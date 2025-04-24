MISTRAS Group Launches MISTRAS Data Solutions Brand, Integrating Data-driven Capabilities for Customers Worldwide

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG), the leading global provider of integrated, technology-enabled asset protection solutions, today announced the launch of MISTRAS Data Solutions, a unified brand that consolidates the company’s data-centric services, software solutions, and technology under one umbrella.

MISTRAS Data Solutions brings together a powerful suite of capabilities and brands, including: PCMS®, New Century Software, Integrity Plus, Onstream, MISTRAS OneSuite®, Sensoria®, CALIPERAY®, VPAC®II, and Triple 5.

This strategic unification accelerates MISTRAS’ evolution into the first data-driven asset integrity provider, integrating advanced analytics, industrial IoT, and inspection data software and management systems to support the full lifecycle of asset protection—from real-time monitoring to predictive maintenance and engineering analysis.

“MISTRAS Data Solutions represents a major milestone in our transformation,” said Natalia Shuman, President and CEO of MISTRAS Group. “We’re delivering a more integrated, scalable, and innovative experience that helps our customers increase uptime, save costs, and keep their operations always on.”

Building on a Legacy of Excellence, Innovating for the Future

MISTRAS Data Solutions builds on MISTRAS’ decades-long leadership in non-destructive testing (NDT) technology, where the company has set the standard for quality, reliability, and technical expertise. This legacy continues evolving as MISTRAS redefines innovation through advanced robotics, sensor technologies, and software solutions.

As industrial assets grow more complex and the demand for actionable, real-time insights increases, MISTRAS is accelerating its transformation — from a pioneer in NDT to a global leader in integrated, data-driven asset protection.

Driving Business Continuity and Increasing Uptime

With MISTRAS Data Solutions, customers gain a unified approach to asset integrity that enhances visibility and control in the most demanding operational settings. By centralizing real-time data and generating actionable insights, MISTRAS enables plant operators, pipeline managers, and manufacturing engineers to reduce risk, maximize uptime, and avoid costly downtime — ensuring continuous, efficient operations across their facilities.

The offerings include:

Cloud-based integrity management software

Digital twin and risk modeling capabilities

In-line inspection and data analytics

Real-time condition monitoring technologies

Advanced engineering and compliance services



MISTRAS Data Solutions strengthens the company’s commitment to delivering smarter operations for asset-intensive industries, including energy, aerospace and defense, infrastructure, and manufacturing.

Explore MISTRAS Data Solutions today at www.mistrasgroup.com/data-solutions.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc.

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, helping to maximize the safety and operational uptime for civilization’s most critical industrial and civil assets.

Backed by an innovative, data-driven asset protection portfolio, proprietary technologies, strong commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, and a decades-long legacy of industry leadership, MISTRAS leads clients in the oil and gas, aerospace and defense, renewable and nonrenewable power, civil infrastructure, and manufacturing industries towards achieving operational and environmental excellence. By supporting these organizations that help fuel our vehicles and power our society, inspecting components that are trusted for commercial, defense, and space craft; building real-time monitoring equipment to enable safe travel across bridges; and helping to propel sustainability, MISTRAS helps the world at large.

MISTRAS enhances value for its clients by integrating asset protection throughout supply chains and centralizing integrity data through a suite of Industrial IoT-connected digital software and monitoring solutions. The company’s core capabilities also include non-destructive testing field and in-line inspections enhanced by advanced robotics, laboratory quality control and assurance testing, sensing technologies and NDT equipment, asset and mechanical integrity engineering services, and light mechanical maintenance and access services.

For more information, visit www.mistrasgroup.com .

Contact:

Theresa Feraren

Chief Marketing Officer

MISTRAS Group, Inc.

theresa.feraren@mistrasgroup.com

