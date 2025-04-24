Press release

Atos completes reverse stock split

Paris, France - April 24, 2025 – Atos SE (the “Company”) announces today the completion of the reverse stock split of the shares comprising its share capital, as decided by the Board of Directors on March 6, 2025, following the delegation of powers by the shareholders’ combined General Meeting of January 31, 2025 (29th resolution).

The reverse stock split is a purely technical exchange transaction with no direct impact on the total value of the Company’s shares held by each shareholder.

Terms and conditions of the reverse stock split

The main terms of this reverse stock split, as detailed in the notice of reverse stock split published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on March 10, 2025 and in the press release published by the Company on March 7, 2025, are as follows:

Basis of the reverse stock split : exchange of 10,000 old shares with a par value of €0.0001 for 1 new share with a par value of €1.





: exchange of 10,000 old shares with a par value of €0.0001 for 1 new share with a par value of €1. Number of old shares subject to the reverse stock split : 190,358,728,519 shares with a par value of 0.0001€.





: 190,358,728,519 shares with a par value of 0.0001€. Number of new shares resulting from the reverse stock split : 19,035,872 shares with a par value of 1€.





: 19,035,872 shares with a par value of 1€. Centralization: the new shares resulting from the reverse stock split were admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris from April 24, 2025, the first day of trading, under ISIN code FR001400X2S4.





The new shares resulting from the reverse stock split are eligible for the DSS (Deferred Settlement Service) with effect from today.

Shareholders holding a multiple of 10,000 shares do not need to take any action. These shares were automatically consolidated by their financial intermediary on the basis of 1 new share (€1 par value) for each block of 10,000 old shares (€0.0001 par value).

Shareholders who were unable to obtain a number of old shares forming a multiple of 10,000 will be compensated for their fractional rights by their financial intermediary within 30 days of April 24, 2025, i.e., until May 25, 2025 inclusive. Shareholders are invited to contact their financial intermediary if they have any questions on this subject.

Adjustment of the exercise parity for the Warrants issued by the Company

On March 6, 2025, the Board of Directors, using the delegation of powers granted by the shareholders’ combined General Meeting of January 31, 2025 (29th resolution), decided to adjust the exercise parity of the share subscription warrants issued by the Company on December 18, 2024 (the “Warrants”) in accordance with the terms set out below, which are included in the reverse stock split notice published in the BALO on March 10, 2025.

As a result of the reverse stock split, the exercise parity of the Warrants corresponds to the product of (i) the exercise parity in force before the start of the reverse stock split and (ii) the ratio between the number of new shares comprising the Company’s share capital after the reverse stock split and the number of old shares comprising the Company’s share capital before the reverse stock split, i.e. 1/10,000, i.e. a maximum number of new ordinary shares to which the Warrants give entitlement in the event of exercise after this reverse stock split, of 1,107,589 new ordinary shares in the Company with a par value of one euro each on exercise of the Warrants.

Adjustment of the rights of beneficiaries of free allocations of shares

By decision of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of April 24, 2025, the rights of beneficiaries of free share allocations under the Company’s current free share allocation plans were adjusted to take account of reverse stock split transactions.

As a result, the number of rights allocated to each plan beneficiary will correspond to the product of (i) the number of rights allocated to each plan beneficiary before the start of the reverse stock split, and (ii) the ratio between the number of new shares comprising the Company’s share capital after the reverse stock split and the number of existing shares comprising the Company’s share capital before the reverse stock split, i.e. 1/10,000, it being specified that where the number of rights calculated in this way is not a whole number, the number of rights allocated to the beneficiary will, for each holder, be rounded down to the nearest whole number, in accordance with the doctrine of the tax authorities.

Timetable of upcoming operations

April 24, 2025 Effective date of the reverse stock split and first day of trading of new shares (ISIN code: FR001400X2S4) From April 24 to May 25, 2025 Compensation period for shareholders with fractional rights through their financial intermediaries April 28, 2025 Restart of the period of suspension of exercise of the Warrants

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with circa 74,000 employees and annual revenue of circa €10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 68 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

Investor relations:

David Pierre-Kahn | investors@atos.net | +33 6 28 51 45 96

Sofiane El Amri | investors@atos.net | +33 6 29 34 85 67

Individual shareholders: +33 8 05 65 00 75

Press contact: globalprteam@atos.net

