In This New Supernatural Thriller Release, One Man Is Tasked With Protecting the Present From the Past

Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of SINEATER

Charleston, SC, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Thomas Morrissey has a new novel on the market that asks, “Have America's sins come due?''

When NYC bartender Donovan Graham saves three women from political thugs, his actions lead to a job offer from one side of the ongoing presidential campaign. He is thrust into a wholly new world of survival, shamans, and cutting-edge technology as he tries to stop an ancient threat to the country.

“[I wrote this to be a] perfect read for cold, rainy days inside or on the beach,” said Morrissey. “There are moments of dark humor, noir mystery, romance, politics, and philosophy, all combined in a story with lots of action. It will draw you into Donovan Graham’s ‘flexible reality’ and introduce you to a fresh perspective on the world.”

From haunted houses to shipwrecks, casinos to train crashes, Donovan Graham and his unlikely team of allies confront unthinkable dangers. This thrilling blend of technology, history, and mysticism creates an unmissable, action-packed adventure that any fan of James Bond or Dirk Pitt will love.

Sineater: A Donovan Graham Thriller is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Thomas Morrissey, an Army brat, spent his childhood immersed in global cultures from Okinawa to Heidelberg to Staten Island. Inspired by literary greats like Ian Fleming and Michael Crichton, Morrissey's accolades include the Mystery Writers of America's prestigious Robert L. Fish Award for the Best First Published Short Story (Can't Catch Me in the original BROOKLYN NOIR anthology). He has also been published in Alfred Hitchcock's Mystery Magazine and is actively working on expanding the Donovan Graham series amongst other projects. His unique, visual take on action and adventure, showcased in SINEATER, is a treat for thriller and supernatural enthusiasts.

Attachment

Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.