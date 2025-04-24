GoldHaven Appoints Brazilian Country Manager

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jonathan Victor Hill as its Brazilian Country Manager.

Mr. Hill is the Founder & Principal Advisor of Exploration Outcomes Ltda. with +40 years’ experience, leading exploration, project development and mining operations globally. Mr. Hill holds a BSc (Hons) Economic Geology from University of Cape Town, South Africa and a BAppSc. Applied Geology from the Queensland University of Technology, Australia and is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. He has been actively involved and/or directed several world-class gold and copper discoveries – greenfield and brownfield projects. Seasoned in governance, exploration strategy and management, he serves as a director on the boards of Royal Road Minerals (TSXV: RYR), Lavras Gold (TSXV: LGC), Avanti Gold (CSE: AGC), Spark Energy (CSE: SPRK) and was involved in Jaguar Mining, Sanatana Resources and Australian Mines.

Additionally, he held senior management roles at AngloGold Ashanti (“Anglo”) and spear-headed multi-million-dollar greenfield exploration projects in Brazil and Colombia including oversight of the exploration programs for Anglo on the Copeçal Gold Project now owned by GoldHaven.

During Mr. Hill’s tenure with Anglo between 2010 and 2016, Anglo conducted extensive exploration work across the Copeçal Gold Project and its surrounding tenements, investing approximately USD $1 million in geochemical surveys, geophysics, and drilling. This work led to the identification of multiple gold-bearing anomalies, setting the stage for further exploration.

At Copeçal, two principal, priority targets, namely the East and West targets are defined as two significant gold in soil anomalies, both extending over ~3km of strike on the property linked by a major shear structure. These soil anomalies are considered to reflect an in-situ bedrock source for gold based on wide spaced, shallow hand auger drilling completed by Anglo. Initial exploration activities at Copeçal by GoldHaven are aimed at better defining the detailed geometry of these anomalies by systematically testing the extent from surface to bedrock and laterally. It is envisaged that the Auger drilling will allow a robust litho-geochemical anomaly to be generated from which focused diamond drilling may be targeted to intersect mineralization expected at depth.





Figure 1: Copeçal Project showing the location of the Priority East and West Targets with planned Auger Drilling Grid (black dots) and VLF Drone Magnetics (Red flight plan polygons)

The Company is planning 2,000m of Auger drilling for the East Target followed by drilling in the West Target, subject to permitting. This drilling will be undertaken using a truck mounted motorized Auger (see figure 2) on a regular grid with holes spaced 50m and 100m apart along lines spaced at 200m intervals along strike. Holes will be drilled to intersect the full – oxidized and weathered regolith profile from surface to hard bedrock (refusal) which is expected to range from 10-25m in thickness. Samples will be collected at 1m intervals down the hole from which composite samples for chemical analysis will be prepared.









Figure 2: Images of the Truck mounted mechanical Auger Drill Rig and sampling techniques to be used at Copeçal to advance litho-geochemical modeling of the East and West Targets

In addition to the Auger drilling, the Company will be concurrently undertaking surface geological and structural mapping as well as a VLF* Drone survey across the property to add further important structural and geological data, which when combined with the 3D Litho-geochemical model will greatly support the all-important diamond drill targeting phases.

*VLF - Very Low Frequency is a method to measure conductivity and resistivity in rocks. Mineralized zones usually show silica enrichment (high resistivity) or sulfidation (conductivity). The method can detect anomalies of massive and disseminated zones of metallic minerals.

The Copeçal project geologist, Gustavo Rosa de Almeida (M.Sc.) is diligently working through the logistics and coordination of the upcoming programs with boots on the ground still anticipated here in Q2 2025.

In conjunction with the new appointment, the Company has entered into a resignation and mutual release (the “Release”) with the current Brazilian Tenement Manager (the “Tenement Manager”), where upon the execution of all such documents and the completion of all such actions by the Tenement Manager to the reasonable satisfaction of the Company (the “Transition Date”), the Tenement Manager will step down from his position and Mr. Hill will take over the Tenement Manager role as Country Manager.

On or before the 7th day following the Transition Date, the Company will make a payment to the Tenement Manager comprised of (i) C$15,000 in cash and (ii) subject to any required approvals of the Canadian Securities Exchange, $20,000 in common shares of GoldHaven, on a private placement basis, at a price equal to the volume weighted closing price of GoldHaven’s common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange over the 15 trading days prior to the Transition Date (the “Payment”).

All securities issued in connection with the Payment are subject to a hold period of four months and one day pursuant to applicable securities laws.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company’s projects include (i) the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia; (ii) the Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization; (iii) the Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples; and (iv) three critical mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Christopher Cooper, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Christopher Cooper, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

info@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any such forward‐looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the Company’s planned exploration and drilling at the Copeçal Gold Project, the Company receiving the required permitting for such exploration and drilling, and the anticipated benefits of the Company’s planned exploration and drilling at the Copeçal Gold Project. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward‐looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward‐looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company or their respective financial or operating results or (as applicable), their securities.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6059470-847f-4c3f-8f8a-4dddba87d2ba

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39873ce9-dae6-4705-87a2-0596e25c544a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8f5d54b-be30-4d6e-acbb-5746902bf3da

Figure 1 Copeçal Project showing the location of the Priority East and West Targets with planned Auger Drilling Grid (black dots) and VLF Drone Magnetics (Red flight plan polygons) Figure 2 Images of the Truck mounted mechanical Auger Drill Rig and sampling techniques to be used at Copeçal to advance litho-geochemical modeling of the East and West Targets Figure 2 cont. Images of the Truck mounted mechanical Auger Drill Rig and sampling techniques to be used at Copeçal to advance litho-geochemical modeling of the East and West Targets

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.