Vaishali Dev selected as Top Entrepreneur the Year by IAOTP

Vaishali Dev honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vaishali Dev, owner, CEO and entrepreneur, was recently selected as Top Entrepreneur of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With over two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Dev has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Dev is the Co-Founder + CEO of multiple business entities based out of San Antonio, TX. She is the Manager and Owner of Spark Media where they educate and bringing awareness to different cultures, organizations, and controversial issues. Spark Media brings you international entertainment, style, and society news.Ms. Dev is also the CEO and Owner of Microteq Engineering, a top-level company in manufacturing, machining and assembly, where they empowering engineers to have the strength to take risks and try new roles that will stretch their abilities. She has skillfully steered Microteq Engineering Inc. at the forefront of innovation for the defense, aerospace, semiconductor, energy, medical, oil, and technology industries. She has since expanded her talents into the entertainment and event production industry. Vaishali strives to empower, enlighten, and educate everyone around her.Ms. Dev is also the Manager and owner of Viva Global Events, an event planning company that integrates imagination and creativity into every event.Ms. Dev’s areas of expertise include, but are not limited to project management, leadership, small business, management, administration, business strategy and management.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Dev earned a Bachelor of Science (BS) focused in Medical Technology from University of Houston.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Dev has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top Entrepreneur of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Vaishali Dev for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Dev attributes her success to her perseverance, commitment and mentors she’s had along the way. Outside of work, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, Ms. Dev wants to empower people getting into the industry. She stands for women empowerment, gender equality, and social justice.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vaishali-dev-66850461/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

