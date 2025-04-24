Submit Release
FirstService Reports First Quarter Results

Solid Top-Line Growth Across Both Divisions

Operating highlights:

  Three months
ended March 31		  
  2025     2024  
               
Revenues (millions) $ 1,250.8     $ 1,158.0  
Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1)   103.3       83.4  
Adjusted EPS (note 2)   0.92       0.67  
               
GAAP Operating Earnings (millions)   39.3       38.1  
GAAP EPS   0.06       0.14  
 

TORONTO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today reported operating and financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025. All amounts are in US dollars.

Consolidated revenues for the first quarter were $1.25 billion, up 8% relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) increased 24% to $103.3 million, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $0.92, reflecting 37% growth over the prior year quarter. GAAP Operating Earnings were $39.3 million, relative to $38.1 million in the prior year period. GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.06 per share in the quarter, versus $0.14 in the same quarter a year ago.

“We are pleased with our reported financial results, which were buoyed by strong margins and earnings growth,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “Despite the uncertain macroeconomic environment, our operating leaders and teams continued to drive disciplined execution and healthy profitability. Our performance during the quarter keeps us on track to hit our targets for the year,” he concluded.

About FirstService Corporation
FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential - North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands - one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded company-owned operations and franchised systems.

FirstService generates more than US$5.3 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 30,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”, and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index. More information is available at www.ﬁrstservice.com.

Segmented Quarterly Results
FirstService Residential revenues were $525.1 million for the first quarter, an increase of 6% versus the prior year, including 3% organic growth. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $41.6 million, an increase of 17% compared to the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $29.3 million, versus $26.7 million in the first quarter of last year. The year-over-year division margin improvement was due to realized operating efficiencies in our property management client service delivery model.

FirstService Brands revenues for the first quarter totalled $725.7 million, up 10% relative to the prior year period. On an organic basis, division revenues declined 2%, with solid organic growth at Century Fire Protection, offset by flat or modestly lower year-over-year results in our other service lines. Reported revenue growth also reflected the contribution from recent tuck-under acquisitions within Roofing Corp of America. Adjusted EBITDA was $67.8 million, up 22% versus the first quarter of 2024. The Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion was largely driven by continued improvements in our operating processes and cost structure at our restoration and home services brands. Operating Earnings were $24.5 million, compared to $26.8 million in the prior year quarter. The Operating Earnings margin decline resulted from increased contingent upside earn-out adjustments tied to certain recently completed acquisitions.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA (note 1), were $6.1 million in the first quarter, relative to $7.7 million in the prior year period. Corporate costs for the quarter were $14.5 million, relative to $15.4 million in the prior year period.

Conference Call
FirstService will be holding a conference call on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss results for the first quarter of 2025. This call is being webcast live at the Company’s website at www.firstservice.com. Participants may register for the call here https://register.vevent.com/register/BI35805f23ec814a5088dcde8f166eb24f to receive the dial-in number and their unique PIN.

To join the webcast in listen only mode, use this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6tn3nf33.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as “expect to,” “expected,” “will,” “estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (i) general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for FirstService’s services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of FirstService to implement its business strategy, including FirstService’s ability to acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) other factors which are described in FirstService’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 under the heading “Risk factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca) and Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov), and subsequent filings (which factors are adopted herein). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.

Summary financial information is provided in this press release. Our interim consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis will be made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Notes
1. Reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other (income) expense; (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its own operating performance, its ability to service debt, and as an integral part of its planning and reporting systems. Additionally, this measure is used in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a supplemental measure because the Company believes such a measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance, due to the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. The Company believes this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.

(in thousands of US dollars) Three months ended
March 31		  
  2025
 		      2024    
                   
Net earnings $ 14,080       $ 14,897    
Income tax   6,000         6,015    
Other income, net   (86 )       (1,880 )  
Interest expense, net   19,264         19,026    
Operating earnings   39,258         38,058    
Depreciation and amortization   44,176         36,807    
Acquisition-related items   12,233         1,600    
Stock-based compensation expense   7,599         6,908    
Adjusted EBITDA $ 103,266       $ 83,373    
 

A reconciliation of segment operating earnings to segment Adjusted EBITDA appears below.

(in thousands of US$)
 
Three months ended, March 31, 2025  FirstService
Residential 		      FirstService
Brands		      Corporate (1)  
                         
Operating earnings (loss) $ 29,267     $ 24,486     $ (14,495 )  
Depreciation and amortization   10,636       33,517       23    
Acquisition-related items   1,728       9,764       741    
Stock-based compensation expense   -       -       7,599    
Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,631     $ 67,767     $ (6,132 )  
 
Three months ended, March 31, 2024  FirstService
Residential		      FirstService
Brands		      Corporate (1)   
                         
Operating earnings (loss) $ 26,658     $ 26,799     $ (15,399 )  
Depreciation and amortization   8,423       28,361       23    
Acquisition-related items   518       302       780    
Stock-based compensation expense   -       -       6,908    
Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,599     $ 55,462     $ (7,688 )  
 
Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by segment revenues.
 
(1) Corporate is not an operating segment, but rather represent corporate overhead expenses not directly attributable to reportable segments and are therefore unallocated within segment operating earnings (loss) and Segment Adjusted EBITDA.
 

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted EPS:

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted EPS appears below.

(in thousands of US dollars) Three months ended
March 31		  
  2025       2024    
                   
Net earnings $ 14,080       $ 14,897    
Non-controlling interest share of earnings   (1,243 )       (1,533 )  
Acquisition-related items   12,233         1,600    
Amortization of intangible assets   18,517         15,231    
Stock-based compensation expense   7,599         6,908    
Income tax on adjustments   (8,575 )       (6,421 )  
Non-controlling interest on adjustments   (542 )       (264 )  
Adjusted net earnings $ 42,069       $ 30,418    
 
(in US dollars) Three months ended
March 31		  
  2025       2024    
                   
Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.06       $ 0.14    
Non-controlling interest redemption increment   0.22         0.16    
Acquisition-related items   0.21         0.03    
Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax   0.28         0.23    
Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax   0.15         0.11    
Adjusted EPS $ 0.92       $ 0.67    
 


FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION
Operating Results
(in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts)
   Three months
ended March 31		  
(unaudited)   2025         2024    
                   
Revenues $ 1,250,826       $ 1,158,045    
                   
Cost of revenues   841,468         788,577    
Selling, general and administrative expenses   313,691         293,003    
Depreciation   25,659         21,576    
Amortization of intangible assets   18,517         15,231    
Acquisition-related items (1)   12,233         1,600    
Operating earnings   39,258         38,058    
Interest expense, net   19,264         19,026    
Other income, net   (86 )       (1,880 )  
Earnings before income tax   20,080         20,912    
Income tax   6,000         6,015    
Net earnings   14,080         14,897    
Non-controlling interest share of earnings   1,243         1,533    
Non-controlling interest redemption increment   10,034         7,056    
Net earnings attributable to Company   2,803         6,308    
                   
Net earnings per share                  
Basic $ 0.06       $ 0.14    
Diluted   0.06         0.14    
                   
Adjusted EPS (2) $ 0.92       $ 0.67    
                   
Weighted average common shares (thousands)                  
   Basic   45,368         44,850    
   Diluted   45,610         45,111    
 
(1) Acquisition-related items include contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, and transaction costs.
(2) See definition and reconciliation above.
 


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands of US dollars)
 
(unaudited) March 31, 2025     December 31, 2024  
               
Assets              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 217,200     $ 227,598  
Restricted cash   23,078       16,088  
Accounts receivable   946,398       947,517  
Prepaid and other current assets   375,130       368,150  
  Current assets   1,561,806       1,559,353  
Other non-current assets   27,141       28,007  
Deferred income tax   2,121       2,114  
Fixed assets   260,582       253,994  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   258,015       240,518  
Goodwill and intangible assets   2,125,084       2,110,866  
  Total assets $ 4,234,749     $ 4,194,852  
               
Liabilities and shareholders' equity              
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 496,661     $ 541,509  
Unearned revenues   210,989       190,885  
Other current liabilities   31,899       23,690  
Operating lease liabilities - current   54,643       53,115  
Long-term debt - current   11,515       41,567  
  Current liabilities   805,707       850,766  
Long-term debt - non-current   1,297,132       1,257,143  
Operating lease liabilities - non-current   232,443       214,423  
Other liabilities   152,686       150,542  
Deferred income tax   88,008       84,895  
Non-controlling interests   453,039       449,337  
Shareholders' equity   1,205,734       1,187,746  
  Total liabilities and equity $ 4,234,749     $ 4,194,852  
               
Supplemental balance sheet information              
Total debt $ 1,308,647     $ 1,298,710  
Total debt, net of cash   1,091,447       1,071,112  
 


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of US dollars)
 
   Three months ended
March 31		  
(unaudited)  2025        2024    
                   
Cash provided by (used in)                  
                   
Operating activities                  
Net earnings $ 14,080       $ 14,897    
Items not affecting cash:                  
Depreciation and amortization   44,176         36,807    
Deferred income tax   (819 )       (2,274 )  
Other   18,199         6,332    
    75,636         55,762    
                   
Changes in non cash working capital                  
Accounts receivable   9,994         19,997    
Payables and accruals   (69,736 )       (56,284 )  
Other   25,356         (8,920 )  
Contingent acquisition consideration   -         (19,355 )  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   41,250         (8,800 )  
                   
Investing activities                  
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired   (8,636 )       (31,618 )  
Purchases of fixed assets   (29,563 )       (25,021 )  
Other investing activities   (7,046 )       (701 )  
Net cash used in investing activities   (45,245 )       (57,340 )  
                   
Financing activities                  
Increase in long-term debt, net   13,006         46,255    
Purchases of non-controlling interests, net   (14,496 )       (11,221 )  
Dividends paid to common shareholders   (11,317 )       (10,054 )  
Other financing activities   13,409         18,150    
Net cash provided by financing activities   602         43,130    
                   
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   (15 )       228    
                   
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (3,408 )       (22,782 )  
                   
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   243,686         206,877    
                   
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 240,278       $ 184,095    
 


Segmented Results
(in thousands of US dollars)
 
(unaudited) FirstService
Residential		     FirstService
Brands		     Corporate     Consolidated  
                                 
Three months ended March 31                                
                                 
2025                                
Revenues $ 525,087     $ 725,739     $ -       $ 1,250,826  
Adjusted EBITDA   41,631       67,767       (6,132 )       103,266  
                                 
Operating earnings   29,267       24,486       (14,495 )       39,258  
                                 
2024                                
Revenues $ 496,124     $ 661,921     $ -       $ 1,158,045  
Adjusted EBITDA   35,599       55,462       (7,688 )       83,373  
                                 
Operating earnings   26,658       26,799       (15,399 )       38,058  
 
 

COMPANY CONTACTS:

D. Scott Patterson
Chief Executive Officer

Jeremy Rakusin
Chief Financial Officer

(416) 960-9566


