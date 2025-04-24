Submit Release
First Northwest Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2025 Improved Profitability

PORT ANGELES, Wash., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) ("First Northwest" or the "Company") today reported net income of $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and net income of $396,000 for the first quarter of 2024. Basic and diluted income per share were $0.17 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to basic and diluted loss per share of $0.32 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and basic and diluted income per share of $0.04 for the first quarter of 2024.

In the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1) of $1.5 million, compared to $1.4 million for the preceding quarter and $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2024.

The Board of Directors of First Northwest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share, payable on May 23, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 9, 2025.

Quote from First Northwest President and CEO, Matthew P. Deines:
"We were pleased to see improved profitability in the first quarter of 2025, which helped grow capital levels and tangible book value. We saw improvement on our asset quality metrics, with nonperforming loans 14% lower than the prior quarter, and remain focused on continued asset quality improvement over the balance of 2025. Core commercial and consumer customer growth was positive during the first quarter, with lower net loans and deposits largely the result of a decrease in funding to one large wholesale relationship and reduced brokered deposit balances. We expect better core growth and asset quality trends, combined with ongoing expense discipline and modest margin improvement, will continue to improve profitability and capital in future quarters. With improved profitability, we are evaluating the potential for future stock buybacks."

Key Points for First Quarter and Going Forward

Positive Balance Sheet Trends:

  • A favorable deposit mix shift included a $45.0 million decrease in brokered deposits while core customer deposits grew $23.0 million. The loan-to-deposit ratio was stable at 99.9% compared to 99.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • The Company reduced borrowings by $28.9 million. The total cost of funds decreased to 2.67% compared to 2.80% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Update on provision for credit losses:

  • The Company recorded a $1.6 million provision for credit losses on loans in the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to $1.4 million of charge-offs related to three commercial business loans, one commercial construction loan and a small number of consumer loans. This compares to loan credit loss provisions of $3.8 million for the preceding quarter and $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2024.
  • We believe the reserve on individually analyzed loans does not represent a universal decline in the collectability of all loans in the portfolio. We continue to work on resolution plans for all troubled borrowers and expect further improvement in nonperforming loans over the course of 2025.

Other significant events:

  • First Fed Bank's ("First Fed" or the "Bank") balance sheet restructuring continued with the remaining bank-owned life insurance policy ("BOLI") surrender transaction recorded in the first quarter of 2025, with $266,000 of tax and penalties recorded in the provision for income tax. The surrendered policy value was reinvested in the second quarter of 2025. We expect to receive the return of the surrendered funds early in the third quarter of 2025.
  • We sadly lost a former Bank employee in the first quarter of 2025, resulting in a $1.1 million BOLI death benefit gain.
  • The Company recorded a $846,000 gain on extinguishment of debt related to repurchasing $5.0 million of subordinated debt at a discount during the first quarter of 2025. In addition to the current quarter gain, the future cost related to interest expense on the subordinated debt will be reduced.
  • The Company also recognized a $315,000 gain on the conversion of a commercial business loan receivable into a Series A equity investment during the first quarter of 2025.

(1) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.

Selected Quarterly Financial Ratios:

    As of or For the Quarter Ended  
    March 31,
2025		     December 31,
2024		     September 30,
2024		     June 30,
2024		     March 31,
2024		  
Performance ratios: (1)                                        
Return on average assets     0.28 %     -0.51 %     -0.36 %     -0.40 %     0.07 %
Adjusted PPNR return on average assets (2)     0.27       0.26       0.17       0.10       0.22  
Return on average equity     3.92       -6.92       -4.91       -5.47       0.98  
Net interest margin (3)     2.76       2.73       2.70       2.76       2.76  
Efficiency ratio (4)     79.4       92.2       100.3       72.3       88.8  
Equity to total assets     7.22       6.89       7.13       7.17       7.17  
Book value per common share   $ 16.63     $ 16.45     $ 17.17     $ 16.81     $ 17.00  
Tangible performance ratios: (1)                                        
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)     7.15 %     6.83 %     7.06 %     7.10 %     7.10 %
Return on average tangible common equity (2)     3.96       -6.99       -4.96       -5.53       0.99  
Tangible book value per common share (2)   $ 16.48     $ 16.29     $ 17.00     $ 16.64     $ 16.83  
Capital ratios (First Fed): (5)                                        
Tier 1 leverage     9.5 %     9.4 %     9.4 %     9.4 %     9.7 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital     12.7       12.4       12.2       12.4       12.6  
Total risk-based     13.9       13.6       13.4       13.5       13.6  


(1 ) Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate.
(2 ) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.
(3 ) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4 ) Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income.
(5 ) Current period capital ratios are preliminary and subject to finalization of the FDIC Call Report.


Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue (1)

Adjusted PPNR for the first quarter of 2025 increased $40,000 to $1.5 million, compared to $1.4 million for the preceding quarter, and increased $308,000 from $1.2 million in the first quarter one year ago.

    For the Quarter Ended  
(Dollars in thousands)   March 31,
2025		     December 31,
2024		     September 30,
2024		     June 30,
2024		     March 31,
2024		  
Net interest income   $ 13,847     $ 14,137     $ 14,020     $ 14,235     $ 13,928  
Total noninterest income     4,092       1,300       1,779       7,347       2,188  
Total revenue     17,939       15,437       15,799       21,582       16,116  
Total noninterest expense     14,249       14,233       15,848       15,609       14,303  
PPNR (1)     3,690       1,204       (49 )     5,973       1,813  
Less selected nonrecurring adjustments to PPNR:                                        
BOLI death benefit     1,059       1,536                    
Gain on extinguishment of subordinated debt included in other income     846                          
Gain on conversion of loan receivable into Series A equity investment     315                          
Equity investment repricing adjustment           (1,762 )                 651  
One-time compensation payouts related to reduction in force                 (996 )            
Net gain on sale of premises and equipment                       7,919        
Sale leaseback taxes and assessments included in occupancy and equipment                       (359 )      
Net gain on sale of investment securities                       (2,117 )      
Adjusted PPNR (1)   $ 1,470     $ 1,430     $ 947     $ 530     $ 1,162  


(1) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.

  • Total interest income decreased $1.4 million to $26.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $28.2 million for the previous quarter, and decreased $503,000 compared to $27.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. Interest income decreased in the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to a decrease in the income earned on loans receivable and reduced interest income received on Company deposit accounts as both yields earned and average volumes decreased. Average loan balances and related interest income were impacted by a significant decrease in the Northpointe Bank Mortgage Purchase Program ("Northpointe Bank MPP") of $24.7 million and $461,000, respectively. Variable-rate yields on loans and investments were impacted by the cumulative 100 basis points Federal Reserve rate cuts which occurred between September and December 2024.
  • Total interest expense decreased $1.1 million to $13.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $14.1 million for the previous quarter, and decreased $422,000 compared to $13.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. Interest expense decreased in the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to decreases in interest paid on brokered certificates of deposit ("CDs"), money market accounts and customer CDs.
  • The net interest margin increased to 2.76% for the first quarter of 2025, from 2.73% for the prior quarter, and was flat compared to the first quarter of 2024. The Company reported reduced rates and declining volumes of CDs and money market accounts during the first quarter of 2025 which lowered costs; however, these savings were partially offset by a decrease in interest earned on loans and an increase in cost due to higher average borrowings.
  • Noninterest income included a $1.1 million BOLI death benefit payment received due to the passing of a former employee, a $846,000 gain on extinguishment of debt and a $315,000 gain on the conversion of a loan receivable into an equity investment during the current quarter.
  • Noninterest expense was relatively unchanged at $14.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to the previous quarter and the first quarter of 2024.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans ("ACLL") and Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACLL") increased $176,000 to $20.6 million at March 31, 2025, from $20.5 million at December 31, 2024. The ACLL as a percentage of total loans was 1.24% at March 31, 2025, an increase from 1.21% at December 31, 2024, and an increase from 1.05% one year earlier. The small increase to the pooled loan reserve combined with charge-offs totaling $1.4 million resulted in a provision expense of $1.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Nonperforming loans totaled $26.4 million at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $4.1 million, or 13.5%, from December 31, 2024. ACLL to nonperforming loans increased to 78% at March 31, 2025, from 67% at December 31, 2024, and decreased from 92% at March 31, 2024. This ratio increased during the first quarter as principal payments and charge-offs decreased balances on loans that were already adequately reserved.

Classified loans decreased $4.7 million to $37.9 million at March 31, 2025, from $42.5 million at December 31, 2024, primarily due to $3.9 million in principal payments received on two commercial construction loans and charge-offs totaling $825,000 on two commercial business loans and one commercial construction loan during the first quarter. An $8.1 million construction loan relationship, which became a classified loan in the fourth quarter of 2022; a $7.2 million commercial construction loan relationship, which became classified in the second quarter of 2024; and a $6.2 million commercial loan relationship, which became classified in the fourth quarter of 2023, account for 57% of the classified loan balance at March 31, 2025. The Bank has exercised legal remedies, including the appointment of a third-party receiver and foreclosure actions, to liquidate the underlying collateral to satisfy the real estate loans in two of these three collateral-dependent relationships. The Bank is also closely monitoring a group of commercial business loans that have similar collateral, with 16 loans totaling $1.7 million included in classified loans at March 31, 2025, and an additional seven loans totaling $2.4 million included in the special mention risk grading category.

    For the Quarter Ended  
ACLL ($ in thousands)   March 31,
2025		     December 31,
2024		     September 30,
2024		     June 30,
2024		     March 31,
2024		  
Balance at beginning of period   $ 20,449     $ 21,970     $ 19,343     $ 17,958     $ 17,510  
Charge-offs:                                        
Construction and land     (374 )     (411 )           (3,978 )      
Auto and other consumer     (243 )     (364 )     (492 )     (832 )     (806 )
Commercial business     (811 )     (4,596 )     (24 )     (2,643 )     (33 )
Total charge-offs     (1,428 )     (5,371 )     (516 )     (7,453 )     (839 )
Recoveries:                                        
One-to-four family                 42             2  
Commercial real estate     6       2                    
Auto and other consumer     43       52       24       198       46  
Commercial business     2       36                    
Total recoveries     51       90       66       198       48  
Net loan charge-offs     (1,377 )     (5,281 )     (450 )     (7,255 )     (791 )
Provision for credit losses     1,553       3,760       3,077       8,640       1,239  
Balance at end of period   $ 20,625     $ 20,449     $ 21,970     $ 19,343     $ 17,958  
                                         
Average total loans     1,662,164       1,708,232       1,718,402       1,717,830       1,678,656  
Annualized net charge-offs to average outstanding loans     0.34 %     1.23 %     0.10 %     1.70 %     0.19 %


Asset Quality ($ in thousands)   March 31,
2025		     December 31,
2024		     September 30,
2024		     June 30,
2024		     March 31,
2024		  
Nonaccrual loans:                                        
One-to-four family   $ 1,404     $ 1,477     $ 1,631     $ 1,750     $ 1,237  
Multi-family                       708       708  
Commercial real estate     5,574       5,598       5,634       14       22  
Construction and land     15,280       19,544       19,382       19,292       14,440  
Home equity     54       55       116       118       121  
Auto and other consumer     710       700       894       746       1,012  
Commercial business     3,365       3,141       2,719       1,003       1,941  
Total nonaccrual loans     26,387       30,515       30,376       23,631       19,481  
Other real estate owned                              
Total nonperforming assets   $ 26,387     $ 30,515     $ 30,376     $ 23,631     $ 19,481  
                                         
Nonaccrual loans as a % of total loans (1)     1.59 %     1.80 %     1.75 %     1.39 %     1.14 %
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets (2)     1.21       1.37       1.35       1.07       0.87  
ACLL as a % of total loans     1.24       1.21       1.27       1.14       1.05  
ACLL as a % of nonaccrual loans     78.16       67.01       72.33       81.85       92.18  
Total past due loans to total loans     1.74       1.98       1.92       1.45       1.91  


(1 ) Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due.
(2 ) Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), real estate owned and repossessed assets.


Financial Condition and Capital

Investment securities decreased $24.9 million, or 7.3%, to $315.4 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $340.3 million three months earlier, and decreased $10.5 million compared to $326.0 million at March 31, 2024. The market value of the portfolio increased $3.1 million during the first quarter of 2025. The estimated average life of the securities portfolio was approximately 6.9 years at March 31, 2025, 6.9 years at the prior quarter end and 7.8 years at the end of the first quarter of 2024. The effective duration of the portfolio was approximately 4.3 years at March 31, 2025, compared to 3.9 years at the prior quarter end and 4.4 years at the end of the first quarter of 2024. The MBS non-agency portfolio decreased $20.2 million due to early redemptions and maturities and $2.4 million from regular repayment activity during the most recent quarter.
 

Investment Securities ($ in thousands)     March 31,
2025		       December 31,
2024		       March 31,
2024		       Three Month
% Change		       One Year
% Change		  
Available for Sale at Fair Value                                        
Municipal bonds   $ 78,295     $ 77,876     $ 87,004       0.5 %     -10.0 %
U.S. government agency issued asset-backed securities (ABS agency)     12,643       12,876       14,822       -1.8       -14.7  
Corporate issued asset-backed securities (ABS corporate)     15,671       16,122       13,929       -2.8       12.5  
Corporate issued debt securities (Corporate debt)     55,067       54,491       53,031       1.1       3.8  
U.S. Small Business Administration securities (SBA)     8,061       8,666       7,911       -7.0       1.9  
Mortgage-backed securities:                                        
U.S. government agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS agency)     96,642       98,697       83,271       -2.1       16.1  
Non-agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS non-agency)     49,054       71,616       65,987       -31.5       -25.7  
Total securities available for sale   $ 315,433     $ 340,344     $ 325,955       -7.3       -3.2  


Net loans, excluding loans held for sale, decreased $31.4 million, or 1.9%, to $1.64 billion at March 31, 2025, from $1.68 billion at December 31, 2024, and decreased $49.0 million, or 2.9%, from $1.69 billion one year prior. Construction loans that converted into fully amortizing loans during the quarter totaled $13.3 million. Loan payoffs of $71.0 million, regular payments of $29.4 million and charge-offs totaling $1.4 million outpaced new loan funding totaling $45.3 million and draws on existing loans totaling $23.3 million. The large decrease in commercial business loans was due to the change in funding needs of the Northpointe Bank MPP, which dropped $36.2 million compared to the prior quarter.

Loans ($ in thousands)     March 31,
2025		       December 31,
2024		       March 31,
2024		       Three Month
% Change		       One Year
% Change		  
Real Estate:                                        
One-to-four family   $ 394,428     $ 395,315     $ 383,905       -0.2 %     2.7 %
Multi-family     338,147       332,596       339,538       1.7       -0.4  
Commercial real estate     392,882       390,379       385,130       0.6       2.0  
Construction and land     64,877       78,110       125,347       -16.9       -48.2  
Total real estate loans     1,190,334       1,196,400       1,233,920       -0.5       -3.5  
Consumer:                                        
Home equity     79,151       79,054       72,391       0.1       9.3  
Auto and other consumer     273,878       268,876       268,834       1.9       1.9  
Total consumer loans     353,029       347,930       341,225       1.5       3.5  
Commercial business     120,486       151,493       136,297       -20.5       -11.6  
Total loans receivable     1,663,849       1,695,823       1,711,442       -1.9       -2.8  
Less:                                        
Derivative basis adjustment     (566 )     188       710       -401.1       -179.7  
Allowance for credit losses on loans     20,625       20,449       17,958       0.9       14.9  
Total loans receivable, net   $ 1,643,790     $ 1,675,186     $ 1,692,774       -1.9       -2.9  


Total deposits decreased $22.0 million to $1.67 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.69 billion at December 31, 2024, and was relatively unchanged compared to one year prior. During the first quarter of 2025, total customer deposit balances increased $23.0 million and brokered deposit balances decreased $45.0 million. Overall, the current rate environment continues to contribute to greater competition for deposits leading to higher rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits and savings accounts during the current quarter. The deposit mix compared to March 31, 2024, also reflects a shift to higher demand and money market account balances with increased rates paid on those accounts while rates paid on certificate and savings accounts decreased.

Deposits ($ in thousands)     March 31,
2025		       December 31,
2024		       March 31,
2024		       Three Month
% Change		       One Year
% Change		  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   $ 247,890     $ 256,416     $ 252,761       -3.3 %     -1.9 %
Interest-bearing demand deposits     169,912       164,891       170,729       3.0       -0.5  
Money market accounts     424,469       413,822       395,480       2.6       7.3  
Savings accounts     235,188       205,055       236,550       14.7       -0.6  
Certificates of deposit, customer     450,663       464,928       418,904       -3.1       7.6  
Certificates of deposit, brokered     137,946       182,914       192,200       -24.6       -28.2  
Total deposits   $ 1,666,068     $ 1,688,026     $ 1,666,624       -1.3       0.0  


Total shareholders’ equity increased to $157.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $153.9 million three months earlier, due to an increase in the after-tax fair market values of the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio of $2.4 million and net income of $1.5 million, partially offset by dividends declared of $656,000 and a decrease in the after-tax fair market values of derivatives of $425,000.

Capital levels for both the Company and the Bank remain in excess of applicable regulatory requirements and the Bank was categorized as "well-capitalized" at March 31, 2025. Preliminary calculations of Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at March 31, 2025, were 12.7% and 13.9%, respectively.

First Northwest continued to return capital to our shareholders through cash dividends during the first quarter of 2025. The Company paid cash dividends totaling $649,000 in the first quarter of 2025. No shares of common stock were repurchased under the Company's April 2024 Stock Repurchase Plan (the "Repurchase Plan") during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. There are 846,123 shares that remain available for repurchase under the Repurchase Plan.

We recommend reading this earnings release in conjunction with the First Quarter 2025 Investor Presentation, located at http://investor.ourfirstfed.com/quarterly-reports and included as an exhibit to our April 24, 2025, Current Report on Form 8-K.

About the Company
First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) is a financial holding company engaged in investment activities including the business of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank. First Fed is a Pacific Northwest-based financial institution which has served its customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 18 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a full array of financial products and services for individuals, small businesses, non-profit organizations and commercial customers. In 2022, First Northwest made an investment in The Meriwether Group, LLC, a boutique investment banking and accelerator firm. Additionally, First Northwest focuses on strategic partnerships to provide modern financial services such as digital payments and marketplace lending. First Northwest Bancorp was incorporated in 2012 and completed its initial public offering in 2015 under the ticker symbol FNWB. The Company is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in which we operate, projections of future performance and execution on certain strategies, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, including our ability to collect, the outcome of litigation and statements regarding our mission and vision, and include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements often identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management beliefs and expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety of factors including, but not limited to: increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; the credit risks of lending activities; pressures on liquidity, including as a result of withdrawals of deposits or declines in the value of our investment portfolio; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets, including potential recessionary and other unfavorable conditions and trends relating to housing markets, costs of living, unemployment levels, interest rates, supply chain difficulties and inflationary pressures, among other things; legislative, regulatory, and policy changes; and other factors described in the Companys latest Annual Report on Form 10-K under the section entitled "Risk Factors," and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"),which are available on our website at www.ourfirstfed.com and on the SECs website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements we make may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by or on our behalf and the Company's operating and stock price performance may be negatively affected. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2025 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect the Companys operations and stock price performance.

For More Information Contact:
Matthew P. Deines, President and Chief Executive Officer
Phyllis Nomura, EVP and Chief Financial Officer
IRGroup@ourfirstfed.com
360-457-0461


FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)
 
    March 31,
2025		     December 31,
2024		     September 30,
2024		     June 30,
2024		     March 31,
2024		  
ASSETS                                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 18,911     $ 16,811     $ 17,953     $ 19,184     $ 15,562  
Interest-earning deposits in banks     51,412       55,637       64,769       63,995       61,784  
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value     315,433       340,344       310,860       306,714       325,955  
Loans held for sale     2,940       472       378       1,086       988  
Loans receivable (net of allowance for credit losses
     on loans $20,625, $20,449, $21,970, $19,343,
     and $17,958)		     1,643,790       1,675,186       1,714,416       1,677,764       1,692,774  
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost     13,106       14,435       14,435       13,086       15,876  
Accrued interest receivable     8,319       8,159       8,939       9,466       8,909  
Premises held for sale, net                             6,751  
Premises and equipment, net     9,870       10,129       10,436       10,714       11,028  
Servicing rights on sold loans, at fair value     3,301       3,281       3,584       3,740       3,820  
Bank-owned life insurance, net     31,786       41,150       41,429       41,113       34,681  
Equity and partnership investments     15,026       13,229       14,912       15,085       15,121  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     1,082       1,082       1,083       1,084       1,085  
Deferred tax asset, net     13,179       13,738       10,802       12,216       12,704  
Right-of-use ("ROU") asset, net     16,687       17,001       17,315       17,627       5,841  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     31,588       21,352       24,175       23,088       27,141  
Total assets   $ 2,176,430     $ 2,232,006     $ 2,255,486     $ 2,215,962     $ 2,240,020  
                                         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                                        
Deposits   $ 1,666,068     $ 1,688,026     $ 1,711,641     $ 1,708,288     $ 1,666,624  
Borrowings     307,091       336,014       334,994       302,575       371,455  
Accrued interest payable     2,163       3,295       2,153       3,143       2,830  
Lease liability, net     17,266       17,535       17,799       18,054       6,227  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     24,217       31,770       25,625       23,717       29,980  
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance     2,583       1,484       2,485       1,304       2,398  
Total liabilities     2,019,388       2,078,124       2,094,697       2,057,081       2,079,514  
                                         
Shareholders' Equity                                        
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized
     5,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding		                              
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000,000
     shares authorized; issued and outstanding at
     each period end: 9,440,618; 9,353,348;
     9,365,979; 9,453,247; and 9,442,796		     94       93       94       94       94  
Additional paid-in capital     93,450       93,357       93,218       93,985       93,763  
Retained earnings     98,056       97,198       100,660       103,322       106,202  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax     (28,129 )     (30,172 )     (26,424 )     (31,597 )     (32,465 )
Unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares     (6,429 )     (6,594 )     (6,759 )     (6,923 )     (7,088 )
Total shareholders' equity     157,042       153,882       160,789       158,881       160,506  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,176,430     $ 2,232,006     $ 2,255,486     $ 2,215,962     $ 2,240,020  



FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
 
    For the Quarter Ended  
    March 31,
2025		     December 31,
2024		     September 30,
2024		     June 30,
2024		     March 31,
2024		  
INTEREST INCOME                                        
Interest and fees on loans receivable   $ 22,231     $ 23,716     $ 23,536     $ 23,733     $ 22,767  
Interest on investment securities     3,803       3,658       3,786       3,949       3,632  
Interest on deposits in banks     482       550       582       571       645  
FHLB dividends     307       273       302       358       282  
Total interest income     26,823       28,197       28,206       28,611       27,326  
INTEREST EXPENSE                                        
Deposits     9,737       11,175       10,960       10,180       10,112  
Borrowings     3,239       2,885       3,226       4,196       3,286  
Total interest expense     12,976       14,060       14,186       14,376       13,398  
   Net interest income     13,847       14,137       14,020       14,235       13,928  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES                                        
Provision for credit losses on loans     1,553       3,760       3,077       8,640       1,239  
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on unfunded commitments     15       (105 )     57       99       (269 )
Provision for credit losses     1,568       3,655       3,134       8,739       970  
    Net interest income after provision for credit losses     12,279       10,482       10,886       5,496       12,958  
NONINTEREST INCOME                                        
Loan and deposit service fees     1,106       1,054       1,059       1,076       1,102  
Sold loan servicing fees and servicing rights mark-to-market     195       (115 )     10       74       219  
Net gain on sale of loans     11       52       58       150       52  
Net gain on sale of investment securities                       (2,117 )      
Net gain on sale of premises and equipment                       7,919        
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance     372       328       315       293       243  
Income from death benefit on bank-owned life insurance, net     1,059       1,536                    
Other income (loss)     1,349       (1,555 )     337       (48 )     572  
Total noninterest income     4,092       1,300       1,779       7,347       2,188  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                                        
Compensation and benefits     7,715       7,367       8,582       8,588       8,128  
Data processing     2,011       2,065       2,085       2,008       1,944  
Occupancy and equipment     1,592       1,559       1,553       1,799       1,240  
Supplies, postage, and telephone     298       296       360       317       293  
Regulatory assessments and state taxes     479       460       548       457       513  
Advertising     265       362       409       377       309  
Professional fees     777       813       698       684       910  
FDIC insurance premium     434       491       533       473       386  
Other expense     678       820       1,080       906       580  
Total noninterest expense     14,249       14,233       15,848       15,609       14,303  
   Income (loss) before provision for income taxes     2,122       (2,451 )     (3,183 )     (2,766 )     843  
Provision for income taxes     608       359       (1,203 )     (547 )     447  
Net income (loss)   $ 1,514     $ (2,810 )   $ (1,980 )   $ (2,219 )   $ 396  
                                         
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share   $ 0.17     $ (0.32 )   $ (0.23 )   $ (0.25 )   $ 0.04  
                                         


FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
 
Selected Loan Detail   March 31,
2025		     December 31,
2024		     September 30,
2024		     June 30,
2024		     March 31,
2024		  
Construction and land loans breakout                                        
1-4 Family construction   $ 42,371     $ 39,319     $ 43,125     $ 56,514     $ 69,075  
Multifamily construction     9,223       15,407       29,109       43,341       45,776  
Nonresidential construction     7,229       16,857       17,500       1,015       3,374  
Land and development     6,054       6,527       5,975       6,403       7,122  
Total construction and land loans   $ 64,877     $ 78,110     $ 95,709     $ 107,273     $ 125,347  
                                         
Auto and other consumer loans breakout                                        
Triad Manufactured Home loans   $ 134,740     $ 128,231     $ 129,600     $ 110,510     $ 119,309  
Woodside auto loans     118,972       117,968       126,129       131,151       128,072  
First Help auto loans     13,012       14,283       15,971       17,427       8,326  
Other auto loans     1,313       1,647       2,064       2,690       3,313  
Other consumer loans     5,841       6,747       7,434       23,845       9,814  
Total auto and other consumer loans   $ 273,878     $ 268,876     $ 281,198     $ 285,623     $ 268,834  
                                         
Commercial business loans breakout                                        
Northpointe Bank MPP   $ -     $ 36,230     $ 38,155     $ 9,150     $ 15,047  
Secured lines of credit     39,986       35,701       37,686       28,862       41,014  
Unsecured lines of credit     2,030       1,717       1,571       1,133       1,001  
SBA loans     6,889       7,044       7,219       7,146       8,944  
Other commercial business loans     71,581       70,801       70,696       70,803       70,291  
Total commercial business loans   $ 120,486     $ 151,493     $ 155,327     $ 117,094     $ 136,297  



Loans by Collateral and Unfunded Commitments   March 31,
2025		     December 31,
2024		     September 30,
2024		     June 30,
2024		     March 31,
2024		  
One-to-four family construction   $ 38,221     $ 44,468     $ 51,607     $ 49,440     $ 70,100  
All other construction and land     30,947       34,290       45,166       58,346       55,286  
One-to-four family first mortgage     428,081       466,046       469,053       434,840       436,543  
One-to-four family junior liens     15,155       15,090       14,701       13,706       12,608  
One-to-four family revolving open-end     51,832       51,481       48,459       44,803       45,536  
Commercial real estate, owner occupied:                                        
Health care     29,386       29,129       29,407       29,678       29,946  
Office     19,363       17,756       17,901       19,215       17,951  
Warehouse     14,843       14,948       11,645       14,613       14,683  
Other     74,915       78,170       64,535       56,292       55,063  
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied:                                        
Office     41,885       49,417       49,770       50,158       53,099  
Retail     50,737       49,591       49,717       50,101       50,478  
Hospitality     62,226       61,919       62,282       62,628       66,982  
Other     93,549       81,640       82,573       84,428       93,040  
Multi-family residential     339,217       333,419       354,118       350,382       339,907  
Commercial business loans     76,330       77,381       86,904       79,055       90,781  
Commercial agriculture and fishing loans     22,914       21,833       15,369       14,411       10,200  
State and political subdivision obligations     369       369       404       405       405  
Consumer automobile loans     133,209       133,789       144,036       151,121       139,524  
Consumer loans secured by other assets     137,619       131,429       132,749       129,293       122,895  
Consumer loans unsecured     3,051       3,658       4,411       5,209       6,415  
Total loans   $ 1,663,849     $ 1,695,823     $ 1,734,807     $ 1,698,124     $ 1,711,442  
                                         
Unfunded commitments under lines of credit or existing loans   $ 172,260     $ 163,827     $ 166,446     $ 155,005     $ 148,736  



FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2025     2024  
    Average     Interest             Average     Interest          
    Balance     Earned/     Yield/     Balance     Earned/     Yield/  
    Outstanding     Paid     Rate     Outstanding     Paid     Rate  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Interest-earning assets:                                                
Loans receivable, net (1) (2)   $ 1,642,007     $ 22,231       5.49 %   $ 1,661,420     $ 22,767       5.51 %
Investment securities     333,208       3,803       4.63       307,490       3,632       4.75  
FHLB dividends     13,609       307       9.15       12,328       282       9.20  
Interest-earning deposits in banks     42,917       482       4.55       46,583       645       5.57  
Total interest-earning assets (3)     2,031,741       26,823       5.35       2,027,821       27,326       5.42  
Noninterest-earning assets     143,033                       138,366                  
Total average assets   $ 2,174,774                     $ 2,166,187                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 168,414     $ 260       0.63     $ 165,379     $ 187       0.45  
Money market accounts     414,425       2,345       2.29       377,505       1,949       2.08  
Savings accounts     216,499       783       1.47       235,784       953       1.63  
Certificates of deposit, customer     451,936       4,522       4.06       437,525       4,494       4.13  
Certificates of deposit, brokered     158,269       1,827       4.68       205,923       2,529       4.94  
Total interest-bearing deposits (4)     1,409,543       9,737       2.80       1,422,116       10,112       2.86  
Advances     279,500       2,796       4.06       252,912       2,892       4.60  
Subordinated debt     38,370       443       4.68       39,446       394       4.02  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,727,413       12,976       3.05       1,714,474       13,398       3.14  
Noninterest-bearing deposits (4)     243,569                       249,283                  
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities     47,238                       40,563                  
Total average liabilities     2,018,220                       2,004,320                  
Average equity     156,554                       161,867                  
Total average liabilities and equity   $ 2,174,774                     $ 2,166,187                  
                                                 
Net interest income           $ 13,847                     $ 13,928          
Net interest rate spread                     2.30                       2.28  
Net earning assets   $ 304,328                     $ 313,347                  
Net interest margin (5)                     2.76                       2.76  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities     117.6 %                     118.3 %                


(1) The average loans receivable, net balances include nonaccrual loans.
(2) Interest earned on loans receivable includes net deferred costs of ($338,000) and ($171,000) for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(3) Includes interest-earning deposits (cash) at other financial institutions.
(4) Cost of all deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, was 2.39% and 2.43% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(5) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)


Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial measures that are not in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP measures are presented where management believes the information will help investors understand the Company’s results of operations or financial position and assess trends. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure is also provided. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Other banking companies may use names similar to those the Company uses for the non-GAAP financial measures the Company discloses, but may calculate them differently. Investors should understand how the Company and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

Calculations Based on PPNR and Adjusted PPNR:

    For the Quarter Ended  
(Dollars in thousands)   March 31,
2025		     December 31,
2024		     September 30,
2024		     June 30,
2024		     March 31,
2024		  
Net income (loss)   $ 1,514     $ (2,810 )   $ (1,980 )   $ (2,219 )   $ 396  
Plus: provision for credit losses     1,568       3,655       3,134       8,739       970  
Provision for income taxes     608       359       (1,203 )     (547 )     447  
PPNR (1)     3,690       1,204       (49 )     5,973       1,813  
Less selected nonrecurring adjustments to PPNR:                                        
BOLI death benefit     1,059       1,536                    
Gain on extinguishment of subordinated debt included in other income     846                          
Gain on conversion of loan receivable into Series A equity investment     315                          
Equity investment repricing adjustment           (1,762 )                 651  
One-time compensation payouts related to reduction in force                 (996 )            
Net gain on sale of premises and equipment                       7,919        
Sale leaseback taxes and assessments included in occupancy and equipment                       (359 )      
Net gain on sale of investment securities                       (2,117 )      
Adjusted PPNR (1)   $ 1,470     $ 1,430     $ 947     $ 530     $ 1,162  
                                         
Average total assets   $ 2,174,774     $ 2,205,502     $ 2,209,333     $ 2,219,370     $ 2,166,187  
Return on average assets (GAAP)     0.28 %     -0.51 %     -0.36 %     -0.40 %     0.07 %
PPNR return on average assets (Non-GAAP) (1)     0.69 %     0.22 %     -0.01 %     1.08 %     0.34 %
Adjusted PPNR return on average assets (Non-GAAP) (1)     0.27 %     0.26 %     0.17 %     0.10 %     0.22 %


(1) PPNR removes the provisions for credit loss and income tax from net income. This removes potentially volatile estimates, providing a comparative amount limited to income and expense recorded during the period. Adjusted PPNR further removes large nonrecurring transactions recorded during the period. We believe these metrics provide comparative amounts for a better review of recurring net revenue.


FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
 
Calculations Based on Tangible Common Equity:
 
    For the Quarter Ended  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     March 31,
2025		       December 31,
2024		       September 30,
2024		       June 30,
2024		       March 31,
2024		  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 157,042     $ 153,882     $ 160,789     $ 158,881     $ 160,506  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets     1,082       1,082       1,083       1,084       1,085  
Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights     415       423       489       517       489  
Total tangible common equity   $ 155,545     $ 152,377     $ 159,217     $ 157,280     $ 158,932  
                                         
Total assets   $ 2,176,430     $ 2,232,006     $ 2,255,486     $ 2,215,962     $ 2,240,020  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets     1,082       1,082       1,083       1,084       1,085  
Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights     415       423       489       517       489  
Total tangible assets   $ 2,174,933     $ 2,230,501     $ 2,253,914     $ 2,214,361     $ 2,238,446  
                                         
Average shareholders' equity   $ 156,554     $ 161,560     $ 160,479     $ 163,079     $ 161,867  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets     1,082       1,083       1,084       1,085       1,085  
Average disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights     423       489       517       489       481  
Total average tangible common equity   $ 155,049     $ 159,988     $ 158,878     $ 161,505     $ 160,301  
                                         
Net income (loss)   $ 1,514     $ (2,810 )   $ (1,980 )   $ (2,219 )   $ 396  
Common shares outstanding     9,440,618       9,353,348       9,365,979       9,453,247       9,442,796  
GAAP Ratios:                                        
Equity to total assets     7.22 %     6.89 %     7.13 %     7.17 %     7.17 %
Return on average equity     3.92 %     -6.92 %     -4.91 %     -5.47 %     0.98 %
Book value per common share   $ 16.63     $ 16.45     $ 17.17     $ 16.81     $ 17.00  
Non-GAAP Ratios:                                        
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     7.15 %     6.83 %     7.06 %     7.10 %     7.10 %
Return on average tangible common equity (1)     3.96 %     -6.99 %     -4.96 %     -5.53 %     0.99 %
Tangible book value per common share (1)   $ 16.48     $ 16.29     $ 17.00     $ 16.64     $ 16.83  


(1 ) We believe that the use of tangible equity and tangible assets improves the comparability to other institutions that have not engaged in acquisitions that resulted in recorded goodwill and other intangibles.


