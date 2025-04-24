Top Security Executives Recognized at the 2025 HoustonCISO ORBIE Awards

Leading CISOs honored for leadership, security, and business impact





HOUSTON, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 HoustonCISO ORBIE Awards recognized the exceptional leadership and cyber resilience of top security executives from Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Crane Worldwide Logistics, Port Houston & ENGIE North America Inc. The prestigious ORBIE Awards - hosted by HoustonCISO, a chapter of the Inspire Leadership Network - honor CISOs who drive business transformation and industry impact.

Winners were recognized across six categories: Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Corporate, and Leadership. The ceremony, which took place at the Marriott Marquis Houston, brought together top executives and industry leaders to celebrate excellence in security leadership.

"Great CISOs recognize that the power of collaboration lies in trusted relationships," said Tony Souza, HoustonCISO Chair. “The HoustonCISO ORBIE® Awards embody this by inspiring, connecting, and honoring CISOs for their leadership and the value they bring to Houston businesses through enterprise security.”

Meet the 2025 HoustonCISO ORBIE Award Winners:

›› Andre Allen, CISO & Head of Cybersecurity of ENGIE North America Inc., received the Leadership ORBIE.

›› Sherry Hunyadi, Chief Security Architect of Chevron, received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $30 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Octavio Herrera, Director, Cyber Security of Occidental Petroleum, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $14 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Mary Rose Martinez, VP of IT Infrastructure & CISO of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $3 billion annual revenue.

›› Marc Crudgington, VP Cybersecurity & IT Infrastructure of Crane Worldwide Logistics, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue.

›› James O’Brien, Information Security Officer of Port Houston, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $2 billion annual revenue.

About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business protection created by enterprise security

Engagement in industry and community endeavors



HoustonCISO ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote address for the HoustonCISO ORBIE Awards was delivered by Andre Allen, CISO & Head of Cybersecurity of ENGIE North America Inc., who was interviewed by Dd Budiharto, Founder & CEO of Cyber Point Advisory. Over 200 guests attended, representing leading Houston organizations and their technology partners.

The following sponsors made the 2025 HoustonCISO ORBIE Awards possible:

Underwriters: BlueSky IT Partners powered by Bridgepointe Technologies, Fortinet & Google Cloud

BlueSky IT Partners powered by Bridgepointe Technologies, Fortinet & Google Cloud Gold Sponsors: PwC, SHI & Tata Consultancy Services

PwC, SHI & Tata Consultancy Services Silver Sponsors: Abnormal Security, Cloudflare, EY, Island, Okta, SailPoint Technologies, SentinelOne & Tenable

Abnormal Security, Cloudflare, EY, Island, Okta, SailPoint Technologies, SentinelOne & Tenable Bronze Sponsors: Between Pixels & Semperis

Between Pixels & Semperis Media Partner: Houston Business Journal



About HoustonCISO:

HoustonCISO is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief information security officers (CISOs) in Houston. As one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, HoustonCISO belongs to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

HoustonCISO is led by a CISO Advisory Board, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapter and ensure the programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CISOs and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With nearly 2,000 members across more than 40 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.

