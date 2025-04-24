Brand Safety Institute and Compliant Launch Industry-First Data Integrity Dashboard

Building on the success of BSI’s MFA Transparency Utility, new partnership gives publishers access to critical data compliance metrics

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brand Safety Institute (BSI), an organization advancing brand safety through thought leadership, community, education, and certification, and Compliant , the technology brands rely on for data integrity, have launched the industry's first Data Integrity Dashboard for digital publishers. This expansion of BSI's Media Quality Initiative follows the successful launch of its MFA Transparency Utility last month.

The Data Integrity Dashboard, accessible to all publishers through the Brand Safety Institute's platform, features Compliant's quarterly-updated Data Integrity Index (DII) – an assessment across 13 regulatory risk categories. This empowers publishers to understand their position and track improvements as advertisers increasingly prioritize data integrity in media buying decisions. Publishers who fail to meet minimum industry benchmarks for consumer data collection, usage, and sharing risk being excluded from media buys. Through this partnership, publishers can view their DII score compared to market benchmarks, understand their standing across key risk categories, and receive actionable recommendations to improve their data integrity profile.

"Data integrity and compliance are now as fundamental to digital advertising as viewability and brand safety," said Neal Thurman, Co-Founder, CEO of The Brand Safety Institute. "By providing publishers free access to Compliant's insights, we're fostering a more transparent and responsible advertising ecosystem that protects consumer privacy and drives business growth."

"The industry needs to prioritize data integrity. Providing publishers with clear, actionable metrics is vital for a healthy and trustworthy advertising ecosystem,” said Kevin Freemore, SVP Media, Technology, and Data at the 4As. “In a landscape where consumer trust is increasingly fragile, and data privacy regulations are becoming more stringent, it's no longer optional to have a firm grasp on data practices. Publishers need to be able to demonstrate their commitment to ethical data handling, and actionable metrics are the key to doing so. This not only protects consumers but also fosters a more sustainable and reliable environment for advertisers, ultimately benefiting the entire digital advertising industry, enhancing content quality for consumers, and creating stronger advertising opportunities for marketers."

“While establishing standards has always been important, ensuring transparency and compliance is essential for the future of digital advertising. Standards only matter if they’re enforceable. Without that, the industry risks losing consumer trust and inviting greater regulatory scrutiny,” Scott Cunningham, IAB Tech Lab founder and Initiative Lead, NewspassID. “ We must continue developing and implementing initiatives that foster transparency, promote compliance, and ensure responsible data handling. Tools that provide this kind of visibility are critical for building strong, successful B2B and B2C relationships.”

"From a technology perspective, empowering publishers to navigate the complex data landscape is essential. Solutions that give them the tools they need are much needed in today's environment,” Rob Beeler, Founder & CEO at Beeler.Tech. “The digital advertising ecosystem is incredibly intricate, with a myriad of technologies and regulations to contend with. Publishers often find themselves at a disadvantage when trying to keep up with the latest data privacy requirements. Technology solutions that provide clarity, insights, and guidance are not just helpful; they are critical. These tools can help publishers understand their data practices, identify potential risks, and make necessary adjustments to ensure compliance and maintain advertiser trust."

“As demand for media quality increases, a critical challenge remains: effective targeting requires supply-side data quality to match demand-side standards. This is why data integrity has emerged as the ultimate currency in digital.” said Jamie Barnard, Co-Founder and CEO of Compliant. “By making our data and insights available to publishers, we empower them to make strategic improvements and close any gaps. Publishers with better data practices will capitalize on the demand for reliable, high quality inventory, and be rewarded for bringing better targeting information to buyers.”

Publishers may apply to receive their DII scores, MFA ratings, and more via the BSI Publisher Quality Utility available here .

About Brand Safety Institute

The Brand Safety Institute (BSI) was founded to professionalize and advance the executive capacity needed at every company to protect their brands through research, accreditation, networking, and education. By accrediting Brand Safety Officers and providing them with relevant information, expertise, and connections, the Brand Safety Institute helps foster a community of leaders prepared to safeguard their own brands, those of partners, and the broader digital advertising supply chain. For more information on BSI, please visit www.brandsafetyinstitute.com

About Compliant

Compliant is a leading provider of data integrity signals in digital advertising, offering tech solutions, data, and actionable insights to brands, agencies and publishers. The company assesses data integrity across owned and paid media, delivering benchmarks by market, category, and brand. By prioritizing quality media and real audiences, Compliant helps advertisers reduce waste, avoid risk, and improve campaign effectiveness. Data integrity is quickly becoming a media standard, and Compliant is leading the charge. Led by industry veterans Elliot Bell (formerly of Facebook), Magid Souhami (formerly of P&G), and Jamie Barnard (formerly of Unilever), the founding team offers expertise in media, technology, digital governance, and data compliance. Compliant is a strategic partner of the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) and works closely with the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). Learn more at www.compliant.global .

