ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results; Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $18.7 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared with $18.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $15.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $0.49 for the first quarter of 2025 compared with $0.49 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.41 for the first quarter of 2024. Return on average assets was 0.84%, 0.84% and 0.70% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Return on average tangible common equity was 8.25%, 8.27% and 7.15% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Operating net income available to common stockholders, which excludes non-operating items (primarily merger and branch closure related expenses), was $19.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, $20.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $15.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. Operating diluted earnings per share were $0.51 for the first quarter of 2025, $0.52 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.41 for the first quarter of 2024. Operating return on average assets was 0.88%, 0.90% and 0.71% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Operating return on average tangible common equity was 8.59%, 8.77% and 7.12% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. See supplemental tables for a complete reconciliation of GAAP earnings to operating earnings, and other non-GAAP measures.
    
Net income available to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share during the first quarter of 2025 were essentially flat when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting modest changes in all statement of income categories. The increase of $3.0 million in net income available to common stockholders versus the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $5.5 million increase in net interest income, a $0.5 million decrease in provision for credit losses and a $0.6 million increase in noninterest income, partially offset by a $2.2 million increase in noninterest expenses and a $1.3 million increase in income tax expense.

“We are pleased with ConnectOne’s solid performance to start the year, demonstrating disciplined execution across the organization,” said Frank Sorrentino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ConnectOne. “We look forward to finalizing our planned merger with The First of Long Island Corporation in the second quarter- bringing together two highly compatible relationship focused institutions to create a premier New York Metro community bank, providing attractive opportunities for our combined client base and the markets we serve.”

“Our net interest margin widened meaningfully again as expected -- increasing 7 basis points during the 2025 first quarter -- driven by a strengthened balance sheet and favorable interest rate positioning.  We anticipate this positive momentum to carry through the remainder of the year and into 2026, supporting continued margin expansion.” Mr. Sorrentino commented, “Although the loan portfolio contracted slightly since year-end, our loan pipeline is robust, backed by solid credits at attractive spreads, and continues to reflect steady, diversified growth.”

“Credit quality trends remained stable during the first quarter with nonaccrual loans decreasing to 0.61% of total loans and annualized quarterly charge-offs remaining below 0.18% for the fifth consecutive quarter,” Mr. Sorrentino added. “In addition, our tangible book value per share continues to build ahead of the merger, increasing by more than 3% since announcing the transaction, our loan to deposit ratio declined to 105.6%, and our regulatory CRE concentration ratio improved by 15 percentage points to 420%.”

Mr. Sorrentino concluded, “Although there is an increasing industry-wide focus on the impact of potential tariff policy on borrower health in various loan segments, our direct exposure to import/export-dependent segments is very limited. Our ongoing portfolio reviews have shown very limited disruption to date, and we remain confident in the stability and resilience of our credit portfolio.”

Dividend Declarations

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on both its common stock and its outstanding preferred stock. A cash dividend on common stock of $0.18 per share will be paid on June 2, 2025, to common stockholders of record on May 15, 2025. A dividend of $0.328125 per depositary share, representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Company’s 5.25% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, will also be paid on June 2, 2025 to holders of record on May 15, 2025.

Operating Results

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $65.8 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 1.6%, from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to a seven basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 2.93% from 2.86%, and a 1.2% increase in average interest earning assets, partially offset by a lower day-count. The widening of the net interest margin was primarily due to a 21 basis-point decrease in the average costs of deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an 11 basis-point decline in the rate earned on interest-earning assets.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 increased by $5.5 million, or 9.0%, from the first quarter of 2024. The increase from the first quarter of 2024 resulted primarily from a 29 basis-point widening in the net interest margin to 2.93% from 2.64%. During the first quarter of 2025, average total loans decreased by $123.8 million, or 1.5% when compared to the first quarter of 2024. The widening of the net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a 42 basis-point decrease in the average cost of total funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a nine basis-point decrease in the loan portfolio yield.

Noninterest income was $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. The $0.7 million increase in noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $0.8 million increase in net gains on equity securities, including a $0.4 million gain on the sale of a strategic equity investment, and a $0.3 million decrease in net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale. The $0.6 million increase in noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $0.4 million increase in deposit, loan and other income and a $0.4 million gain on the sale of a strategic equity investment, partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale.

Noninterest expenses were $39.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, $38.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $37.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. The $0.8 million increase in noninterest expenses for the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $0.5 million increase in merger expenses, a $0.3 million increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $0.3 million bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) restructuring charge in the first quarter of 2025, partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease in charges related to a branch closing in the fourth quarter of 2024. The $2.2 million increase in noninterest expenses for the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $1.3 million increase in merger expenses, a $0.5 million increase in salaries and employee benefits and the aforementioned $0.3 million BOLI restructuring charge. The increases in merger expenses when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024 are due to the planned merger with The First of Long Island Corporation.

Income tax expense was $7.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $5.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates for the first quarter of 2025, fourth quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2024 were 26.1%, 23.0% and 25.5%, respectively. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 reflects year-end adjustments for the effective tax rate for the full-year 2024. The overall increase in the effective tax rate during the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024 was due to an increase in income before income tax expense and a decrease in tax-free adjustments.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses was $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2024. In each of the quarters presented, the provision for credit losses reflected net portfolio growth, charges related to individually evaluated loans, and changing economic forecasts and conditions.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned (the Bank had no other real estate owned during the periods reported), were $49.9 million as of March 31, 2025, $57.3 million as of December 31, 2024 and $47.4 million as of March 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.51% as of March 31, 2025, 0.58% as of December 31, 2024 and 0.48% as of March 31, 2024. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.61%, 0.69% and 0.57%, as of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The annualized net loan charge-offs ratio was 0.17% for the first quarter of 2025, 0.16% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.15% for the first quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.00% of loans receivable as of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 165.3% as of March 31, 2025, 144.3% as of December 31, 2024 and 174.7% as of March 31, 2024. Criticized and classified loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 2.79% as of March 31, 2025, up slightly from 2.68% as of December 31, 2024 and up from 1.30% as of March 31, 2024. Loans delinquent 30 to 89 days were 0.18% of loans receivable as of March 31, 2025, up from 0.04% as of December 31, 2024 and up from 0.04% as of March 31, 2024. The overall credit quality metrics of the Bank’s loan portfolio are sound, reflecting charge-offs, nonaccruals, delinquencies and classified loans all remaining within historical ranges.

Selected Balance Sheet Items

The Company’s total assets were $9.759 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to $9.880 billion as of December 31, 2024. Loans receivable were $8.201 billion as of March 31, 2025 and $8.275 billion as of December 31, 2024. Total deposits were $7.767 billion as of March 31, 2025 and $7.820 billion as of December 31, 2024.

The Company’s total stockholders’ equity was $1.253 billion as of March 31, 2025 and $1.242 billion as of December 31, 2024. The increase in total stockholders’ equity was primarily due to an increase in retained earnings of $11.8 million. As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 9.73% and $24.16, respectively, compared to 9.49% and $23.92, respectively, as of December 31, 2024. Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $212.7 million as of March 31, 2025, and $213.0 million as of December 31, 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP measures. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call

Management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on April 24, 2025 to review the Company's financial performance and operating results. The conference call dial-in number is 1 (646) 307-1963, access code 5043609. Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the "Investor Relations" link on the Company's website https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 24, 2025 and ending on Thursday, May 1, 2025 by dialing 1 (609) 800-9909, access code 5043609. An online archive of the webcast will be available following the completion of the conference call at https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

About ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., is a modern financial services company that operates, through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank, and the Bank’s fintech subsidiary, BoeFly, Inc. ConnectOne Bank is a high-performing commercial bank offering a full suite of banking & lending products and services that focus on small to middle-market businesses. BoeFly, Inc. is a fintech marketplace that connects borrowers in the franchise space with funding solutions through a network of partner banks. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "CNOB," and information about ConnectOne may be found at https://www.connectonebank.com.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in Item 1A – Risk Factors of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as supplemented by the Company’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area, changes in accounting principles and guidelines and the impact of the health emergencies and natural disasters on the Company, its employees and operations, and its customers. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:
William S. Burns
Senior Executive Vice President & CFO
201.816.4474; bburns@cnob.com

Media Contact:
Shannan Weeks 
MikeWorldWide
732.299.7890; sweeks@mww.com 

CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES          
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION        
(in thousands)          
           
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2025       2024       2024  
  (unaudited)       (unaudited)
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $ 49,759     $ 57,816     $ 45,322  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   242,844       298,672       232,261  
     Cash and cash equivalents   292,603       356,488       277,583  
           
Investment securities   636,806       612,847       619,397  
Equity securities   18,859       20,092       19,457  
           
Loans held-for-sale   202       743       -  
           
Loans receivable   8,201,134       8,274,810       8,297,957  
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans   82,403       82,685       82,869  
     Net loans receivable   8,118,731       8,192,125       8,215,088  
           
Investment in restricted stock, at cost   37,031       40,449       48,931  
Bank premises and equipment, net   27,624       28,447       29,827  
Accrued interest receivable   46,740       45,498       49,731  
Bank owned life insurance   244,651       243,672       239,308  
Right of use operating lease assets   13,755       14,489       11,725  
Goodwill   208,372       208,372       208,372  
Core deposit intangibles   4,360       4,639       5,553  
Other assets   109,521       111,739       128,992  
     Total assets $ 9,759,255     $ 9,879,600     $ 9,853,964  
           
LIABILITIES          
Deposits:          
     Noninterest-bearing $ 1,319,196     $ 1,422,044     $ 1,290,523  
     Interest-bearing   6,448,034       6,398,070       6,298,131  
          Total deposits   7,767,230       7,820,114       7,588,654  
Borrowings   613,053       688,064       877,568  
Subordinated debentures, net   80,071       79,944       79,566  
Operating lease liabilities   14,737       15,498       12,843  
Other liabilities   31,225       34,276       78,724  
     Total liabilities   8,506,316       8,637,896       8,637,355  
           
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES          
           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Preferred stock   110,927       110,927       110,927  
Common stock   586,946       586,946       586,946  
Additional paid-in capital   36,007       36,347       32,866  
Retained earnings   643,265       631,446       600,118  
Treasury stock   (76,116 )     (76,116 )     (76,116 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (48,090 )     (47,846 )     (38,132 )
   Total stockholders' equity   1,252,939       1,241,704       1,216,609  
   Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,759,255     $ 9,879,600     $ 9,853,964  
           



CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES            
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME            
(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)            
             
  Three Months Ended  
  03/31/25   12/31/24   03/31/24  
Interest income            
     Interest and fees on loans $ 115,351   $ 118,346     $ 120,088  
     Interest and dividends on investment securities:            
         Taxable   4,987     4,804       4,334  
         Tax-exempt   1,097     1,109       1,154  
         Dividends   889     959       1,125  
     Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   2,465     2,815       2,906  
          Total interest income   124,789     128,033       129,607  
Interest expense            
     Deposits   53,992     58,568       60,407  
     Borrowings   5,041     4,754       8,900  
          Total interest expense   59,033     63,322       69,307  
             
Net interest income   65,756     64,711       60,300  
    Provision for credit losses   3,500     3,500       4,000  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   62,256     61,211       56,300  
             
Noninterest income            
     Deposit, loan and other income   2,006     1,798       1,592  
     Income on bank owned life insurance   1,584     1,656       1,664  
     Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale   332     597       506  
     Net gains (losses) on equity securities   529     (307 )     86  
          Total noninterest income   4,451     3,744       3,848  
             
Noninterest expenses            
     Salaries and employee benefits   22,578     22,244       22,131  
     Occupancy and equipment   2,680     2,818       3,009  
     FDIC insurance   1,800     1,800       1,800  
     Professional and consulting   2,366     2,449       1,928  
     Marketing and advertising   595     495       677  
     Information technology and communications   4,604     4,523       4,389  
     Merger expenses   1,320     863       -  
     Branch closing expenses   -     477       -  
     Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge   327     -       -  
     Amortization of core deposit intangibles   279     296       321  
     Other expenses   2,756     2,533       2,810  
          Total noninterest expenses   39,305     38,498       37,065  
             
Income before income tax expense   27,402     26,457       23,083  
     Income tax expense   7,160     6,086       5,878  
Net income   20,242     20,371       17,205  
     Preferred dividends   1,509     1,509       1,509  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 18,733   $ 18,862     $ 15,696  
             
Earnings per common share:            
     Basic $ 0.49   $ 0.49     $ 0.41  
     Diluted   0.49     0.49       0.41  
             



ConnectOne's management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors. The non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.
                   
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.                  
SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES                  
                   
  As of
  Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,
    2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands)
Total assets $ 9,759,255     $ 9,879,600     $ 9,639,603     $ 9,723,731     $ 9,853,964  
Loans receivable:                  
  Commercial   1,483,392     $ 1,522,308     $ 1,505,743     $ 1,491,079     $ 1,561,063  
  Commercial real estate   3,356,943       3,384,319       3,261,160       3,274,941       3,333,488  
  Multifamily   2,490,256       2,506,782       2,482,258       2,499,581       2,507,893  
  Commercial construction   617,593       616,246       616,087       639,168       646,593  
  Residential   256,555       249,691       250,249       256,786       254,214  
  Consumer   1,604       1,136       835       945       850  
  Gross loans   8,206,343       8,280,482       8,116,332       8,162,500       8,304,101  
Net deferred loan fees   (5,209 )     (5,672 )     (4,356 )     (4,597 )     (6,144 )
   Loans receivable   8,201,134       8,274,810       8,111,976       8,157,903       8,297,957  
   Loans held-for-sale   202       743       -       435       -  
Total loans $ 8,201,336     $ 8,275,553     $ 8,111,976     $ 8,158,338     $ 8,297,957  
                   
Investment and equity securities $ 655,665     $ 632,939     $ 667,112     $ 640,322     $ 638,854  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   212,732       213,011       213,307       213,604       213,925  
Deposits:                  
  Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,319,196     $ 1,422,044     $ 1,262,568     $ 1,268,882     $ 1,290,523  
  Time deposits   2,550,223       2,557,200       2,614,187       2,593,165       2,623,391  
  Other interest-bearing deposits   3,897,811       3,840,870       3,647,350       3,713,967       3,674,740  
Total deposits $ 7,767,230     $ 7,820,114     $ 7,524,105     $ 7,576,014     $ 7,588,654  
                   
Borrowings $ 613,053     $ 688,064     $ 742,133     $ 756,144     $ 877,568  
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs)   80,071       79,944       79,818       79,692       79,566  
Total stockholders' equity   1,252,939       1,241,704       1,239,496       1,224,227       1,216,609  
                   
Quarterly Average Balances                  
Total assets $ 9,748,605     $ 9,563,446     $ 9,742,853     $ 9,745,853     $ 9,860,753  
Loans receivable:                  
  Commercial $ 1,488,962     $ 1,487,850     $ 1,485,777     $ 1,517,446     $ 1,552,360  
  Commercial real estate (including multifamily)   5,852,342       5,733,188       5,752,467       5,789,498       5,890,853  
  Commercial construction   610,859       631,022       628,740       652,227       637,993  
  Residential   256,430       250,589       252,975       254,284       252,965  
  Consumer   5,687       5,204       7,887       5,155       5,091  
  Gross loans   8,214,280       8,107,853       8,127,846       8,218,610       8,339,262  
Net deferred loan fees   (5,525 )     (4,727 )     (4,513 )     (5,954 )     (6,533 )
   Loans receivable   8,208,755       8,103,126       8,123,333       8,212,656       8,332,729  
   Loans held-for-sale   259       498       83       169       99  
Total loans $ 8,209,014     $ 8,103,624     $ 8,123,416     $ 8,212,825     $ 8,332,828  
                   
Investment and equity securities $ 655,191     $ 653,988     $ 650,897     $ 637,551     $ 633,270  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   212,915       213,205       213,502       213,813       214,133  
Deposits:                  
  Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,305,722     $ 1,304,699     $ 1,259,912     $ 1,256,251     $ 1,254,201  
  Time deposits   2,480,990       2,478,163       2,625,329       2,587,706       2,567,767  
  Other interest-bearing deposits   3,888,131       3,838,575       3,747,427       3,721,167       3,696,374  
Total deposits $ 7,674,843     $ 7,621,437     $ 7,632,668     $ 7,565,124     $ 7,518,342  
                   
Borrowings $ 686,391     $ 648,300     $ 717,586     $ 787,256     $ 947,003  
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs)   79,988       79,862       79,735       79,609       79,483  
Total stockholders' equity   1,254,373       1,241,738       1,234,724       1,220,621       1,220,818  
                   
  Three Months Ended
  Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,
    2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
  (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Net interest income $ 65,756     $ 64,711     $ 60,887     $ 61,439     $ 60,300  
 Provision for credit losses   3,500       3,500       3,800       2,500       4,000  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   62,256       61,211       57,087       58,939       56,300  
Noninterest income                  
 Deposit, loan and other income   2,006       1,798       1,817       1,654       1,592  
 Income on bank owned life insurance   1,584       1,656       2,145       1,677       1,664  
 Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale   332       597       343       1,277       506  
 Net gains (losses) on equity securities   529       (307 )     432       (209 )     86  
       Total noninterest income   4,451       3,744       4,737       4,399       3,848  
Noninterest expenses                  
 Salaries and employee benefits   22,578       22,244       22,957       22,721       22,131  
 Occupancy and equipment   2,680       2,818       2,889       2,899       3,009  
 FDIC insurance   1,800       1,800       1,800       1,800       1,800  
 Professional and consulting   2,366       2,449       2,147       1,923       1,928  
 Marketing and advertising   595       495       635       613       677  
 Information technology and communications   4,604       4,523       4,464       4,198       4,389  
 Merger expenses   1,320       863       742       -       -  
 Branch closing expenses   -       477       -       -       -  
 Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge   327       -       -       -       -  
 Amortization of core deposit intangible   279       296       297       321       321  
 Other expenses   2,756       2,533       2,710       3,119       2,810  
       Total noninterest expenses   39,305       38,498       38,641       37,594       37,065  
                   
Income before income tax expense   27,402       26,457       23,183       25,744       23,083  
 Income tax expense   7,160       6,086       6,022       6,688       5,878  
Net income   20,242       20,371       17,161       19,056       17,205  
 Preferred dividends   1,509       1,509       1,509       1,509       1,509  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 18,733     $ 18,862     $ 15,652     $ 17,547     $ 15,696  
                   
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   38,511,237       38,519,581       38,525,484       38,448,594       38,511,747  
Diluted EPS $ 0.49     $ 0.49     $ 0.41     $ 0.46     $ 0.41  
                   
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Operating Net Income:                  
Net income $ 20,242     $ 20,371     $ 17,161     $ 19,056     $ 17,205  
Merger expenses   1,320       863       742       -       -  
Branch closing expenses   -       477       -       -       -  
Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge   327       -       -       -       -  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   279       296       297       321       321  
Net (gains) losses on equity securities   (529 )     307       (432 )     209       (86 )
Tax impact of adjustments   (420 )     (585 )     (171 )     (149 )     (66 )
Operating net income $ 21,219     $ 21,729     $ 17,597     $ 19,437     $ 17,374  
 Preferred dividends   1,509       1,509       1,509       1,509       1,509  
Operating net income available to common stockholders $ 19,710     $ 20,220     $ 16,088     $ 17,928     $ 15,865  
                   
Operating diluted EPS (non-GAAP) (1) $ 0.51     $ 0.52     $ 0.42     $ 0.47     $ 0.41  
                   
Return on Assets Measures                  
Average assets $ 9,748,605     $ 9,653,446     $ 9,742,853     $ 9,745,853     $ 9,860,753  
Return on avg. assets   0.84     0.84     0.70 %     0.79 %     0.70  
Operating return on avg. assets (non-GAAP) (2)   0.88       0.90       0.72       0.80       0.71  
                   
(1) Operating net income available to common stockholders divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.                
(2) Operating net income divided by average assets.                  
                   
  Three Months Ended
  Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,
    2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
Return on Equity Measures (dollars in thousands)
Average stockholders' equity $ 1,254,373     $ 1,241,738     $ 1,234,724     $ 1,220,621     $ 1,220,818  
Less: average preferred stock   (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )
Average common equity $ 1,143,446     $ 1,130,811     $ 1,123,797     $ 1,109,694     $ 1,109,891  
Less: average intangible assets   (212,915 )     (213,205 )     (213,502 )     (213,813 )     (214,133 )
Average tangible common equity $ 930,531     $ 917,606     $ 910,295     $ 895,881     $ 895,758  
Return on avg. common equity (GAAP)   6.64   %   6.64   %   5.54   %   6.36   %   5.69  
Operating return on avg. common equity (non-GAAP) (3)   6.99       7.11       5.70       6.50       5.75  
Return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (4)   8.25       8.27       6.93       7.98       7.15  
Operating return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (5)   8.59       8.77       7.03       8.05       7.12  
                   
Efficiency Measures                  
Total noninterest expenses $ 39,305     $ 38,498     $ 38,641     $ 37,594     $ 37,065  
Merger expenses   (1,320 )     (863 )     (742 )     -       -  
Branch closing expenses   -       (477 )     -       -       -  
Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge   (327 )     -       -       -       -  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   (279 )     (296 )     (297 )     (321 )     (321 )
Operating noninterest expense $ 37,379     $ 36,862     $ 37,602     $ 37,273     $ 36,744  
                   
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 66,580     $ 65,593     $ 61,710     $ 62,255     $ 61,111  
Noninterest income   4,451       3,744       4,737       4,399       3,848  
Net (gains) losses on equity securities   (529 )     307       (432 )     209       (86 )
Operating revenue $ 70,502     $ 69,644     $ 66,015     $ 66,863     $ 64,873  
                   
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (6)   53.0     52.9 %     57.0 %     55.7     56.6  
                   
Net Interest Margin                  
Average interest-earning assets $ 9,224,712     $ 9,117,201     $ 9,206,038     $ 9,210,050     $ 9,323,291  
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)   66,580       65,593       61,710       62,255       61,111  
Net interest margin (GAAP)   2.93     2.86     2.67 %     2.72     2.64  
                   
(3) Operating net income available to common stockholders divided by average common equity.                  
(4) Net income available to common stockholders, excluding amortization of intangible assets, divided by average tangible common equity.          
(5) Operating net income available to common stockholders, divided by average tangible common equity.                
(6) Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue.                  
                   
  As of
  Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,
    2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Stockholders equity $ 1,252,939     $ 1,241,704     $ 1,239,496     $ 1,224,227     $ 1,216,609  
Less: preferred stock   (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )
Common equity $ 1,142,012     $ 1,130,777     $ 1,128,569     $ 1,113,300     $ 1,105,682  
Less: intangible assets   (212,732 )     (213,011 )     (213,307 )     (213,604 )     (213,925 )
Tangible common equity $ 929,280     $ 917,766     $ 915,262     $ 899,696     $ 891,757  
                   
Total assets $ 9,759,255     $ 9,879,600     $ 9,639,603     $ 9,723,731     $ 9,853,964  
Less: intangible assets   (212,732 )     (213,011 )     (213,307 )     (213,604 )     (213,925 )
Tangible assets $ 9,546,523     $ 9,666,589     $ 9,426,296     $ 9,510,127     $ 9,640,039  
                   
Common shares outstanding   38,469,975       38,370,317       38,368,217       38,365,069       38,333,053  
                   
Common equity ratio (GAAP)   11.70     11.45     11.71     11.45     11.22  
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (7)   9.73       9.49       9.71       9.46       9.25  
                   
Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp):                  
  Leverage ratio   11.33     11.33     11.10     10.97     10.73  
  Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio   11.14       10.97       11.07       10.90       10.70  
  Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio   12.46       12.29       12.42       12.25       12.03  
  Risk-based total capital ratio   14.29       14.11       14.29       14.10       13.88  
                   
Regulatory capital ratios (Bank):                  
  Leverage ratio   11.67     11.66     11.43     11.29     11.10  
  Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio   12.82       12.63       12.79       12.60       12.43  
  Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio   12.82       12.63       12.79       12.60       12.43  
  Risk-based total capital ratio   13.79       13.60       13.77       13.58       13.41  
                   
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 29.69     $ 29.47     $ 29.41     $ 29.02     $ 28.84  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (8)   24.16       23.92       23.85       23.45       23.26  
                   
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries):                  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):                  
  Charge-offs $ 3,555     $ 3,363     $ 3,559     $ 3,595     $ 3,185  
  Recoveries   (155 )     (29 )     (53 )     (324 )     (23 )
   Net loan charge-offs $ 3,400     $ 3,334     $ 3,506     $ 3,271     $ 3,162  
   Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans receivable (annualized)   0.17     0.16     0.17     0.16     0.15  
                   
Asset Quality                  
Nonaccrual loans $ 49,860     $ 57,310     $ 51,300     $ 46,026     $ 47,438  
Other real estate owned   -       -       -       -       -  
Nonperforming assets $ 49,860     $ 57,310     $ 51,300     $ 46,026     $ 47,438  
                   
Allowance for credit losses - loans ("ACL") $ 82,403     $ 82,685     $ 82,494     $ 82,077     $ 82,869  
Loans receivable   8,201,134       8,274,810       8,111,976       8,157,903       8,297,957  
                   
Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable   0.61   %   0.69   %   0.63   %   0.56 %     0.57  
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets   0.51       0.58       0.53       0.47       0.48  
ACL as a % of loans receivable   1.00       1.00       1.02       1.01       1.00  
ACL as a % of nonaccrual loans   165.3       144.3       160.8       178.3       174.7  
                   
(7) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets                  
(8) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end                  
                   


CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.                            
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS                            
(dollars in thousands)                              
                                   
        For the Quarter Ended  
        March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024
        Average         Average         Average      
Interest-earning assets:   Balance Interest Rate (7)     Balance Interest Rate (7)     Balance Interest Rate (7)  
Investment securities (1) (2)   $ 745,873   $ 6,375   3.47 %   $ 736,131   $ 6,207   3.35 %   $ 720,303   $ 5,794   3.24 %
Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale (2) (3) (4)   8,209,014     115,883   5.73       8,103,624     118,934   5.84       8,332,828     120,592   5.82  
Federal funds sold and interest-                              
  bearing deposits with banks     229,491     2,466   4.36       238,957     2,815   4.69       218,212     2,906   5.36  
Restricted investment in bank stock   40,334     889   8.94       38,489     959   9.91       51,948     1,126   8.72  
     Total interest-earning assets   9,224,712     125,613   5.52       9,117,201     128,915   5.63       9,323,291     130,418   5.63  
Allowance for loan losses     (84,027 )           (83,938 )           (84,005 )      
Noninterest-earning assets     607,920             620,183             621,467        
     Total assets     $ 9,748,605           $ 9,653,446           $ 9,860,753        
                                   
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
 Money market deposits     1,572,287     11,287   2.91       1,642,737     12,694   3.07       1,571,640     13,191   3.38  
 Savings deposits       656,789     5,227   3.23       559,450     4,710   3.35       441,551     3,385   3.08  
 Time deposits       2,480,990     25,154   4.11       2,478,163     27,374   4.39       2,567,767     28,038   4.39  
 Other interest-bearing deposits     1,659,055     12,324   3.01       1,636,388     13,790   3.35       1,683,183     15,793   3.77  
     Total interest-bearing deposits   6,369,121     53,992   3.44       6,316,738     58,568   3.69       6,264,141     60,407   3.88  
                                   
Borrowings       686,391     3,725   2.20       648,300     3,430   2.10       947,003     7,567   3.21  
Subordinated debentures     79,988     1,298   6.58       79,862     1,305   6.50       79,483     1,311   6.63  
Finance lease       1,210     18   6.03       1,280     19   5.91       1,483     22   5.97  
     Total interest-bearing liabilities   7,136,710     59,033   3.35       7,046,180     63,322   3.58       7,292,110     69,307   3.82  
                                   
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   1,305,722             1,304,699             1,254,201        
Other liabilities       51,800             60,829             93,624        
     Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   1,357,522             1,365,528             1,347,825        
Stockholders' equity       1,254,373             1,241,738             1,220,818        
     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,748,605           $ 9,653,446           $ 9,860,753        
                                   
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)     66,580             65,593             61,111      
Net interest spread (5)       2.17 %       2.05 %       1.80 %
                                   
Net interest margin (6)       2.93 %       2.86 %       2.64 %
                                   
Tax equivalent adjustment       (824 )           (882 )           (811 )    
Net interest income       $ 65,756           $ 64,711           $ 60,300      
                                   
(1) Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.                            
(2) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using 21% federal tax rate.                        
(3) Includes loan fee income.                              
(4) Loans include nonaccrual loans.                            
(5) Represents difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing                
      liabilities and is presented on a tax equivalent basis.                            
(6) Represents net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average total interest-earning                       
     assets.                              
(7) Rates are annualized.                              
                                   

