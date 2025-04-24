Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,730 in the last 365 days.

ECB publishes indicative operational calendars for 2026

24 April 2025

  • ECB publishes indicative calendars for the Eurosystem’s regular tender operations and reserve maintenance periods for 2026

The European Central Bank (ECB) today published the indicative calendars for the Eurosystem’s regular tender operations and reserve maintenance periods in 2026.

The indicative calendar for the Eurosystem’s reserve maintenance periods takes into account the calendar for Governing Council meetings in 2026, as well as the calendar for regular tender operations.

The indicative calendar for the Eurosystem’s regular tender operations includes only main refinancing operations (MROs) and three-month longer-term refinancing operations (LTROs). It does not include any supplementary or ad hoc operations which may be carried out in 2026.

MP

Relevant Governing Council meeting

Start of maintenance period

End of maintenance period

Reserve base data for credit institutions reporting monthly

Reserve base data for credit institutions reporting quarterly

Length of the maintenance period (days)

8

18 December 2025

23 December 2025

10 February 2026

October 2025

September 2025

50

1

5 February 2026

11 February 2026

24 March 2026

December 2025

September 2025

42

2

19 March 2026

25 March 2026

5 May 2026

January 2026

December 2025

42

3

30 April 2026

6 May 2026

16 June 2026

March 2026

December 2025

42

4

11 June 2026

17 June 2026

28 July 2026

April 2026

March 2026

42

5

23 July 2026

29 July 2026

15 September 2026

May 2026

March 2026

49

6

10 September 2026

16 September 2026

3 November 2026

July 2026

June 2026

49

7

29 October 2026

4 November 2026

22 December 2026

September 2026

June 2026

49

8

17 December 2026

23 December 2026

tbd

October 2026

September 2026

tbd

For media queries, please contact Lise Handal, tel.: +49 69 1344 17441.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ECB publishes indicative operational calendars for 2026

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more