Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2025 Three-Month Financial Results

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

2025 Three-Month Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis):

  Earnings per share increased 17.6% year-over-year to $0.60 per diluted share
  Net interest margin expanded 15 basis points to 3.69%
  Return on average assets (annualized) increased 12 basis points year-over-year to 1.04%
  Asset quality improved from the 2024 fourth quarter with nonperforming assets to total assets decreasing by 6 basis points to 1.56%
  First quarter dividend payment increased 5% to $0.21 per share
     

“The first quarter of 2025 was a strong period of growth, profitability and value creation for Middlefield,” stated Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. “Total loans increased by 4% year-over-year to a record $1.55 billion, driven by stable economic trends within our Ohio markets, the strength of our balance sheet, and the continued execution of our strategic initiatives.  The 15-basis point expansion in our net interest margin is encouraging, reflecting our disciplined approach to pricing and ongoing efforts to reduce our cost of funds.  As a result, net income expanded by 15.9% year-over-year to $4.8 million, delivering a strong return on average assets of 1.04% and supporting a 5.5% increase in tangible book value per share(1), which reached $21.29 as of March 31, 2025.” (1) See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

“During the quarter, we made significant upgrades to our infrastructure to support our multi-year technology road map. Additional investments in our physical footprint and back-office capabilities are planned throughout the year as we continue to strengthen Middlefield’s platform and support our long-term growth. We believe 2025 will be another good year of profitable expansion, reflecting our commitment to disciplined underwriting, community banking values, and ongoing reinvestment in the business,” concluded Mr. Zimmerly.

Income Statement
Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, increased $1.1 million to $16.1 million, compared to $15.0 million for the same period last year. The increase was driven by strong loan growth and the impact of rate cuts on our short-term borrowings. The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was 3.69%, compared to 3.54% last year. 

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, noninterest income increased $148,000 to $1.9 million, compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2024.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $12.2 million, compared to $12.0 million for the same period in 2024. 

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $4.8 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the same period last year. 

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $5.8 million, compared to $4.8 million for the same period last year. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.)

Balance Sheet
Total assets at March 31, 2025, increased 3.9% to $1.89 billion, compared to $1.82 billion at March 31, 2024. Total loans at March 31, 2025, were $1.55 billion, compared to $1.49 billion at March 31, 2024. The 4.0% year-over-year increase in total loans was primarily due to higher residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and non-owner occupied loans, partially offset by a reduction in construction and other loans.

The investment securities available-for-sale portfolio was $165.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared with $167.9 million at March 31, 2024.

Total liabilities at March 31, 2025, increased 3.9% to $1.67 billion, compared to $1.61 billion at March 31, 2024. Total deposits at March 31, 2025, were $1.54 billion, compared to $1.45 billion at March 31, 2024. The 6.4% year-over-year increase in deposits was primarily due to growth in money market and interest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by declines in time and noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were 24.0% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, compared to 27.0% at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, the Company had brokered deposits of $92.4 million, compared to $90.4 million at March 31, 2024.

Michael C. Ranttila, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “We remain focused on proactively managing our funding sources to support loan growth, while optimizing our cost of funds. At March 31, 2025, we reduced our balance of Federal Home Loan Bank advances by $62.4 million from December 31, 2024, and ended the first quarter with $346.9 million in additional borrowing capacity. The combination of high levels of potentially liquid assets, cash flows from operations, and additional borrowing capacity continues to provide us with excellent liquidity levels to support our long-term growth strategies and our legacy of returning excess capital to shareholders.”

Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at March 31, 2025:

            Percent of     Percent of     Weighted Average  
(Dollar amounts in thousands)   Balance     CRE Portfolio     Loan Portfolio     Loan-to-Value  
                                 
Multi-Family   $ 88,737       12.9 %     5.7 %     61.3 %
Owner Occupied                                
Real Estate and Rental and Leasing     61,835       9.0 %     4.0 %     55.7 %
Other Services (except Public Administration)     32,815       4.8 %     2.1 %     54.1 %
Manufacturing     18,397       2.7 %     1.2 %     44.7 %
Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting     12,628       1.8 %     0.8 %     36.4 %
Other     59,737       8.6 %     3.9 %     54.0 %
Total Owner Occupied   $ 185,412       26.9 %     12.0 %        
Non-Owner Occupied                                
Real Estate and Rental and Leasing     343,169       49.9 %     22.1 %     55.5 %
Accommodation and Food Services     40,039       5.8 %     2.6 %     55.9 %
Health Care and Social Assistance     19,328       2.8 %     1.2 %     65.5 %
Manufacturing     7,428       1.1 %     0.5 %     49.5 %
Other     3,657       0.6 %     0.2 %     85.4 %
Total Non-Owner Occupied   $ 413,621       60.2 %     26.6 %        
Total CRE   $ 687,770       100.0 %     44.3 %        
                                 

Stockholders' Equity and Dividends
At March 31, 2025, stockholders' equity was $213.8 million, compared to $205.6 million at March 31, 2024. The 4.0% year-over-year increase in stockholders' equity was primarily from higher retained earnings, partially offset by an increase in the unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment portfolio. On a per-share basis, shareholders' equity at March 31, 2025, was $26.46, compared to $25.48 at March 31, 2024.

At March 31, 2025, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $172.1 million, compared to $162.8 million at March 31, 2024. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $21.29 at March 31, 2025, compared to $20.18 at March 31, 2024. (1)See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.21 per share, totaling $1.7 million. Beginning in the first quarter of 2025, the Company increased the quarterly cash dividend by $0.01 or 5% from the previous quarter's $0.20 per share cash dividend.  

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock.  The Company repurchased 43,858 shares of its common stock, at an average price of $24.00 per share during the same period in 2024. 

At March 31, 2025, the Company's equity-to-assets ratio was 11.32%, compared to 11.32% at March 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

For the 2025 first quarter, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $95,000, compared to a recovery of credit losses of $136,000 for the same period of 2024.  

Net recoveries were $209,000, or (0.06%) of average loans, annualized, for the 2025 first quarter, compared to net recoveries of $68,000, or (0.02%) of average loans, annualized, for the same period of 2024.      

Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2025, were $29.6 million, compared to $10.8 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in nonperforming assets is primarily the result of a $12.4 million loan moved to nonaccrual in the 2024 third quarter. The allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2025, stood at $22.4 million, or 1.44% of total loans, compared to $21.1 million, or 1.41% of total loans at March 31, 2024. The increase in the allowance for credit losses was mainly from changes in projected loss drivers, prepayment assumptions, curtailment expectations over the reasonable and supportable forecast period, and geographic footprint of unemployment data, as well as an overall increase in total loans.

Mr. Ranttila continued, “Asset quality remains stable, with nonperforming assets to total assets of 1.56% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.62% at December 31, 2024.  Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2025, included two relationships that moved into nonaccrual status in the second quarter of 2024 and one that moved into nonaccrual status in the third quarter of 2024.  We remain well reserved for potential credit losses with an allowance for credit losses to total loans of 1.44% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.48% at December 31, 2024, and 1.41% at March 31, 2024.  We continue to expect stable economic activity across our Central, Western, and Northeast Ohio markets that will support loan demand and asset quality throughout 2025.” 

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.89 billion at March 31, 2025. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.'s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.'s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the following Consolidated Financial Highlights tables below.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are several important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr.
President and Chief Executive Officer
Middlefield Banc Corp.
(419) 673-1217
rzimmerly@middlefieldbank.com  		 Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com  
   

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
Balance Sheets (period end)   2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
ASSETS                                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 56,150     $ 46,037     $ 61,851     $ 50,496     $ 44,816  
Federal funds sold     10,720       9,755       12,022       1,762       1,438  
Cash and cash equivalents     66,870       55,792       73,873       52,258       46,254  
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value     165,014       165,802       169,895       166,424       167,890  
Other investments     1,021       855       895       881       907  
Loans held for sale     -       -       249       -       -  
Loans:                                        
Commercial real estate:                                        
Owner occupied     185,412       181,447       187,313       182,809       178,543  
Non-owner occupied     413,621       412,291       407,159       385,648       398,845  
Multifamily     88,737       89,849       94,798       86,951       81,691  
Residential real estate     351,274       353,442       345,748       337,121       331,480  
Commercial and industrial     235,547       229,034       213,172       234,702       227,433  
Home equity lines of credit     147,154       143,379       137,761       131,047       129,287  
Construction and other     122,653       103,608       111,550       132,530       135,716  
Consumer installment     5,951       6,564       7,030       6,896       7,131  
Total loans     1,550,349       1,519,614       1,504,531       1,497,704       1,490,126  
Less allowance for credit losses     22,401       22,447       22,526       21,795       21,069  
Net loans     1,527,948       1,497,167       1,482,005       1,475,909       1,469,057  
Premises and equipment, net     22,339       20,565       20,528       20,744       21,035  
Goodwill     36,356       36,356       36,356       36,356       36,356  
Core deposit intangibles     5,361       5,611       5,869       6,126       6,384  
Bank-owned life insurance     34,866       35,259       35,049       34,802       34,575  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     28,581       35,952       32,916       34,686       34,210  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,888,356     $ 1,853,359     $ 1,857,635     $ 1,828,186     $ 1,816,668  


    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
    2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
LIABILITIES                                        
Deposits:                                        
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 369,492     $ 377,875     $ 390,933     $ 387,024     $ 390,185  
Interest-bearing demand     222,953       208,291       218,002       206,542       209,015  
Money market     481,664       414,074       376,619       355,630       318,823  
Savings     189,943       197,749       199,984       192,472       196,721  
Time     275,673       247,704       327,231       327,876       332,165  
Total deposits     1,539,725       1,445,693       1,512,769       1,469,544       1,446,909  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     110,000       172,400       106,000       125,000       137,000  
Other borrowings     11,609       11,660       11,711       11,762       11,812  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     13,229       13,044       16,450       15,092       15,372  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     1,674,563       1,642,797       1,646,930       1,621,398       1,611,093  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                        
Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,960,503                                        
shares issued, 8,081,193 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025     162,195       161,999       161,916       161,823       161,823  
Additional paid-in capital     515       246       108       -       -  
Retained earnings     112,432       109,299       106,067       105,342       102,791  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (20,440 )     (20,073 )     (16,477 )     (19,468 )     (18,130 )
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,879,310 shares as of March 31, 2025     (40,909 )     (40,909 )     (40,909 )     (40,909 )     (40,909 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     213,793       210,562       210,705       206,788       205,575  
                                         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 1,888,356     $ 1,853,359     $ 1,857,635     $ 1,828,186     $ 1,816,668  
                                         

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
Statements of Income   2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
                                         
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                                        
Interest and fees on loans   $ 23,387     $ 23,308     $ 23,441     $ 23,422     $ 22,395  
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions     291       320       348       386       437  
Federal funds sold     155       151       143       122       152  
Investment securities:                                        
Taxable interest     530       528       528       505       467  
Tax-exempt interest     960       961       962       966       972  
Dividends on stock     150       170       191       198       189  
Total interest and dividend income     25,473       25,438       25,613       25,599       24,612  
INTEREST EXPENSE                                        
Deposits     7,885       8,582       8,792       8,423       7,466  
Short-term borrowings     1,347       1,128       1,575       1,920       1,993  
Other borrowings     143       173       173       173       184  
Total interest expense     9,375       9,883       10,540       10,516       9,643  
NET INTEREST INCOME     16,098       15,555       15,073       15,083       14,969  
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses     95       (177 )     2,234       87       (136 )
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                                        
FOR (RECOVERY OF) CREDIT LOSSES     16,003       15,732       12,839       14,996       15,105  
NONINTEREST INCOME                                        
Service charges on deposit accounts     989       1,068       959       971       909  
Gain (Loss) on equity securities     (34 )     56       14       (27 )     (52 )
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     493       230       246       227       227  
Gain on sale of loans     24       64       56       69       10  
Revenue from investment services     268       237       206       269       204  
Gross rental income     -       1       -       -       67  
Other income     204       258       262       251       431  
Total noninterest income     1,944       1,914       1,743       1,760       1,796  
                                         
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                                        
Salaries and employee benefits     6,557       5,996       6,201       6,111       6,333  
Occupancy expense     687       596       627       601       552  
Equipment expense     225       221       203       261       240  
Data processing costs     1,271       1,174       1,214       1,135       1,217  
Ohio state franchise tax     399       390       399       397       397  
Federal deposit insurance expense     267       293       255       256       251  
Professional fees     598       611       539       557       558  
Advertising expense     364       371       283       508       419  
Software amortization expense     90       83       74       21       22  
Core deposit intangible amortization     249       258       257       258       258  
Gross other real estate owned expenses     -       -       -       -       99  
Other expense     1,486       1,810       1,819       1,797       1,619  
Total noninterest expense     12,193       11,803       11,871       11,902       11,965  
                                         
Income before income taxes     5,754       5,843       2,711       4,854       4,936  
Income taxes     924       995       371       690       769  
                                         
NET INCOME   $ 4,830     $ 4,848     $ 2,340     $ 4,164     $ 4,167  
                                         
PTPP (1)   $ 5,849     $ 5,666     $ 4,945     $ 4,941     $ 4,800  


(1)  See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.
 

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
    2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
Per common share data                                        
Net income per common share - basic   $ 0.60     $ 0.60     $ 0.29     $ 0.52     $ 0.52  
Net income per common share - diluted   $ 0.60     $ 0.60     $ 0.29     $ 0.52     $ 0.51  
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.21     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20  
Book value per share (period end)   $ 26.46     $ 26.08     $ 26.11     $ 25.63     $ 25.48  
Tangible book value per share (period end) (1) (2)   $ 21.29     $ 20.88     $ 20.87     $ 20.37     $ 20.18  
Dividends declared   $ 1,697     $ 1,616     $ 1,615     $ 1,613     $ 1,613  
Dividend yield     3.05 %     2.84 %     2.76 %     3.34 %     3.37 %
Dividend payout ratio     35.13 %     33.33 %     69.02 %     38.74 %     38.71 %
Average shares outstanding - basic     8,078,805       8,071,905       8,071,032       8,067,144       8,091,203  
Average shares outstanding - diluted     8,097,545       8,092,357       8,086,872       8,072,499       8,096,317  
Period ending shares outstanding     8,081,193       8,073,708       8,071,032       8,067,144       8,067,144  
                                         
Selected ratios                                        
Return on average assets (Annualized)     1.04 %     1.04 %     0.50 %     0.91 %     0.92 %
Return on average equity (Annualized)     9.22 %     9.19 %     4.45 %     8.15 %     8.16 %
Return on average tangible common equity (1) (3)     11.48 %     11.50 %     5.58 %     10.29 %     10.30 %
Efficiency (4)     65.22 %     65.05 %     67.93 %     67.97 %     68.68 %
Equity to assets at period end     11.32 %     11.36 %     11.34 %     11.31 %     11.32 %
Noninterest expense to average assets     0.65 %     0.63 %     0.66 %     0.64 %     0.66 %


(1)  See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.
(2)  Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding.
(3)  Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity.
(4)  The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income.
 


    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
Yields   2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
Interest-earning assets:                                        
Loans receivable (1)     6.17 %     6.12 %     6.19 %     6.27 %     6.11 %
Investment securities (1) (2)     3.69 %     3.63 %     3.62 %     3.59 %     3.52 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks     3.57 %     4.23 %     4.27 %     4.59 %     4.88 %
Total interest-earning assets     5.81 %     5.78 %     5.84 %     5.92 %     5.77 %
Deposits:                                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits     2.13 %     2.07 %     2.16 %     1.93 %     1.86 %
Money market deposits     3.38 %     3.81 %     3.93 %     3.95 %     3.81 %
Savings deposits     0.82 %     0.75 %     0.71 %     0.64 %     0.58 %
Certificates of deposit     3.93 %     4.21 %     4.49 %     4.57 %     4.06 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     2.82 %     3.05 %     3.17 %     3.15 %     2.88 %
Non-Deposit Funding:                                        
Borrowings     4.58 %     4.93 %     5.54 %     5.60 %     5.61 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3.01 %     3.21 %     3.41 %     3.45 %     3.23 %
Cost of deposits     2.10 %     2.24 %     2.33 %     2.30 %     2.08 %
Cost of funds     2.30 %     2.41 %     2.58 %     2.61 %     2.42 %
Net interest margin (3)     3.69 %     3.56 %     3.46 %     3.51 %     3.54 %


(1)  Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.
(2)  Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3)  Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
 

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
Asset quality data   2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                                        
Nonperforming assets (1)   $ 29,550     $ 29,984     $ 30,078     $ 15,961     $ 10,831  
                                         
Allowance for credit losses   $ 22,401     $ 22,447     $ 22,526     $ 21,795     $ 21,069  
Allowance for credit losses/total loans     1.44 %     1.48 %     1.50 %     1.46 %     1.41 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries):                                        
Quarter-to-date   $ (209 )   $ 151     $ 1,382     $ (29 )   $ (68 )
Year-to-date     (209 )     1,436       1,285       (97 )     (68 )
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized:                                        
Quarter-to-date     (0.06 %)     0.04 %     0.36 %     (0.01 %)     (0.02 %)
Year-to-date     (0.06 %)     0.10 %     0.11 %     (0.01 %)     (0.02 %)
                                         
Nonperforming loans/total loans     1.91 %     1.97 %     2.00 %     1.07 %     0.73 %
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans     75.81 %     74.86 %     74.89 %     136.55 %     194.52 %
Nonperforming assets/total assets     1.56 %     1.62 %     1.62 %     0.87 %     0.60 %


(1) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans.
 

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity   For the Three Months Ended  
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)   March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
    2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
                                         
Stockholders' equity   $ 213,793     $ 210,562     $ 210,705     $ 206,788     $ 205,575  
Less goodwill and other intangibles     41,717       41,967       42,225       42,482       42,740  
Tangible common equity   $ 172,076     $ 168,595     $ 168,480     $ 164,306     $ 162,835  
                                         
Shares outstanding     8,081,193       8,073,708       8,071,032       8,067,144       8,067,144  
Tangible book value per share   $ 21.29     $ 20.88     $ 20.87     $ 20.37     $ 20.18  
                                         


Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity   For the Three Months Ended  
                                         
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
    2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
                                         
Average stockholders' equity   $ 212,465     $ 209,864     $ 209,096     $ 205,379     $ 205,342  
Less average goodwill and other intangibles     41,839       42,092       42,350       42,607       42,654  
Average tangible common equity   $ 170,626     $ 167,772     $ 166,746     $ 162,772     $ 162,688  
                                         
Net income   $ 4,830     $ 4,848     $ 2,340     $ 4,164     $ 4,167  
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)     11.48 %     11.50 %     5.58 %     10.29 %     10.30 %
                                         


Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)   For the Three Months Ended  
                                         
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
    2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
                                         
Net income   $ 4,830     $ 4,848     $ 2,340     $ 4,164     $ 4,167  
Add income taxes     924       995       371       690       769  
Add provision for (recovery of) credit losses     95       (177 )     2,234       87       (136 )
PTPP   $ 5,849     $ 5,666     $ 4,945     $ 4,941     $ 4,800  
                                         

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     March 31,  
    2025     2024  
    Average             Average     Average             Average  
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost  
Interest-earning assets:                                                
Loans receivable (1)   $ 1,537,337     $ 23,387       6.17 %   $ 1,476,543     $ 22,395       6.11 %
Investment securities (1) (2)     191,996       1,490       3.69 %     191,851       1,439       3.56 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3)     67,661       596       3.57 %     64,139       778       4.88 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,796,994       25,473       5.81 %     1,732,533       24,612       5.78 %
Noninterest-earning assets     84,542                       90,151                  
Total assets   $ 1,881,536                     $ 1,822,684                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 220,192     $ 1,154       2.13 %   $ 211,009     $ 978       1.86 %
Money market deposits     458,446       3,816       3.38 %     298,479       2,827       3.81 %
Savings deposits     192,931       388       0.82 %     201,080       290       0.58 %
Certificates of deposit     261,006       2,527       3.93 %     333,871       3,371       4.06 %
Short-term borrowings     120,238       1,347       4.54 %     144,357       1,993       5.55 %
Other borrowings     11,639       143       4.98 %     11,840       184       6.25 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,264,452       9,375       3.01 %     1,200,636       9,643       3.23 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     390,354                       400,209                  
Other liabilities     14,265                       16,497                  
Stockholders' equity     212,465                       205,342                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,881,536                     $ 1,822,684                  
Net interest income           $ 16,098                     $ 14,969          
Interest rate spread (4)                     2.80 %                     2.55 %
Net interest margin (5)                     3.69 %                     3.54 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities                     142.12 %                     144.30 %
                                                 


(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $272 and  $281 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
 


    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,  
    2025     2024  
    Average             Average     Average             Average  
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost  
Interest-earning assets:                                                
Loans receivable (1)   $ 1,537,337     $ 23,387       6.17 %   $ 1,517,051     $ 23,308       6.12 %
Investment securities (1) (2)     191,996       1,490       3.69 %     191,390       1,489       3.63 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3)     67,661       596       3.57 %     60,241       641       4.23 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,796,994       25,473       5.81 %     1,768,682       25,438       5.78 %
Noninterest-earning assets     84,542                       88,205                  
Total assets   $ 1,881,536                     $ 1,856,887                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 220,192     $ 1,154       2.13 %   $ 216,492     $ 1,126       2.07 %
Money market deposits     458,446       3,816       3.38 %     393,298       3,768       3.81 %
Savings deposits     192,931       388       0.82 %     197,257       373       0.75 %
Certificates of deposit     261,006       2,527       3.93 %     313,582       3,315       4.21 %
Short-term borrowings     120,238       1,347       4.54 %     93,200       1,128       4.81 %
Other borrowings     11,639       143       4.98 %     11,690       173       5.89 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,264,452       9,375       3.01 %     1,225,519       9,883       3.21 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     390,354                       404,428                  
Other liabilities     14,265                       17,076                  
Stockholders' equity     212,465                       209,864                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,881,536                     $ 1,856,887                  
Net interest income           $ 16,098                     $ 15,555          
Interest rate spread (4)                     2.80 %                     2.57 %
Net interest margin (5)                     3.69 %                     3.56 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities                     142.12 %                     144.32 %


(1)  Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $272 and $280 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

