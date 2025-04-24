ParaZero Achieves Extended Class C5 Certification for DJI Mavic 3 Series, Expanding European Market Access

Expanded approval now includes Mavic 3 Pro and Mavic 3 Pro Cine, completing regulatory pathway for enterprise drone operations in urban and sensitive areas

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the “company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aerial systems and counter UAS systems, recently announced a significant milestone: the extension of its European regulatory compliance under Class C5 for its SafeAir™ system designed for DJI’s Mavic 3 drone series.

With this newly expanded certification, as previously announced, ParaZero has now completed full Class C5 conformity for DJI Mavic 3 series, including:

Mavic 3 Enterprise (Mavic 3E)

Mavic 3 Thermal (Mavic 3T)

Mavic 3 Pro

Mavic 3 Pro Cine

This certification extension follows confirmation that the Mavic 3 Pro and Pro Cine units now carry Class C2 markings from DJI, making them eligible for enhanced operational permissions under the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) guidelines for urban and sensitive airspace operations.

Class C5 conformity enables drone operations under the Specific Category in Europe, particularly for missions that require flying in dense urban areas, as outlined in EASA’s guidelines. ParaZero’s SafeAir system provides autonomous emergency response features including real-time flight monitoring, situational awareness, and a patented ballistic parachute system.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aerial systems and counter UAS systems. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) as well as for various military applications including Counter UAS. For more information about ParaZero, please visit https://parazero.com/ .

