Mission Critical Group Expands Electrical Equipment Manufacturing and Service Capabilities with Acquisition of DVM Power + Control

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Critical Group (MCG), a leading provider of innovative solutions specializing in design, manufacturing, delivery and service of electrical system solutions, today announced that it has acquired DVM Manufacturing, LLC (DVM Power + Control), a premier manufacturer of low- and medium-voltage electrical distribution equipment. The acquisition significantly expands MCG’s manufacturing footprint and service capabilities in electrical systems for data centers, industrial facilities and other mission critical applications.

With 350,000 square feet of production space in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Connecticut, DVM expands MCG’s footprint to over one million square feet of manufacturing capacity. The acquisition also strengthens MCG’s field services, drives innovation, and enhances technical expertise by adding DVM’s skilled workforce, providing customers with more solutions and stronger support.

DVM designs and produces low- and medium-voltage electrical distribution equipment, including switchboards, switchgear, relay panels, power distribution units (PDUs), bypasses, power/cooling module “skid” manufacturing and control systems. Its Naugatuck, CT, facility specializes in retrofits, breaker rebuilds and switchgear modernization, further bolstering MCG’s services and power solution offerings.

"DVM’s expertise advances MCG’s manufacturing and aftermarket services, driving growth and customer satisfaction for our innovative, high-quality solutions," said Jeff Drees, CEO of Mission Critical Group. "With DVM’s added capacity and technical strengths, we are also expanding our geographic reach, boosting product development and optimizing power service offerings to better support data centers and other mission critical environments.”

“This partnership is a natural fit, built on a shared commitment to innovation, excellence and customer value,” said Robert Ricci, CEO of DVM Power + Control. “Having worked with MCG’s leadership for 30 years, I can attest to their deep industry knowledge and strategic expertise. This collaboration expands our resources, enhances engineering capabilities and improves career growth, ensuring a stronger future for our team.”

DVM will operate as a Mission Critical Group Company alongside JTS and Point Eight Power , continuing to elevate MCG’s leadership in electrical system solutions. As part of the transition, Ricci will continue to lead DVM as its President and oversee MCG's low- and medium-voltage electrical equipment manufacturing.

With five acquisitions in two years, this latest addition marks another milestone in MCG’s rapid growth, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and excellence in mission critical solutions.

For more information, visit www.missioncriticalgroup.com .

About Mission Critical Group

Mission Critical Group (MCG) designs, manufactures, delivers and services innovative solutions to solve our customers' critical power challenges. MCG offers packaged power solutions and products, leveraging over 900 employees with 200+ years of combined mission critical staff leadership experience. Operating across over one million square feet of manufacturing space, MCG is ready to effectively meet evolving industry demands. MCG Companies include JTS , Point Eight Power and DVM Power + Control. For more information, please visit www.missioncriticalgroup.com .

About DVM Manufacturing, LLC (DVM Power + Control)

DVM Power + Control is a premier manufacturer of low- and medium-voltage power distribution equipment, serving data centers, industrial facilities and other mission critical applications. With a strong reputation for technical excellence and customer service, DVM specializes in standardized and custom-built solutions that enhance power reliability and efficiency. For more information, visit www.dvmpower.com .

Media Contact:

Laura Noland

Director, Marketing

Mission Critical Group

lnoland@missioncriticalgroup.com

407-341-2512

