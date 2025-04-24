Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis Announces First Quarter 2025 Dividends, Reports Earnings

INDIANAPOLIS, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Board of Directors of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis ("FHLBank Indianapolis" or "Bank") declared its first quarter 2025 dividends on Class B-2 activity-based capital stock and Class B-1 non-activity-based stock at annualized rates of 9.50% and 4.50%, respectively. The higher dividend rate on activity-based stock reflects the Board's discretion under the Bank's capital plan to reward members that use FHLBank Indianapolis in support of their liquidity needs.

The dividends will be paid in cash on April 25, 2025.

Earnings Highlights

Net income, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $75 million, a net decrease of $20 million compared to the corresponding period in the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to net unrealized losses on qualifying fair-value and economic hedging relationships1, a substantial increase in voluntary contributions to affordable housing and community investment programs, and lower earnings on the portion of the Bank's assets funded by its capital2, partially offset by higher interest spreads on interest-earning assets, net of interest-bearing liabilities.

Affordable Housing Program Allocation

The Bank's Affordable Housing Program ("AHP") provides grant funding to support housing for low- and moderate-income families in communities served by its Michigan and Indiana members. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, AHP assessments3 totaled $9 million. Such required allocations will be available to the Bank's members in 2026 to help address their communities' affordable housing needs, including construction, rehabilitation, accessibility improvements and homebuyer down-payment assistance.

In addition, as part of the Bank's commitment to further support its AHP and additional affordable housing and community investment programs, the Bank voluntarily contributed additional funding, in the three months ended March 31, 2025, totaling $11 million, all of which has been recognized and reported in other expenses.

The Bank's combined required and voluntary allocations recognized, in the three months ended March 31, 2025, totaled $20 million, an increase of $5 million, or 35%, compared to the corresponding period in the prior year.

Condensed Statements of Income

The following table presents unaudited condensed statements of income ($ amounts in millions):

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Interest income(a) $ 940 $ 1,016 Interest expense(a) 814 887 Provision for credit losses — — Net interest income after provision for credit losses 126 129 Other income(b) — 9 Other expenses(c) 42 32 AHP assessments 9 11 Net income $ 75 $ 95

(a) Includes hedging gains (losses) and net interest settlements on fair-value hedge relationships. The Bank uses derivatives, specifically interest-rate swaps, to hedge the risk of changes in the fair value of certain of its advances, available-for-sale securities and consolidated obligations. These derivatives are designated as fair-value hedges and, therefore, changes in the estimated fair value of the derivative, and changes in the fair value of the hedged item that are attributable to the hedged risk, are recorded in net interest income.

(b) Includes impact of purchase discount (premium) recorded through mark-to-market gains (losses) on trading securities and net interest settlements on derivatives hedging trading securities, while generally offsetting interest income on trading securities is included in interest income.

(c) Includes voluntary contributions to the Bank's AHP and other affordable housing and community investment programs.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets, at March 31, 2025, were $80.7 billion, a net decrease of $3.8 billion, or 5%, from December 31, 2024, primarily due to a decrease in liquidity investments.

Advances 4

The carrying value of advances outstanding, at March 31, 2025, totaled $38.5 billion, a net decrease of $1.3 billion, or 3%, from December 31, 2024. The par value of advances outstanding decreased by 4% to $38.6 billion, which included a net decrease in short-term advances of 7% and a net decrease in long-term advances of 2%. At March 31, 2025, based on contractual maturities, long-term advances composed 64% of advances outstanding, while short-term advances composed 36%.

The par value of advances outstanding to depository institutions — comprising commercial banks, savings institutions and credit unions — decreased by 4%, while advances outstanding to insurance companies decreased by 3%. As a percent of total advances outstanding at par value at March 31, 2025, advances to commercial banks and savings institutions were 52% and advances to credit unions were 14%, resulting in total advances to depository institutions of 66%, while advances to insurance companies were 34%.

In general, advances fluctuate in accordance with members' funding needs, primarily determined by their deposit levels, mortgage pipelines, loan growth, investment opportunities, available collateral, other balance sheet strategies, and the cost of alternative funding options.

Mortgage Loans Held for Portfolio 5

Mortgage loans held for portfolio, at March 31, 2025, totaled $11.4 billion, a net increase of $583 million, or 5%, from December 31, 2024, as the Bank's purchases from its members exceeded principal repayments by borrowers. Purchases of mortgage loans from members, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, totaled $834 million.

In general, the Bank's volume of mortgage loans purchased is affected by several factors, including interest rates, competition, the general level of housing and refinancing activity in the United States, consumer product preferences, the Bank's balance sheet capacity and risk appetite, and regulatory considerations.

Liquidity Investments 6

Liquidity investments, at March 31, 2025, totaled $9.5 billion, a net decrease of $3.5 billion, or 27%, from December 31, 2024. The Bank's liquidity remained well above regulatory requirements and continues to enable the Bank to be a reliable liquidity provider to its members.

Cash and short-term investments decreased by $3.5 billion, or 29%, to $8.4 billion. The portion of U.S. Treasury obligations classified as trading securities increased by $7 million, or 1%, to $1.1 billion. As a result of this activity, cash and short-term investments represented 88% of the total liquidity investments at March 31, 2025, while U.S. Treasury obligations represented 12%.

The total outstanding balance and composition of the Bank's liquidity investments are influenced by its liquidity needs, regulatory requirements, actual and anticipated member advance activity, market conditions, and the availability of short-term investments at attractive interest rates, relative to the cost of funds.

Other Investment Securities

Other investment securities, which consist substantially of mortgage-backed securities and U.S. Treasury obligations classified as held-to-maturity or available-for-sale, at March 31, 2025, totaled $20.6 billion, a net increase of $424 million, or 2%, from December 31, 2024.

Consolidated Obligations 7

FHLBank Indianapolis' consolidated obligations outstanding, at March 31, 2025, totaled $74.6 billion, a net decrease of $3.5 billion, or 4%, from December 31, 2024, which reflected decreased funding needs associated with the net decrease in the Bank's total assets.

Capital 8

Total capital, at March 31, 2025, was $4.2 billion, a net decrease of $48 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2024. The net decrease resulted primarily from the Bank's repurchases of capital stock, offset by members' purchases of capital stock to support their advance activity and the Bank's growth in retained earnings.

The Bank's regulatory capital-to-assets ratio9, at March 31, 2025, was 5.52%, which exceeds all applicable regulatory capital requirements.

Condensed Statements of Condition

The following table presents unaudited condensed statements of condition ($ amounts in millions):

March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Advances $ 38,487 $ 39,833 Mortgage loans held for portfolio, net 11,379 10,796 Liquidity investments 9,451 12,911 Other investment securities(a) 20,613 20,189 Other assets 781 806 Total assets $ 80,711 $ 84,535 Consolidated obligations $ 74,605 $ 78,085 MRCS 266 363 Other liabilities 1,653 1,852 Total liabilities 76,524 80,300 Capital stock(b) 2,484 2,555 Retained earnings(c) 1,707 1,684 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (4 ) (4 ) Total capital 4,187 4,235 Total liabilities and capital $ 80,711 $ 84,535 Total regulatory capital(d) $ 4,457 $ 4,602 Regulatory capital-to-assets ratio 5.52 % 5.44 %

(a) Includes held-to-maturity and available-for-sale securities.

(b) Putable by members at par value.

(c) Includes restricted retained earnings, at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, of $481 million and $466 million, respectively.

(d) Consists of total capital less accumulated other comprehensive income plus mandatorily redeemable capital stock.

All amounts referenced above are unaudited. More detailed information about FHLBank Indianapolis' financial condition as of March 31, 2025, and its results for the three months then ended, will be included in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the Bank's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events and performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "believes," "may," "temporary," "estimates," and "expects" or the negative of these words or comparable terminology. Each forward-looking statement contained in this news release reflects FHLBank Indianapolis' current beliefs and expectations. Actual results or performance may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement contained in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it was made. FHLBank Indianapolis undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Readers are referred to the documents filed by the Bank with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), specifically reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, which include factors that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. These reports are available at www.sec.gov .

1 The Bank's net gains (losses) on derivatives fluctuate due to volatility in the overall interest-rate environment as the Bank hedges asset or liability risk exposures. In general, the Bank holds derivatives and associated hedged items to the maturity, call, or put date. Therefore, due to timing, nearly all of the cumulative net gains and losses for these financial instruments will generally reverse over the remaining contractual terms of the hedged item. However, there may be instances when the Bank terminates these instruments prior to the maturity, call or put date, which may result in a realized gain or loss.

2 FHLBank Indianapolis earns interest income on advances to and mortgage loans purchased from its Michigan and Indiana member financial institutions, as well as on long- and short-term investments. Net interest income is primarily determined by the size of the Bank's balance sheet and the spread between the interest earned on its assets and the interest cost of funding with consolidated obligations. Because of the Bank's inherent relatively low interest-rate spread, it has historically derived a significant portion of its net interest income from deploying its interest-free capital in floating-rate assets.

3 Each year, Federal Home Loan Banks are required to allocate to the AHP 10% of earnings, defined for this purpose as income before assessments plus interest expense on mandatorily redeemable capital stock.

4 Advances are secured loans that the Bank provides to its member institutions.

5 The Bank purchases mortgage loans from its members to support its housing mission, provide an additional source of liquidity to its members, and diversify its investments.

6 The Bank's liquidity investments consist of cash, interest-bearing deposits, securities purchased under agreements to resell, federal funds sold and U.S. Treasury obligations.

7 The primary source of funds for FHLBank Indianapolis, and for the other FHLBanks, is the sale of FHLBanks' consolidated obligations in the capital markets. FHLBank Indianapolis is the primary obligor for the payment of the principal and interest on the consolidated obligations issued on its behalf; additionally, it is jointly and severally liable with each of the other FHLBanks for all of the FHLBanks' consolidated obligations outstanding.

8 FHLBank Indianapolis is a cooperative whose member financial institutions and former members own all of its capital stock as a condition of membership and to support outstanding credit products.

9 Total regulatory capital, which consists of capital stock, mandatorily redeemable capital stock and retained earnings, as a percentage of total assets.

