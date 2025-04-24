GreenWaste Announces Major Milestone in 2024 Sustainability Report

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenWaste®, a full-service resource recovery and recycling

company, is proud to announce the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting key achievements in the company’s efforts to reduce its environmental footprint, enhance social responsibility, and drive forward innovative solutions. This report emphasizes GreenWaste’s ongoing commitment to sustainable practices, renewable energy, and a greener future for all.

Key highlights from the 2024 Sustainability Report include:

- GHG Emissions Decrease: With a 53.4% decrease in Total Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions versus baseline, GreenWaste surpassed its 2030 emission reduction target of 45% total combined Scope 1 and Scope 2 market-based GHG emissions from its 2022 baseline. This remarkable achievement underscores the company’s commitment to renewable and zero emission energy sources.

Double Materiality Assessment: In alignment with leading reporting standards, GreenWaste engaged with stakeholders across its value chain, including municipalities, customers, trade associations, non-profits, and employees, to prioritize the most important potential impact and business activity sustainability topics.

- Domestic Recycling: GreenWaste sent the majority of its top diverted materials by ton to 100% domestic end-market processing. In doing so, GreenWaste supports the local circular economy and can reduce GHG emissions associated with material transportation.

Continuous Innovation: GreenWaste continues to drive forward investments in emerging collection and material and resource recovery technology and pilot projects. In 2024, GreenWaste piloted North America’s first refuse hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicle and added to its fleet of electric collections vehicles.

- Employee Culture: GreenWaste prides itself on the commitment its employees share in servicing customers. The company maintains a robust average tenure across its workforce, speaking to GreenWaste’s cultivation of an environment where growth, development, and wellbeing are celebrated at every level. GreenWaste also continues to focus on its safety initiatives, resulting in its low TRIR of 2.07 and LTIR of 0.41.

“We are incredibly proud to announce our 53.4% reduction in GHG emissions, far exceeding our 2030 Total Scope 1 and 2 Emissions Reduction goal from our 2022 baseline,” said Clete Elms, Chief Operating Officer at GreenWaste. “This achievement highlights our ongoing commitment to sustainability and innovation. As we look ahead, we will continue to look for opportunities to

invest in technologies and strategies that reduce our environmental footprint, support local economies, and enhance the communities we serve.”

GreenWaste’s 2024 Sustainability Report serves as a testament to the company’s leadership in the recycling and resource recovery industry. With a continued focus on renewable energy, sustainable practices, and employee well-being, GreenWaste is poised for sustainable growth in the years ahead.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.