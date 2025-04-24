Redis and UiPath Build on Existing Collaboration to Deliver Agentic Automation to Enterprises via On-Premises Solutions

With Redis already powering UiPath’s Automation Suite and Orchestrator, the two companies are exploring opportunities to support UiPath’s agentic offerings with Redis for AI

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redis , the world’s fastest data platform, and UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, today expanded their collaboration toward furthering agentic automation solutions for customers.

Redis, a UiPath Technology Alliance partner, has played a crucial role in increasing the speed and efficiency of UiPath’s Automation Suite. Redis powers UiPath Orchestrator’s high-availability add-on (HAA), an on-premises offering that improves the performance of robotic process automation applications at scale. Together, Redis and UiPath deliver over 1,000 enterprise-grade on-premises deployments of Automation Suite, delivering a faster, highly-available user experience.

While Large Language Models (LLMs) provide the foundational, generalized knowledge for AI Agents, true problem-solving requires more than just expert advice. Human decision-making involves leveraging various types of memory, and AI Agents must similarly incorporate situation-specific context, experiential knowledge, episodic memory, and working memory. In the realm of AI, these translate to context retrieval, semantic caching, agentic memory, and agent state tracking. Redis excels in powering the critical memory layer of AI applications and agents, ensuring they operate with the efficiency and depth required to achieve UiPath's vision of seamless, intelligent workflows that emulate human-like problem-solving abilities.

By extending their partnership, Redis and UiPath will explore ways to leverage the Redis vector database, Semantic Caching, and Semantic Routing to support UiPath Agent Builder , a secure, simple way to build, test, and launch agents and the agentic automations they are executing. With Redis powering these solutions, UiPath agents will understand the meaning behind user queries, making data access faster and system responses smarter, which delivers greater speed and cost efficiency to enterprise developers looking to take advantage of automation. Additionally, via the utilization of semantic routing, UiPath agents will be able to leverage the best LLM or LLM provider depending on the context, intent, and use-case which the customer is trying to solve.

“Enterprises have relied on UiPath Automation Suite and Orchestrator to build and manage their RPA applications, and we’re proud that Redis is helping to power these solutions,” said Stéphane Dubois, SVP and GM of EMEA and APAC at Redis. “Looking ahead, we’re eager to build on this collaboration with UiPath and support new, innovative agentic solutions that enable developers across industries to build fast, powerful, and accurate agents that are rooted in their businesses’ needs and context.”

UiPath Agent Builder builds on the RPA capabilities and orchestration of UiPath Automation Suite and Orchestrator to deliver unmatched agentic capabilities. Agent Builder will utilize a sophisticated memory architecture that enables agents to retrieve relevant information only from permissioned, governed knowledgebases and maintain context across planning and execution. This architecture will enable developers to create, customize, evaluate, and deploy specialized enterprise agents that can understand context, make decisions, and execute complex processes while maintaining enterprise-grade security and governance.

“As we innovate new agentic capabilities for our customers such as Agent Builder, we’re excited to pursue opportunities to expand our use of Redis to deliver greater speed, accuracy, reliability, and cost-efficiency to our customers,” said Raghu Malpani, Chief Technology Officer at UiPath. “Across our Automation Suite and Orchestrator solution, Redis delivers proven speed and cost benefits in our most intensive enterprise deployments. Our further collaboration with Redis can help customers across all industries maximize market leading automation and agentic technologies to enable robots, agents, and people to facilitate end-to-end automation.”

