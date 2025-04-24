Arq to Host First Quarter 2025 Conference Call on May 7, 2025

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobeNewswire - Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ) (the "Company" or "Arq"), a producer of activated carbon and other environmentally efficient carbon products for use in purification and sustainable materials, today announced the Company will release its first quarter 2025 financial results and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025 before market open on May 7, 2025. A conference call to discuss the Company's financial performance is scheduled to begin the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call webcast information will be available via the Investor Resources section of Arq's website at www.arq.com. Interested parties may participate in the conference call by registering at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/login/arq_q1_2025. Alternatively, the live conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0890 or +1 201-389-0918 and referencing Arq.

A supplemental investor presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Resources section of the website prior to the start of the conference call.

A replay of the event will be made available shortly after the event and accessible via the same webcast link referenced above. Alternatively, the replay may be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 and entering Access ID 13752881. The dial-in replay will expire after May 14, 2025.

About Arq

Arq (NASDAQ: ARQ) is a diversified, environmental technology company with products that enable a cleaner and safer planet while actively reducing our environmental impact. As the only vertically integrated producer of activated carbon products in North America, we deliver a reliable domestic supply of innovative, hard-to-source, high-demand products. We apply our extensive expertise to develop groundbreaking solutions to remove harmful chemicals and pollutants from water, land and air. Learn more at: www.arq.com.

Source: Arq, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Anthony Nathan, Arq

Marc Silverberg, ICR

investors@arq.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.