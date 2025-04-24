Submit Release
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Reports 2025 First Quarter Results

–New Home Deliveries of 1,040–
–Home Sales Revenue of $720.8 Million–
–Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 23.9%–
–Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.70–
–Homebuilding Debt-to-Capital Ratio of 21.6%–

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:TPH) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

“Tri Pointe delivered solid first quarter financial results, either meeting or exceeding all our stated guidance,” said Doug Bauer, Tri Pointe Homes Chief Executive Officer. “Our teams executed at a high level, demonstrating our ability to navigate the current political and economic volatility. For the first quarter, we delivered 1,040 homes and generated $721 million in homes sales revenue, as our average sales price of homes delivered increased to $693,000. While demand followed a seasonally slower trajectory, our team’s execution allowed us to thoughtfully adjust pace and price in pursuit of our margin and return objectives. Strong operational discipline contributed to a homebuilding gross margin of 23.9%, net income of $64 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.70.”

Mr. Bauer continued, “While the longer-term outlook for housing remains favorable with the continuing shortage of homes and favorable demographics, current trade tensions and evolving tariff dynamics have created uncertainty surrounding the economy and dampened buyer confidence. However, our teams are experienced in navigating market challenges and we are driving progress in operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and product innovation, all of which support sustainable growth in revenue, earnings, and returns. With a strong balance sheet and a net homebuilding debt-to-net capital ratio of 3.0%*, we are advancing market expansions and executing on our growth initiatives, positioning us to deliver lasting value to our shareholders.”

“We remain confident in the outlook for housing and in our business strategy with its relentless focus on meeting the long-term demand for innovative homes in well-located communities,” said Tom Mitchell, Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer. “Our strategy remains centered on driving revenue and returns through our premium lifestyle brand positioning, enhanced operational efficiency, prudent capital deployment, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. With this foundational focus in place, we are well-positioned to navigate today’s market and continue to deliver strong results.”

Results and Operational Data for First Quarter 2025 and Comparisons to First Quarter 2024

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $64.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $99.1 million, or $1.03 per diluted share
  • Home sales revenue of $720.8 million compared to $918.4 million
    • New home deliveries of 1,040 homes compared to 1,393 homes
    • Average sales price of homes delivered of $693,000 compared to $659,000
  • Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 23.9% compared to 23.0%
    • Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 27.3%*
  • SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue of 14.0% compared to 11.1%
  • Net new home orders of 1,238 compared to 1,814
  • Active selling communities averaged 145.5 compared to 153.8
    • Net new home orders per average selling community were 8.5 orders (2.8 monthly) compared to 11.8 orders (3.9 monthly)
    • Cancellation rate of 10% compared to 7%
  • Backlog units at quarter end of 1,715 homes compared to 2,741
    • Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $1.3 billion compared to $2.0 billion
    • Average sales price of homes in backlog at quarter end of $763,000 compared to $712,000
  • Ratios of homebuilding debt-to-capital and net homebuilding debt-to-net capital of 21.6% and 3.0%*, respectively, as of March 31, 2025
  • Repurchased 2,270,712 shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $33.03 for an aggregate dollar amount of $75.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025
  • Ended the first quarter of 2025 with total liquidity of $1.5 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $812.9 million and $678.0 million of availability under our revolving credit facility

    * See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

Outlook

For the second quarter, the Company anticipates delivering between 1,100 and 1,200 homes at an average sales price between $680,000 and $690,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 21.5% to 22.5% for the second quarter and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 12.5% to 13.5%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the second quarter to be approximately 27.0%.

For the full year, the Company anticipates delivering between 5,000 and 5,500 homes at an average sales price between $665,000 and $675,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 20.5% and 22.0% for the full year and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 11.5% and 12.5%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the full year to be approximately 27.0%.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 24, 2025. The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, President and Chief Operating Officer, Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer, and Linda Mamet, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Interested parties can listen to the call live and view the related slides on the Internet under the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.TriPointeHomes.com. Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call can also be accessed toll free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. Participants should ask for the Tri Pointe Homes First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the call toll free at (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, using the reference number 13752806. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards and was named 2024 Developer of the Year. The company was also named to the 2024 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list, is one of the 2023 and 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® in 2023 and 2024. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for four consecutive years, and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2024). For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, home affordability, inflation, consumer sentiment, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; the prices and availability of supply chain inputs, including raw materials, labor and home components; oil and other energy prices; the effects of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effects of weather, including the occurrence of drought conditions in parts of the western United States; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or public health emergencies, including outbreaks of contagious disease, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effects of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.

Investor Relations Contact:
InvestorRelations@TriPointeHomes.com, 949-478-8696

Media Contact:
Carol Ruiz, cruiz@newgroundco.com, 310-437-0045

 
KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended March 31,
      2025       2024     Change   % Change
Operating Data:   (unaudited)
Home sales revenue   $ 720,786     $ 918,353     $ (197,567 )   (21.5 )%
Homebuilding gross margin   $ 172,513     $ 211,049     $ (38,536 )   (18.3 )%
Homebuilding gross margin %     23.9 %     23.0 %     0.9 %    
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %*     27.3 %     26.4 %     0.9 %    
SG&A expense   $ 100,617     $ 101,552     $ (935 )   (0.9 )%
SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue     14.0 %     11.1 %     2.9 %    
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 64,036     $ 99,055     $ (35,019 )   (35.4 )%
Adjusted EBITDA*   $ 125,698     $ 175,893     $ (50,195 )   (28.5 )%
Interest incurred   $ 21,319     $ 36,156     $ (14,837 )   (41.0 )%
Interest in cost of home sales   $ 23,035     $ 30,649     $ (7,614 )   (24.8 )%
                 
Other Data:                
Net new home orders     1,238       1,814       (576 )   (31.8 )%
New homes delivered     1,040       1,393       (353 )   (25.3 )%
Average sales price of homes delivered   $ 693     $ 659     $ 34     5.2 %
Cancellation rate     10 %     7 %     3 %    
Average selling communities     145.5       153.8       (8.3 )   (5.4 )%
Selling communities at end of period     147       156       (9 )   (5.8 )%
Backlog (estimated dollar value)   $ 1,307,786     $ 1,950,590     $ (642,804 )   (33.0 )%
Backlog (homes)     1,715       2,741       (1,026 )   (37.4 )%
Average sales price in backlog   $ 763     $ 712     $ 51     7.2 %
                 
    March 31,   December 31,        
      2025       2024     Change   % Change
Balance Sheet Data:   (unaudited)            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 812,937     $ 970,045     $ (157,108 )   (16.2 )%
Real estate inventories   $ 3,265,334     $ 3,153,459     $ 111,875     3.5 %
Lots owned or controlled     35,201       36,490       (1,289 )   (3.5 )%
Homes under construction(1)     2,556       2,386       170     7.1 %
Homes completed, unsold     395       464       (69 )   (14.9 )%
Total homebuilding debt   $ 914,565     $ 917,504     $ (2,939 )   (0.3 )%
Stockholders’ equity   $ 3,321,699     $ 3,335,710     $ (14,011 )   (0.4 )%
Book capitalization   $ 4,236,264     $ 4,253,214     $ (16,950 )   (0.4 )%
Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital     21.6 %     21.6 %     0.0 %    
Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital*     3.0 %     (1.6 )%     4.6 %    
__________
(1) Homes under construction included 39 and 43 models as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
    March 31,   December 31,
      2025       2024  
Assets   (unaudited)    
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 812,937     $ 970,045  
Receivables     131,855       111,613  
Real estate inventories     3,265,334       3,153,459  
Investments in unconsolidated entities     170,379       173,924  
Mortgage loans held for sale     79,443       115,001  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     156,603       156,603  
Deferred tax assets, net     45,975       45,975  
Other assets     162,713       164,495  
Total assets   $ 4,825,239     $ 4,891,115  
         
Liabilities        
Accounts payable   $ 75,798     $ 68,228  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     443,566       465,563  
Loans payable     267,774       270,970  
Senior notes     646,791       646,534  
Mortgage repurchase facilities     69,586       104,098  
Total liabilities     1,503,515       1,555,393  
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Equity        
Stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively            
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 90,669,862 and 92,451,729 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively     907       925  
Additional paid-in capital            
Retained earnings     3,320,792       3,334,785  
Total stockholders’ equity     3,321,699       3,335,710  
Noncontrolling interests     25       12  
Total equity     3,321,724       3,335,722  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 4,825,239     $ 4,891,115  


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended March 31,
      2025       2024  
Homebuilding:        
Home sales revenue   $ 720,786     $ 918,353  
Land and lot sales revenue     1,821       7,068  
Other operations revenue     820       787  
Total revenues     723,427       926,208  
Cost of home sales     548,273       707,304  
Cost of land and lot sales     1,741       5,757  
Other operations expense     794       765  
Sales and marketing     42,942       50,224  
General and administrative     57,675       51,328  
Homebuilding income from operations     72,002       110,830  
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities     495       57  
Other income, net     9,129       15,226  
Homebuilding income before income taxes     81,626       126,113  
Financial Services:        
Revenues     17,501       13,194  
Expenses     12,617       8,727  
Financial services income before income taxes     4,884       4,467  
Income before income taxes     86,510       130,580  
Provision for income taxes     (22,493 )     (31,584 )
Net income     64,017       98,996  
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests     19       59  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 64,036     $ 99,055  
Earnings per share        
Basic   $ 0.70     $ 1.04  
Diluted   $ 0.70     $ 1.03  
Weighted average shares outstanding        
Basic     91,638,960       95,232,315  
Diluted     92,077,680       95,846,756  

MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

    Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025   2024
    New
Homes
Delivered
 		  Average
Sales
Price 		  New
Homes
Delivered
 		  Average
Sales
Price
Arizona   139     $ 773     137     $ 736  
California   288       749     417       771  
Nevada   42       573     113       684  
Washington   52       1,023     53       901  
West total   521       769     720       760  
Colorado   18       683     42       738  
Texas   359       552     440       549  
Central total   377       558     482       565  
Carolinas(1)   85       520     174       462  
Washington D.C. Area(2)   57       1,150     17       1,056  
East total   142       773     191       515  
Total   1,040     $ 693     1,393     $ 659  
                     
    Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025   2024
    Net New
Home
Orders
 		  Average
Selling
Communities 		  Net New
Home
Orders
 		  Average
Selling
Communities
Arizona   123       14.8     156       12.2  
California   353       37.2     613       46.0  
Nevada   100       9.5     154       9.5  
Washington   68       4.8     107       5.8  
West total   644       66.3     1,030       73.5  
Colorado   32       10.3     47       11.0  
Texas   381       50.2     483       52.5  
Central total   413       60.5     530       63.5  
Carolinas(1)   106       10.7     179       11.5  
Washington D.C. Area(2)   75       8.0     75       5.3  
East total   181       18.7     254       16.8  
Total   1,238       145.5     1,814       153.8  
 
(1) Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.
(2) Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.


MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY, continued
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
    As of March 31, 2025   As of March 31, 2024
    Backlog
Units
 		  Backlog
Dollar
Value 		  Average
Sales
Price 		  Backlog
Units
 		  Backlog
Dollar
Value 		  Average
Sales
Price
Arizona   289     $ 233,442     $ 808     278     $ 205,547     $ 739  
California   406       295,867       729     894       713,036       798  
Nevada   119       74,792       629     172       105,211       612  
Washington   116       153,851       1,326     144       130,336       905  
West total   930       757,952       815     1,488       1,154,130       776  
Colorado   29       20,483       706     53       36,840       695  
Texas   479       276,153       577     749       442,134       590  
Central total   508       296,636       584     802       478,974       597  
Carolinas(1)   108       61,422       569     287       148,286       517  
Washington D.C. Area(2)   169       191,776       1,135     164       169,200       1,032  
East total   277       253,198       914     451       317,486       704  
Total   1,715     $ 1,307,786     $ 763     2,741     $ 1,950,590     $ 712  
                             
    March 31,
 		  December 31,                  
    2025
 		    2024                    
Lots Owned or Controlled:                            
Arizona   1,962       2,099                    
California   10,193       10,291                    
Nevada   1,200       1,437                    
Washington   545       597                    
West total   13,900       14,424                    
Colorado   1,519       1,561                    
Texas   12,726       12,711                    
Utah   506       1,006                    
Central total   14,751       15,278                    
Carolinas(1)   4,841       5,004                    
Florida   252       252                    
Washington D.C. Area(2)   1,457       1,532                    
East total   6,550       6,788                    
Total   35,201       36,490                    
                             
    March 31,
 		  December 31,                  
    2025
 		    2024                    
Lots by Ownership Type:                            
Lots owned   16,860       16,609                    
Lots controlled (3)   18,341       19,881                    
Total   35,201       36,490                    
 
(1) Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.
(2) Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.
(3) As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts. As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, lots controlled for Central include 5,711 and 5,816 lots, respectively, and lots controlled for East include zero and 14 lots, respectively, which represent our expected share of lots owned by our investments in unconsolidated land development joint ventures.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table reconciles the homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.

    Three Months Ended March 31,
      2025     %     2024     %
    (dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue   $ 720,786     100.0 %   $ 918,353     100.0 %
Cost of home sales     548,273     76.1 %     707,304     77.0 %
Homebuilding gross margin     172,513     23.9 %     211,049     23.0 %
Add: interest in cost of home sales     23,035     3.2 %     30,649     3.3 %
Add: impairments and lot option abandonments     1,073     0.1 %     402     0.0 %
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin   $ 196,621     27.3 %   $ 242,100     26.4 %
Homebuilding gross margin percentage     23.9 %         23.0 %    
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage     27.3 %         26.4 %    


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.

    March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024
Loans payable   $ 267,774     $ 270,970  
Senior notes     646,791       646,534  
Mortgage repurchase facilities     69,586       104,098  
Total debt     984,151       1,021,602  
Less: mortgage repurchase facilities     (69,586 )     (104,098 )
Total homebuilding debt     914,565       917,504  
Stockholders’ equity     3,321,699       3,335,710  
Total capital   $ 4,236,264     $ 4,253,214  
Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital(1)     21.6 %     21.6 %
         
Total homebuilding debt   $ 914,565     $ 917,504  
Less: Cash and cash equivalents     (812,937 )     (970,045 )
Net homebuilding debt     101,628       (52,541 )
Stockholders’ equity     3,321,699       3,335,710  
Net capital   $ 3,423,327     $ 3,283,169  
Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital(2)     3.0 %     (1.6 )%
__________
(1) The ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total homebuilding debt by the sum of total homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity.
(2) The ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net homebuilding debt (which is total homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income available to common stockholders, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income available to common stockholders before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation and (f) impairments and lot option abandonments. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.

    Three Months Ended March 31,
      2025       2024  
    (in thousands)
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 64,036     $ 99,055  
Interest expense:        
Interest incurred     21,319       36,156  
Interest capitalized     (21,319 )     (36,156 )
Amortization of interest in cost of sales     23,153       30,846  
Provision for income taxes     22,493       31,584  
Depreciation and amortization     7,387       7,327  
EBITDA     117,069       168,812  
Amortization of stock-based compensation     7,556       6,679  
Impairments and lot option abandonments     1,073       402  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 125,698     $ 175,893  

