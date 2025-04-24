Amplifier Security and Jamf Partner to Automate Mac Compliance with AI-Powered User Security

Integrated solution to be showcased at RSA conference; Introduces free product tier to democratize Jamf Smart Group automation

Atlanta, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplifier Security, the industry’s first Autonomous User Security platform today announced an alliance partnership with Jamf, ​​the leading management and security platform for Apple devices. The partnership will improve user security and employee experience by automating Jamf compliance through AI-powered user engagement. The resulting technology integration drives remediation and closes security gaps faster for Mac devices – advancing the industry’s evolution toward autonomous user security.

Maintaining endpoint hygiene is a tough, manual task for IT, especially those with large Mac fleets. Jamf makes configuration and compliance easier, but getting users to take action has always been a challenge. Amplifier solves this by adding AI-powered user automation to Jamf Smart Groups, conversing with users to update, patch, remove unapproved software and fix endpoint issues without disrupting their work.

“Jamf and Amplifier share a mutual vision in which security and productivity are not separate concerns for users, but are always achieved together,” said Matt Arsenault, VP Corporate Development at Jamf. “We are excited to bring Amplifier’s innovative human-in-the-loop automation to our customers. Amplifier boosts Jamf Smart Groups by giving users control over when and how security actions happen, through smart scheduling and collaborative engagements where users work.”

Deeper Integration For Enhanced Admin and User Experiences

The new technology integration delivers a frictionless setup experience for admins to select existing Jamf Smart groups and trigger Slack, Teams, or browser-based conversations with users for related policy actions. New API integrations connect Jamf Smart Groups and Policies directly to Amplifier’s User Security Graph and AI Automation Studio, enabling faster compliance without extra burden on IT. Instead of forced updates or policy actions that disrupt workflows, Amplifier engages users through calendar based scheduling of actions and guided security decisions — keeping IT in control while empowering employees to take action.

Free Product Tier: One Smart Group Automation - Free

Amplifier is launching its first free product tier for Jamf customers: one Smart Group automation free – with no user or device limits, no commitments, no credit cards. Just secure workflows, ready to go – where admins can pick one Smart Group to drive any number of compliance actions using Jamf policies. Companies can start their free AI-powered automation with Amplifier by signing up here.

“We're thrilled to deepen our partnership with Jamf to make possible both user security automation and improved user experience.” said Shreyas Sadalgi, co-founder and CEO of Amplifier. “By automating user engagements for JAMF tasks that require interactions, the integration finally delivers what companies have wanted forever – everyday security workflows that employees love.”





Amplifier x Jamf at RSAC.

RSA Conference: Live Demos and Sessions

Amplifier will be showcasing its innovations at Jamf’s booth at the RSA Conference next week (Booth S-1835) in San Francisco over several spotlight sessions:

Spotlight Session: Amplify Secure Productivity for Users with Smarter Mac Compliance

Monday, April 28: 6:00 PM

Tuesday, April 29: 11:30 AM

Wednesday, April 30: 11:30 AM and 3:00 PM

Fireside Chat: The Future of User Security : AI-Powered and Human-Activated

Tuesday, April 29: 3:00 PM

Schedule time here to meet with the Amplifier team at RSA and see a live demonstration.

About Amplifier

Amplifier innovates Autonomous User Security that delivers an incredible employee experience without blocking user productivity. Instead of spending hours chasing employees to fix issues, Amplifier’s AI agents handle those toil-ridden tasks that extend your IT and Security operations to the last mile. Security and IT teams can amplify workforce security by collaborating with end users to enforce controls - leading to a faster response time that dramatically increases the security posture and culture of an organization. Amplifier is crafted with ♥ in Atlanta and San Francisco.

For further information please contact the Amplifier Security: Shreyas Sadalgi on shreyas@amplifiersecurity.com

