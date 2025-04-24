Submit Release
Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Q1 2025

BATON ROUGE, La., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Business First reported net income available to common shareholders of $19.2 million or $0.65 per diluted common share, increases of $4.1 million and $0.14, respectively, compared to the linked quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $19.3 million or $0.65 per diluted common share, a decrease of $0.2 million and $0.01, from the linked quarter.

“We are excited to start the year off with solid earnings,” said Jude Melville, chairman, president and CEO of Business First Bancshares. “We increased our capital, our reserves, and our per share tangible book value at healthy rates, while demonstrating diversity of our revenue streams and growth of margins in our core spread business. We are also proud of our less tangible development, continuing to integrate our latest acquisition and implementing a number of technological initiatives including preparation for our core conversion in the second quarter, investments that will enable us to provide high quality and more efficient service for our client base into the future.”

On Thursday, April 24, 2025, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly preferred dividend in the amount of $18.75 per share, which is the full quarterly dividend of 1.875% based on the per annum rate of 7.50%. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly common dividend based upon financial performance for the first quarter in the amount of $0.14 per share of common stock. The preferred and common dividends will be paid on May 31, 2025, or as soon thereafter as practicable, to the shareholders of record as of May 15, 2025.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Solid Core Performance. Return to common shareholders on average assets, on an annualized basis, was 1.00% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, or 1.01% on a non-GAAP basis, compared to 0.78% or 1.00% on a non-GAAP basis for the linked quarter.
  • Net Interest Margin (NIM) Expansion. Net interest income totaled $66.0 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.68% and 2.91%, respectively, compared to $65.7 million, 3.61% and 2.77% for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) were 3.64% and 2.86% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 3.56% and 2.72% (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.0 million) for the linked quarter. The increases of 8 basis points (bps) and 14 bps were driven by a reduction in Business First's overall cost of funding.
  • Noninterest Income Investments. Various noninterest income channels produced solid aggregate returns. Loan sales, mostly attributable to Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, produced income of $1.3 million, an increase of $1.0 million when compared to the linked quarter, along with continued consistent performance in the swap business with revenue of $739,000. Appreciation and income from our equity investments also produced income of $751,000 for the quarter.
  • Capital Growth. Common equity to total assets increased from 9.26% to 9.69% compared to the linked quarter. Tangible common equity to tangible assets increased from 7.63% to 8.06%, 5.64% or 22.89% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. The increase was largely driven by quarterly earnings, which accounted for approximately 69.9%, or 32 bps. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share increased from $19.92 at Dec. 31, 2024, to $20.84 at March 31, 2025, 4.62% or 18.73% annualized.

Statement of Financial Condition

Loans

Loans held for investment were flat compared to the linked quarter with a decrease of $480,000 or .01%, .03% annualized. Real estate construction loans decreased $36.8 million from the linked quarter, compared to an increase of $49.8 million from the linked quarter in real estate residential loans, largely due to the conversion of multi- family construction to permanent financing. Based on unpaid principal balances, Texas- based loans represented approximately 41% of the overall loan portfolio as of March 31, 2025, no change from the linked quarter.

Credit Quality

Credit quality metrics regressed with isolated credit migration occurring during the quarter. The ratio of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment increased 27 bps to 0.69% at March 31, 2025, while the ratio of nonperforming assets compared to total assets increased 16 bps to 0.55% compared to the linked quarter.

The increase in loans past due 90 days and accruing is attributable to a single $4.6 million relationship. The increase in nonaccrual loans is largely attributable to two relationships with outstanding balances of $8.4 million for which Business First reserved a total of $2.3 million during the quarter.

Securities

The securities portfolio increased $27.0 million, or 3.02%, from the linked quarter, impacted by $12.9 million in positive fair value adjustments and the remainder of the increase was primarily attributed to purchases of mortgage-backed securities. The securities portfolio, based on estimated fair value, represented 11.83% of total assets as of March 31, 2025.

Deposits

Deposits decreased $53.1 million or 0.82%, 3.31% annualized, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to the linked quarter. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $48.7 million, with the decline driven primarily by customer withdrawals as opposed to full account closures. New account openings continued in the quarter led by our Houston, Dallas, and Southwest Louisiana regions. Business First generated approximately $379.9 million from new deposit accounts during the quarter.

Borrowings

Borrowings decreased $49.2 million or 10.17%, from the linked quarter due primarily to a reduction in short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances and a $7.0 million redemption of subordinated debt by Business First.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders' equity increased $26.8 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) increased $10.1 million or 16.12%, during the quarter due to positive after-tax fair value adjustments in the securities portfolio. Book value per common share increased to $25.51 at March 31, 2025, compared to $24.62 at Dec. 31, 2024 due to strong earnings and positive fair value adjustments attributable to the securities portfolio. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share increased from $19.92 at Dec. 31, 2024, to $20.84 at March 31, 2025, 4.62% or 18.73% annualized.

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, net interest income totaled $66.0 million, compared to $65.7 million from the linked quarter. Loan and interest-earning asset yields of 6.99% and 6.35%, decreased 6 and 3 bps, respectively, compared to 7.05% and 6.38% from the linked quarter. However, net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.68% and 2.91% compared to 3.61% and 2.77% for the linked quarter. The overall cost of funds, which included noninterest-bearing deposits, declined 11 bps from 2.93% from the linked quarter to 2.82% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, through continued management of deposit costs.

Non-GAAP net interest income (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) totaled $65.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $64.7 million (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.0 million) for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) were 3.64% and 2.86%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 3.56% and 2.72% (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.0 million) for the linked quarter. Excluding loan discount accretion, loan yields decreased 4 bps to 6.94% from 6.98%, and interest earnings asset yields decreased 3 bps to 6.30% from 6.33%, compared to the linked quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, Business First recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.8 million, compared to $6.7 million from the linked quarter. The linked quarter's reserve was primarily associated with the Oakwood acquisition on October 1, 2024. The current quarter’s reserve was largely associated with $2.3 million in additional individual reserves for two commercial lending relationships, resulting in a 30.7% coverage ratio of their remaining book balances as of March 31, 2025.

Other Income

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, other income increased $1.4 million or 11.55%, compared to the linked quarter. The net increase was largely attributable to a $1.0 million increase in gain on sales of loans, attributable to SBA sales, a $630,000 gain on extinguishment of debt related to an early redemption of $7.0 million in subordinated debt, and a $565,000 increase in pass-through income on equity investments, offset by a $549,000 reduction in swap fee income.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, other expenses increased by $1.0 million or 2.03%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase was largely attributable to a $1.4 million increase in salaries and benefits, of which $430,000 were associated with acquisition-related expenses attributable to retention, severance, and stay payments, and the remainder largely associated with merit increases and annual reset in FICA taxes and bonus accruals.

Return on Assets and Common Equity

Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.00% and 10.48% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 0.78% and 8.23%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.01% and 10.53% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 1.00% and 10.58%, for the linked quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast

Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time. Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 8825623, or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call. The live webcast can be found at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ziae6qsd. On the day of the presentation, the corresponding slide presentation will be available to view on the b1BANK website at https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $7.8 billion in assets, $7.1 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (excludes $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and Texas providing commercial and personal banking products and services. b1BANK is a 2024 Mastercard “Innovation Award” winner and multiyear winner of American Banker Magazine’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as “core” or “tangible”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. “Core” measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management’s opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First’s performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP “core” measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, acquisition- related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). “Tangible” measures adjust common equity by subtracting goodwill, core deposit intangibles, and customer intangibles, net of accumulated amortization. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of Business First’s core business. These non- GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could,” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those factors specified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

Additional Information

For additional information about Business First, you may obtain Business First’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) free of charge by using the SEC’s EDGAR service on the SEC’s website at www.SEC.gov or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Business First by directing a request to: Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

No Offer or Solicitation

This release does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of Business First. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Media Contact:   
Misty Albrecht  
b1BANK  
225.286.7879  
Misty.Albrecht@b1BANK.com  
   
Investor Relations Contact:  
Gregory Robertson Matt Sealy
337.721.2701 225.388.6116
Gregory.Robertson@b1BANK.com Matt.Sealy@b1BANK.com



Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2025     2024     2024  
       
Balance Sheet Ratios      
       
Loans (HFI) to Deposits   92.61 %   91.86 %   91.32 %
Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio   10.61 %   10.18 %   9.69 %
       
Loans Receivable Held for Investment (HFI)      
       
Commercial $ 1,862,176   $ 1,868,675   $ 1,426,957  
Real Estate:      
Commercial   2,472,121     2,483,223     2,215,889  
Construction   633,698     670,502     662,013  
Residential   934,357     884,533     717,007  
Total Real Estate   4,040,176     4,038,258     3,594,909  
Consumer and Other   78,567     74,466     66,973  
Total Loans (Held for Investment) $ 5,980,919   $ 5,981,399   $ 5,088,839  
       
Allowance for Loan Losses      
       
Balance, Beginning of Period $ 54,840   $ 42,154   $ 40,414  
Oakwood - PCD ALLL   -     8,410     -  
Charge-offs – Quarterly   (1,648 )   (2,290 )   (533 )
Recoveries – Quarterly   671     654     141  
Provision for Loan Losses – Quarterly   3,000     5,912     1,143  
Balance, End of Period $ 56,863   $ 54,840   $ 41,165  
       
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI)   0.95 %   0.92 %   0.81 %
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans (HFI) (1)   1.01 %   0.98 %   0.88 %
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Quarterly Total Loans   0.02 %   0.03 %   0.01 %
       
Remaining Loan Purchase Discount $ 11,322   $ 12,121   $ 11,411  
       
Nonperforming Assets      
       
Nonperforming Loans:      
Nonaccrual Loans $ 35,915   $ 24,147   $ 20,778  
Loans Past Due 90 Days or More   5,635     860     855  
Total Nonperforming Loans   41,550     25,007     21,633  
Other Nonperforming Assets:      
Other Real Estate Owned   1,282     5,529     1,339  
Other Nonperforming Assets   -     -     -  
Total Other Nonperforming Assets   1,282     5,529     1,339  
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 42,832   $ 30,536   $ 22,972  
       
Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI)   0.69 %   0.42 %   0.43 %
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets   0.55 %   0.39 %   0.34 %
       
(1) Allowance for Credit Losses includes the Allowance for Loan Loss and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments.



Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2025     2024     2024  
       
Per Share Data      
       
Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 0.65   $ 0.52   $ 0.49  
Diluted Earnings per Common Share   0.65     0.51     0.48  
Dividends per Common Share   0.14     0.14     0.14  
Book Value per Common Share   25.51     24.62     22.64  
       
       
Average Common Shares Outstanding   29,329,668     29,311,111     25,127,187  
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding   29,545,921     29,520,781     25,429,194  
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding   29,572,297     29,552,358     25,485,383  
       
       
Annualized Performance Ratios      
       
Return to Common Shareholders on Average Assets (1)   1.00 %   0.78 %   0.74 %
Return to Common Shareholders on Average Common Equity (1)   10.48 %   8.23 %   8.51 %
Net Interest Margin (1)   3.68 %   3.61 %   3.32 %
Net Interest Spread (1)   2.91 %   2.77 %   2.36 %
Efficiency Ratio (2)   63.85 %   63.91 %   69.80 %
       
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets $ 7,750,982   $ 7,721,338   $ 6,667,527  
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Common Equity   742,930     731,820     577,643  
       
Other Expenses      
       
Salaries and Employee Benefits $ 29,497   $ 28,101   $ 25,416  
Occupancy and Bank Premises   3,401     3,166     2,514  
Depreciation and Amortization   2,152     2,278     1,676  
Data Processing   3,236     3,856     2,579  
FDIC Assessment Fees   1,184     1,009     828  
Legal and Other Professional Fees   1,013     975     866  
Advertising and Promotions   1,291     1,710     1,145  
Utilities and Communications   733     775     674  
Ad Valorem Shares Tax   1,125     1,357     900  
Directors' Fees   279     290     282  
Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs   23     182     37  
Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses   250     168     340  
Other   6,394     5,703     5,265  
Total Other Expenses $ 50,578   $ 49,570   $ 42,522  
       
Other Income      
       
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $ 2,860   $ 2,878   $ 2,439  
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities   (1 )   21     (1 )
Debit Card and ATM Fee Income   1,858     2,069     1,776  
Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income   808     990     579  
Gain on Sales of Loans   1,256     252     139  
Mortgage Origination Income   110     36     69  
Fees and Brokerage Commission   2,148     2,063     1,937  
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned   (268 )   40     63  
Loss on Disposal of Other Assets   155     -     -  
Gain on Extinguishment of Debt   630     -     -  
Swap Fee Income   739     1,288     229  
Pass-Through Income (Loss) from Other Investments   751     186     294  
Other   2,180     2,034     1,862  
Total Other Income $ 13,226   $ 11,857   $ 9,386  
       
       
(1) Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.
(2) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.



Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2025     2024     2024  
       
Assets      
       
Cash and Due From Banks $ 312,887   $ 319,098   $ 185,906  
Federal Funds Sold   117,422     197,669     211,292  
Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell   50,589     50,835     -  
Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values   920,573     893,549     872,903  
Mortgage Loans Held for Sale   -     717     77  
Loans and Lease Receivable   5,980,919     5,981,399     5,088,839  
Allowance for Loan Losses   (56,863 )   (54,840 )   (41,165 )
Net Loans and Lease Receivable   5,924,056     5,926,559     5,047,674  
Premises and Equipment, Net   81,582     81,953     68,716  
Accrued Interest Receivable   33,741     35,872     29,326  
Other Equity Securities   40,947     41,100     34,940  
Other Real Estate Owned   1,282     5,529     1,339  
Cash Value of Life Insurance   117,950     117,645     100,056  
Deferred Taxes, Net   25,289     29,591     26,800  
Goodwill   121,691     121,572     91,527  
Core Deposit and Customer Intangibles   16,538     17,252     11,372  
Other Assets   20,181     18,149     13,630  
       
Total Assets $ 7,784,728   $ 7,857,090   $ 6,695,558  
       
Liabilities      
       
Deposits      
Noninterest-Bearing $ 1,308,312   $ 1,357,045   $ 1,295,050  
Interest-Bearing   5,149,869     5,154,286     4,277,700  
Total Deposits   6,458,181     6,511,331     5,572,750  
       
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase   19,046     22,621     17,207  
Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings   317,352     355,875     308,206  
Subordinated Debt   92,702     99,760     99,933  
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities   5,000     5,000     5,000  
Accrued Interest Payable   5,356     5,969     3,930  
Other Liabilities   60,779     57,068     39,498  
       
Total Liabilities   6,958,416     7,057,624     6,046,524  
       
Shareholders' Equity      
       
Preferred Stock   71,930     71,930     71,930  
Common Stock   29,572     29,552     25,485  
Additional Paid-In Capital   501,609     500,024     398,511  
Retained Earnings   276,045     260,958     224,742  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss   (52,844 )   (62,998 )   (71,634 )
       
Total Shareholders' Equity   826,312     799,466     649,034  
       
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 7,784,728   $ 7,857,090   $ 6,695,558  
       



Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2025     2024     2024  
       
Interest Income:      
Interest and Fees on Loans $ 102,992   $ 104,697   $ 85,947  
Interest and Dividends on Securities   7,265     7,310     5,599  
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks   3,436     4,135     4,465  
Total Interest Income   113,693     116,142     96,011  
       
Interest Expense:      
Interest on Deposits   42,439     44,862     38,029  
Interest on Borrowings   5,271     5,551     6,451  
Total Interest Expense   47,710     50,413     44,480  
       
Net Interest Income   65,983     65,729     51,531  
       
Provision for Credit Losses   2,812     6,712     1,186  
       
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   63,171     59,017     50,345  
       
Other Income:      
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts   2,860     2,878     2,439  
(Loss) Gain on Sales of Securities   (1 )   21     (1 )
Gain on Sales of Loans   1,256     252     139  
Other Income   9,111     8,706     6,809  
Total Other Income   13,226     11,857     9,386  
       
Other Expenses:      
Salaries and Employee Benefits   29,497     28,101     25,416  
Occupancy and Equipment Expense   7,356     7,087     5,357  
Merger and Conversion-Related Expense   250     168     340  
Other Expenses   13,475     14,214     11,409  
Total Other Expenses   50,578     49,570     42,522  
       
Income Before Income Taxes   25,819     21,304     17,209  
       
Provision for Income Taxes   5,276     4,816     3,639  
       
Net Income   20,543     16,488     13,570  
       
Preferred Stock Dividends   1,350     1,350     1,350  
       
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 19,193   $ 15,138   $ 12,220  



Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
                       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid		 Average
Yield/
Rate		   Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid		 Average
Yield/
Rate		   Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid		 Average
Yield/
Rate
                       
Assets                      
                       
Interest-Earning Assets:                      
Total Loans $ 5,972,120   $ 102,992     6.99 %   $ 5,911,183   $ 104,697     7.05 %   $ 5,026,937   $ 85,947     6.88 %
Securities   924,693     6,614     2.90 %     936,314     6,707     2.85 %     888,933     5,599     2.53 %
Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell   50,836     651     5.19 %     44,252     603     5.42 %     -     -     0.00 %
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks   315,750     3,436     4.41 %     346,035     4,135     4.75 %     330,260     4,465     5.44 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets   7,263,399     113,693     6.35 %     7,237,784     116,142     6.38 %     6,246,130     96,011     6.18 %
Allowance for Loan Losses   (54,711 )   .     (52,130 )         (40,526 )    
Noninterest-Earning Assets   542,294           535,684           461,923      
Total Assets $ 7,750,982   $ 113,693       $ 7,721,338   $ 116,142       $ 6,667,527   $ 96,011    
                       
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
                       
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 5,141,498   $ 42,439     3.35 %   $ 5,053,759   $ 44,862     3.53 %   $ 4,072,600   $ 38,029     3.76 %
Subordinated Debt   97,251     1,262     5.26 %     99,797     1,331     5.31 %     99,972     1,356     5.46 %
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities   5,000     99     8.03 %     5,000     107     8.51 %     5,000     113     9.09 %
Bank Term Funding Program   -     -     0.00 %     -     -     0.00 %     260,440     2,788     4.31 %
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)   362,092     3,796     4.25 %     373,236     3,975     4.24 %     223,501     2,094     3.77 %
Other Borrowings   18,321     114     2.52 %     21,569     138     2.55 %     16,116     100     2.50 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   5,624,162     47,710     3.44 %     5,553,361     50,413     3.61 %     4,677,629     44,480     3.82 %
                       
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits   1,244,793         $ 1,292,623         $ 1,282,815      
Other Liabilities   67,167           71,604           57,510      
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities   1,311,960           1,364,227           1,340,325      
Shareholders' Equity:                      
Common Shareholders' Equity   742,930           731,820           577,643      
Preferred Equity   71,930           71,930           71,930      
Total Shareholders' Equity   814,860           803,750           649,573      
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 7,750,982         $ 7,721,338         $ 6,667,527      
                       
Net Interest Spread       2.91 %         2.77 %         2.36 %
Net Interest Income   $ 65,983         $ 65,729         $ 51,531    
Net Interest Margin       3.68 %         3.61 %         3.32 %
Overall Cost of Funds       2.82 %         2.93 %         3.00 %
                       
NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an Actual/365/366 day count convention.    



Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2025     2024     2024  
       
Interest Income:      
Interest income $ 113,693   $ 116,142   $ 96,011  
Core interest income   113,693     116,142     96,011  
Interest Expense:      
Interest expense   47,710     50,413     44,480  
Core interest expense   47,710     50,413     44,480  
Provision for Credit Losses:
(b)		      
Provision for credit losses   2,812     6,712     1,186  
CECL Oakwood impact (3)   -     (4,824 )   -  
Core provision expense   2,812     1,888     1,186  
       
Other Income:      
Other income   13,226     11,857     9,386  
Gain on former bank premises and equipment   (155 )   -     (50 )
Loss (gain) on sale of securities   1     (21 )   1  
Gain on extinguishment of debt   (630 )   -     -  
Core other income   12,442     11,836     9,337  
       
Other Expense:      
Other expense   50,578     49,570     42,522  
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   (679 )   (168 )   (715 )
Core conversion expenses   (216 )   (463 )   -  
Core other expense   49,683     48,939     41,807  
       
Pre-Tax Income:
(a)		      
Pre-tax income   25,819     21,304     17,209  
CECL Oakwood impact (3)   -     4,824     -  
Gain on former bank premises and equipment   (155 )   -     (50 )
Loss (gain) on sale of securities   1     (21 )   1  
Gain on extinguishment of debt   (630 )   -     -  
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   679     168     715  
Core conversion expenses   216     463     -  
Core pre-tax income   25,930     26,738     17,875  
       
Provision for Income Taxes:
(1)		      
Provision for income taxes   5,276     4,816     3,639  
Tax on CECL Oakwood impact (3)   -     1,019     -  
Tax on gain on former bank premises and equipment   (33 )   -     (11 )
Tax on loss (gain) on sale of securities   0     (4 )   -  
Tax on gain on extinguishment of debt   (133 )   -     -  
Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2)   143     6     89  
Tax on core conversion expenses   46     97     -  
Core provision for income taxes   5,299     5,934     3,717  
       
Preferred Dividends:      
Preferred dividends   1,350     1,350     1,350  
Core preferred dividends   1,350     1,350     1,350  
       
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:      
Net income available to common shareholders   19,193     15,138     12,220  
CECL Oakwood impact (3), net of tax   -     3,805     -  
Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax   (122 )   -     (39 )
Loss (gain) on sale of securities, net of tax   1     (17 )   1  
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax   (497 )   -     -  
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax   536     162     626  
Core conversion expenses, net of tax   170     366     -  
Core net income available to common shareholders $ 19,281   $ 19,454   $ 12,808  
       
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings available to common shareholders (a+b) $ 28,631   $ 28,016   $ 18,395  
CECL Oakwood impact (3)   -     4,824     -  
Gain on former bank premises and equipment   (155 )   -     (50 )
Loss (gain) on sale of securities   1     (21 )   1  
Gain on extinguishment of debt   (630 )   -     -  
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   679     168     715  
Core conversion expenses   216     463     -  
Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 28,742   $ 33,450   $ 19,061  
       
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding   29,545,921     29,520,781     25,429,194  
       
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share:      
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.65   $ 0.51   $ 0.48  
CECL Oakwood impact (3), net of tax   -     0.13     -  
Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax   -     -     (0.00 )
Loss (gain) on sale of securities, net of tax   0.00     (0.00 )   -  
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax   (0.02 )   -     -  
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax   0.02     0.01     0.02  
Core conversion expenses, net of tax   -     0.01     -  
Core diluted earnings per common share $ 0.65   $ 0.66   $ 0.50  
       
Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per common share $ 0.97   $ 0.95   $ 0.72  
CECL Oakwood impact (3)   -     0.16     -  
Gain on former bank premises and equipment   (0.01 )   -     (0.00 )
Loss (gain) on sale of securities   0.00     (0.00 )   -  
Gain on extinguishment of debt   (0.02 )   -     -  
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   0.02     0.01     0.03  
Core conversion expenses   0.01     0.02     -  
Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per common share $ 0.97   $ 1.14   $ 0.75  
       
(1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21.129% for 2025 and 2024. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates.
(2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.    
(3) CECL non-purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) provision/unfunded commitment expense attributable to Oakwood.



Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
       
       
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2025     2024     2023  
       
Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity:      
Total shareholders' equity $ 826,312   $ 799,466   $ 649,034  
Preferred stock   (71,930 )   (71,930 )   (71,930 )
Total common shareholders' equity   754,382     727,536     577,104  
Goodwill   (121,691 )   (121,572 )   (91,527 )
Core deposit and customer intangible   (16,538 )   (17,252 )   (11,372 )
Total tangible common equity $ 616,153   $ 588,712   $ 474,205  
       
       
Total Assets:      
Total assets $ 7,784,728   $ 7,857,090   $ 6,695,558  
Goodwill   (121,691 )   (121,572 )   (91,527 )
Core deposit and customer intangible   (16,538 )   (17,252 )   (11,372 )
Total tangible assets $ 7,646,499   $ 7,718,266   $ 6,592,659  
       
Common shares outstanding   29,572,297     29,552,358     25,485,383  
       
Book value per common share $ 25.51   $ 24.62   $ 22.64  
Tangible book value per common share $ 20.84   $ 19.92   $ 18.61  
Common equity to total assets   9.69 %   9.26 %   8.62 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   8.06 %   7.63 %   7.19 %



Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2025     2024     2024  
       
       
Total Quarterly Average Assets $ 7,750,982   $ 7,721,338   $ 6,667,527  
Total Quarterly Average Common Equity $ 742,930   $ 731,820   $ 577,643  
       
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:      
Net income available to common shareholders $ 19,193   $ 15,138   $ 12,220  
CECL Oakwood impact (3), net of tax   -     3,805     -  
Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax   (122 )   -     (39 )
Loss (gain) on sale of securities, net of tax   1     (17 )   1  
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax   (497 )   -     -  
Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax   536     162     626  
Core conversion expenses, net of tax   170     366     -  
Core net income available to common shareholders $ 19,281   $ 19,455   $ 12,808  
       
Return to common shareholders on average assets (annualized) (2)   1.00 %   0.78 %   0.74 %
Core return on average assets (annualized) (2)   1.01 %   1.00 %   0.77 %
Return to common shareholders on average common equity (annualized) (2)   10.48 %   8.23 %   8.51 %
Core return on average common equity (annualized) (2)   10.53 %   10.58 %   8.92 %
       
Interest Income:      
Interest income $ 113,693   $ 116,142   $ 96,011  
Core interest income   113,693     116,142     96,011  
Interest Expense:      
Interest expense   47,710     50,413     44,480  
Core interest expense   47,710     50,413     44,480  
Other Income:      
Other income   13,226     11,857     9,386  
Gain on former bank premises and equipment   (155 )   -     (50 )
Loss (gain) on sale of securities   1     (21 )   1  
Gain on extinguishment of debt   (630 )   -     -  
Core other income   12,442     11,836     9,337  
Other Expense:      
Other expense   50,578     49,570     42,522  
Acquisition-related expenses   (679 )   (168 )   (715 )
Core conversion expenses   (216 )   (463 )   -  
Core other expense $ 49,683   $ 48,939   $ 41,807  
       
Efficiency Ratio:      
Other expense (a) $ 50,578   $ 49,570   $ 42,522  
Core other expense (c) $ 49,683   $ 48,939   $ 41,807  
Net interest and other income (1) (b) $ 79,210   $ 77,565   $ 60,918  
Core net interest and other income (1) (d) $ 78,425   $ 77,565   $ 60,868  
Efficiency ratio (a/b)   63.85 %   63.91 %   69.80 %
Core efficiency ratio (c/d)   63.35 %   63.09 %   68.68 %
       
Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets $ 7,263,399   $ 7,237,784   $ 6,246,130  
       
Net Interest Income:      
Net interest income $ 65,983   $ 65,729   $ 51,531  
Loan discount accretion   (793 )   (997 )   (785 )
Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion $ 65,190   $ 64,732   $ 50,746  
       
Net interest margin (2)   3.68 %   3.61 %   3.32 %
Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2)   3.64 %   3.56 %   3.27 %
Net interest spread (2)   2.91 %   2.77 %   2.36 %
Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion (2)   2.86 %   2.72 %   2.31 %
       
(1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities.      
(2) Calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.      
(3) CECL non-PCD provision/unfunded commitment expense attributable to Oakwood.    

