Rapid7 Launches Managed Detection & Response (MDR) for Enterprise, a Fully Managed and Customized Service

Purpose-built for large enterprises, the latest evolution of Rapid7’s MDR offering delivers flexible, expert-led cybersecurity coverage that meets the unique demands of complex, distributed environments

BOSTON, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced the launch of Managed Detection & Response (MDR) for Enterprise , a fully managed and customizable detection and response service designed to meet the unique demands of complex, distributed enterprise environments.

Modern enterprises operate across sprawling digital environments spanning cloud, on-premises, legacy systems, and proprietary applications. For some organizations, standard MDR services can fall short in these environments, leaving visibility gaps and creating operational friction. MDR for Enterprise fills that gap, combining meaningful customization and flexibility, collaborative delivery, and deeply tailored detection engineering with full-service 24x7 protection from Rapid7’s global SOC.

A powerful expansion of Rapid7’s leading MDR offering, MDR for Enterprise is built on continuous collaboration between the Rapid7 SOC and internal teams within organizations. This new service capability combines Rapid7 MDR’s proven ability to layer deep, native visibility across endpoint, network, identities, and third-party alert streams with custom coverage that is specially tailored to each enterprise’s unique environment. By optimizing the organization-specific telemetry with 24/7 detection coverage and monitoring, Rapid7 stands ready to transform organizations’ security operations processes.

“Today, large security teams demand more than a standard approach to detection and response. They’re looking for the confidence to move faster, respond smarter, and defend deeper,” said Craig Adams, chief product officer at Rapid7. “With MDR for Enterprise, we’re delivering broad visibility and coverage with the deep customization and operational partnership.”

“The ability to integrate proprietary systems, leverage internal detections, and align directly with operational workflows is becoming essential. Organizations that are shifting to this style of partnership model, like Rapid7’s MDR for Enterprise, are doing so to keep pace with evolving threats and continually distributed infrastructure,” said Craig Robinson, research vice president, security services, IDC.

Additional capabilities include:

Custom Event Source Integration : Proprietary, vertical-specific, and legacy systems are fully integrated into the MDR workflow, providing comprehensive situational awareness, reduced dwell time, and greater return on existing security investments.

: Proprietary, vertical-specific, and legacy systems are fully integrated into the MDR workflow, providing comprehensive situational awareness, reduced dwell time, and greater return on existing security investments. Customized Detections : Detection logic tailored to an organization’s specific tools, telemetry, and risk profile. ensures complete visibility across unique environments and reduces risk from previously unmonitored systems.

: Detection logic tailored to an organization’s specific tools, telemetry, and risk profile. ensures complete visibility across unique environments and reduces risk from previously unmonitored systems. Tailored Threat Monitoring : Continuous monitoring is extended to in-house and non-standard systems, enabling earlier detection of attacker behaviors through correlation across endpoint, cloud, network, and user layers.

: Continuous monitoring is extended to in-house and non-standard systems, enabling earlier detection of attacker behaviors through correlation across endpoint, cloud, network, and user layers. Engagement Model & Collaboration: Rapid7’s SOC establishes shared workflows and response protocols with internal teams to eliminate handoffs, streamline communication, and accelerate incident response.

To learn more about MDR for Enterprise, visit https://www.rapid7.com/services/managed-detection-and-response-mdr/enterprise/ or meet us at RSA Conference in San Francisco, April 28 - May 1.

