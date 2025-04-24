Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,882 in the last 365 days.

PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings of $0.60 Per Share for Q1 2025; Net Interest Margin Improves For Fourth Consecutive Quarter

WAUSAU, Wis., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported first quarter earnings ending March 31, 2025 of $0.60 per common share on net income of $2.4 million, compared to $0.73 per common share on net income of $3.0 million during the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024, and $0.39 per common share on net income of $1.6 million during the first quarter ending March 31, 2024.

PSB’s first quarter 2025 operating results reflected the following changes from the fourth quarter of 2024: (1) a stronger net interest margin as asset yields rose and funding costs declined; (2) the addition of a provision for loan losses due to loan growth; (3) higher non-interest income due to lower losses on the sale of securities and an increase in investment and insurance sale commissions; (4) higher non-interest expenses due to higher salaries and employee benefit expenses associated with commercial loan growth incentives and the addition of wealth management personnel; and (5) loan growth of 2% during the quarter.

“We are encouraged with the steady improvements in our net interest margin while also continuing solid loan growth as customers are seeing value in our relationship. We expect operating expenses to decline in the coming quarter and are cautiously optimistic for earnings growth for the remainder of 2025,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

March 31, 2025, Highlights:

  • Net interest income decreased $121,000 to $10.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, from $10.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, due in part to two fewer days during the quarter. Meanwhile, asset and loan yields increased while funding costs declined slightly.
  • Noninterest income increased $589,000 to $1.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $1.3 million the prior quarter due to a smaller loss on the sale of securities and an increase in investment and insurance sales commissions.
  • Noninterest expenses increased to $967,000 to $9.0 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 from $8.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, reflecting higher salary and benefit expenses associated with growth incentive payments and the addition of wealth management personnel in the purchase of the Larson Financial Group, LLC.
  • Loans increased $18.2 million, or 2% in the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, to $1.10 billion largely due to new commercial & industrial, commercial real estate and construction and development loans. Allowance for credit losses was 1.12% of gross loans.
  • Non-performing assets increased $2.6 million to $13.0 million, or 0.89% of total assets at March 31, 2025 compared to the previous quarter, from addition of commercial rental real estate units undergoing a sale process.
  • Total deposits decreased $17.3 million to $1.13 billion at March 31, 2025 from $1.15 billion at December 31, 2024, with the decrease largely consisting of normal commercial money market deposit outflows and seasonal municipal deposit outflows.
  • Return on average tangible common equity was 9.21% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 11.07% the prior quarter and 6.57% in the year ago quarter.
  • Tangible book value per common share was up 11.3% over the past year to $26.94 at March 31, 2025, compared to $24.21 at March 31, 2024. Additionally, PSB paid dividends totaling $0.64 per share during the past year.
  • On January 21, 2025, the Bank acquired Larson Financial Group, LLC, a financial advisory company based in Wausau, WI.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets decreased $6.2 million during the first quarter to $1.46 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.47 billion at December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $17.8 million to $22.7 million at March 31, 2025 from $40.5 million at December 31, 2024 as funds were used to originate new loans and fund the outflow of seasonal municipal deposits and normal commercial customer treasury management operations. Cash and cash equivalents increased $6.8 million from one year earlier. Investment securities available for sale decreased $6.5 million to $182.6 million at March 31, 2025, from $189.1 million one quarter earlier. Total collateralized liquidity available to meet cash demands was approximately $323 million at March 31, 2025, with an additional $323 million that could be raised in a short time frame from the brokered CDs market.

Gross loans receivable increased $19.3 million to $1.14 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to one quarter earlier, due primarily to increased commercial real estate, construction & development and commercial & industrial lending. Commercial real estate loans increased $11.3 million to $562.9 million at March 31, 2025 and gross construction and development lending increased $7.7 million to $87.1 million at March 31, 2025, compared to one quarter earlier. Commercial & industrial loans increased $7.2 million to $124.1 million at March 31, 2025. Offsetting gross loan growth, residential real estate loans decreased $3.7 million from the prior quarter to $333.7 million, municipal loans decreased $2.8 million to $12.9 million and consumer installment loans decreased $0.4 million to $4.7 million. The loan portfolio remains well diversified with commercial real estate and construction loans totaling 57.2% of gross loans, followed by residential real estate loans at 29.3% of gross loans, commercial non-real estate loans at 13.1% and consumer loans at 0.4%.

The allowance for credit losses decreased slightly to 1.12% of gross loans at March 31, 2025, from 1.13% the prior quarter. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.02% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Non-performing assets increased $2.6 million to $13.0 million, or 0.89% of total assets at March 31, 2025 from 0.71% at December 31, 2024. The increase reflects a loan relationship we expect to have $1.5 million in repayment in the next 6 months as collateral undergoes a sales process. No specific reserves have been established on the loan as ample collateral currently appears available. Approximately 80% of the non-performing assets consisted of four loan relationships.

Goodwill and other intangibles increased slightly during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 to $3.8 million from $2.7 million one quarter earlier. The increase in intangibles relates to the acquisition of Larson Financial Group, LLC in January 2025.

Total deposits decreased $17.3 million to $1.13 billion at March 31, 2025, from $1.15 billion at December 31, 2024. The decrease in deposits reflects a $22.9 million decrease in uninsured deposits during the first quarter composed primarily of money market deposits, consisting of normal commercial customer operation outflows, particularly with one customer accounting for $18 million of the decline who reinvested following the sale of their business in 2024. Meanwhile, brokered deposits increased $22.9 million and insured and collateralized deposits increased $5.6 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

At March 31, 2025, non-interest bearing demand deposits decreased to 21.8% of total deposits from 22.6% the prior quarter, while interest-bearing demand and savings deposits remained at 29.4% of deposits.

FHLB advances increased $8.0 million to $170.3 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $162.3 million at December 31, 2024.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percentage of total tangible assets increased to 8.05% at March 31, 2025, compared to 7.76% at December 31, 2024, and 7.60% at March 31, 2024.

Tangible net book value per common share increased $2.73 to $26.94, at March 31, 2025, compared to $24.21 one year earlier, an increase of 11.3% after dividends of $0.64 were paid to shareholders. Relative to the prior quarter’s tangible book value per common share of $25.98, tangible net book value per common share increased primarily due to earnings and an increase in the fair market value in the investment portfolios. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment portfolio was $16.7 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $19.3 million one quarter earlier.

Operations Review

Net interest income decreased to $10.3 million (on a net margin of 3.03%) for the first quarter of 2025, from $10.4 million (on a net margin of 2.96%) for the fourth quarter of 2024, and increased from $9.3 million (on a net margin of 2.80%) for the first quarter of 2024. The lower net interest income in the current period while net margin also increased primarily relates to a lower level of earnings assets during the quarter. Meanwhile, earning asset yields increased to 5.35% during the first quarter of 2025 from 5.29% the prior period and interest bearing deposit and borrowing costs decreased four basis points to 3.02% compared to 3.06% during the fourth quarter of 2024. Relative to one year earlier, earning asset yields were up 23 basis points while interest bearing deposit and borrowing costs increased two basis points.

The increase in earning asset yields was due to higher yields on loan originations, loan renewals, security purchases and security repricing. Loan yields increased during the first quarter of 2025 to 5.82% from 5.80% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Taxable security yields were 3.35% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 3.16% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, while tax-exempt security yields increased to 3.35% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 from 3.31% the previous quarter. The increase in taxable security yields reflects some security restructuring activity from security sales in the prior quarter more fully realized in the current quarter.

The cost of all deposits increased slightly to 2.09% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 2.08% the prior quarter, while the overall cost of funds decreased four basis points to 3.02% from 3.06% during the same time period. Deposit costs for time deposits decreased during the first quarter with time deposits decreasing five basis points to 3.97% and money market deposits decreasing 12 basis points to 2.44%. Savings and demand deposits increased three basis points to 1.87%. FHLB advances increased one basis point to 4.41% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Total noninterest income increased $589,000 during the first quarter of 2025 to $1.9 million, from $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 due primarily to a lower net loss on sale of securities and increased investment and insurance sales commissions of $100,000. Mortgage banking income decreased to $250,000 in the first quarter from $414,000 the prior quarter while various increases in nominal revenue sources accounted for the remaining increase in noninterest income. At March 31, 2025, the Bank serviced $373.4 million in secondary market residential mortgage loans for others which provide fee income.

Noninterest expenses increased $967,000 to $9.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $8.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and increased $644,000 from $8.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. On a linked quarter basis, December 2024 quarter salary and benefits expense was reduced from year-end final adjustments to incentive estimates, while March 2025 quarterly salary and benefits increased as commercial growth, and related incentives, were greater than budgeted. The LFG acquisition also increased wage and benefit expense. Intangible amortization increased slightly during the first quarter related to the acquisition. Occupancy and facilities costs increased $95,000, data processing and other office operation expenses increased $90,000 and various other noninterest expenses increased $177,000 during the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Taxes decreased $51,000 during the first quarter to $473,000, from $524,000 one quarter earlier. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was 15.6% compared to 14.4% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from twelve full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Portage, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Dane County. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

 
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31, 2025, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2024, unaudited, December 31, 2024 derived from audited financial statements
             
    Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
             
Assets            
             
Cash and due from banks   $ 19,628   $ 21,414   $ 23,554   $ 16,475   $ 13,340  
Interest-bearing deposits     702     3,724     5,126     251     105  
Federal funds sold     2,351     15,360     58,434     69,249     2,439  
             
Cash and cash equivalents     22,681     40,498     87,114     85,975     15,884  
Securities available for sale (at fair value)     182,594     189,086     174,911     165,177     165,566  
Securities held to maturity (fair values of $77,375, $79,654, $82,389, $79,993 and $81,234 respectively)     85,373     86,748     86,847     86,825     87,104  
Equity securities     2,847     2,782     1,752     1,661     1,474  
Loans held for sale     734     217     -     2,268     865  
Loans receivable, net (allowance for credit losses of $12,392, $12,342, $12,598, $12,597 and $12,494 respectively)     1,096,422     1,078,204     1,057,974     1,074,844     1,081,394  
Accrued interest receivable     5,184     5,042     4,837     5,046     5,467  
Foreclosed assets     300     -     -     -     -  
Premises and equipment, net     13,522     13,805     14,065     14,048     13,427  
Mortgage servicing rights, net     1,717     1,742     1,727     1,688     1,657  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)     8,825     8,825     8,825     8,825     7,006  
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance     24,897     24,732     24,565     24,401     24,242  
Other intangibles     353     195     212     229     249  
Goodwill     3,495     2,541     2,541     2,541     2,541  
Other assets     10,828     11,539     10,598     12,111     11,682  
             
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,459,772   $ 1,465,956   $ 1,475,968   $ 1,485,639   $ 1,418,558  
             
Liabilities            
             
Non-interest-bearing deposits   $ 245,672   $ 259,515   $ 265,078   $ 250,435   $ 247,608  
Interest-bearing deposits     884,364     887,834     874,035     901,886     865,744  
             
Total deposits     1,130,036     1,147,349     1,139,113     1,152,321     1,113,352  
             
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     170,250     162,250     181,250     184,900     158,250  
Other borrowings     6,343     6,872     6,128     5,775     8,096  
Senior subordinated notes     4,783     4,781     4,779     4,778     4,776  
Junior subordinated debentures     13,049     13,023     12,998     12,972     12,947  
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments     672     672     477     477     477  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     13,554     14,723     12,850     13,069     10,247  
             
Total liabilities     1,338,687     1,349,670     1,357,595     1,374,292     1,308,145  
             
Stockholders' equity            
             
Preferred stock – no par value:            
Authorized – 30,000 shares; Issued – 7,200 shares            
Outstanding – 7,200 shares, respectively     7,200     7,200     7,200     7,200     7,200  
Common stock – no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:            
Authorized – 18,000,000 shares; Issued – 5,490,798 shares            
Outstanding – 4,084,708, 4,092,977, 4,105,594, 4,128,382 and 4,147,649 shares, respectively     1,830     1,830     1,830     1,830     1,830  
Additional paid-in capital     8,608     8,610     8,567     8,527     8,466  
Retained earnings     142,277     139,838     138,142     135,276     134,271  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax     (16,692 )   (19,314 )   (15,814 )   (20,503 )   (20,775 )
Treasury stock, at cost – 1,406,090, 1,397,821, 1,385,204, 1,362,416 and 1,343,149 shares, respectively     (22,138 )   (21,878 )   (21,552 )   (20,983 )   (20,579 )
             
Total stockholders' equity     121,085     116,286     118,373     111,347     110,413  
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 1,459,772   $ 1,465,956   $ 1,475,968   $ 1,485,639   $ 1,418,558  


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
 
    Quarter Ended  
    Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data – unaudited)     2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
             
Interest and dividend income:            
Loans, including fees   $ 15,782   $ 15,646   $ 15,634   $ 15,433   $ 15,109  
Securities:            
Taxable     1,641     1,545     1,345     1,295     1,197  
Tax-exempt     517     522     522     521     526  
Other interest and dividends     345     948     699     265     343  
             
Total interest and dividend income     18,285     18,661     18,200     17,514     17,175  
             
Interest expense:            
Deposits     5,884     6,027     5,905     5,838     6,082  
FHLB advances     1,792     1,890     2,038     1,860     1,450  
Other borrowings     47     57     57     58     60  
Senior subordinated notes     59     59     59     58     59  
Junior subordinated debentures     248     252     252     255     251  
             
Total interest expense     8,030     8,285     8,311     8,069     7,902  
             
Net interest income     10,255     10,376     9,889     9,445     9,273  
Provision for credit losses     117             100     95  
             
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     10,138     10,376     9,889     9,345     9,178  
             
Noninterest income:            
Service fees     358     362     367     350     336  
Mortgage banking income     250     414     433     433     308  
Investment and insurance sales commissions     326     226     230     222     121  
Net loss on sale of securities     (1 )   (511 )           (495 )
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance     163     166     165     159     157  
Other noninterest income     770     620     648     742     617  
             
Total noninterest income     1,866     1,277     1,843     1,906     1,044  
             
Noninterest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits     5,302     4,691     4,771     5,167     5,123  
Occupancy and facilities     786     691     757     733     721  
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets             1          
Data processing and other office operations     1,201     1,111     1,104     1,047     1,022  
Advertising and promotion     129     141     164     171     129  
Amortization of intangibles     23     17     17     20     24  
Other noninterest expenses     1,528     1,351     1,337     1,257     1,306  
             
Total noninterest expense     8,969     8,002     8,151     8,395     8,325  
             
Income before provision for income taxes     3,035     3,651     3,581     2,856     1,897  
Provision for income taxes     473     524     593     410     169  
             
Net income   $ 2,562   $ 3,127   $ 2,988   $ 2,446   $ 1,728  
Preferred stock dividends declared   $ 122   $ 122   $ 122   $ 122   $ 122  
             
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 2,440   $ 3,005   $ 2,866   $ 2,324   $ 1,606  
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.60   $ 0.73   $ 0.69   $ 0.56   $ 0.39  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.60   $ 0.73   $ 0.69   $ 0.56   $ 0.39  


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Quarterly Financial Summary
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Quarter ended
    Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31,
Earnings and dividends:     2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
             
Interest income   $ 18,285   $ 18,661   $ 18,200   $ 17,514   $ 17,175  
Interest expense   $ 8,030   $ 8,285   $ 8,311   $ 8,069   $ 7,902  
Net interest income   $ 10,255   $ 10,376   $ 9,889   $ 9,445   $ 9,273  
Provision for credit losses   $ 117   $   $   $ 100   $ 95  
Other noninterest income   $ 1,866   $ 1,277   $ 1,843   $ 1,906   $ 1,044  
Other noninterest expense   $ 8,969   $ 8,002   $ 8,151   $ 8,395   $ 8,325  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 2,440   $ 3,005   $ 2,866   $ 2,324   $ 1,606  
             
Basic earnings per common share (3)   $ 0.60   $ 0.73   $ 0.69   $ 0.56   $ 0.39  
Diluted earnings per common share (3)   $ 0.60   $ 0.73   $ 0.69   $ 0.56   $ 0.39  
Dividends declared per common share (3)   $   $ 0.32   $   $ 0.32   $  
Tangible net book value per common share (4)   $ 26.94   $ 25.98   $ 26.41   $ 24.55   $ 24.21  
             
Semi-annual dividend payout ratio     n/a     23.27 %   n/a     33.61 %   n/a  
Average common shares outstanding     4,088,824     4,094,360     4,132,218     4,139,456     4,154,702  
             
Balance sheet – average balances:            
Loans receivable, net of allowances for credit loss   $ 1,091,533   $ 1,064,619   $ 1,066,795   $ 1,088,013   $ 1,081,936  
Assets   $ 1,462,862   $ 1,479,812   $ 1,445,613   $ 1,433,749   $ 1,429,437  
Deposits   $ 1,140,397   $ 1,151,450   $ 1,110,854   $ 1,111,240   $ 1,138,010  
Stockholders' equity   $ 118,576   $ 118,396   $ 114,458   $ 110,726   $ 109,473  
             
Performance ratios:            
Return on average assets (1)     0.71 %   0.84 %   0.82 %   0.69 %   0.49 %
Return on average common stockholders' equity (1)     8.88 %   10.75 %   10.63 %   9.03 %   6.32 %
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1)(4)     9.21 %   11.07 %   10.96 %   9.34 %   6.57 %
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)     0.02 %   0.02 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
Nonperforming loans to gross loans     1.15 %   0.95 %   0.97 %   1.15 %   1.08 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.89 %   0.71 %   0.71 %   0.84 %   0.83 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans     1.12 %   1.13 %   1.18 %   1.16 %   1.14 %
Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for credit losses (4)     10.71 %   8.85 %   8.71 %   11.09 %   10.59 %
Net interest rate margin (1)(2)     3.03 %   2.96 %   2.90 %   2.84 %   2.80 %
Net interest rate spread (1)(2)     2.33 %   2.23 %   2.16 %   2.15 %   2.12 %
Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1)     0.58 %   0.53 %   0.56 %   0.56 %   0.54 %
Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue     9.26 %   6.40 %   9.20 %   9.81 %   5.73 %
Efficiency ratio (2)     72.88 %   67.59 %   68.43 %   72.52 %   78.93 %
Noninterest expenses to average assets (1)     2.49 %   2.15 %   2.24 %   2.35 %   2.34 %
Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets     9.22 %   9.08 %   9.06 %   9.03 %   8.98 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)     8.05 %   7.76 %   7.85 %   7.32 %   7.60 %
             
Stock price information:            
             
High   $ 26.50   $ 27.90   $ 25.00   $ 21.40   $ 22.50  
Low   $ 25.60   $ 25.00   $ 20.30   $ 19.75   $ 20.05  
Last trade value at quarter-end   $ 25.70   $ 26.50   $ 25.00   $ 20.40   $ 21.25  
             
(1) Annualized
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.
(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes goodwill and other intangibles.


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
             
    Quarter Ended
    Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited)     2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
             
Net income   $ 2,562   $ 3,127   $ 2,988   $ 2,446   $ 1,728  
             
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:            
             
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale     2,551     (3,955 )   4,738     184     (615 )
             
Reclassification adjustment for security loss included in net income     1     404             391  
             
Accretion of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale deferred tax adjustment for Wisconsin Act 19         (76 )           (35 )
             
Amortization of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale transferred to securities held to maturity     89     90     90     89     91  
             
Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap     (6 )   65     (101 )   39     122  
             
Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings     (13 )   (27 )   (38 )   (40 )   (41 )
             
             
Other comprehensive income (loss)     2,622     (3,499 )   4,689     272     (87 )
             
Comprehensive income (loss)   $ 5,184   $ (372 ) $ 7,677   $ 2,718   $ 1,641  


PSB Holdings, Inc.            
Nonperforming Assets as of:            
    Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
(dollars in thousands)     2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
             
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans)   $ 12,404   $ 10,109   $ 10,116   $ 12,184   $ 11,498  
Nonaccrual restructured loans     17     18     25     28     30  
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual     280     286     292     299     304  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more                      
             
Total nonperforming loans     12,701     10,413     10,433     12,511     11,832  
Other real estate owned     300                  
             
Total nonperforming assets   $ 13,001   $ 10,413   $ 10,433   $ 12,511   $ 11,832  
             
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable     1.15 %   0.95 %   0.97 %   1.15 %   1.08 %
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets     0.89 %   0.71 %   0.71 %   0.84 %   0.83 %
Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonperforming loans     97.57 %   118.52 %   120.75 %   100.69 %   105.59 %


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves
At March 31, 2025
(dollars in thousands)
      Gross Specific
Collateral Description   Asset Type Principal Reserves
         
Real estate – Recreational Facility   Nonaccrual   4,051     148  
Real estate – Independent Auto Repair   Nonaccrual   514     0  
Real estate – Dealership   Nonaccrual   2,708     560  
Real estate – Rental Units   Nonaccrual   3,077     0  
         
         
Total listed nonperforming assets     $ 10,350   $ 708  
Total bank wide nonperforming assets     $ 13,001   $ 1,055  
Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets       80 %   67 %


PSB Holding, Inc.            
Loan Composition by Collateral Type            
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands)   Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024
             
Commercial:            
Commercial and industrial   $ 124,074   $ 116,864   $ 115,234   $ 125,508   $ 118,821  
Agriculture     11,632     11,568     11,203     11,480     12,081  
Municipal     12,878     15,733     12,596     11,190     28,842  
             
Total Commercial     148,584     144,165     139,033     148,178     159,744  
             
Commercial Real Estate:            
Commercial real estate     562,901     551,641     541,577     544,171     546,257  
Construction and development     87,080     79,377     60,952     70,540     63,375  
             
Total Commercial Real Estate     649,981     631,018     602,529     614,711     609,632  
             
Residential real estate:            
Residential     268,490     271,643     269,954     270,944     274,300  
Construction and development     26,884     28,959     34,655     36,129     34,158  
HELOC     38,364     36,887     36,734     33,838     31,357  
             
Total Residential Real Estate     333,738     337,489     341,343     340,911     339,815  
             
Consumer installment     4,683     5,060     4,770     4,423     4,867  
             
Subtotals – Gross loans     1,136,986     1,117,732     1,087,675     1,108,223     1,114,058  
Loans in process of disbursement     (28,752 )   (27,791 )   (17,836 )   (21,484 )   (20,839 )
             
Subtotals – Disbursed loans     1,108,234     1,089,941     1,069,839     1,086,739     1,093,219  
Net deferred loan costs     580     605     733     702     669  
Allowance for credit losses     (12,392 )   (12,342 )   (12,598 )   (12,597 )   (12,494 )
             
Total loans receivable   $ 1,096,422   $ 1,078,204   $ 1,057,974   $ 1,074,844   $ 1,081,394  


PSB Holding, Inc.
Selected Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose
               
  Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, Mar 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024
                     
  Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1)
Multi Family $ 143,674 13.9 % $ 140,087 14.0 % $ 140,307 14.7 % $ 146,873 15.2 % $ 142,001 14.4 %
Industrial and Warehousing   100,494 9.7     88,297 8.8     86,818 9.1     86,025 8.9     85,409 8.6  
Retail   40,779 3.9     33,991 3.4     33,020 3.5     34,846 3.6     33,177 3.4  
Hotels   30,928 3.0     31,101 3.1     31,611 3.3     34,613 3.6     35,105 3.6  
Office   7,254 0.7     6,234 0.6     6,378 0.7     6,518 0.7     6,655 0.7  
                     
(1) Percentage of commercial and commercial real estate portfolio and commitments.          


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Deposit Composition
                     
Insured and Collateralized Deposits March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024
  $ % $ % $ % $ % $ %
                     
Non-interest bearing demand $ 206,562 18.3 % $ 204,167 17.8 % $ 210,534 18.5 % $ 202,343 17.5 % $ 199,076 17.8 %
Interest-bearing demand and savings   314,957 27.9 %   315,900 27.6 %   305,631 26.8 %   304,392 26.5 %   318,673 28.7 %
Money market deposits   118,047 10.4 %   141,024 12.3 %   138,376 12.2 %   137,637 12.0 %   143,167 12.9 %
Retail and local time deposits <= $250   158,066 14.0 %   155,099 13.5 %   155,988 13.7 %   149,298 13.0 %   148,404 13.3 %
                     
Total core deposits   797,632 70.6 %   816,190 71.2 %   810,529 71.2 %   793,670 69.0 %   809,320 72.7 %
Retail and local time deposits > $250   26,750 2.3 %   25,500 2.2 %   23,500 2.1 %   22,500 2.0 %   24,508 2.3 %
Broker & national time deposits <= $250   1,241 0.1 %   1,241 0.1 %   1,241 0.1 %   1,490 0.1 %   2,229 0.2 %
Broker & national time deposits > $250   79,090 7.0 %   56,164 4.9 %   56,164 4.9 %   56,328 4.9 %   61,752 5.5 %
                     
Totals $ 904,713 80.0 % $ 899,095 78.4 % $ 891,434 78.3 % $ 873,988 76.0 % $ 897,809 80.7 %
                     
PSB Holdings, Inc.                    
Deposit Composition                    
                     
Uninsured Deposits March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024
  $ % $ % $ % $ % $ %
                     
Non-interest bearing demand $ 39,110 3.5 % $ 55,348 4.8 % $ 54,544 4.8 % $ 48,092 4.1 % $ 48,532 4.4 %
Interest-bearing demand and savings   17,262 1.5 %   20,934 1.8 %   18,317 1.6 %   32,674 2.8 %   20,535 1.8 %
Money market deposits   150,222 13.3 %   153,334 13.4 %   157,489 13.8 %   177,954 15.4 %   124,766 11.2 %
Retail and local time deposits <= $250   0.0 %   0.0 %   0.0 %   0.0 %   0.0 %
                     
Total core deposits   206,594 18.3 %   229,616 20.0 %   230,350 20.2 %   258,720 22.3 %   193,833 17.4 %
Retail and local time deposits > $250   18,729 1.7 %   18,638 1.6 %   17,329 1.5 %   19,613 1.7 %   21,710 1.9 %
Broker & national time deposits <= $250   0.0 %   0.0 %   0.0 %   0.0 %   0.0 %
Broker & national time deposits > $250   0.0 %   0.0 %   0.0 %   0.0 %   0.0 %
                     
Totals $ 225,323 20.0 % $ 248,254 21.6 % $ 247,679 21.7 % $ 278,333 24.0 % $ 215,543 19.3 %
                     
PSB Holdings, Inc.                    
Deposit Composition                    
                     
Total Deposits March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024
  $ % $ % $ % $ % $ %
                     
Non-interest bearing demand $ 245,672 21.8 % $ 259,515 22.6 % $ 265,078 23.3 % $ 250,435 21.6 % $ 247,608 22.2 %
Interest-bearing demand and savings   332,219 29.4 %   336,834 29.4 %   323,948 28.4 %   337,066 29.3 %   339,208 30.5 %
Money market deposits   268,269 23.7 %   294,358 25.7 %   295,865 26.0 %   315,591 27.4 %   267,933 24.1 %
Retail and local time deposits <= $250   158,066 14.0 %   155,099 13.5 %   155,988 13.7 %   149,298 13.0 %   148,404 13.3 %
                     
Total core deposits   1,004,226 88.9 %   1,045,806 91.2 %   1,040,879 91.4 %   1,052,390 91.3 %   1,003,153 90.1 %
Retail and local time deposits > $250   45,479 4.0 %   44,138 3.8 %   40,829 3.6 %   42,113 3.7 %   46,218 4.2 %
Broker & national time deposits <= $250   1,241 0.1 %   1,241 0.1 %   1,241 0.1 %   1,490 0.1 %   2,229 0.2 %
Broker & national time deposits > $250   79,090 7.0 %   56,164 4.9 %   56,164 4.9 %   56,328 4.9 %   61,752 5.5 %
                     
Totals $ 1,130,036 100.0 % $ 1,147,349 100.0 % $ 1,139,113 100.0 % $ 1,152,321 100.0 % $ 1,113,352 100.0 %


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates
(dollars in thousands)
                       
                       
  Quarter ended March 31, 2025   Quarter ended December 31, 2024   Quarter ended March 31, 2024
  Average   Yield /   Average   Yield /   Average   Yield /
  Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
Assets                      
Interest-earning assets:                      
Loans (1)(2) $ 1,103,895   $ 15,830 5.82 %   $ 1,077,242   $ 15,693 5.80 %   $ 1,094,321   $ 15,199 5.59 %
Taxable securities   198,426     1,641 3.35 %     194,272     1,545 3.16 %     171,788     1,197 2.80 %
Tax-exempt securities (2)   79,282     654 3.35 %     79,475     661 3.31 %     80,434     666 3.33 %
FHLB stock   8,825     241 11.08 %     8,825     227 10.23 %     6,499     165 10.21 %
Other   8,960     104 4.71 %     58,405     721 4.91 %     12,885     178 5.56 %
                       
Total (2)   1,399,388     18,470 5.35 %     1,418,219     18,847 5.29 %     1,365,927     17,405 5.12 %
                       
Non-interest-earning assets:                          
Cash and due from banks   16,292           15,500           17,367      
Premises and equipment, net   13,728           14,001           13,183      
Cash surrender value ins   24,795           24,625           24,144      
Other assets   21,021           20,090           21,201      
Allowance for credit losses   (12,362 )         (12,623 )         (12,385 )    
                       
Total $ 1,462,862           $ 1,479,812           $ 1,429,437        
                       
Liabilities & stockholders' equity                          
Interest-bearing liabilities:                          
Savings and demand deposits $ 339,909   $ 1,567 1.87 %   $ 319,777   $ 1,479 1.84 %   $ 350,497   $ 1,672 1.92 %
Money market deposits   280,396     1,685 2.44 %     304,897     1,961 2.56 %     274,186     1,897 2.78 %
Time deposits   268,821     2,632 3.97 %     256,201     2,587 4.02 %     264,657     2,513 3.82 %
FHLB borrowings   164,968     1,792 4.41 %     170,701     1,890 4.40 %     142,926     1,450 4.08 %
Other borrowings   6,321     47 3.02 %     6,848     57 3.31 %     8,554     60 2.82 %
Senior sub. notes   4,782     59 5.00 %     4,780     59 4.91 %     4,775     59 4.97 %
Junior sub. debentures   13,036     248 7.72 %     13,011     252 7.71 %     12,934     251 7.81 %
                       
Total   1,078,233     8,030 3.02 %     1,076,215     8,285 3.06 %     1,058,529     7,902 3.00 %
                       
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                          
Demand deposits   251,271           270,575           248,670      
Other liabilities   14,782           14,626           12,765      
Stockholders' equity   118,576           118,396           109,473      
                       
Total $ 1,462,862           $ 1,479,812           $ 1,429,437        
                       
Net interest income   $ 10,440       $ 10,562       $ 9,503  
Rate spread     2.33 %       2.23 %       2.12 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets         3.03 %       2.96 %       2.80 %
                       
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.


Investor Relations Contact
PSB Holdings, Inc.
1905 Stewart Avenue
Wausau, WI 54401
888.929.9902
InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings of $0.60 Per Share for Q1 2025; Net Interest Margin Improves For Fourth Consecutive Quarter

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more