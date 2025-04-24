Alex Coles Sr. to Showcase Unheard Spoken Word at L.A. Times Festival of Books 2025

Unheard Spoken Word

An Inspiring Poetry Collection That Encourages Faith, Perseverance, and Action

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Unheard Spoken Word" by Alex Coles Sr. is set to be featured at the L.A. Times Festival of Books 2025, where poetry lovers and faith-driven readers can experience an uplifting collection of verses that inspires, encourages, and motivates. Visitors can find the book at Olympus Story House, Gold Zone, South Trousdale, Booth #182, during the festival on April 26-27, 2025, at the University of Southern California (USC) campus.Coles’ poetry stems from years of studying and reflecting on God's Word, offering fresh interpretations that empower readers to believe in their potential and take action in their lives. Through rhythmic storytelling, "Unheard Spoken Word" delivers powerful messages of faith, perseverance, and purpose. The collection includes poems such as "Our Father," which encourages honoring God daily, "Soul Food," a reminder to nourish the spirit through scripture, and "Poetry is My Roses," which emphasizes appreciating people while they are still alive.“I believe that some of God’s Word has been misunderstood,” says Coles. “This book is my interpretation of what I have learned, and I hope it inspires others to take action, overcome trials, and succeed in life.”The L.A. Times Festival of Books, celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2025, is the largest literary festival in the United States, bringing together thousands of readers, authors, and publishers. Attendees can visit Booth #182 to explore "Unheard Spoken Word." Copies are available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other digital platforms. Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.