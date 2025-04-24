Tyber, Intech & Resolve Finalize Merger to Form Global CDMO+ for Musculoskeletal Device Solutions

Combining implant innovation, precision manufacturing, & regulatory expertise, the new global platform redefines speed & scale for MedTech OEMs & patient care.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a pivotal move shaping the future of MedTech, Tyber Medical, Intech, and Resolve Surgical Technologies have merged into a unified, leading developer, designer and manufacturer of surgical devices focused on serving the needs of MedTech OEMs and patients. The new group combines world-class implant and instrumentation platforms with development and regulatory expertise to offer faster, smarter solutions for OEMs worldwide, setting a new standard for innovation, speed-to-market, and strategic partnership across the industry. It is backed by a consortium of private investors, led by Montagu.

Next-Generation CDMO+ Platform

The group unites the complementary strengths of three leading organizations into one comprehensive, innovative offering of:

• FDA-cleared and CE-marked technologies including PEEK interbodies, plates, screws, sternal closure systems, cabling, flexible reamers, handles and SMADE IoT surgical asset tracking system

• Decades of clinical experience designing, developing, manufacturing and sustaining systems for Trauma, Extremities, Sports Medicine, Spine and Cardio-thoracic markets

• Scaled, agile operations with approximately 1,500 employees across 12 vertically integrated sites on three continents, and best-in-class equipment allowing for cost-efficient manufacturing of the highest precision and quality.

• Flexible end-to-end model supporting the full spectrum of our customers’ needs including contract manufacturing, co-development, and private labeling as a manufacturer of record.

• Comprehensive portfolio and expertise in precision manufacturing of surgical instruments, implants and sterilization containers, enabling accelerated development processes and simplifying supply chain management for our OEM customers

• Unique regulatory capabilities including filing and sustaining 510(k), EU-MDR, CE-mark registrations for Class I, II and III devices.

Together, the group is built to support the full continuum of medical devices product development and manufacturing, blending speed, scale, and deep specialization.

More than Manufacturing

Intech has been pushing the boundaries of complex engineering and manufacturing challenges for over 20 years, remaining at the forefront of innovation alongside its OEM customers, including in the most stringent domains of complex instrumentation, navigation systems, and surgical robotics.

Beyond Intech’s global contract manufacturing capabilities, the “+” in CDMO+ reflects the group’s ability to deliver end-to-end lifecycle support. Leveraging Tyber and Resolve’s integrated strength in clinical evaluation, regulatory registration, and post-market surveillance, we help OEMs accelerate product development, approval, and commercialization.

“By combining our strengths, we are supporting our OEMs with faster time-to-market, broader capabilities, and the confidence of a truly global partner.” said Jeff Tyber, founder of Tyber Medical and now President of the CDMO+ business.

With over 100 510(k)-cleared implant systems, thousands of pre-validated devices, and modular instrumentation, the group helps customers accelerate time-to-market and bring products to market efficiently through a single, trusted partner.

“This is truly unique. We now have a comprehensive portfolio and expertise in precision manufacturing of implants, surgical instruments, and sterilization containers. Combined with our unique regulatory capabilities” said Megan Osorio, CEO of Resolve.



Global Reach, Built on Trust

With revenues of over $300m, an exclusive focus on medical devices, and consistent growth investments in its modern and scaled infrastructure, the group is ideally positioned to address its customers demand for agility, supply chain resiliency, and executional excellence.



This global footprint not only ensures scalable capacity and technical depth - it also enables country-of-origin flexibility to help OEMs manage their sourcing strategy, trade compliance, localization, and business continuity requirements effectively.

As integration progresses, supply continuity remains our foremost commitment. Our integration process is designed with the needs of our customers and their patients as a priority. A phased approach ensures operational stability while identifying and scaling best practices across teams, geographies, and technologies.

Join Us at OMTEC - Booth 647

The new group will make its debut at OMTEC 2025, next June 17–19 in Chicago. This first joint appearance of Intech, Tyber Medical, and Resolve Surgical Technologies is a unique opportunity to meet the leadership team, explore the CDMO+ platform, and discover how our shared vision helps OEMs accelerate orthopedic innovation.



ABOUT THE FOUNDING COMPANIES

About Tyber Medical LLC

Tyber Medical LLC is a leading orthopedic device manufacturer providing rapid access to FDA-cleared and CE-marked, private label, portfolio-enhancing regulatory-approved orthopedic implants for the spinal, extremity, and trauma markets. Since its founding in 2012, the company has released more than 50 spine, extremity, and trauma systems. Tyber Medical aims to develop and utilize differentiated bioengineered technologies, including surface treatments and coatings, to advance orthopedic science. For more information, visit www.tybermedical.com.

About Resolve Surgical Technologies

Resolve Surgical Technologies is an industry-leading private label OEM that designs, develops and manufactures metal and polymer implants and instruments serving the orthopedics, spine and cardiothoracic markets. Originally founded in 1992 as Pioneer Surgical Technology, Inc. and later known as the Metals division of RTI Surgical, Resolve became known for their innovative designs and engineering expertise. Today, Resolve Surgical focuses on creating value as an extension of our OEM partners’ teams to deliver innovation, accelerate speed to revenue and drive lifecycle management with robust quality and regulatory support. For more information, visit www.resolvesurg.com.

About Intech

Intech is a global leader in the manufacturing of orthopedic devices and mission-critical components. With facilities in the USA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the group excels in producing surgical implants, instruments, cutting tools, handles, and sterilization containers. With innovation at heart, Intech is at the forefront of contract-design and contract-manufacturing in the field of Orthopedics and Healthcare. Intech is also home to SMADE, its IoMT division that offers smart tracking of geolocation, sterilization cycles, and usage of surgical containers on the field. For more information, visit www.intech-medical.com.

About Montagu

Montagu is a leading mid-market private equity firm, committed to finding and growing businesses that make the world work. Focusing on businesses with a must-have product or service in a structurally growing marketplace, Montagu brings proven growth capabilities to help companies achieve their ambitions and unlock their full potential. Montagu specializes in carve-out and other first time buyout investments and has deep expertise in five priority sectors: Healthcare, Financial Sector Services, Critical Data, Digital Infrastructure and Education. ESG forms an integral part of its strategy, and its commitment to responsible investment is fully integrated into its investment and value-creation process.

