ECB publishes indicative operational calendars for 2026
24 April 2025
- ECB publishes indicative calendars for the Eurosystem’s regular tender operations and reserve maintenance periods for 2026
The European Central Bank (ECB) today published the indicative calendars for the Eurosystem’s regular tender operations and reserve maintenance periods in 2026.
The indicative calendar for the Eurosystem’s reserve maintenance periods takes into account the calendar for Governing Council meetings in 2026, as well as the calendar for regular tender operations.
The indicative calendar for the Eurosystem’s regular tender operations includes only main refinancing operations (MROs) and three-month longer-term refinancing operations (LTROs). It does not include any supplementary or ad hoc operations which may be carried out in 2026.
|
Relevant Governing Council meeting
|
Start of maintenance period
|
End of maintenance period
|
Reserve base data for credit institutions reporting monthly
|
Reserve base data for credit institutions reporting quarterly
|
Length of the maintenance period (days)
|
8
|
18 December 2025
|
23 December 2025
|
10 February 2026
|
October 2025
|
September 2025
|
50
|
1
|
5 February 2026
|
11 February 2026
|
24 March 2026
|
December 2025
|
September 2025
|
42
|
2
|
19 March 2026
|
25 March 2026
|
5 May 2026
|
January 2026
|
December 2025
|
42
|
3
|
30 April 2026
|
6 May 2026
|
16 June 2026
|
March 2026
|
December 2025
|
42
|
4
|
11 June 2026
|
17 June 2026
|
28 July 2026
|
April 2026
|
March 2026
|
42
|
5
|
23 July 2026
|
29 July 2026
|
15 September 2026
|
May 2026
|
March 2026
|
49
|
6
|
10 September 2026
|
16 September 2026
|
3 November 2026
|
July 2026
|
June 2026
|
49
|
7
|
29 October 2026
|
4 November 2026
|
22 December 2026
|
September 2026
|
June 2026
|
49
|
8
|
17 December 2026
|
23 December 2026
|
tbd
|
October 2026
|
September 2026
|
tbd
For media queries, please contact Lise Handal, tel.: +49 69 1344 17441.
