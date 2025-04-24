IONIX Cloud Exposure Validator Automates 80% of CNAPP Alert Analysis, Reclassifies 40% as Non-Critical

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IONIX, a pioneer in External Exposure Management, today announced that its groundbreaking solution, Cloud Exposure Validator, radically enhances the efficiency of cloud security operations. Leveraging advanced AI, this new technology automates the analysis of over 80% - and reduces severity of 40% - of CNAPP (Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform) alerts related to external exposures, drastically reducing alert fatigue and enabling security teams to zero in on genuine, exploitable risks.

Initial deployments across more than a dozen enterprise environments, including several Fortune 500 organizations, have shown that although many CNAPP alerts are flagged as critical or high severity, we confirmed that more than 40% were not exploitable and severity was reduced. By automatically verifying exploitability, Cloud Exposure Validator helps security teams prioritize efforts based on validated threats, leading to faster and more focused remediation and significantly reducing Mean Time to Remediate (MTTR).

In modern cloud infrastructures, security operations centers are often overwhelmed by a continuous flood of alerts, many of which prove to be false positives or are already mitigated through existing security controls. Manual alert validation is time-consuming and inefficient, leaving teams stretched thin and organizations vulnerable. IONIX addresses this challenge head-on by automating the most time-intensive parts of the alert triage process.

“Security teams don’t need more alerts—they need better clarity on which alerts truly matter,” said Marc Gaffan, CEO of IONIX. “With Cloud Exposure Validator, we’re helping teams focus their time and resources on the small percentage of alerts that represent real, actionable risk. This isn’t just optimization, it’s a transformation of how cloud security is practiced.”

Key Advantages of the Cloud Exposure Validator:

Automated Threat Analysis : Uses AI-driven technology to replicate and scale the decision-making process of human threat analysts, continuously validating CNAPP alerts across environments with minimal manual intervention.

: Uses AI-driven technology to replicate and scale the decision-making process of human threat analysts, continuously validating CNAPP alerts across environments with minimal manual intervention. Exploitability Testing : Incorporates real-time threat intelligence, exposure context and non-intrusive exploit testing to determine whether exposures can be actively exploited.

: Incorporates real-time threat intelligence, exposure context and non-intrusive exploit testing to determine whether exposures can be actively exploited. Cross-Environment Visibility : Breaks down traditional silos by delivering a unified view of external exposures across all cloud, on-premises and 3rd party dependency environments.

: Breaks down traditional silos by delivering a unified view of external exposures across all cloud, on-premises and 3rd party dependency environments. Operational Efficiency & MTTR Reduction: Enables teams to allocate time and resources more effectively by eliminating noise, thereby accelerating remediation workflows and strengthening overall security posture.

Early adopters have reported reclaiming hundreds of analyst hours annually, along with sharper visibility into the true state of their cloud external exposures. By transforming reactive alert management into a proactive and intelligent process, Cloud Exposure Validator is setting a new standard for automated cloud defense.

The Cloud Exposure Validator is available today for all existing IONIX customers. Attendees of the upcoming RSA Conference can see the technology in action and speak with IONIX experts by visiting Booth #N-4219.

For more information about the Cloud Exposure Validator and IONIX’s broader External Exposure Management platform, visit www.ionix.io .

About IONIX

IONIX Exposure Management protects enterprises’ external attack surface from cyber risks and increases security team efficiency by providing tools that shorten the time to discover and prioritize exposures. IONIX reduces the exploitable attack surface by discovering every internet-facing asset, assessing dependencies and connections, and validating exploitable risks to prioritize remediation of critical, impactful exposures. In addition, IONIX reduces alert fatigue, streamlines the process for resolving alerts and ensures that they reach the right team. Global leaders including BlackRock, Infosys, Sompo, The Telegraph and E.ON depend on IONIX for proactive management of their complex and dynamic attack surface. www.ionix.io

