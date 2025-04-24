Insect Protein Market to Hit USD 4.08 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising Demand for Sustainable Nutrition | FMI

Insect Protein Market

Insect protein market gains traction driven by sustainable nutrition and rising demand for alternative protein sources.

The insect protein market is gaining momentum as consumers seek sustainable, high-protein alternatives, driving innovation and interest across food, feed, and agricultural sectors globally.” — Nandini Roy Chaudhari

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global insect protein market is on a sharp growth trajectory, with a projected valuation of USD 834.38 million in 2025, expected to surge to USD 4,079.82 million by 2035, registering an impressive CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.This growth is driven by increasing consumer awareness of the environmental and nutritional benefits of insect-based proteins, as well as shifting dietary preferences toward more sustainable food sources. Insect protein, derived from insects such as crickets, mealworms, and black soldier flies, offers a highly efficient alternative to conventional livestock due to its minimal land, water, and feed requirements.Insects are rich in high-quality protein, essential fats, vitamins and minerals , making them an attractive ingredient in health foods and dietary supplements. With its applications expanding into protein bars, meat substitutes, animal feed, and even pet food, the insect protein market is becoming a key player in addressing the global food security challenge. Moreover, innovations in insect farming and processing are enabling large-scale production, further enhancing its market potential.𝐆𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 – 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502D47422D3131303530 Recent M&A activity has centered on strengthening global supply chains and scaling production. Notably, Ÿnsect (France) acquired Protifarm (Netherlands), a strategic move aimed at expanding its product offerings and increasing capacity for mealworm-based ingredients. Similarly, Aspire Food Group’s collaboration with Cargill targets expanding insect protein use in animal nutrition. These partnerships reflect a concerted effort to bolster infrastructure and accelerate global adoption.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬• The market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% between 2025 and 2035.• Insect protein offers a sustainable alternative to traditional livestock protein.• Rising demand for functional and eco-friendly food products is accelerating adoption.• Regulatory support and M&A activity are fueling innovation and market expansion.• Key players include Protix, Ÿnsect, Aspire Food Group, and InnovaFeed.𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• Mainstream acceptance of insect protein in sports and functional nutrition• Regulatory advancements in Europe and Asia promoting edible insect consumption• Tech-enabled farming and processing techniques enhancing scalability• Increased R&D investment for taste, texture, and application diversification𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫• The European Union’s approval of house crickets and mealworms for human consumption has set the stage for broader adoption.• Start-ups in North America and Europe are launching insect-based snacks and supplements targeted at eco-conscious consumers.• South Korean biotech firms are developing hybrid products combining insect protein with plant-based ingredients.𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• Environmental concerns and carbon footprint reduction goals are compelling food manufacturers to explore insect protein.• Pet food and aquafeed segments represent untapped potential due to high protein requirements and growing consumer spending.• Collaborations with food-tech firms are paving the way for innovative insect-based food offerings.𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/insect-protein-market 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• Protix opened a new facility in the Netherlands, increasing capacity for black soldier fly larvae production.• Aspire Food Group received funding to establish North America’s largest automated cricket farm.• InnovaFeed partnered with ADM to supply insect protein for poultry and aquaculture feed.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤Key players in the market include Protix, Ÿnsect, Aspire Food Group, InnovaFeed, and Entomo Farms. These companies are investing in vertical integration, automation, and global distribution networks to improve cost efficiency and product accessibility. Competitive dynamics are shaped by the ability to scale operations, comply with evolving regulations, and innovate in product development.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 & 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐬• EnviroFlight LLC• Ÿnsect• AgriProtein• Protix• Innovafeed• Other Manufacturers𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬United StatesThe U.S. market is booming, fueled by rising interest in eco-friendly proteins and sports nutrition. Consumers are turning to insect protein as a cleaner, greener alternative to traditional meats.CAGR (2025–2035): 16.8%United KingdomThe U.K. market benefits from growing start-up activity and strong investor backing in sustainable food. Public interest in health and eco-conscious eating habits is helping drive demand.CAGR (2025–2035): 17.0%European UnionFrance, Germany, and the Netherlands are at the forefront, thanks to regulatory support from EFSA and public engagement in sustainable food systems.CAGR (2025–2035): 17.5%South KoreaSupported by cultural acceptance and government incentives, South Korea is embracing insect protein in both traditional dishes and modern functional foods.CAGR (2025–2035): 17.7%𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/protein 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧By Insect Type:• Beetles• Caterpillars• Bees, Wasps, and Ants• Grasshoppers, Locusts, and Crickets• OthersBy Form:• Whole Insect• PowderBy Application:• Food & Beverageso Animal Nutritiono Aquafeedo Pet Foodo Poultry Feed• Pharmaceuticals & CosmeticsBy Region:• North America• Latin America• Europe• East Asia• South Asia• Oceania• The Middle East & Africa (MEA)𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐌𝐈’𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧:Insect-based Pet Food Market Outlook 2025 to 2035: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/insect-based-pet-food-market Insect Feed Market Outlook from 2025 to 2035: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/insect-feed-market Japan Insect Feed Market Outlook from 2025 to 2035: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/insect-feed-industry-analysis-in-japan Protein Supplement Market Outlook 2025 to 2035: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/protein-supplements-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 (𝐅𝐌𝐈)Future Market Insights, Inc. 