is attributable to a single $4.6 million relationship. The increase in nonaccrual loans is largely attributable to two relationships with outstanding balances of $8.4 million for which Business First reserved a total of $2.3 million during the quarter.
Securities
The securities portfolio increased $27.0 million, or 3.02%, from the linked quarter, impacted by $12.9 million in positive fair value adjustments and the remainder of the increase was primarily attributed to purchases of mortgage-backed securities. The securities portfolio, based on estimated fair value, represented 11.83% of total assets as of March 31, 2025.
Deposits
Deposits decreased $53.1 million or 0.82%, 3.31% annualized, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to the linked quarter. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $48.7 million, with the decline driven primarily by customer withdrawals as opposed to full account closures. New account openings continued in the quarter led by our Houston, Dallas, and Southwest Louisiana regions. Business First generated approximately $379.9 million from new deposit accounts during the quarter.
Borrowings
Borrowings decreased $49.2 million or 10.17%, from the linked quarter due primarily to a reduction in short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances and a $7.0 million redemption of subordinated debt by Business First.
Shareholders’ Equity
Shareholders' equity increased $26.8 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) increased $10.1 million or 16.12%, during the quarter due to positive after-tax fair value adjustments in the securities portfolio. Book value per common share increased to $25.51 at March 31, 2025, compared to $24.62 at Dec. 31, 2024 due to strong earnings and positive fair value adjustments attributable to the securities portfolio. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share increased from $19.92 at Dec. 31, 2024, to $20.84 at March 31, 2025, 4.62% or 18.73% annualized.
Results of Operations
Net Interest Income
For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, net interest income totaled $66.0 million, compared to $65.7 million from the linked quarter. Loan and interest-earning asset yields of 6.99% and 6.35%, decreased 6 and 3 bps, respectively, compared to 7.05% and 6.38% from the linked quarter. However, net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.68% and 2.91% compared to 3.61% and 2.77% for the linked quarter. The overall cost of funds, which included noninterest-bearing deposits, declined 11 bps from 2.93% from the linked quarter to 2.82% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, through continued management of deposit costs.
Non-GAAP net interest income (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) totaled $65.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $64.7 million (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.0 million) for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) were 3.64% and 2.86%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 3.56% and 2.72% (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.0 million) for the linked quarter. Excluding loan discount accretion, loan yields decreased 4 bps to 6.94% from 6.98%, and interest earnings asset yields decreased 3 bps to 6.30% from 6.33%, compared to the linked quarter.
Provision for Credit Losses
During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, Business First recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.8 million, compared to $6.7 million from the linked quarter. The linked quarter's reserve was primarily associated with the Oakwood acquisition on October 1, 2024. The current quarter’s reserve was largely associated with $2.3 million in additional individual reserves for two commercial lending relationships, resulting in a 30.7% coverage ratio of their remaining book balances as of March 31, 2025.
Other Income
For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, other income increased $1.4 million or 11.55%, compared to the linked quarter. The net increase was largely attributable to a $1.0 million increase in gain on sales of loans, attributable to SBA sales, a $630,000 gain on extinguishment of debt related to an early redemption of $7.0 million in subordinated debt, and a $565,000 increase in pass-through income on equity investments, offset by a $549,000 reduction in swap fee income.
Other Expenses
For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, other expenses increased by $1.0 million or 2.03%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase was largely attributable to a $1.4 million increase in salaries and benefits, of which $430,000 were associated with acquisition-related expenses attributable to retention, severance, and stay payments, and the remainder largely associated with merit increases and annual reset in FICA taxes and bonus accruals.
Return on Assets and Common Equity
Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.00% and 10.48% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 0.78% and 8.23%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.01% and 10.53% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 1.00% and 10.58%, for the linked quarter.
Conference Call and Webcast
Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time. Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 8825623, or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call. The live webcast can be found at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ziae6qsd. On the day of the presentation, the corresponding slide presentation will be available to view on the b1BANK website at https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info.
About Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $7.8 billion in assets, $7.1 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (excludes $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and Texas providing commercial and personal banking products and services. b1BANK is a 2024 Mastercard “Innovation Award” winner and multiyear winner of American Banker Magazine’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as “core” or “tangible”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. “Core” measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management’s opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First’s performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP “core” measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, acquisition- related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). “Tangible” measures adjust common equity by subtracting goodwill, core deposit intangibles, and customer intangibles, net of accumulated amortization. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of Business First’s core business. These non- GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could,” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those factors specified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.
Additional Information
For additional information about Business First, you may obtain Business First’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) free of charge by using the SEC’s EDGAR service on the SEC’s website at www.SEC.gov or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Business First by directing a request to: Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary.
No Offer or Solicitation
This release does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of Business First. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Selected Financial Information
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Balance Sheet Ratios
|Loans (HFI) to Deposits
|92.61
|%
|91.86
|%
|91.32
|%
|Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio
|10.61
|%
|10.18
|%
|9.69
|%
|Loans Receivable Held for Investment (HFI)
|Commercial
|$
|1,862,176
|$
|1,868,675
|$
|1,426,957
|Real Estate:
|Commercial
|2,472,121
|2,483,223
|2,215,889
|Construction
|633,698
|670,502
|662,013
|Residential
|934,357
|884,533
|717,007
|Total Real Estate
|4,040,176
|4,038,258
|3,594,909
|Consumer and Other
|78,567
|74,466
|66,973
|Total Loans (Held for Investment)
|$
|5,980,919
|$
|5,981,399
|$
|5,088,839
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|Balance, Beginning of Period
|$
|54,840
|$
|42,154
|$
|40,414
|Oakwood - PCD ALLL
|-
|8,410
|-
|Charge-offs – Quarterly
|(1,648
|)
|(2,290
|)
|(533
|)
|Recoveries – Quarterly
|671
|654
|141
|Provision for Loan Losses – Quarterly
|3,000
|5,912
|1,143
|Balance, End of Period
|$
|56,863
|$
|54,840
|$
|41,165
|Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI)
|0.95
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.81
|%
|Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans (HFI) (1)
|1.01
|%
|0.98
|%
|0.88
|%
|Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Quarterly Total Loans
|0.02
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.01
|%
|Remaining Loan Purchase Discount
|$
|11,322
|$
|12,121
|$
|11,411
|Nonperforming Assets
|Nonperforming Loans:
|Nonaccrual Loans
|$
|35,915
|$
|24,147
|$
|20,778
|Loans Past Due 90 Days or More
|5,635
|860
|855
|Total Nonperforming Loans
|41,550
|25,007
|21,633
|Other Nonperforming Assets:
|Other Real Estate Owned
|1,282
|5,529
|1,339
|Other Nonperforming Assets
|-
|-
|-
|Total Other Nonperforming Assets
|1,282
|5,529
|1,339
|Total Nonperforming Assets
|$
|42,832
|$
|30,536
|$
|22,972
|Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI)
|0.69
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.43
|%
|Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets
|0.55
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.34
|%
|(1) Allowance for Credit Losses includes the Allowance for Loan Loss and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Selected Financial Information
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Per Share Data
|Basic Earnings per Common Share
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.49
|Diluted Earnings per Common Share
|0.65
|0.51
|0.48
|Dividends per Common Share
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|Book Value per Common Share
|25.51
|24.62
|22.64
|Average Common Shares Outstanding
|29,329,668
|29,311,111
|25,127,187
|Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding
|29,545,921
|29,520,781
|25,429,194
|End of Period Common Shares Outstanding
|29,572,297
|29,552,358
|25,485,383
|Annualized Performance Ratios
|Return to Common Shareholders on Average Assets (1)
|1.00
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.74
|%
|Return to Common Shareholders on Average Common Equity (1)
|10.48
|%
|8.23
|%
|8.51
|%
|Net Interest Margin (1)
|3.68
|%
|3.61
|%
|3.32
|%
|Net Interest Spread (1)
|2.91
|%
|2.77
|%
|2.36
|%
|Efficiency Ratio (2)
|63.85
|%
|63.91
|%
|69.80
|%
|Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets
|$
|7,750,982
|$
|7,721,338
|$
|6,667,527
|Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Common Equity
|742,930
|731,820
|577,643
|Other Expenses
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
|$
|29,497
|$
|28,101
|$
|25,416
|Occupancy and Bank Premises
|3,401
|3,166
|2,514
|Depreciation and Amortization
|2,152
|2,278
|1,676
|Data Processing
|3,236
|3,856
|2,579
|FDIC Assessment Fees
|1,184
|1,009
|828
|Legal and Other Professional Fees
|1,013
|975
|866
|Advertising and Promotions
|1,291
|1,710
|1,145
|Utilities and Communications
|733
|775
|674
|Ad Valorem Shares Tax
|1,125
|1,357
|900
|Directors' Fees
|279
|290
|282
|Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs
|23
|182
|37
|Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses
|250
|168
|340
|Other
|6,394
|5,703
|5,265
|Total Other Expenses
|$
|50,578
|$
|49,570
|$
|42,522
|Other Income
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
|$
|2,860
|$
|2,878
|$
|2,439
|Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities
|(1
|)
|21
|(1
|)
|Debit Card and ATM Fee Income
|1,858
|2,069
|1,776
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income
|808
|990
|579
|Gain on Sales of Loans
|1,256
|252
|139
|Mortgage Origination Income
|110
|36
|69
|Fees and Brokerage Commission
|2,148
|2,063
|1,937
|Gain (Loss) on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned
|(268
|)
|40
|63
|Loss on Disposal of Other Assets
|155
|-
|-
|Gain on Extinguishment of Debt
|630
|-
|-
|Swap Fee Income
|739
|1,288
|229
|Pass-Through Income (Loss) from Other Investments
|751
|186
|294
|Other
|2,180
|2,034
|1,862
|Total Other Income
|$
|13,226
|$
|11,857
|$
|9,386
|(1) Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.
|(2) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Assets
|Cash and Due From Banks
|$
|312,887
|$
|319,098
|$
|185,906
|Federal Funds Sold
|117,422
|197,669
|211,292
|Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell
|50,589
|50,835
|-
|Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values
|920,573
|893,549
|872,903
|Mortgage Loans Held for Sale
|-
|717
|77
|Loans and Lease Receivable
|5,980,919
|5,981,399
|5,088,839
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|(56,863
|)
|(54,840
|)
|(41,165
|)
|Net Loans and Lease Receivable
|5,924,056
|5,926,559
|5,047,674
|Premises and Equipment, Net
|81,582
|81,953
|68,716
|Accrued Interest Receivable
|33,741
|35,872
|29,326
|Other Equity Securities
|40,947
|41,100
|34,940
|Other Real Estate Owned
|1,282
|5,529
|1,339
|Cash Value of Life Insurance
|117,950
|117,645
|100,056
|Deferred Taxes, Net
|25,289
|29,591
|26,800
|Goodwill
|121,691
|121,572
|91,527
|Core Deposit and Customer Intangibles
|16,538
|17,252
|11,372
|Other Assets
|20,181
|18,149
|13,630
|Total Assets
|$
|7,784,728
|$
|7,857,090
|$
|6,695,558
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-Bearing
|$
|1,308,312
|$
|1,357,045
|$
|1,295,050
|Interest-Bearing
|5,149,869
|5,154,286
|4,277,700
|Total Deposits
|6,458,181
|6,511,331
|5,572,750
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
|19,046
|22,621
|17,207
|Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings
|317,352
|355,875
|308,206
|Subordinated Debt
|92,702
|99,760
|99,933
|Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities
|5,000
|5,000
|5,000
|Accrued Interest Payable
|5,356
|5,969
|3,930
|Other Liabilities
|60,779
|57,068
|39,498
|Total Liabilities
|6,958,416
|7,057,624
|6,046,524
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred Stock
|71,930
|71,930
|71,930
|Common Stock
|29,572
|29,552
|25,485
|Additional Paid-In Capital
|501,609
|500,024
|398,511
|Retained Earnings
|276,045
|260,958
|224,742
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|(52,844
|)
|(62,998
|)
|(71,634
|)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|826,312
|799,466
|649,034
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|7,784,728
|$
|7,857,090
|$
|6,695,558
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Interest Income:
|Interest and Fees on Loans
|$
|102,992
|$
|104,697
|$
|85,947
|Interest and Dividends on Securities
|7,265
|7,310
|5,599
|Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks
|3,436
|4,135
|4,465
|Total Interest Income
|113,693
|116,142
|96,011
|Interest Expense:
|Interest on Deposits
|42,439
|44,862
|38,029
|Interest on Borrowings
|5,271
|5,551
|6,451
|Total Interest Expense
|47,710
|50,413
|44,480
|Net Interest Income
|65,983
|65,729
|51,531
|Provision for Credit Losses
|2,812
|6,712
|1,186
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|63,171
|59,017
|50,345
|Other Income:
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
|2,860
|2,878
|2,439
|(Loss) Gain on Sales of Securities
|(1
|)
|21
|(1
|)
|Gain on Sales of Loans
|1,256
|252
|139
|Other Income
|9,111
|8,706
|6,809
|Total Other Income
|13,226
|11,857
|9,386
|Other Expenses:
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
|29,497
|28,101
|25,416
|Occupancy and Equipment Expense
|7,356
|7,087
|5,357
|Merger and Conversion-Related Expense
|250
|168
|340
|Other Expenses
|13,475
|14,214
|11,409
|Total Other Expenses
|50,578
|49,570
|42,522
|Income Before Income Taxes
|25,819
|21,304
|17,209
|Provision for Income Taxes
|5,276
|4,816
|3,639
|Net Income
|20,543
|16,488
|13,570
|Preferred Stock Dividends
|1,350
|1,350
|1,350
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
|$
|19,193
|$
|15,138
|$
|12,220
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Net Interest Margin
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Interest-Earning Assets:
|Total Loans
|$
|5,972,120
|$
|102,992
|6.99
|%
|$
|5,911,183
|$
|104,697
|7.05
|%
|$
|5,026,937
|$
|85,947
|6.88
|%
|Securities
|924,693
|6,614
|2.90
|%
|936,314
|6,707
|2.85
|%
|888,933
|5,599
|2.53
|%
|Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell
|50,836
|651
|5.19
|%
|44,252
|603
|5.42
|%
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks
|315,750
|3,436
|4.41
|%
|346,035
|4,135
|4.75
|%
|330,260
|4,465
|5.44
|%
|Total Interest-Earning Assets
|7,263,399
|113,693
|6.35
|%
|7,237,784
|116,142
|6.38
|%
|6,246,130
|96,011
|6.18
|%
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|(54,711
|)
|.
|(52,130
|)
|(40,526
|)
|Noninterest-Earning Assets
|542,294
|535,684
|461,923
|Total Assets
|$
|7,750,982
|$
|113,693
|$
|7,721,338
|$
|116,142
|$
|6,667,527
|$
|96,011
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|$
|5,141,498
|$
|42,439
|3.35
|%
|$
|5,053,759
|$
|44,862
|3.53
|%
|$
|4,072,600
|$
|38,029
|3.76
|%
|Subordinated Debt
|97,251
|1,262
|5.26
|%
|99,797
|1,331
|5.31
|%
|99,972
|1,356
|5.46
|%
|Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities
|5,000
|99
|8.03
|%
|5,000
|107
|8.51
|%
|5,000
|113
|9.09
|%
|Bank Term Funding Program
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|260,440
|2,788
|4.31
|%
|Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)
|362,092
|3,796
|4.25
|%
|373,236
|3,975
|4.24
|%
|223,501
|2,094
|3.77
|%
|Other Borrowings
|18,321
|114
|2.52
|%
|21,569
|138
|2.55
|%
|16,116
|100
|2.50
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|5,624,162
|47,710
|3.44
|%
|5,553,361
|50,413
|3.61
|%
|4,677,629
|44,480
|3.82
|%
|Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
|1,244,793
|$
|1,292,623
|$
|1,282,815
|Other Liabilities
|67,167
|71,604
|57,510
|Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities
|1,311,960
|1,364,227
|1,340,325
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common Shareholders' Equity
|742,930
|731,820
|577,643
|Preferred Equity
|71,930
|71,930
|71,930
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|814,860
|803,750
|649,573
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|7,750,982
|$
|7,721,338
|$
|6,667,527
|Net Interest Spread
|2.91
|%
|2.77
|%
|2.36
|%
|Net Interest Income
|$
|65,983
|$
|65,729
|$
|51,531
|Net Interest Margin
|3.68
|%
|3.61
|%
|3.32
|%
|Overall Cost of Funds
|2.82
|%
|2.93
|%
|3.00
|%
|NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an Actual/365/366 day count convention.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Measures
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Interest Income:
|Interest income
|$
|113,693
|$
|116,142
|$
|96,011
|Core interest income
|113,693
|116,142
|96,011
|Interest Expense:
|Interest expense
|47,710
|50,413
|44,480
|Core interest expense
|47,710
|50,413
|44,480
|
Provision for Credit Losses:
(b)
|Provision for credit losses
|2,812
|6,712
|1,186
|CECL Oakwood impact (3)
|-
|(4,824
|)
|-
|Core provision expense
|2,812
|1,888
|1,186
|Other Income:
|Other income
|13,226
|11,857
|9,386
|Gain on former bank premises and equipment
|(155
|)
|-
|(50
|)
|Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|1
|(21
|)
|1
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|(630
|)
|-
|-
|Core other income
|12,442
|11,836
|9,337
|Other Expense:
|Other expense
|50,578
|49,570
|42,522
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|(679
|)
|(168
|)
|(715
|)
|Core conversion expenses
|(216
|)
|(463
|)
|-
|Core other expense
|49,683
|48,939
|41,807
|
Pre-Tax Income:
(a)
|Pre-tax income
|25,819
|21,304
|17,209
|CECL Oakwood impact (3)
|-
|4,824
|-
|Gain on former bank premises and equipment
|(155
|)
|-
|(50
|)
|Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|1
|(21
|)
|1
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|(630
|)
|-
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|679
|168
|715
|Core conversion expenses
|216
|463
|-
|Core pre-tax income
|25,930
|26,738
|17,875
|
Provision for Income Taxes:
(1)
|Provision for income taxes
|5,276
|4,816
|3,639
|Tax on CECL Oakwood impact (3)
|-
|1,019
|-
|Tax on gain on former bank premises and equipment
|(33
|)
|-
|(11
|)
|Tax on loss (gain) on sale of securities
|0
|(4
|)
|-
|Tax on gain on extinguishment of debt
|(133
|)
|-
|-
|Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2)
|143
|6
|89
|Tax on core conversion expenses
|46
|97
|-
|Core provision for income taxes
|5,299
|5,934
|3,717
|Preferred Dividends:
|Preferred dividends
|1,350
|1,350
|1,350
|Core preferred dividends
|1,350
|1,350
|1,350
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:
|Net income available to common shareholders
|19,193
|15,138
|12,220
|CECL Oakwood impact (3), net of tax
|-
|3,805
|-
|Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax
|(122
|)
|-
|(39
|)
|Loss (gain) on sale of securities, net of tax
|1
|(17
|)
|1
|Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax
|(497
|)
|-
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax
|536
|162
|626
|Core conversion expenses, net of tax
|170
|366
|-
|Core net income available to common shareholders
|$
|19,281
|$
|19,454
|$
|12,808
|Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings available to common shareholders (a+b)
|$
|28,631
|$
|28,016
|$
|18,395
|CECL Oakwood impact (3)
|-
|4,824
|-
|Gain on former bank premises and equipment
|(155
|)
|-
|(50
|)
|Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|1
|(21
|)
|1
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|(630
|)
|-
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|679
|168
|715
|Core conversion expenses
|216
|463
|-
|Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
|$
|28,742
|$
|33,450
|$
|19,061
|Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding
|29,545,921
|29,520,781
|25,429,194
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share:
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.48
|CECL Oakwood impact (3), net of tax
|-
|0.13
|-
|Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax
|-
|-
|(0.00
|)
|Loss (gain) on sale of securities, net of tax
|0.00
|(0.00
|)
|-
|Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax
|(0.02
|)
|-
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|Core conversion expenses, net of tax
|-
|0.01
|-
|Core diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.50
|Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.97
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.72
|CECL Oakwood impact (3)
|-
|0.16
|-
|Gain on former bank premises and equipment
|(0.01
|)
|-
|(0.00
|)
|Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|0.00
|(0.00
|)
|-
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|(0.02
|)
|-
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|0.02
|0.01
|0.03
|Core conversion expenses
|0.01
|0.02
|-
|Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.97
|$
|1.14
|$
|0.75
|(1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21.129% for 2025 and 2024. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates.
|(2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.
|(3) CECL non-purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) provision/unfunded commitment expense attributable to Oakwood.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Measures
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|2023
|Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity:
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|826,312
|$
|799,466
|$
|649,034
|Preferred stock
|(71,930
|)
|(71,930
|)
|(71,930
|)
|Total common shareholders' equity
|754,382
|727,536
|577,104
|Goodwill
|(121,691
|)
|(121,572
|)
|(91,527
|)
|Core deposit and customer intangible
|(16,538
|)
|(17,252
|)
|(11,372
|)
|Total tangible common equity
|$
|616,153
|$
|588,712
|$
|474,205
|Total Assets:
|Total assets
|$
|7,784,728
|$
|7,857,090
|$
|6,695,558
|Goodwill
|(121,691
|)
|(121,572
|)
|(91,527
|)
|Core deposit and customer intangible
|(16,538
|)
|(17,252
|)
|(11,372
|)
|Total tangible assets
|$
|7,646,499
|$
|7,718,266
|$
|6,592,659
|Common shares outstanding
|29,572,297
|29,552,358
|25,485,383
|Book value per common share
|$
|25.51
|$
|24.62
|$
|22.64
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|20.84
|$
|19.92
|$
|18.61
|Common equity to total assets
|9.69
|%
|9.26
|%
|8.62
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|8.06
|%
|7.63
|%
|7.19
|%
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Measures
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Total Quarterly Average Assets
|$
|7,750,982
|$
|7,721,338
|$
|6,667,527
|Total Quarterly Average Common Equity
|$
|742,930
|$
|731,820
|$
|577,643
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|19,193
|$
|15,138
|$
|12,220
|CECL Oakwood impact (3), net of tax
|-
|3,805
|-
|Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax
|(122
|)
|-
|(39
|)
|Loss (gain) on sale of securities, net of tax
|1
|(17
|)
|1
|Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax
|(497
|)
|-
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax
|536
|162
|626
|Core conversion expenses, net of tax
|170
|366
|-
|Core net income available to common shareholders
|$
|19,281
|$
|19,455
|$
|12,808
|Return to common shareholders on average assets (annualized) (2)
|1.00
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.74
|%
|Core return on average assets (annualized) (2)
|1.01
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.77
|%
|Return to common shareholders on average common equity (annualized) (2)
|10.48
|%
|8.23
|%
|8.51
|%
|Core return on average common equity (annualized) (2)
|10.53
|%
|10.58
|%
|8.92
|%
|Interest Income:
|Interest income
|$
|113,693
|$
|116,142
|$
|96,011
|Core interest income
|113,693
|116,142
|96,011
|Interest Expense:
|Interest expense
|47,710
|50,413
|44,480
|Core interest expense
|47,710
|50,413
|44,480
|Other Income:
|Other income
|13,226
|11,857
|9,386
|Gain on former bank premises and equipment
|(155
|)
|-
|(50
|)
|Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|1
|(21
|)
|1
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|(630
|)
|-
|-
|Core other income
|12,442
|11,836
|9,337
|Other Expense:
|Other expense
|50,578
|49,570
|42,522
|Acquisition-related expenses
|(679
|)
|(168
|)
|(715
|)
|Core conversion expenses
|(216
|)
|(463
|)
|-
|Core other expense
|$
|49,683
|$
|48,939
|$
|41,807
|Efficiency Ratio:
|Other expense (a)
|$
|50,578
|$
|49,570
|$
|42,522
|Core other expense (c)
|$
|49,683
|$
|48,939
|$
|41,807
|Net interest and other income (1) (b)
|$
|79,210
|$
|77,565
|$
|60,918
|Core net interest and other income (1) (d)
|$
|78,425
|$
|77,565
|$
|60,868
|Efficiency ratio (a/b)
|63.85
|%
|63.91
|%
|69.80
|%
|Core efficiency ratio (c/d)
|63.35
|%
|63.09
|%
|68.68
|%
|Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets
|$
|7,263,399
|$
|7,237,784
|$
|6,246,130
|Net Interest Income:
|Net interest income
|$
|65,983
|$
|65,729
|$
|51,531
|Loan discount accretion
|(793
|)
|(997
|)
|(785
|)
|Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion
|$
|65,190
|$
|64,732
|$
|50,746
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.68
|%
|3.61
|%
|3.32
|%
|Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2)
|3.64
|%
|3.56
|%
|3.27
|%
|Net interest spread (2)
|2.91
|%
|2.77
|%
|2.36
|%
|Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion (2)
|2.86
|%
|2.72
|%
|2.31
|%
|(1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities.
|(2) Calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.
|(3) CECL non-PCD provision/unfunded commitment expense attributable to Oakwood.
