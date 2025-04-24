Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,964 in the last 365 days.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results For the Quarter and Period Ended March 31, 2025

1st Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.48 per share, a decrease of 11 percent from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.54 per share and an increase of 66 percent from the prior year first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.29 per share.
  • Net income was $54.6 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $7.2 million, or 12 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $61.8 million and an increase of $21.9 million, or 67 percent, from the prior year first quarter net income of $32.6 million.
  • The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.04 percent, an increase of 7 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 2.97 percent and an increase of 45 basis points from the prior year first quarter net interest margin of 2.59 percent.
  • Total deposits of $20.634 billion increased $87.1 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current quarter.
  • The loan yield of 5.77 percent in the current quarter increased 5 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.72 percent and increased 31 basis points from the prior year first quarter loan yield of 5.46 percent.
  • The total earning asset yield of 4.61 percent in the current quarter increased 4 basis points from the prior quarter earning asset yield of 4.57 percent and increased 30 basis points from the prior year first quarter earning asset yield of 4.31 percent.
  • The total core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.25 percent in the current quarter decreased 4 basis point from the prior quarter total core deposit cost of 1.29 percent.
  • The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.68 percent in the current quarter decreased 3 basis point from the prior quarter total cost of funding of 1.71 percent.
  • The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 160 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.

  • The Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Bank of Idaho Holding Co., the bank holding company for Bank of Idaho (collectively, “BOID”) which had total assets of $1.3 billion as of March 31, 2025. This will be the Company’s 26th bank acquisition since 2000 and its 12th announced transaction in the past 10 years.

Financial Summary  

  At or for the Three Months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data) Mar 31,
2025		   Dec 31,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024
Operating results          
Net income $ 54,568     61,754     32,627  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.48     0.54     0.29  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.48     0.54     0.29  
Dividends declared per share $ 0.33     0.33     0.33  
Market value per share          
Closing $ 44.22     50.22     40.28  
High $ 52.81     60.67     42.75  
Low $ 43.18     43.70     34.74  
Selected ratios and other data          
Number of common stock shares outstanding   113,517,944     113,401,955     113,388,590  
Average outstanding shares - basic   113,451,199     113,398,213     112,492,142  
Average outstanding shares - diluted   113,546,365     113,541,026     112,554,402  
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.80 %   0.87 %   0.47 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   6.77 %   7.62 %   4.25 %
Efficiency ratio   65.49 %   60.50 %   74.41 %
Loan to deposit ratio   83.64 %   84.17 %   82.04 %
Number of full time equivalent employees   3,457     3,441     3,438  
Number of locations   227     227     232  
Number of ATMs   286     284     285  
                   

KALISPELL, Mont., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $54.6 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $7.2 million, or 12 percent from the prior quarter net income of $61.8 million and an increase of $21.9 million, or 67 percent, from the $32.6 million of net income for the prior year first quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.48 per share, a decrease of 11 percent from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.54 per share and an increase of 65 percent from the prior year first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.29. “We are very pleased with the long-term positive trends we see in our Company. Deposit costs are decreasing, loan yields are increasing, and margin continues to grow,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While uncertainty about the economy persists, we remain optimistic about our customers’ ability to quickly adapt to a changing environment.”

On January 13, 2025, the Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire BOID with 15 branches across eastern Idaho, Boise and eastern Washington. As of March 31, 2025, BOID had total assets of $1.3 billion, total loans of $1.1 billion and total deposits of $1.1 billion. Upon closing of the transaction, the BOID operations will join three existing Glacier Bank divisions. The Eastern Idaho operations of Bank of Idaho will join Citizens Community Bank, the Boise operations will join Mountain West Bank and the Eastern Washington operations will join Wheatland Bank. The acquisition has received all required regulatory approvals and is scheduled to close on April 30, 2025, subject to satisfaction of the remaining conditions set forth in the merger agreement and the approval by the BOID shareholders.

Asset Summary

              $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,
2025		   Dec 31,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024
Cash and cash equivalents $ 981,485     848,408     788,660     133,077     192,825  
Debt securities, available-for-sale   4,172,312     4,245,205     4,629,073     (72,893 )   (456,761 )
Debt securities, held-to-maturity   3,261,575     3,294,847     3,451,583     (33,272 )   (190,008 )
Total debt securities   7,433,887     7,540,052     8,080,656     (106,165 )   (646,769 )
Loans receivable                  
Residential real estate   1,850,079     1,858,929     1,752,514     (8,850 )   97,565  
Commercial real estate   10,952,809     10,963,713     10,672,269     (10,904 )   280,540  
Other commercial   3,121,477     3,119,535     3,030,608     1,942     90,869  
Home equity   920,132     930,994     883,062     (10,862 )   37,070  
Other consumer   374,021     388,678     394,049     (14,657 )   (20,028 )
Loans receivable   17,218,518     17,261,849     16,732,502     (43,331 )   486,016  
Allowance for credit losses   (210,400 )   (206,041 )   (198,779 )   (4,359 )   (11,621 )
Loans receivable, net   17,008,118     17,055,808     16,533,723     (47,690 )   474,395  
Other assets   2,435,389     2,458,719     2,419,131     (23,330 )   16,258  
Total assets $ 27,858,879     27,902,987     27,822,170     (44,108 )   36,709  
                               

The Company continues to maintain a strong cash position of $981 million at March 31, 2025 which was an increase of $133 million over the prior quarter and an increase of $193 million over the prior year first quarter. Total debt securities of $7.434 billion at March 31, 2025 decreased $106 million, or 1 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $647 million, or 8 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Debt securities represented 27 percent of total assets at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 compared to 29 percent at March 31, 2024.

The loan portfolio of $17.219 billion at March 31, 2025 decreased $43 million, or 25 basis points, during the current quarter and increased $486 million, or 3 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Excluding the Rocky Mountain Bank (“RMB”) acquisition on July 19, 2024, the loan portfolio organically increased $214 million, or 1 percent, since the prior year first quarter. Excluding the RMB acquisition, the loan category with the largest dollar increase in the last twelve months was commercial real estate which increased $159 million, or 1 percent.

Credit Quality Summary

  At or for the
Three Months ended		   At or for the
Year ended		   At or for the
Three Months ended
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,
2025		   Dec 31,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024
Allowance for credit losses          
Balance at beginning of period $ 206,041     192,757     192,757  
Acquisitions       3     3  
Provision for credit losses   6,154     27,179     9,091  
Charge-offs   (3,897 )   (18,626 )   (4,295 )
Recoveries   2,102     4,728     1,223  
Balance at end of period $ 210,400     206,041     198,779  
Provision for credit losses          
Loan portfolio $ 6,154     27,179     9,091  
Unfunded loan commitments   1,660     1,127     (842 )
Total provision for credit losses $ 7,814     28,306     8,249  
Other real estate owned $ 1,085     1,085     432  
Other foreclosed assets   68     79     459  
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due   5,289     6,177     3,796  
Non-accrual loans   32,896     20,445     20,738  
Total non-performing assets $ 39,338     27,786     25,425  
Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets   0.14 %   0.10 %   0.09 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans   551 %   774 %   810 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans   1.22 %   1.19 %   1.19 %
Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans   0.01 %   0.08 %   0.02 %
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 46,458     32,228     62,423  
U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets $ 685     748     1,490  
                   

Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at March 31, 2025 was 0.14 percent compared to 0.10 percent in the prior quarter and 0.09 percent in the prior year first quarter. Non-performing assets of $39.3 million at March 31, 2025 increased $11.6 million, or 42 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $13.9 million, or 55 percent, over the prior year first quarter. The increase in the non-performing loans in the current quarter was primarily attributable to a single credit relationship.

Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) as a percentage of loans at March 31, 2025 were 0.27 percent compared to 0.19 percent for the prior quarter end and 0.37 percent for the prior year first quarter. Early stage delinquencies of $46.5 million at March 31, 2025 increased $14.2 million from the prior quarter and decreased $16.0 million from prior year first quarter.

The current quarter credit loss expense of $7.8 million included $6.2 million of provision for credit losses on loans and $1.7 million of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments.

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans as a percentage of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2025 was 1.22 percent compared to 1.19 percent at year end and the prior year first quarter. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts, actual results, and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans. 

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) Provision for
Credit Losses Loans		   Net Charge-Offs   ACL
as a Percent
of Loans		   Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans		   Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
First quarter 2025 $ 6,154   $ 1,795   1.22 %   0.27 %   0.14 %
Fourth quarter 2024   6,041     5,170   1.19 %   0.19 %   0.10 %
Third quarter 2024   6,981     2,766   1.19 %   0.33 %   0.10 %
Second quarter 2024   5,066     2,890   1.19 %   0.29 %   0.06 %
First quarter 2024   9,091     3,072   1.19 %   0.37 %   0.09 %
Fourth quarter 2023   4,181     3,695   1.19 %   0.31 %   0.09 %
Third quarter 2023   5,095     2,209   1.19 %   0.09 %   0.15 %
Second quarter 2023   5,254     2,473   1.19 %   0.16 %   0.12 %
                             

Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $1.8 million compared to $5.2 million in the prior quarter and $3.1 million for the prior year first quarter. The current quarter net charge-offs included $1.9 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $78 thousand of net loan recoveries.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on the regulatory classification of loans is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

              $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,
2025		   Dec 31,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024
Deposits                  
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,100,548   6,136,709   6,055,069   (36,161 )   45,479  
NOW and DDA accounts   5,676,177   5,543,512   5,376,605   132,665     299,572  
Savings accounts   2,896,378   2,845,124   2,949,908   51,254     (53,530 )
Money market deposit accounts   2,816,874   2,878,213   3,002,942   (61,339 )   (186,068 )
Certificate accounts   3,140,333   3,139,821   3,039,190   512     101,143  
Core deposits, total   20,630,310   20,543,379   20,423,714   86,931     206,596  
Wholesale deposits   3,740   3,615   3,809   125     (69 )
Deposits, total   20,634,050   20,546,994   20,427,523   87,056     206,527  
Repurchase agreements   1,849,070   1,777,475   1,540,008   71,595     309,062  
Deposits and repurchase agreements, total   22,483,120   22,324,469   21,967,531   158,651     515,589  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,520,000   1,800,000   2,140,157   (280,000 )   (620,157 )
Other borrowed funds   82,443   83,341   88,814   (898 )   (6,371 )
Subordinated debentures   133,145   133,105   132,984   40     161  
Other liabilities   352,563   338,218   381,977   14,345     (29,414 )
Total liabilities $ 24,571,271   24,679,133   24,711,463   (107,862 )   (140,192 )
                         

Total deposits of $20.634 billion at March 31, 2025 increased $87.1 million, or 2 percent annualized, from the prior quarter and increased $207 million, or 1 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Total repurchase agreements of $1.849 billion at March 31, 2025 increased $71.6 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $309 million, or 20 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Total deposits organically decreased $190 million, or 1 percent, from the prior year first quarter and total deposits and repurchase agreements organically increased $115 million, or 52 basis points, from the prior year first quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 30 percent of total deposits at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024. Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances of $1.520 billion decreased $280 million, or 16 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $620 million, or 29 percent, from the prior year first quarter.

Stockholders’ Equity Summary

              $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31,
2025		   Dec 31,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024
Common equity $ 3,550,719     3,533,150     3,483,012     17,569   67,707  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (263,111 )   (309,296 )   (372,305 )   46,185   109,194  
Total stockholders’ equity   3,287,608     3,223,854     3,110,707     63,754   176,901  
Goodwill and intangibles, net   (1,099,229 )   (1,102,500 )   (1,069,808 )   3,271   (29,421 )
Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 2,188,379     2,121,354     2,040,899     67,025   147,480  
Stockholders’ equity to total assets   11.80 %   11.55 %   11.18 %          
Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets   8.18 %   7.92 %   7.63 %          
Book value per common share $ 28.96     28.43     27.43     0.53   1.53  
Tangible book value per common share $ 19.28     18.71     18.00      0.57   1.28  
                             

Tangible stockholders’ equity of $2.188 billion at March 31, 2025 increased $67.0 million, or 3 percent, compared to the prior quarter and was primarily the result of a decrease in unrealized loss on the available-for-sale debt securities and earnings retention. Tangible stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2025 increased $147 million, or 7 percent, compared to the prior year first quarter and was primarily due to the decrease in unrealized loss on the available-for-sale debt securities and earnings retention. The increase was partially offset by the increase in goodwill and core deposits associated with the RMB acquisition. Tangible book value per common share of $19.28 at the current quarter end increased $0.57 per share, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.28 per share, or 7 percent, from the prior year first quarter.

Cash Dividends
On March 26, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable April 17, 2025 to shareholders of record on April 8, 2025. The dividend was the Company’s 160th consecutive regular dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.

Operating Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 
Compared to December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024

Income Summary

  Three Months ended   $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,
2025		   Dec 31,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024
Net interest income                  
Interest income $ 289,925     297,036     279,402     (7,111 )   10,523  
Interest expense   99,946     105,593     112,922     (5,647 )   (12,976 )
Total net interest income   189,979     191,443     166,480     (1,464 )   23,499  
                   
Non-interest income                  
Service charges and other fees   18,818     20,322     18,563     (1,504 )   255  
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges   4,664     4,541     4,362     123     302  
Gain on sale of loans   4,311     3,926     3,362     385     949  
Gain on sale of securities           16         (16 )
Other income   4,849     2,760     3,686     2,089     1,163  
Total non-interest income   32,642     31,549     29,989     1,093     2,653  
Total income $ 222,621     222,992     196,469     (371 )   26,152  
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)   3.04 %   2.97 %   2.59 %        
                           

Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $190 million for the current quarter decreased $1.5 million, or 1 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $191 million and increased $23.5 million, or 14 percent, from the prior year first quarter net interest income of $166 million. The current quarter interest income of $290 million decreased $7.1 million, or 2 percent, over the prior quarter and was primarily driven by fewer days in the current quarter coupled with decreased average interest-bearing cash balances. The current quarter interest income increased $10.5 million, or 4 percent, over the prior year first quarter primarily due to the increase in the loan yields and the increase in average balances of the loan portfolio. The loan yield of 5.77 percent in the current quarter increased 5 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.72 percent and increased 31 basis points from the prior year first quarter loan yield of 5.46 percent.

The current quarter interest expense of $99.9 million decreased $5.6 million, or 5 percent, over the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to a decrease in deposit costs. The current quarter interest expense decreased $13.0 million, or 11 percent, over the prior year first quarter and was primarily the result of lower average wholesale borrowings and a decrease in deposit costs. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.25 percent for the current quarter compared to 1.29 percent in the prior quarter and 1.34 percent for the prior year first quarter. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.68 percent in the current quarter decreased 3 basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 16 basis point from the prior year first quarter.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.04 percent, an increase of 7 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 2.97 percent and was primarily driven by an increase in loan yields and a decrease in total cost of funding. The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was an increase of 45 basis points from the prior year first quarter net interest margin of 2.59 percent and was primarily driven by the increase in loan yields and the decrease in core deposit cost. Core net interest margin excludes the impact from discount accretion and non-accrual interest. Excluding the 5 basis points from discount accretion, the core net interest margin was 2.99 percent in the current quarter compared to 2.97 percent in the prior quarter and 2.59 in the prior year first quarter. “The Company’s net interest margin increased for the fifth consecutive quarter,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. “The continued increase in loan yields and decrease in the deposit costs contributed to the 7 basis points increase in the net interest margin as it expanded to 3.04 percent in the current quarter.”

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $32.6 million, which was an increase of $1.1 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $2.7 million, or 9 percent, over the prior year first quarter. Service charges and other fees of $18.8 million for the current quarter decreased $1.5 million, or 7 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $255 thousand, or 1 percent, compared to the prior year first quarter. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $4.3 million for the current quarter increased $385 thousand, or 10 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $949 thousand, or 28 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Other income of $4.8 million increased $2.1 million, or 75 percent, over the prior quarter primarily due to other income of $1.1 million related to bank owned life insurance proceeds coupled with an increase in income from equity investments and other one-time adjustments. Other income increased $1.2 million, or 32 percent, over the prior year first quarter primarily due to the current quarter proceeds from bank owned life insurance.

Non-interest Expense Summary

  Three Months ended   $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,
2025		   Dec 31,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024
Compensation and employee benefits $ 91,443   81,600   85,789   9,843     5,654  
Occupancy and equipment   12,294   11,589   11,883   705     411  
Advertising and promotions   4,144   3,725   3,983   419     161  
Data processing   9,138   9,145   9,159   (7 )   (21 )
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   63   30   25   33     38  
Regulatory assessments and insurance   5,534   5,890   7,761   (356 )   (2,227 )
Intangibles amortization   3,270   3,613   2,760   (343 )   510  
Other expenses   25,432   25,373   30,483   59     (5,051 )
Total non-interest expense $ 151,318   140,965   151,843   10,353     (525 )
                         

Total non-interest expense of $151 million for the current quarter increased $10.4 million, or 7 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $525 thousand, or 35 basis points, over the prior year first quarter. Compensation and employee benefits of $91.4 million increased by $9.8 million, or 12 percent, over the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to increased performance-related compensation. Compensation and employee benefits increased $5.6 million, or 7 percent, from the prior year first quarter and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and increases in staffing levels from prior year acquisitions. Regulatory assessment and insurance expense of $5.5 million decreased $2.2 million from the prior year first quarter as a result of adjustments to the FDIC special assessment.

Other expenses of $25.4 million increased $59 thousand, or 23 basis points, from the prior quarter. Other expenses decreased $5.1 million, or 17 percent, from the prior year first quarter and was primarily driven by a decrease in acquisition-related expense. Acquisition-related expense was $587 thousand in the current quarter compared to $491 thousand in the prior quarter and $5.7 million in the prior year first quarter. The current quarter other expenses included $1.2 million of gain from the sale of a former branch facility compared to a $2.1 million gain in the prior quarter and a $989 thousand gain in the prior year first quarter.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense during the first quarter of 2025 was $8.9 million, a decrease of $2.8 million, or 24 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $5.2 million, or 138 percent, from the prior year first quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 14.1 percent compared to 16.0 percent in the prior quarter. The lower tax expense and lower effective tax rate in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was the result of a combination of higher federal income tax credits and a decrease in income before income tax expense.

Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 65.49 percent in the current quarter compared to 60.50 percent in the prior quarter and 74.41 percent in the prior year first quarter. The increase from the prior quarter was principally driven by the decrease in net interest income combined with an increase in non-interest expense. The decrease from the prior year first quarter was principally due to the increase in net interest income.

Forward-Looking Statements  
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those made in this news release:

  • risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company’s loan portfolio;
  • changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders’ equity;
  • legislative or regulatory changes, including increased FDIC insurance rates and assessments, changes in the review and regulation of bank mergers, or increased banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company’s business and strategies;
  • risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact on the economy of an uncertain interest rate environment, inflationary pressures and the potential for significant changes in economic and trade policies in the new administration;
  • risks to the Company’s business and the business of the Company’s customers arising from current or future tariffs or other trade restrictions, labor or supply chain issues, change in labor force, or geopolitical instability, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East;
  • risks associated with the Company’s ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate any pending or future acquisitions;
  • costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of pending or future acquisitions;
  • impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
  • reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;
  • deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;
  • changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;
  • risks presented by public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;
  • risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank’s divisions;
  • material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems or changes in technology which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;
  • risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;
  • success in managing risks involved in any of the foregoing; and
  • effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

Conference Call Information
A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, April 25, 2025. Please note that our conference call host no longer offers a general dial-in number. Investors who would like to join the call may now register by following this link to obtain dial-in instructions: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI3016c4b5b4bd4b0aac8f022e74f4c1d4. To participate via the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ejk9q5pb

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its eight state Western U.S. footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank (Helena, MT), Western Security Bank (Billings, MT), and Wheatland Bank (Spokane, WA).

CONTACT: Randall M. Chesler, CEO
(406) 751-4722
Ron J. Copher, CFO
(406) 751-7706


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
           
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31,
2025		   Dec 31,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024
Assets          
Cash on hand and in banks $ 322,253     268,746     232,064  
Interest bearing cash deposits   659,232     579,662     556,596  
Cash and cash equivalents   981,485     848,408     788,660  
Debt securities, available-for-sale   4,172,312     4,245,205     4,629,073  
Debt securities, held-to-maturity   3,261,575     3,294,847     3,451,583  
Total debt securities   7,433,887     7,540,052     8,080,656  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   40,523     33,060     27,035  
Loans receivable   17,218,518     17,261,849     16,732,502  
Allowance for credit losses   (210,400 )   (206,041 )   (198,779 )
Loans receivable, net   17,008,118     17,055,808     16,533,723  
Premises and equipment, net   411,095     411,968     379,826  
Right-of-use assets, net   54,441     56,252     63,447  
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   1,153     1,164     891  
Accrued interest receivable   103,992     99,262     106,063  
Deferred tax asset   122,942     138,955     161,327  
Intangibles, net   47,911     51,182     46,046  
Goodwill   1,051,318     1,051,318     1,023,762  
Non-marketable equity securities   88,134     99,669     111,129  
Bank-owned life insurance   191,044     189,849     186,625  
Other assets   322,836     326,040     312,980  
Total assets $ 27,858,879     27,902,987     27,822,170  
Liabilities          
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,100,548     6,136,709     6,055,069  
Interest bearing deposits   14,533,502     14,410,285     14,372,454  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   1,849,070     1,777,475     1,540,008  
FHLB advances   1,520,000     1,800,000     2,140,157  
Other borrowed funds   82,443     83,341     88,814  
Subordinated debentures   133,145     133,105     132,984  
Accrued interest payable   30,231     33,626     32,584  
Other liabilities   322,332     304,592     349,393  
Total liabilities   24,571,271     24,679,133     24,711,463  
Commitments and Contingent Liabilities            
Stockholders’ Equity          
Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding            
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 shares authorized   1,135     1,134     1,134  
Paid-in capital   2,449,311     2,448,758     2,443,584  
Retained earnings - substantially restricted   1,100,273     1,083,258     1,038,294  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (263,111 )   (309,296 )   (372,305 )
Total stockholders’ equity   3,287,608     3,223,854     3,110,707  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,858,879     27,902,987     27,822,170  
                   


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
 
  Three Months ended
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,
2025		   Dec 31,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024
Interest Income          
Investment securities $ 45,646   50,381   56,218
Residential real estate loans   24,275   23,960   20,764
Commercial loans   197,388   199,260   181,472
Consumer and other loans   22,616   23,435   20,948
Total interest income   289,925   297,036   279,402
Interest Expense          
Deposits   62,865   67,079   67,196
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   13,733   14,822   12,598
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   20,719   21,848   4,249
FRB Bank Term Funding       27,097
Other borrowed funds   402   348   344
Subordinated debentures   2,227   1,496   1,438
Total interest expense   99,946   105,593   112,922
Net Interest Income   189,979   191,443   166,480
Provision for credit losses   7,814   8,534   8,249
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   182,165   182,909   158,231
Non-Interest Income          
Service charges and other fees   18,818   20,322   18,563
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges   4,664   4,541   4,362
Gain on sale of loans   4,311   3,926   3,362
Gain on sale of securities       16
Other income   4,849   2,760   3,686
Total non-interest income   32,642   31,549   29,989
Non-Interest Expense          
Compensation and employee benefits   91,443   81,600   85,789
Occupancy and equipment   12,294   11,589   11,883
Advertising and promotions   4,144   3,725   3,983
Data processing   9,138   9,145   9,159
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   63   30   25
Regulatory assessments and insurance   5,534   5,890   7,761
Intangibles amortization   3,270   3,613   2,760
Other expenses   25,432   25,373   30,483
Total non-interest expense   151,318   140,965   151,843
Income Before Income Taxes   63,489   73,493   36,377
Federal and state income tax expense   8,921   11,739   3,750
Net Income $ 54,568   61,754   32,627
             


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets
   
  Three Months ended
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets                      
Residential real estate loans $ 1,885,497   $ 24,275   5.15 %   $ 1,885,146   $ 23,960   5.08 %
Commercial loans 1   14,091,210     198,921   5.73 %     14,059,864     200,956   5.69 %
Consumer and other loans   1,302,687     22,616   7.04 %     1,324,341     23,435   7.04 %
Total loans 2   17,279,394     245,812   5.77 %     17,269,351     248,351   5.72 %
Tax-exempt debt securities 3   1,604,851     13,936   3.47 %     1,615,474     14,501   3.59 %
Taxable debt securities 4, 5   6,946,562     33,598   1.93 %     7,314,265     38,189   2.09 %
Total earning assets   25,830,807     293,346   4.61 %     26,199,090     301,041   4.57 %
Goodwill and intangibles   1,100,801             1,104,362        
Non-earning assets   847,855             888,404        
Total assets $ 27,779,463           $ 28,191,856        
Liabilities                      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 5,989,490   $   %   $ 6,343,443   $   %
NOW and DDA accounts   5,525,976     15,065   1.11 %     5,491,451     15,768   1.14 %
Savings accounts   2,861,675     5,159   0.73 %     2,824,126     5,316   0.75 %
Money market deposit accounts   2,849,470     13,526   1.93 %     2,878,415     14,232   1.97 %
Certificate accounts   3,152,198     29,075   3.74 %     3,174,923     31,716   3.97 %
Total core deposits   20,378,809     62,825   1.25 %     20,712,358     67,032   1.29 %
Wholesale deposits 6   3,600     40   4.53 %     3,654     47   4.95 %
Repurchase agreements   1,842,773     13,733   3.02 %     1,866,705     14,821   3.16 %
FHLB advances   1,744,000     20,719   4.75 %     1,800,000     21,848   4.75 %
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds   216,073     2,629   4.94 %     216,874     1,845   3.38 %
Total funding liabilities   24,185,255     99,946   1.68 %     24,599,591     105,593   1.71 %
Other liabilities   326,764             369,700        
Total liabilities   24,512,019             24,969,291        
Stockholders’ Equity                      
Stockholders’ equity   3,267,444             3,222,565        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,779,463           $ 28,191,856        
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)     $ 193,400           $ 195,448    
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)         2.93 %           2.86 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)         3.04 %           2.97 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.5 million and $1.7 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $2.1 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
4 Includes interest income of $6.1 million and $9.2 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $559.5 million and $759.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
5 Includes tax effect of $150 thousand and $203 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
   


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
   
  Three Months ended
  March 31, 2025   March 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets                      
Residential real estate loans $ 1,885,497   $ 24,275   5.15 %   $ 1,747,184   $ 20,764   4.75 %
Commercial loans 1   14,091,210     198,921   5.73 %     13,513,426     183,045   5.45 %
Consumer and other loans   1,302,687     22,616   7.04 %     1,283,388     20,948   6.56 %
Total loans 2   17,279,394     245,812   5.77 %     16,543,998     224,757   5.46 %
Tax-exempt debt securities 3   1,604,851     13,936   3.47 %     1,720,370     15,157   3.52 %
Taxable debt securities 4, 5   6,946,562     33,598   1.93 %     8,176,974     43,477   2.13 %
Total earning assets   25,830,807     293,346   4.61 %     26,441,342     283,391   4.31 %
Goodwill and intangibles   1,100,801             1,051,954        
Non-earning assets   847,855             611,550        
Total assets $ 27,779,463           $ 28,104,846        
Liabilities                      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 5,989,490   $   %   $ 5,966,546   $   %
NOW and DDA accounts   5,525,976     15,065   1.11 %     5,275,703     15,918   1.21 %
Savings accounts   2,861,675     5,159   0.73 %     2,900,649     5,655   0.78 %
Money market deposit accounts   2,849,470     13,526   1.93 %     2,948,294     14,393   1.96 %
Certificate accounts   3,152,198     29,075   3.74 %     3,000,713     31,175   4.18 %
Total core deposits   20,378,809     62,825   1.25 %     20,091,905     67,141   1.34 %
Wholesale deposits 6   3,600     40   4.53 %     3,965     55   5.50 %
Repurchase agreements   1,842,773     13,733   3.02 %     1,513,397     12,598   3.35 %
FHLB advances   1,744,000     20,719   4.75 %     350,754     4,249   4.79 %
FRB Bank Term Funding         %     2,483,077     27,097   4.39 %
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds   216,073     2,629   4.94 %     218,271     1,782   3.28 %
Total funding liabilities   24,185,255     99,946   1.68 %     24,661,369     112,922   1.84 %
Other liabilities   326,764             356,554        
Total liabilities   24,512,019             25,017,923        
Stockholders’ Equity                      
Stockholders’ equity   3,267,444             3,086,923        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,779,463           $ 28,104,846        
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)     $ 193,400           $ 170,469    
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)         2.93 %           2.47 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)         3.04 %           2.59 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.5 million and $1.6 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $2.2 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
4 Includes interest income of $6.1 million and $15.3 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $559.5 million and $1.12 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
5 Includes tax effect of $150 thousand and $215 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
   

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification

  Loans Receivable, by Loan Type   % Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,
2025		   Dec 31,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024
Custom and owner occupied construction $ 233,584     $ 242,844     $ 273,835     (4)%   (15)%
Pre-sold and spec construction   200,921       191,926       223,294     5 %   (10)%
Total residential construction   434,505       434,770       497,129     %   (13)%
Land development   177,448       197,369       215,828     (10)%   (18)%
Consumer land or lots   197,553       187,024       188,635     6 %   5 %
Unimproved land   115,528       113,532       103,032     2 %   12 %
Developed lots for operative builders   64,782       61,661       47,591     5 %   36 %
Commercial lots   95,574       99,243       92,748     (4)%   3 %
Other construction   714,151       693,461       915,782     3 %   (22)%
Total land, lot, and other construction   1,365,036       1,352,290       1,563,616     1 %   (13)%
Owner occupied   3,182,589       3,197,138       3,057,348     %   4 %
Non-owner occupied   4,054,107       4,053,996       3,920,696     %   3 %
Total commercial real estate   7,236,696       7,251,134       6,978,044     %   4 %
Commercial and industrial   1,392,365       1,395,997       1,371,201     %   2 %
Agriculture   1,016,081       1,024,520       929,420     (1)%   9 %
First lien   2,499,494       2,481,918       2,276,638     1 %   10 %
Junior lien   85,343       76,303       51,579     12 %   65 %
Total 1-4 family   2,584,837       2,558,221       2,328,217     1 %   11 %
Multifamily residential   874,071       895,242       881,117     (2)%   (1)%
Home equity lines of credit   989,043       1,005,783       947,652     (2)%   4 %
Other consumer   188,388       209,457       223,566     (10)%   (16)%
Total consumer   1,177,431       1,215,240       1,171,218     (3)%   1 %
States and political subdivisions   1,001,058       983,601       848,454     2 %   18 %
Other   176,961       183,894       191,121     (4)%   (7)%
Total loans receivable, including loans held for sale   17,259,041       17,294,909       16,759,537     %   3 %
Less loans held for sale 1   (40,523 )     (33,060 )     (27,035 )   23 %   50 %
Total loans receivable $ 17,218,518     $ 17,261,849     $ 16,732,502     %   3 %

______________________________

1 Loans held for sale are primarily first lien 1-4 family loans.
   


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification
               
   

Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type		   Non-
Accrual
Loans		   Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past
Due		   Other real estate
owned and foreclosed assets
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,
2025		   Dec 31,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		   Mar 31,
2025		   Mar 31,
2025		   Mar 31,
2025
Custom and owner occupied construction $ 194   198   210   194    
Pre-sold and spec construction   2,896   2,132   1,049   2,133   763  
Total residential construction   3,090   2,330   1,259   2,327   763  
Land development   935   966   28   935    
Consumer land or lots   173   78   144   173    
Developed lots for operative builders   531   531   608     531  
Commercial lots   47   47   2,205     47  
Total land, lot and other construction   1,686   1,622   2,985   1,108   578  
Owner occupied   3,601   2,979   1,501   3,073   96   432
Non-owner occupied   2,235   2,235   8,853   1,582     653
Total commercial real estate   5,836   5,214   10,354   4,655   96   1,085
Commercial and Industrial   12,367   2,069   1,698   11,640   727  
Agriculture   2,382   2,335   2,855   2,090   292  
First lien   8,752   9,053   2,930   6,796   1,956  
Junior lien   296   315   69   296    
Total 1-4 family   9,048   9,368   2,999   7,092   1,956  
Multifamily residential   400   389   395   400    
Home equity lines of credit   3,479   3,465   1,892   2,726   753  
Other consumer   1,003   955   927   858   77   68
Total consumer   4,482   4,420   2,819   3,584   830   68
Other   47   39   61     47  
Total $ 39,338   27,786   25,425   32,896   5,289   1,153
                         

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

  Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans,  by Loan Type   % Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,
2025		   Dec 31,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		   Dec 31,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024
Custom and owner occupied construction $ 786   $ 969   $ 4,784   (19)%   (84)%
Pre-sold and spec construction       564     1,181   (100)%   (100)%
Total residential construction   786     1,533     5,965   (49)%   (87)%
Land development       1,450     59   (100)%   (100)%
Consumer land or lots   1,026     402     332   155 %   209 %
Unimproved land   32     36     575   (11)%   (94)%
Developed lots for operative builders       214       (100)%   n/m
Commercial lots   189         1,225   n/m   (85)%
Other construction           1,248   n/m   (100)%
Total land, lot and other construction   1,247     2,102     3,439   (41)%   (64)%
Owner occupied   3,786     2,867     2,991   32 %   27 %
Non-owner occupied   346     5,037     18,118   (93)%   (98)%
Total commercial real estate   4,132     7,904     21,109   (48)%   (80)%
Commercial and industrial   5,358     6,194     14,806   (13)%   (64)%
Agriculture   5,731     744     3,922   670 %   46 %
First lien   14,826     6,326     5,626   134 %   164 %
Junior lien   1,023     214     145   378 %   606 %
Total 1-4 family   15,849     6,540     5,771   142 %   175 %
Home equity lines of credit   6,993     3,731     3,668   87 %   91 %
Other consumer   1,824     1,775     1,948   3 %   (6)%
Total consumer   8,817     5,506     5,616   60 %   57 %
States and political subdivisions   3,220           n/m   n/m
Other   1,318     1,705     1,795   (23)%   (27)%
Total $ 46,458   $ 32,228   $ 62,423   44 %   (26)%

______________________________

n/m - not measurable


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
           
  Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date
Period Ending, By Loan Type		   Charge-Offs   Recoveries
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,
2025		   Dec 31,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		   Mar 31,
2025		   Mar 31,
2025
Pre-sold and spec construction $     (4 )   (4 )    
Pre-sold and spec construction $     (4 )   (4 )    
Land development   (341 )   1,095     (1 )     341
Consumer land or lots   (3 )   (22 )   (1 )     3
Unimproved land       1,338          
Commercial lots       319          
Total land, lot and other construction   (344 )   2,730     (2 )     344
Owner occupied   (1 )   (73 )   (3 )     1
Non-owner occupied   (6 )   2     (1 )     6
Total commercial real estate   (7 )   (71 )   (4 )     7
Commercial and industrial   92     1,422     328     421   329
Agriculture   (1 )   64     68       1
First lien   (69 )   32     (4 )     69
Junior lien   (5 )   (65 )   (5 )     5
Total 1-4 family   (74 )   (33 )   (9 )     74
Home equity lines of credit   (20 )   69     5       20
Other consumer   276     1,078     251     331   55
Total consumer   256     1,147     256     331   75
Other   1,873     8,643     2,439     3,145   1,272
Total $ 1,795     13,898     3,072     3,897   2,102
                           

Visit our website at www.glacierbancorp.com 


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results For the Quarter and Period Ended March 31, 2025

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more