Towards the Light: Co-creating a New Global Journey in the AI Field — The Grand 2025 AI Intelligent Development Summit

Hong Kong, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 22, 2025, the "Towards the Light: Co-creating a New Global Journey in the AI Field — 2025 AI Intelligent Development Summit" grandly opened at the Hop Hing Hotel in Hong Kong, China. This forum focused on the AI intelligence sector, bringing together global AI industry elites, business leaders, and experts to discuss the development trends of AI and embark on a new global journey in the field of AI. The event injected new vitality and wisdom into the industry's development

The summit was led and organized by AIFEEX, with numerous industry organizations acting as co-hosts. Hong Kong, as an international metropolis and a leading hub for fintech development, provided a unique geographic advantage and an innovative atmosphere for the forum, attracting industry elites from around the world to participate enthusiastically. Against the backdrop of accelerating global technological transformation and the rapid development of AI technology, the forum actively aligned with the trends of the times. Its aim was to promote innovative development in the AI intelligence field and foster deep integration and cooperation of global AI resources.

The atmosphere at the event was exceptionally lively. The attending guests included AI experts, corporate executives, representatives from investment institutions, and other industry leaders. These individuals have spent many years excelling in their respective fields, bringing with them rich experience and outstanding insights. They shared cutting-edge ideas and innovative approaches, adding significant value to the forum.

（Photo | Guilherme D.A.P. Marques）

At the forum, CEO Guilherme D.A.P. Marques took the stage first to deliver a speech. He provided an in-depth analysis of the global AI market, highlighting that AI technology is currently at a critical stage of rapid development. In addition, Marques announced AIFEEX’s important strategic plans: the company will not engage in mergers, acquisitions, restructuring, or joint listings with other companies; it plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) in the fourth quarter of 2025; and it will fully integrate AI-Fund into the capital markets, aiming to build a tech company with a market value of $100 billion.

(Photo | Luo Zhuojian)

Next, Luo Zhuojian, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and a Hong Kong Justice of the Peace, delivered an important speech. With a macro and highly forward-looking perspective, he pointed out that businesses must keenly seize the significant opportunities presented by this era, actively expanding their operations in Hong Kong, and fully leveraging the unique advantages of the city to achieve greater breakthroughs in the AI wave. Luo's speech was rich in content and profound in insights, resonating strongly with the attendees.

(Photo | Yang Junhao)

Subsequently, Professor Yang Junhao, Chairman of the Hong Kong-China Innovation Power International Business Association, delivered a thought-provoking and brilliant speech. He provided a deep analysis of the development direction of AI technology from a unique perspective, emphasizing the crucial significance of AI ethics and security. His speech prompted the audience to engage in profound reflection on the ethics of technology, making them realize that in the pursuit of breakthroughs in AI technology, it is essential to simultaneously establish strong ethical and security defenses. Only then can this revolutionary technology continue to serve the common good of human society, driving the sustainable and healthy development of the AI industry.

Project Roadshow

（Photo | Alex Jenson）

COO Alex Jenson and CTO Ford Cooper took the stage to deliver speeches, each providing an in-depth share on the global operational and technical directions. Drawing on their extensive industry experience and keen market insights, they systematically outlined AIFEEX’s strategic layout in the global market.

（Photo | Ford Cooper）

The in-depth discussions and sharing from the distinguished guests during the forum were like beacons of wisdom, providing highly valuable guidance and innovative ideas for the development of the AI intelligence field. The project roadshow segment served as a brilliant showcase, presenting the innovative achievements in the AI sector and successfully building a strong bridge for cooperation between businesses. Through this forum, attending companies and institutions enhanced their mutual understanding, deepened trust, and laid a solid foundation for future in-depth collaborations.

Looking to the future, the AI sector will stay focused on innovation, collaboration, and shared success, pushing the boundaries of AI’s potential. United efforts will propel AI into a new era of global growth, driving economic prosperity and societal advancement. We eagerly anticipate the AI field’s continued breakthroughs, bringing transformative changes to the industry.

