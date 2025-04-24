OnID and MyLigo Launch Transformative Pilot To Redefine Patient Health Data Access And Control

Empowering patients to take control of their health information is not just our vision—it’s the future of healthcare,” — Jim St. Clair, CEO of MyLigo.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami, Florida – April 24, 2025 OnID ( www.onid.ai ), a leading provider of secure digital identity wallets, and MyLigo ( www.myligo.io ), a pioneer in healthcare identity and data solutions, have announced the launch of a landmark pilot integration designed to revolutionize how individuals access, manage, and share their personal health information.This strategic collaboration unites MyLigo’s cutting-edge patient identity platform with OnID’s trusted digital wallet technology, empowering patients with unmatched control, security, and transparency over their health data. The integrated solution enables seamless identity verification and frictionless data sharing, while upholding the highest standards of privacy and regulatory compliance.“Empowering patients to take control of their health information is not just our vision—it’s the future of healthcare,” said Jim St. Clair, CEO of MyLigo. “Partnering with OnID allows us to offer a secure, intuitive experience that fosters trust and transparency at every step.”With OnID’s digital identity wallet, patients can securely verify their identity and manage medical records in just a few clicks-eliminating cumbersome legacy systems and putting individuals firmly in charge of their digital health journeys.“OnID was created to protect digital identities across industries,” said Mike Young, VP of North America Alliances at OnID. “Bringing this level of security to healthcare through our collaboration with MyLigo is a natural and necessary evolution.”The pilot program is currently being tested with select participants at a major Texas-based Health Information Exchange (HIE), with plans for multi-state expansion underway. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the move toward patient-centric data ownership and sets a new benchmark for privacy-first, interoperable healthcare solutions.For additional information, visit www.myligo.io or www.onid.ai

