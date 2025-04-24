Orion’s USA Manufactured LED Lighting Fixtures Will Be Showcased at LightFair in Las Vegas May 6-8

MANITOWOC, Wis., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and controls, electric vehicle (EV) charging station solutions, and electrical maintenance services announced today it will showcase its high quality, USA manufactured LED lighting products at LightFair 2025 in Las Vegas, May 6-8 (Booth #1811). Orion will also host an informal investor gathering at LightFair on Tuesday, May 6th (details below).

Orion’s USA manufactured LED lighting fixtures are some of the highest quality and best performing LED fixtures in the lighting industry. Orion stands in stark contrast to many other LED lighting companies who are increasing their pricing and lengthening their lead times for delivery. At Orion’s booth #1811 we will be showcasing our full complement of lighting products which will highlight our flexible supply chain and ability to meet the needs of the market.

“We’re excited to highlight our high-quality USA manufactured LED lighting products. With the current turmoil and increased volatility related to tariffs, Orion’s industry leading USA manufactured LED lighting products are not impacted. We are committed to making products here in Wisconsin and proud of our ongoing commitment to quality and innovation,” stated Sally Washlow, CEO of Orion.

Investor Gathering Information

For investors attending LightFair, Orion’s CEO Sally Washlow will host a brief informal gathering for investors on Tuesday, May 6th at 11:00 a.m. PT at Orion’s booth #1811. The gathering provides an opportunity for investors and Orion’s CEO to meet each other, to learn more about Orion, and to answer any questions. Investors interested in attending the investor gathering should RSVP in advance to Orion’s Investor Relations team at OESX@catalyst-ir.com or call (212) 924-9800.

About Orion Energy Systems (www.orionlighting.com)

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our Sustainability and Governance priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release, are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals, including business relationships with government customers, are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://investor.oriones.com/ in the Investor Relations section of our Website. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Twitter: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR

StockTwits: @Orion_IR

Investor Relations Contacts Per Brodin, CFO William Jones; David Collins Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Catalyst IR pbrodin@oesx.com (212) 924-9800 or OESX@catalyst-ir.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.