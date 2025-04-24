Nature's Sunshine Wins Two Stevie® Awards in the 2025 American Business Awards®

LEHI, Utah, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading manufacturer of high-quality herbal and nutritional supplements, today announced it has been recognized with two prestigious Stevie® Awards in the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®.

Nature's Sunshine received a Gold Stevie® Award for its 2023 Impact Report, which detailed the Company's achievements and progress in responsible business practices and sustainability. Additionally, the Company earned a Silver Stevie® Award for Achievement in Product Innovation for its new Chlorophyll Detoxifying Stick Packs.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by the American Business Awards," said Terrence Moorehead, President and Chief Executive Officer at Nature's Sunshine. "These awards validate our commitment to transparency in our business practices and our ongoing dedication to sustainability. Our Impact Report represents the hard work and dedication of our entire team in making a positive difference for our planet and communities."

The Silver Stevie® Award for Achievement in Product Innovation recognizes the Company's groundbreaking Chlorophyll Detoxifying Stick Packs, which offer a powdered form of chlorophyll that is more convenient and travel-ready than traditional liquid formats. As a first-mover in this category, Nature's Sunshine also introduced four new flavors with this innovative product.

"Nature's Sunshine continues to demonstrate leadership in the natural products industry, not only through our high-quality supplements but also through our commitment to responsible business practices and innovative product development," added Tracee Comstock, Senior Vice President of Global Human Resources.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Over 3,600 nominations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

About Nature's Sunshine

Nature’s Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Cody Slach

1-949-574-3860

NATR@gateway-grp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.