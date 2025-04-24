DCBL Launches Tackling Credit Campaign to Empower People to Take Control of Their Finances

Tackling Credit in 2025 initiative aims to take the stress out of debt by bringing about technological change and providing tailored support

LONDON, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UK’s largest debt resolution company, DCBL, has launched its Tackling Credit in 2025 (TC25) initiative which aims to empower its customers to make informed financial decisions and regain control over their finances.

The year-long campaign aims to reduce financial stress among its customers and draws on 25 years of industry expertise, comprehensive market research, and cutting-edge technology.

As part of its continued investment in people, processes, and technology, DCBL has commissioned extensive market research, exploring the financial trends of UK adults and the effects debt has on their mental wellbeing.

Collating the results of the research with third-party data, DCBL has produced a comprehensive report identifying the key factors affecting financial stability and potential solutions.

The Understanding an Ever-Changing Customer Base Report unveiled the current deficient state of financial support channels in the UK, which has compelled it to take action to improve the situation for their customers and provide them with the tools and resources to take control of their finances.

DCBL’s report reveals that messaging is now the preferred communication channel by 61% of UK adults, and a staggering 93% feel more in control of their finances when there is an app available.

This detailed research and poignant findings have led to the creation of the DCBL Customer App. Developed and designed in-house, with the support of its customer engagement and welfare experts, the bespoke app allows users to manage their payments 24/7, with as much or as little direct communication as they desire.

Leveraging technology to improve accessibility is an effective method of improving people’s financial and mental wellbeing – especially for vulnerable customers, who can actively ease the stress of debt by utilising digital tools.

Darren Connor, Managing Director at DCBL , said: “We understand that financial hardship is about more than just numbers - it’s about real people. Through the Tackling Credit in 2025 campaign, the company is committed to making a real, measurable impact by providing the tools, resources, and support necessary to help our customers regain financial independence and take the stress out of debt.

“Through TC25, we’re not only offering better accessibility and visibility of solutions but also empowering individuals with the tools and knowledge they need to make better financial decisions.

“By investing in technology, we are making a key step towards simplifying the debt resolution process and providing seamless support for consumers.”

For more information, and to download the full TC25 report visit: DCBL’s Tackling Credit in 2025 hub at https://dcbltd.com/tackling-credit-in-2025/ .

