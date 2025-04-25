Viva Capital and ProNovos Partner to Simplify GC Funding

A new integration on the ProNovos platform allows general contractors to provide instant payments to subcontractors through Viva Capital Quick Pay.

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading construction Quick Pay company Viva Capital is partnering with construction intelligence platform ProNovos to help general contractors (GCs) keep cash flow in check and projects on track. With the upcoming integration of Viva Capital Quick Pay on the ProNovos platform, GCs can evaluate current financials and act on them instantly.For more than a decade, ProNovos has been providing firms with the insights necessary to understand their finances and make informed decisions about spending. While this intelligence makes it easier to streamline workflows and run a more profitable company, delays in subcontractor payments remain one of the biggest friction points hurting margins and slowing down jobs.Viva’s Quick Pay Program addresses this head-on by allowing GCs to earmark advance funds for specific subcontractors. The subcontractors can then opt-in to receive an advance, with GCs providing final approval.“This integration makes managing construction finances even more seamless by empowering professionals to tap into a tested and trusted funding solution via the platform they use every day,” explains Greg DiDonna, President and Partner of Viva Capital. “Having financial insights and predictive metrics is helpful, but being able to act on those figures instantly can completely transform how construction firms approach opportunities and grow.”By leveraging Viva’s Quick Pay, subcontractors take a slight discount on advances but gain the flexibility to purchase supplies, cover labor, and more, so projects move faster with less friction. Meanwhile, GCs forge stronger relationships and boost profitability.“As a data scientist working with hundreds of contractors, I’ve seen firsthand how Days Sales Outstanding is climbing,” said Bruce Orr, CEO of ProNovos. “Every extra day you add to DSO affects the bottom line. Our mission has always been to protect contractor profits—and, more importantly, cash flow. This integration expands ProNovos’ mission by giving contractors the power to act immediately on insights and move money when it matters most. Viva’s QuickPay is a powerful step in that direction.”Businesses that want to learn more about Viva’s Quick Pay are encouraged to visit VivaCF.net. ABOUT VIVAFounded in 1999, Viva helps B2B businesses of all types accelerate cash flow through specialized funding solutions like factoring, accounts receivable financing, and asset-based lending. Their simple qualification process makes it easy for small and mid-sized companies to get vital funding despite a lack of credit or time in business. Additional information is available at VivaCF.net.About ProNovosProNovos provides cutting-edge, cloud-based business intelligence solutions and services that empower construction contractors to discover new opportunities, make informed decisions, save costs, and mitigate risks. This actionable intelligence is accessible anytime, anywhere, catering to superintendents, project managers, accountants, estimators, C-suite executives, and other decision-makers. For more information on ProNovos, please visit pronovos.com.

