ESO Appoints Silicon Valley Tech Veteran John Basmadjian as Chief Product and Technology Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESO , a leading data services and software provider for EMS, fire departments, hospitals, and state and federal agencies, today announced the appointment of John Basmadjian as chief product and technology officer. Basmadjian brings more than two decades of technology and leadership experience at Google, Amazon, GE Digital, Workday and others. Throughout his career, he has successfully scaled ecosystem partnerships worldwide and led global product development and innovation initiatives, growing three products from concept to more than $1 billion in annual revenue.

"John combines a proven track record of scaling product innovation with a customer-centric focus that makes him a natural fit to elevate our platform's capabilities and expand our impact for customers and their communities," said Eric Beck, president and CEO of ESO. "His experience transforming data-driven organizations across multiple industries gives us a tremendous advantage as we continue to enhance our mature data assets and insights across the entire call-to-care journey."

In his role, Basmadjian will lead ESO's product strategy with a focus on three key initiatives:

Enhancing data interoperability across local, state and federal levels.

Strengthening ecosystem partnerships.

Accelerating investments in data-driven insights to improve patient outcomes and emergency response efficiency.



"I joined ESO because what we do has a real-world impact both for our customers and the communities they serve every day," Basmadjian said. "What sets ESO apart is our ability to empower nearly 3 million users with data insights and, more importantly, tangible clinical, operational and financial outcomes that would have seemed impossible just a few years ago. I'm committed to delivering the right thing to our customers in an innovative and frictionless way. That means providing firefighters, EMS providers, clinicians, hospitals and agencies with the information they need—when and where they need it—to connect and enhance care delivery, operational efficiency and overall community impact."

From 2020 to 2024, Basmadjian served as senior director of engineering for Google Fitbit and global head of partner engineering for the Google Health platform, where he spearheaded the creation and global scale-up of the company’s health ecosystem. Under his leadership, Google's health ecosystem grew from zero to more than 600 partner organizations, delivering health insights and better outcomes for 3 billion users globally. His teams also piloted electronic health records integrations, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) integration, and developed expansion and product strategies for nationalized health care systems in three countries.

Previously, he served as Amazon's first chief of staff for e-commerce platform strategy and operations and held roles as CTO and vice president of engineering, leading AI/ML efforts across Royal Dutch Shell and GE Power’s IoT and energy trading platforms. He also led scaling, architecture, cloud and product development transformations at PayPal and Workday. He is a Tech Stars Mentor, Forbes Technology Council Member and former Google Startup Advisor.

About ESO

ESO (ESO Solutions, Inc.) is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company continues to pioneer innovative, user-friendly software to meet the changing needs of today’s dispatch centers, EMS agencies, fire departments, hospitals, and state and federal offices. ESO currently serves thousands of customers across the globe with a broad software portfolio, including the state-of-the-art Logis IDS CAD solution, industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR) , the next-generation ePCR; ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE) , the first-of-its-kind health care interoperability platform; ESO Fire RMS, the modern fire Record Management System; ESO Patient Registry (trauma, burn and stroke registry software); and ESO State Repository . ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.eso.com .

