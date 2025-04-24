HYCU® Unveils R-Shield™ to Deliver Total Cyber Resilience Coverage for SaaS, Cloud, and On-Premises IT Environments

Built to Recover from Any Threat to Any App, R-Shield Provides Customers with First of Its Kind Solution to Detect, Protect, and Recover Fragmented IT

Boston, Massachusetts, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud services, and SaaS, and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, announced Resiliency Shield (R-Shield™), an industry-first cyber resilience fabric built-in to its award-winning, flagship HYCU Data Resiliency Cloud (R-Cloud™) data protection platform. With R-Shield, customers now have unparalleled anomaly and ransomware detection capabilities, along with instant recovery to address the risk unprotected data creates for organizations worldwide.

As much as 60% of data in use in companies today is unmanaged or left with little proper oversight and security measures to secure it. When coupled with the rise of both external threats due to malicious actors and ransomware and internal threats, organizations with multi-cloud deployments and distributed data face increasing risks that current legacy data protection solutions are unable to address. As much as 80% of attacks today are on fragmented cloud and SaaS applications. R-Shield is designed to protect and provide always-on detection and recovery capabilities for customers that need to combat cyber criminals who exploit fragmented IT environments with purpose-built attacks targeting VMs, data warehouses, finance applications, storage buckets, and git repositories as well as disruption from simple human error.

"Most organizations have data across multiple clouds today and they face a critical gap between traditional backup solutions and comprehensive cyber resilience," said Enrique Salem, Partner, Bain Capital. "What we've observed is that protection limited to virtual machines or specific workloads leaves dangerous blind spots across an enterprise's entire data estate. HYCU R-Shield represents exactly the kind of holistic approach that security leaders have been demanding - one that seamlessly integrates detection, protection, and recovery capabilities across all data sources. At Bain, we've consistently emphasized that true security requires this end-to-end perspective, and HYCU's innovation delivers precisely that. R-Shield is poised to fundamentally transform how organizations approach cyber resilience by addressing the costly problem of unprotected data across multi-cloud environments."

"What's been missing from data protection solutions to date is comprehensive protection for the entire data estate," said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO of HYCU. "Most solutions offer only limited liability protection focused narrowly on VMs, leaving critical parts of the data estate exposed and difficult to recover. At HYCU, we've always had advanced instant recovery capabilities that are patented, and we're now applying this instant recovery technology for quicker detection to ensure cyber resilience is truly being met by enterprise backup and recovery solutions. With R-Shield, we're providing organizations with the ability to protect and recover data that was previously challenging at a minimum or nearly impossible to secure."

R-Shield is a new service available with the latest release of R-Cloud. A comprehensive cyber resilience solution architected and integrated in R-Cloud, R-Shield provides embedded security into every layer of the R-Cloud customer experience. R-Shield brings together advanced detection, fortified protection, and reliable recovery that is always on, always watching, and always ready.

HYCU R-Shield, Key Building Block to Comprehensive Cyber Resilience

With R-Shield, customers can ensure their application data is always protected, observed, and ready to recover as quickly as possible in the event of an unanticipated outage:

Always Protected ensures backups are invisible, impenetrable and available to all workloads:

Hardened backup service. Built on a military-grade virtual appliance with DISA-STIG certification.

Make backup data invisible. Near-zero footprint with backup data cloaking and an isolated, independent network. No proxy servers, agents, or gateways, with ease of upgrades eliminates vulnerabilities.

R-Lock™ for Immutable Backups: Provides customer-owned, offsite, storage smart and cost-efficient immutable backups for on-prem, cloud, SaaS, and AI/ML workloads, enabling fast recovery from cloud-conscious attacks for data that was difficult to secure before.

Always observing helps to detect new applications, anomalies and threats without compromising data governance and control:

Active, at Source Malware Detection: Scans near-production copies of virtual data using rule-based and anomaly-driven detection without touching backup storage, with real-time alerts sent directly to customer SIEM systems—all without requiring customers to give up control of their data.

SaaS, App-Level and Service Discovery: Customers can instantly visualize as-a-service infrastructure and apps used by department and expose unprotected applications.

Anomaly Detection: Continuously monitors for suspicious activities across protected data sources for hybrid and SaaS workloads.

Always Ready features help to recover from SaaS supply chain, cloud conscious, and ransomware attacks:

Continuous Validation: Ensures backups are viable and ready for restoration, even for complex distributed data environments.

Recovery Automation & Choice: Provides flexible, site-level or granular recovery to recover from large-scale supply chain attacks or specific data loss from insider threats.

Offline Recovery: Ensures offsite, offline access to cloud and SaaS data —critical protection against supply-chain attacks that traditional solutions cannot address.

With HYCU R-Shield, customers can now protect and recover data that was previously difficult to secure, leveraging these capabilities across all their data sources that HYCU protects. This comprehensive solution significantly increases resilience while reducing costs and minimizing the attack window, without requiring the substantial investments typically associated with separate detection infrastructure.

What The Industry Is Saying About HYCU R-Shield

"HYCU R-Shield represents a significant advancement in cyber resilience that addresses the critical challenge of full stack protection for fragmented IT environments across a host of deployments," said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. "As organizations face increasingly sophisticated threats targeting their distributed data assets, R-Shield's comprehensive approach to detection, protection, and recovery provides military grade security that today's public sector enterprises and US Federal agencies demand. We're excited to work alongside HYCU and our reseller partners to deliver an innovative and powerful way to rapidly detect malware at the source without data leaving the customer’s environment to help organizations secure their entire data estate and maintain business continuity regardless of where their data resides."

“In soon to be released research from our recent Cube Research Cyber Resiliency Summit, there are fundamental shifts happening in how organizations approach security, resilience, and risk management. Data protection, and backup and recovery in particular, are becoming increasingly important elements in the overall Cyber Resilience framework,” said Christophe Bertrand, Principal Analyst, theCUBE Research. “HYCU continues to recognize the need to address cyber resilience across an entire organizational IT stack including on-premises, cloud, and SaaS. R-Shield is something that will benefit existing HYCU customers but should be of interest to anyone looking at ways to approach cyber resilience in an effective way for modern data protection.”

“Cyber resilience has been a topic we have been covering for years. It’s grown in stature as the prevalence of ransomware attacks has become so prevalent,” said Jerome Wendt, CEO and Principal Analyst, DCIG, LLC. “However, it’s more than just ransomware prevention and detection. Organizations are more concerned about the resilience of their infrastructure, how quickly they can recover, and how quickly resilience is being facilitated with the solutions you are currently using. HYCU R-Shield is a powerful and new way for companies to leverage their existing R-Cloud platform to protect and recover valuable data and applications across not just on-premises but cloud and SaaS as well in a consistent and efficient manner. Credit to the team at HYCU for again driving needed innovation in the industry.”

“It comes as no surprise to organizations today that addressing cyber resilience continues to be the #1 challenge IT departments face and many solutions are just not addressing it effectively,” said Philippe Nicolas, Analyst and Market Observer, Coldago Research. “Since the introduction of HYCU R-Cloud, the HYCU team has been able to create the building blocks to next-gen cyber resilience that addresses critical data across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS. HYCU R-Shield is the value-added service that takes those building blocks and adds impressive new capabilities to ensure companies can recover their data and effectively address handle threats from malicious actors and rogue insiders. I continue to be impressed by how much HYCU has delivered to address total coverage for cyber resilience in such a short amount of time.”

"Cyber resilience remains a pressing issue for organizations, not because the threat is new, but because the complexity of today’s IT environments continues to grow. Businesses now operate across hybrid ecosystems, with critical data spread between on-prem systems, multiple cloud providers, and SaaS platforms," said Robert Kramer, VP and Principal Analyst, Enterprises Data Technology, ERP & SCM, Moor Insights. "This is where solutions like HYCU R-Shield stand out as it is designed to address the reality of modern enterprise IT — enabling protection and recovery across environments without forcing companies to bolt together fragmented tools. HYCU’s goal is to simplify cyber resilience while covering the full data lifecycle."

“HYCU continues to address the challenges organizations face in protecting data whether that data is on-prem, in the cloud, or in a SaaS application," said Chris M. Evans, Principal and Founder, Architecting IT. “Since the introduction of R-Cloud, a compelling SaaS data protection development platform, the team at HYCU created the foundation for many of the elements in what is now R-Shield. The ability to visualize your data estate, detect anomalies and ransomware, and recover quickly are must haves in any cyber resilience solution. R-Shield is a compelling addition to the R-Cloud platform, and it's a credit to the team at HYCU in creating ways to ensure no data, especially SaaS, is left unprotected.”

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS IT environments, the company provides unrivaled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. The company's award-winning R-Cloud platform eliminates complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make it the#1 SaaS Data Protection platform. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

