Voltera Expands National Footprint with EV Charging Facilities for Light-Duty Fleets in California, Texas, Arizona, and Florida

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltera, a leading developer, owner, and operator of charging infrastructure for zero-emission vehicle fleets today announced the opening and upcoming launch of electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities tailored for light-duty passenger vehicles. Together, these sites add 294 charging stalls and 28 megawatts (MW) of capacity to Voltera’s national portfolio, marking a major step forward in the company’s effort to scale fleet electrification infrastructure across high-demand urban markets.

• Adds 294 charging stalls and over 28 MW of capacity to Voltera’s portfolio

• New operational sites in Santa Monica, San Francisco, Dallas, and Austin

• Facilities in Houston, Phoenix, and Miami are coming soon

• Continued growth supports Voltera’s strategy to build fit-for-purpose infrastructure in dense urban markets for light-duty fleets

Voltera’s newest facilities extend its presence in California and establish new operations in several urban markets including Texas, Arizona, and Florida. The sites are strategically located and

purpose-built to support light-duty passenger fleets with high utilization and uptime requirements.

In California, Voltera has expanded its footprint with facilities in San Francisco and Santa Monica, two high-demand urban markets central to the state’s electrification efforts. The San Francisco site, a modernized three-story parking structure, reflects Voltera’s ability to rapidly repurpose existing infrastructure for EV readiness. In Santa Monica, two newly launched facilities support high-utilization light-duty fleet operations in one of the largest metropolitan regions in the country.

In Austin, Voltera has delivered a multi-use fleet operations hub that combines EV charging infrastructure with on-site vehicle maintenance bays, fleet management office space, and employee amenities, offering a centralized location for end-to-end fleet support.

Voltera is also entering new markets with facilities in Houston, Phoenix, and Miami coming soon. The Miami facility will be one of Voltera’s largest light-duty depots with 79 DC fast charging stalls, strategically located to serve the region’s rapidly expanding EV fleet market. Designed for sustained, high-volume activity, it will feature robust charging capacity and operational infrastructure to meet the needs of fleets operating on tight turnaround schedules.

Voltera’s new facilities are part of its broader portfolio, which currently includes 20 properties across the United States and a total power capacity exceeding 115+ MW. With over $150 million invested to date and strong equity backing from EQT, Voltera’s turnkey model enables customers to access charging infrastructure without upfront capital costs, delivering reliable access through a simple monthly operating expense. The company supports a wide range of industries, with a core focus on light- and medium-duty fleets in transportation, last-mile delivery, and branded charging networks.

“Voltera is dedicated to simplifying the transition to zero-emission transportation by providing fit-for-purpose charging infrastructure that meets the unique needs of our customers,” said Brett Hauser, CEO of Voltera. “The opening of these new light-duty charging facilities reflects the strong market demand we’re seeing from fleets, particularly in the light-duty space, where economics are driving rapid EV adoption. Our experience and access to capital allow us to deliver these facilities quickly and efficiently, enabling our customers to focus on their core operations.”

Voltera’s integrated approach addresses the complexities of EV infrastructure, from site selection and utility engagement to permitting, construction, and operations. The company’s software solution provides fleets with visibility into charger performance and site-level operations, enabling them to manage their charging infrastructure in a centralized platform.

In addition to its light-duty facilities, Voltera previously announced its flagship electric truck charging facility in Lynwood, California which includes 65 DC fast charging stalls. Located along the 710-freight corridor serving the Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach, Lynwood highlights Voltera’s ability to deliver large-scale, high-power infrastructure for a wide range of fleet types.

Fleets, charging networks, and businesses interested in learning more about Voltera’s facilities or exploring custom infrastructure solutions can contact the company on their website.

About Voltera

Voltera develops, owns, and operates strategically located, fit-for-purpose charging facilities to enable EV deployment and operation at scale. With equity backing from EQT and plans to invest billions in capital, alongside a team with deep experience deploying charging assets, proven critical infrastructure expertise, and key strategic partners, Voltera is uniquely positioned to help solve the EV infrastructure challenge and scale zero-emission transportation. For more information, visit www.volterapower.com.

Lawren Markle Voltera 424-224-5364 LMarkle@trccompanies.com

