Check Point Software Technologies and Illumio Accelerate Zero Trust Adoption with Proactive Threat Prevention and Unified Intelligence

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a global leader in cyber security solutions, and Illumio, the breach containment company, today announced a strategic partnership to help organizations strengthen security and advance their Zero Trust posture. The integration between the Check Point Infinity Platform and the Illumio Platform delivers rapid identification and mitigation of lateral movement risks across hybrid and multi-cloud environments using advanced microsegmentation enforcement. This collaboration empowers customers to combine Check Point Quantum Force Firewalls, Infinity Threat Cloud AI, and AI Powered Security Management with Illumio Segmentation and Illumio Insights to neutralize threats by halting lateral movements and strengthening overall cyber security.

"Stopping lateral movement is critical to breach prevention," says Itai Greenberg, Chief Revenue Officer at Check Point Software. "Our partnership with Illumio delivers unmatched visibility and adaptive policy enforcement, empowering organizations to contain threats fast. It also demonstrates the strength of our hybrid mesh architecture, which we envision as an open garden, and our commitment to driving Zero Trust strategies with industry leaders."

Check Point Quantum Force firewalls serve as critical enforcement points, efficiently blocking malicious traffic. When threats are detected, Check Point’s AI Security Management software uses a dynamic policy layer to notify Check Point Firewalls how to block the latest threat. The integration with Illumio provides additional AI-driven insights to identify risks and attack routes, enabling quick containment. This combination stops unauthorized lateral movement, protects essential assets, and ensures consistent Zero Trust security across hybrid environments.

Key benefits of the integration include:

Collaborative approach to Zero Trust: Protect critical assets with effective microsegmentation across hybrid environments without deployment complexity, making Zero Trust adoption faster and simpler.

Reduce breach risk and the associated costs by catching attacks earlier and preventing them from spreading laterally across networks, clouds, and resources to reach critical assets Advanced Threat Intelligence: Utilize combined threat intelligence data from ThreatCloud AI and Illumio Insights to mitigate risk and minimize security incidents



"This powerful collaboration between Illumio and Check Point marks a significant step forward in cybersecurity threat intelligence and breach containment," says Andrew Rubin, CEO and Founder of Illumio. "The integration of Illumio and Check Point represents a shift towards smarter, more adaptive cybersecurity by enhancing visibility, enabling real-time threat detection and response, and providing adaptive security measures that align with Zero Trust principles. Our proactive approach helps security teams connect the dots and uncover hidden threats more efficiently to avoid cyber disasters."

Illumio Insights and Illumio Segmentation are integral components of the Illumio Platform, the first cybersecurity platform focused on breach containment. The world’s first CDR built on an AI security graph, Illumio Insights helps organizations quickly identify and detect threats. Illumio Segmentation contains breaches, protects critical assets, and enables instant response. Together, these solutions help identify and mitigate risks, contain attacks, and enhance overall cyber resilience.

Check Point's Quantum Force is a series of AI-powered, cloud-delivered security gateways that provide unified security and policy management across on-premises, cloud, and Firewall-as-a-Service environments, simplifying operations and enhancing security efficacy. The Quantum product line is part of Check Point’s Infinity Platform which is uniquely AI-powered, and cloud-delivered, to protect your enterprise against cyber-attacks, from the data center, cloud to the branch office through unified management.

Check Point customers can discover further information and availability details by visiting this link or by reading the blog.

For Illumio customers, visit here.

To witness the integration of Check Point Quantum Force Firewall with Illumio Insights, visit the Illumio booth in the North Hall (#5670) at the RSA Conference in San Francisco, happening from April 28 to May 1st. While at RSA, stop by the Check Point North Hall booth #6072 or attend one of the following RSAC activities. For additional details about Illumio at RSAC, explore their other sponsored activities.



About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide. Check Point leverages the power of AI everywhere to enhance cyber security efficiency and accuracy through its Infinity Platform, with industry-leading catch rates enabling proactive threat anticipation and smarter, faster response times. The comprehensive platform includes cloud-delivered technologies consisting of Check Point Harmony to secure the workspace, Check Point CloudGuard to secure the cloud, Check Point Quantum to secure the network, and Check Point Infinity Platform Services for collaborative security operations and services.

About Illumio

Illumio is the leader in ransomware and breach containment, redefining how organizations contain cyberattacks and enable operational resilience. Powered by the Illumio AI Security Graph, our breach containment platform identifies and contains threats across hybrid multi-cloud environments – stopping the spread of attacks before they become disasters.

Recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Microsegmentation, Illumio enables Zero Trust, strengthening cyber resilience for the infrastructure, systems, and organizations that keep the world running.

Illumio Contact : comms-team@illumio.com

Check Point contact : press@checkpoint.com

