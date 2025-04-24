PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings of $0.60 Per Share for Q1 2025; Net Interest Margin Improves For Fourth Consecutive Quarter

WAUSAU, Wis., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported first quarter earnings ending March 31, 2025 of $0.60 per common share on net income of $2.4 million, compared to $0.73 per common share on net income of $3.0 million during the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024, and $0.39 per common share on net income of $1.6 million during the first quarter ending March 31, 2024.

PSB’s first quarter 2025 operating results reflected the following changes from the fourth quarter of 2024: (1) a stronger net interest margin as asset yields rose and funding costs declined; (2) the addition of a provision for loan losses due to loan growth; (3) higher non-interest income due to lower losses on the sale of securities and an increase in investment and insurance sale commissions; (4) higher non-interest expenses due to higher salaries and employee benefit expenses associated with commercial loan growth incentives and the addition of wealth management personnel; and (5) loan growth of 2% during the quarter.

“We are encouraged with the steady improvements in our net interest margin while also continuing solid loan growth as customers are seeing value in our relationship. We expect operating expenses to decline in the coming quarter and are cautiously optimistic for earnings growth for the remainder of 2025,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

March 31, 2025, Highlights:

Net interest income decreased $121,000 to $10.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, from $10.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, due in part to two fewer days during the quarter. Meanwhile, asset and loan yields increased while funding costs declined slightly.

Noninterest income increased $589,000 to $1.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $1.3 million the prior quarter due to a smaller loss on the sale of securities and an increase in investment and insurance sales commissions.

Noninterest expenses increased to $967,000 to $9.0 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 from $8.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, reflecting higher salary and benefit expenses associated with growth incentive payments and the addition of wealth management personnel in the purchase of the Larson Financial Group, LLC.

Loans increased $18.2 million, or 2% in the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, to $1.10 billion largely due to new commercial & industrial, commercial real estate and construction and development loans. Allowance for credit losses was 1.12% of gross loans.

Non-performing assets increased $2.6 million to $13.0 million, or 0.89% of total assets at March 31, 2025 compared to the previous quarter, from addition of commercial rental real estate units undergoing a sale process.

Total deposits decreased $17.3 million to $1.13 billion at March 31, 2025 from $1.15 billion at December 31, 2024, with the decrease largely consisting of normal commercial money market deposit outflows and seasonal municipal deposit outflows.

Return on average tangible common equity was 9.21% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 11.07% the prior quarter and 6.57% in the year ago quarter.

Tangible book value per common share was up 11.3% over the past year to $26.94 at March 31, 2025, compared to $24.21 at March 31, 2024. Additionally, PSB paid dividends totaling $0.64 per share during the past year.

On January 21, 2025, the Bank acquired Larson Financial Group, LLC, a financial advisory company based in Wausau, WI.



Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets decreased $6.2 million during the first quarter to $1.46 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.47 billion at December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $17.8 million to $22.7 million at March 31, 2025 from $40.5 million at December 31, 2024 as funds were used to originate new loans and fund the outflow of seasonal municipal deposits and normal commercial customer treasury management operations. Cash and cash equivalents increased $6.8 million from one year earlier. Investment securities available for sale decreased $6.5 million to $182.6 million at March 31, 2025, from $189.1 million one quarter earlier. Total collateralized liquidity available to meet cash demands was approximately $323 million at March 31, 2025, with an additional $323 million that could be raised in a short time frame from the brokered CDs market.

Gross loans receivable increased $19.3 million to $1.14 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to one quarter earlier, due primarily to increased commercial real estate, construction & development and commercial & industrial lending. Commercial real estate loans increased $11.3 million to $562.9 million at March 31, 2025 and gross construction and development lending increased $7.7 million to $87.1 million at March 31, 2025, compared to one quarter earlier. Commercial & industrial loans increased $7.2 million to $124.1 million at March 31, 2025. Offsetting gross loan growth, residential real estate loans decreased $3.7 million from the prior quarter to $333.7 million, municipal loans decreased $2.8 million to $12.9 million and consumer installment loans decreased $0.4 million to $4.7 million. The loan portfolio remains well diversified with commercial real estate and construction loans totaling 57.2% of gross loans, followed by residential real estate loans at 29.3% of gross loans, commercial non-real estate loans at 13.1% and consumer loans at 0.4%.

The allowance for credit losses decreased slightly to 1.12% of gross loans at March 31, 2025, from 1.13% the prior quarter. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.02% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Non-performing assets increased $2.6 million to $13.0 million, or 0.89% of total assets at March 31, 2025 from 0.71% at December 31, 2024. The increase reflects a loan relationship we expect to have $1.5 million in repayment in the next 6 months as collateral undergoes a sales process. No specific reserves have been established on the loan as ample collateral currently appears available. Approximately 80% of the non-performing assets consisted of four loan relationships.

Goodwill and other intangibles increased slightly during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 to $3.8 million from $2.7 million one quarter earlier. The increase in intangibles relates to the acquisition of Larson Financial Group, LLC in January 2025.

Total deposits decreased $17.3 million to $1.13 billion at March 31, 2025, from $1.15 billion at December 31, 2024. The decrease in deposits reflects a $22.9 million decrease in uninsured deposits during the first quarter composed primarily of money market deposits, consisting of normal commercial customer operation outflows, particularly with one customer accounting for $18 million of the decline who reinvested following the sale of their business in 2024. Meanwhile, brokered deposits increased $22.9 million and insured and collateralized deposits increased $5.6 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

At March 31, 2025, non-interest bearing demand deposits decreased to 21.8% of total deposits from 22.6% the prior quarter, while interest-bearing demand and savings deposits remained at 29.4% of deposits.

FHLB advances increased $8.0 million to $170.3 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $162.3 million at December 31, 2024.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percentage of total tangible assets increased to 8.05% at March 31, 2025, compared to 7.76% at December 31, 2024, and 7.60% at March 31, 2024.

Tangible net book value per common share increased $2.73 to $26.94, at March 31, 2025, compared to $24.21 one year earlier, an increase of 11.3% after dividends of $0.64 were paid to shareholders. Relative to the prior quarter’s tangible book value per common share of $25.98, tangible net book value per common share increased primarily due to earnings and an increase in the fair market value in the investment portfolios. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment portfolio was $16.7 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $19.3 million one quarter earlier.

Operations Review

Net interest income decreased to $10.3 million (on a net margin of 3.03%) for the first quarter of 2025, from $10.4 million (on a net margin of 2.96%) for the fourth quarter of 2024, and increased from $9.3 million (on a net margin of 2.80%) for the first quarter of 2024. The lower net interest income in the current period while net margin also increased primarily relates to a lower level of earnings assets during the quarter. Meanwhile, earning asset yields increased to 5.35% during the first quarter of 2025 from 5.29% the prior period and interest bearing deposit and borrowing costs decreased four basis points to 3.02% compared to 3.06% during the fourth quarter of 2024. Relative to one year earlier, earning asset yields were up 23 basis points while interest bearing deposit and borrowing costs increased two basis points.

The increase in earning asset yields was due to higher yields on loan originations, loan renewals, security purchases and security repricing. Loan yields increased during the first quarter of 2025 to 5.82% from 5.80% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Taxable security yields were 3.35% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 3.16% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, while tax-exempt security yields increased to 3.35% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 from 3.31% the previous quarter. The increase in taxable security yields reflects some security restructuring activity from security sales in the prior quarter more fully realized in the current quarter.

The cost of all deposits increased slightly to 2.09% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 2.08% the prior quarter, while the overall cost of funds decreased four basis points to 3.02% from 3.06% during the same time period. Deposit costs for time deposits decreased during the first quarter with time deposits decreasing five basis points to 3.97% and money market deposits decreasing 12 basis points to 2.44%. Savings and demand deposits increased three basis points to 1.87%. FHLB advances increased one basis point to 4.41% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Total noninterest income increased $589,000 during the first quarter of 2025 to $1.9 million, from $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 due primarily to a lower net loss on sale of securities and increased investment and insurance sales commissions of $100,000. Mortgage banking income decreased to $250,000 in the first quarter from $414,000 the prior quarter while various increases in nominal revenue sources accounted for the remaining increase in noninterest income. At March 31, 2025, the Bank serviced $373.4 million in secondary market residential mortgage loans for others which provide fee income.

Noninterest expenses increased $967,000 to $9.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $8.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and increased $644,000 from $8.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. On a linked quarter basis, December 2024 quarter salary and benefits expense was reduced from year-end final adjustments to incentive estimates, while March 2025 quarterly salary and benefits increased as commercial growth, and related incentives, were greater than budgeted. The LFG acquisition also increased wage and benefit expense. Intangible amortization increased slightly during the first quarter related to the acquisition. Occupancy and facilities costs increased $95,000, data processing and other office operation expenses increased $90,000 and various other noninterest expenses increased $177,000 during the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Taxes decreased $51,000 during the first quarter to $473,000, from $524,000 one quarter earlier. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was 15.6% compared to 14.4% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from twelve full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Portage, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Dane County. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2025, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2024, unaudited, December 31, 2024 derived from audited financial statements Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 19,628 $ 21,414 $ 23,554 $ 16,475 $ 13,340 Interest-bearing deposits 702 3,724 5,126 251 105 Federal funds sold 2,351 15,360 58,434 69,249 2,439 Cash and cash equivalents 22,681 40,498 87,114 85,975 15,884 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 182,594 189,086 174,911 165,177 165,566 Securities held to maturity (fair values of $77,375, $79,654, $82,389, $79,993 and $81,234 respectively) 85,373 86,748 86,847 86,825 87,104 Equity securities 2,847 2,782 1,752 1,661 1,474 Loans held for sale 734 217 - 2,268 865 Loans receivable, net (allowance for credit losses of $12,392, $12,342, $12,598, $12,597 and $12,494 respectively) 1,096,422 1,078,204 1,057,974 1,074,844 1,081,394 Accrued interest receivable 5,184 5,042 4,837 5,046 5,467 Foreclosed assets 300 - - - - Premises and equipment, net 13,522 13,805 14,065 14,048 13,427 Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,717 1,742 1,727 1,688 1,657 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 8,825 8,825 8,825 8,825 7,006 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 24,897 24,732 24,565 24,401 24,242 Other intangibles 353 195 212 229 249 Goodwill 3,495 2,541 2,541 2,541 2,541 Other assets 10,828 11,539 10,598 12,111 11,682 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,459,772 $ 1,465,956 $ 1,475,968 $ 1,485,639 $ 1,418,558 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 245,672 $ 259,515 $ 265,078 $ 250,435 $ 247,608 Interest-bearing deposits 884,364 887,834 874,035 901,886 865,744 Total deposits 1,130,036 1,147,349 1,139,113 1,152,321 1,113,352 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 170,250 162,250 181,250 184,900 158,250 Other borrowings 6,343 6,872 6,128 5,775 8,096 Senior subordinated notes 4,783 4,781 4,779 4,778 4,776 Junior subordinated debentures 13,049 13,023 12,998 12,972 12,947 Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments 672 672 477 477 477 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 13,554 14,723 12,850 13,069 10,247 Total liabilities 1,338,687 1,349,670 1,357,595 1,374,292 1,308,145 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock – no par value: Authorized – 30,000 shares; Issued – 7,200 shares Outstanding – 7,200 shares, respectively 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,200 Common stock – no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share: Authorized – 18,000,000 shares; Issued – 5,490,798 shares Outstanding – 4,084,708, 4,092,977, 4,105,594, 4,128,382 and 4,147,649 shares, respectively 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 Additional paid-in capital 8,608 8,610 8,567 8,527 8,466 Retained earnings 142,277 139,838 138,142 135,276 134,271 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (16,692 ) (19,314 ) (15,814 ) (20,503 ) (20,775 ) Treasury stock, at cost – 1,406,090, 1,397,821, 1,385,204, 1,362,416 and 1,343,149 shares, respectively (22,138 ) (21,878 ) (21,552 ) (20,983 ) (20,579 ) Total stockholders' equity 121,085 116,286 118,373 111,347 110,413 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,459,772 $ 1,465,956 $ 1,475,968 $ 1,485,639 $ 1,418,558





PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Quarter Ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data – unaudited) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 15,782 $ 15,646 $ 15,634 $ 15,433 $ 15,109 Securities: Taxable 1,641 1,545 1,345 1,295 1,197 Tax-exempt 517 522 522 521 526 Other interest and dividends 345 948 699 265 343 Total interest and dividend income 18,285 18,661 18,200 17,514 17,175 Interest expense: Deposits 5,884 6,027 5,905 5,838 6,082 FHLB advances 1,792 1,890 2,038 1,860 1,450 Other borrowings 47 57 57 58 60 Senior subordinated notes 59 59 59 58 59 Junior subordinated debentures 248 252 252 255 251 Total interest expense 8,030 8,285 8,311 8,069 7,902 Net interest income 10,255 10,376 9,889 9,445 9,273 Provision for credit losses 117 – – 100 95 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,138 10,376 9,889 9,345 9,178 Noninterest income: Service fees 358 362 367 350 336 Mortgage banking income 250 414 433 433 308 Investment and insurance sales commissions 326 226 230 222 121 Net loss on sale of securities (1 ) (511 ) – – (495 ) Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 163 166 165 159 157 Other noninterest income 770 620 648 742 617 Total noninterest income 1,866 1,277 1,843 1,906 1,044 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,302 4,691 4,771 5,167 5,123 Occupancy and facilities 786 691 757 733 721 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets – – 1 – – Data processing and other office operations 1,201 1,111 1,104 1,047 1,022 Advertising and promotion 129 141 164 171 129 Amortization of intangibles 23 17 17 20 24 Other noninterest expenses 1,528 1,351 1,337 1,257 1,306 Total noninterest expense 8,969 8,002 8,151 8,395 8,325 Income before provision for income taxes 3,035 3,651 3,581 2,856 1,897 Provision for income taxes 473 524 593 410 169 Net income $ 2,562 $ 3,127 $ 2,988 $ 2,446 $ 1,728 Preferred stock dividends declared $ 122 $ 122 $ 122 $ 122 $ 122 Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,440 $ 3,005 $ 2,866 $ 2,324 $ 1,606 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.60 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 0.56 $ 0.39 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.60 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 0.56 $ 0.39





PSB Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Financial Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Earnings and dividends: 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Interest income $ 18,285 $ 18,661 $ 18,200 $ 17,514 $ 17,175 Interest expense $ 8,030 $ 8,285 $ 8,311 $ 8,069 $ 7,902 Net interest income $ 10,255 $ 10,376 $ 9,889 $ 9,445 $ 9,273 Provision for credit losses $ 117 $ – $ – $ 100 $ 95 Other noninterest income $ 1,866 $ 1,277 $ 1,843 $ 1,906 $ 1,044 Other noninterest expense $ 8,969 $ 8,002 $ 8,151 $ 8,395 $ 8,325 Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,440 $ 3,005 $ 2,866 $ 2,324 $ 1,606 Basic earnings per common share (3) $ 0.60 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 0.56 $ 0.39 Diluted earnings per common share (3) $ 0.60 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 0.56 $ 0.39 Dividends declared per common share (3) $ – $ 0.32 $ – $ 0.32 $ – Tangible net book value per common share (4) $ 26.94 $ 25.98 $ 26.41 $ 24.55 $ 24.21 Semi-annual dividend payout ratio n/a 23.27 % n/a 33.61 % n/a Average common shares outstanding 4,088,824 4,094,360 4,132,218 4,139,456 4,154,702 Balance sheet – average balances: Loans receivable, net of allowances for credit loss $ 1,091,533 $ 1,064,619 $ 1,066,795 $ 1,088,013 $ 1,081,936 Assets $ 1,462,862 $ 1,479,812 $ 1,445,613 $ 1,433,749 $ 1,429,437 Deposits $ 1,140,397 $ 1,151,450 $ 1,110,854 $ 1,111,240 $ 1,138,010 Stockholders' equity $ 118,576 $ 118,396 $ 114,458 $ 110,726 $ 109,473 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.71 % 0.84 % 0.82 % 0.69 % 0.49 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (1) 8.88 % 10.75 % 10.63 % 9.03 % 6.32 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1)(4) 9.21 % 11.07 % 10.96 % 9.34 % 6.57 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 1.15 % 0.95 % 0.97 % 1.15 % 1.08 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.89 % 0.71 % 0.71 % 0.84 % 0.83 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.12 % 1.13 % 1.18 % 1.16 % 1.14 % Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for credit losses (4) 10.71 % 8.85 % 8.71 % 11.09 % 10.59 % Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 3.03 % 2.96 % 2.90 % 2.84 % 2.80 % Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.33 % 2.23 % 2.16 % 2.15 % 2.12 % Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1) 0.58 % 0.53 % 0.56 % 0.56 % 0.54 % Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue 9.26 % 6.40 % 9.20 % 9.81 % 5.73 % Efficiency ratio (2) 72.88 % 67.59 % 68.43 % 72.52 % 78.93 % Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.49 % 2.15 % 2.24 % 2.35 % 2.34 % Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets 9.22 % 9.08 % 9.06 % 9.03 % 8.98 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 8.05 % 7.76 % 7.85 % 7.32 % 7.60 % Stock price information: High $ 26.50 $ 27.90 $ 25.00 $ 21.40 $ 22.50 Low $ 25.60 $ 25.00 $ 20.30 $ 19.75 $ 20.05 Last trade value at quarter-end $ 25.70 $ 26.50 $ 25.00 $ 20.40 $ 21.25 (1) Annualized (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. (3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. (4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes goodwill and other intangibles.





PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarter Ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, (dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Net income $ 2,562 $ 3,127 $ 2,988 $ 2,446 $ 1,728 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale 2,551 (3,955 ) 4,738 184 (615 ) Reclassification adjustment for security loss included in net income 1 404 – – 391 Accretion of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale deferred tax adjustment for Wisconsin Act 19 – (76 ) – – (35 ) Amortization of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale transferred to securities held to maturity 89 90 90 89 91 Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap (6 ) 65 (101 ) 39 122 Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings (13 ) (27 ) (38 ) (40 ) (41 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) 2,622 (3,499 ) 4,689 272 (87 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 5,184 $ (372 ) $ 7,677 $ 2,718 $ 1,641





PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets as of: Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 12,404 $ 10,109 $ 10,116 $ 12,184 $ 11,498 Nonaccrual restructured loans 17 18 25 28 30 Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 280 286 292 299 304 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more – – – – – Total nonperforming loans 12,701 10,413 10,433 12,511 11,832 Other real estate owned 300 – – – – Total nonperforming assets $ 13,001 $ 10,413 $ 10,433 $ 12,511 $ 11,832 Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 1.15 % 0.95 % 0.97 % 1.15 % 1.08 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.89 % 0.71 % 0.71 % 0.84 % 0.83 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonperforming loans 97.57 % 118.52 % 120.75 % 100.69 % 105.59 %





PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves At March 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands) Gross Specific Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves Real estate – Recreational Facility Nonaccrual 4,051 148 Real estate – Independent Auto Repair Nonaccrual 514 0 Real estate – Dealership Nonaccrual 2,708 560 Real estate – Rental Units Nonaccrual 3,077 0 Total listed nonperforming assets $ 10,350 $ 708 Total bank wide nonperforming assets $ 13,001 $ 1,055 Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets 80 % 67 %





PSB Holding, Inc. Loan Composition by Collateral Type Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 124,074 $ 116,864 $ 115,234 $ 125,508 $ 118,821 Agriculture 11,632 11,568 11,203 11,480 12,081 Municipal 12,878 15,733 12,596 11,190 28,842 Total Commercial 148,584 144,165 139,033 148,178 159,744 Commercial Real Estate: Commercial real estate 562,901 551,641 541,577 544,171 546,257 Construction and development 87,080 79,377 60,952 70,540 63,375 Total Commercial Real Estate 649,981 631,018 602,529 614,711 609,632 Residential real estate: Residential 268,490 271,643 269,954 270,944 274,300 Construction and development 26,884 28,959 34,655 36,129 34,158 HELOC 38,364 36,887 36,734 33,838 31,357 Total Residential Real Estate 333,738 337,489 341,343 340,911 339,815 Consumer installment 4,683 5,060 4,770 4,423 4,867 Subtotals – Gross loans 1,136,986 1,117,732 1,087,675 1,108,223 1,114,058 Loans in process of disbursement (28,752 ) (27,791 ) (17,836 ) (21,484 ) (20,839 ) Subtotals – Disbursed loans 1,108,234 1,089,941 1,069,839 1,086,739 1,093,219 Net deferred loan costs 580 605 733 702 669 Allowance for credit losses (12,392 ) (12,342 ) (12,598 ) (12,597 ) (12,494 ) Total loans receivable $ 1,096,422 $ 1,078,204 $ 1,057,974 $ 1,074,844 $ 1,081,394





PSB Holding, Inc.

Selected Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose

Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, Mar 31, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Multi Family $ 143,674 13.9 % $ 140,087 14.0 % $ 140,307 14.7 % $ 146,873 15.2 % $ 142,001 14.4 % Industrial and Warehousing 100,494 9.7 88,297 8.8 86,818 9.1 86,025 8.9 85,409 8.6 Retail 40,779 3.9 33,991 3.4 33,020 3.5 34,846 3.6 33,177 3.4 Hotels 30,928 3.0 31,101 3.1 31,611 3.3 34,613 3.6 35,105 3.6 Office 7,254 0.7 6,234 0.6 6,378 0.7 6,518 0.7 6,655 0.7 (1) Percentage of commercial and commercial real estate portfolio and commitments.





PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition Insured and Collateralized Deposits March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 206,562 18.3 % $ 204,167 17.8 % $ 210,534 18.5 % $ 202,343 17.5 % $ 199,076 17.8 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 314,957 27.9 % 315,900 27.6 % 305,631 26.8 % 304,392 26.5 % 318,673 28.7 % Money market deposits 118,047 10.4 % 141,024 12.3 % 138,376 12.2 % 137,637 12.0 % 143,167 12.9 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 158,066 14.0 % 155,099 13.5 % 155,988 13.7 % 149,298 13.0 % 148,404 13.3 % Total core deposits 797,632 70.6 % 816,190 71.2 % 810,529 71.2 % 793,670 69.0 % 809,320 72.7 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 26,750 2.3 % 25,500 2.2 % 23,500 2.1 % 22,500 2.0 % 24,508 2.3 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 1,241 0.1 % 1,241 0.1 % 1,241 0.1 % 1,490 0.1 % 2,229 0.2 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 79,090 7.0 % 56,164 4.9 % 56,164 4.9 % 56,328 4.9 % 61,752 5.5 % Totals $ 904,713 80.0 % $ 899,095 78.4 % $ 891,434 78.3 % $ 873,988 76.0 % $ 897,809 80.7 % PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition Uninsured Deposits March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 39,110 3.5 % $ 55,348 4.8 % $ 54,544 4.8 % $ 48,092 4.1 % $ 48,532 4.4 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 17,262 1.5 % 20,934 1.8 % 18,317 1.6 % 32,674 2.8 % 20,535 1.8 % Money market deposits 150,222 13.3 % 153,334 13.4 % 157,489 13.8 % 177,954 15.4 % 124,766 11.2 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 – 0.0 % – 0.0 % – 0.0 % – 0.0 % – 0.0 % Total core deposits 206,594 18.3 % 229,616 20.0 % 230,350 20.2 % 258,720 22.3 % 193,833 17.4 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 18,729 1.7 % 18,638 1.6 % 17,329 1.5 % 19,613 1.7 % 21,710 1.9 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 – 0.0 % – 0.0 % – 0.0 % – 0.0 % – 0.0 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 – 0.0 % – 0.0 % – 0.0 % – 0.0 % – 0.0 % Totals $ 225,323 20.0 % $ 248,254 21.6 % $ 247,679 21.7 % $ 278,333 24.0 % $ 215,543 19.3 % PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition Total Deposits March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 245,672 21.8 % $ 259,515 22.6 % $ 265,078 23.3 % $ 250,435 21.6 % $ 247,608 22.2 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 332,219 29.4 % 336,834 29.4 % 323,948 28.4 % 337,066 29.3 % 339,208 30.5 % Money market deposits 268,269 23.7 % 294,358 25.7 % 295,865 26.0 % 315,591 27.4 % 267,933 24.1 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 158,066 14.0 % 155,099 13.5 % 155,988 13.7 % 149,298 13.0 % 148,404 13.3 % Total core deposits 1,004,226 88.9 % 1,045,806 91.2 % 1,040,879 91.4 % 1,052,390 91.3 % 1,003,153 90.1 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 45,479 4.0 % 44,138 3.8 % 40,829 3.6 % 42,113 3.7 % 46,218 4.2 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 1,241 0.1 % 1,241 0.1 % 1,241 0.1 % 1,490 0.1 % 2,229 0.2 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 79,090 7.0 % 56,164 4.9 % 56,164 4.9 % 56,328 4.9 % 61,752 5.5 % Totals $ 1,130,036 100.0 % $ 1,147,349 100.0 % $ 1,139,113 100.0 % $ 1,152,321 100.0 % $ 1,113,352 100.0 %





PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Quarter ended March 31, 2025 Quarter ended December 31, 2024 Quarter ended March 31, 2024 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 1,103,895 $ 15,830 5.82 % $ 1,077,242 $ 15,693 5.80 % $ 1,094,321 $ 15,199 5.59 % Taxable securities 198,426 1,641 3.35 % 194,272 1,545 3.16 % 171,788 1,197 2.80 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 79,282 654 3.35 % 79,475 661 3.31 % 80,434 666 3.33 % FHLB stock 8,825 241 11.08 % 8,825 227 10.23 % 6,499 165 10.21 % Other 8,960 104 4.71 % 58,405 721 4.91 % 12,885 178 5.56 % Total (2) 1,399,388 18,470 5.35 % 1,418,219 18,847 5.29 % 1,365,927 17,405 5.12 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 16,292 15,500 17,367 Premises and equipment, net 13,728 14,001 13,183 Cash surrender value ins 24,795 24,625 24,144 Other assets 21,021 20,090 21,201 Allowance for credit losses (12,362 ) (12,623 ) (12,385 ) Total $ 1,462,862 $ 1,479,812 $ 1,429,437 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 339,909 $ 1,567 1.87 % $ 319,777 $ 1,479 1.84 % $ 350,497 $ 1,672 1.92 % Money market deposits 280,396 1,685 2.44 % 304,897 1,961 2.56 % 274,186 1,897 2.78 % Time deposits 268,821 2,632 3.97 % 256,201 2,587 4.02 % 264,657 2,513 3.82 % FHLB borrowings 164,968 1,792 4.41 % 170,701 1,890 4.40 % 142,926 1,450 4.08 % Other borrowings 6,321 47 3.02 % 6,848 57 3.31 % 8,554 60 2.82 % Senior sub. notes 4,782 59 5.00 % 4,780 59 4.91 % 4,775 59 4.97 % Junior sub. debentures 13,036 248 7.72 % 13,011 252 7.71 % 12,934 251 7.81 % Total 1,078,233 8,030 3.02 % 1,076,215 8,285 3.06 % 1,058,529 7,902 3.00 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 251,271 270,575 248,670 Other liabilities 14,782 14,626 12,765 Stockholders' equity 118,576 118,396 109,473 Total $ 1,462,862 $ 1,479,812 $ 1,429,437 Net interest income $ 10,440 $ 10,562 $ 9,503 Rate spread 2.33 % 2.23 % 2.12 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.03 % 2.96 % 2.80 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.





