Infant Formula Ingredients Market to Reach USD 86.3 Billion by 2035, Fueled by Premium Nutrition and Global Innovations

Infant Formula Ingredients Market

Infant Formula Ingredients Market is witnessing growth, driven by rising demand for nutritional alternatives to breast milk and awareness of infant wellness.

The Infant Formula Ingredients Market is evolving fast, driven by innovation, rising health awareness, and growing demand for premium nutritional products.” — Nandini Roy Chaudhari

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ingredients used in these formulas carry out a vital function to duplicate breast milk nutrition, thus enabling proper infant growth. The Infant Formula Ingredients industry will grow at a compound annual rate of 6% from 2025 to 2035, resulting in a market value increase from USD 48,187.5 million to USD 86,296.5 million.The market is experiencing consistent growth driven by rapid research and development initiatives from industry leaders aimed at optimizing formatted food products for infants. This includes the integration of functional ingredients in infant milk formula such as omega-3s, prebiotics, and nucleotides, which not only boost immunity but also support cognitive development and gut health.Key players are leveraging claims around fulfilling critical infant nutrition requirements—an increasingly effective marketing strategy amidst rising awareness of early childhood health. The early shift to formulated food products that act as breast milk substitutes has become more common in response to evolving lifestyles. As dual-income households and urbanization rise globally, many parents—especially in metropolitan regions—are relying more on convenient and nutritionally rich baby formula composition.Furthermore, the push toward organic infant formula ingredients and plant-based ingredients in infant formula is transforming product portfolios. Heavy investment in R&D and strategic brand positioning has made way for innovative launches with clean-label formulations, allergen-free blends, and hypoallergenic infant formula ingredients. With robust demand, both from developed and developing economies, the global market is positioned for sustained expansion. These innovations are reshaping the competitive landscape, with key players focusing on product differentiation through ingredient diversity, clinical trials, and regional formulation strategies.𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲-𝐖𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤United StatesThe USA infant formula ingredients market is thriving due to rising demand for premium, nutritionally balanced baby food and a surge in working mothers opting for formula-based feeding. Growth is further supported by increasing interest in DHA-rich formulations, non-GMO blends, and functional nutrition additives like MFGM and probiotics. Regulatory guidance from the FDA and the rise of e-commerce platforms have improved access to specialty formulas for dietary sensitivities.CAGR (2025–2035): 6.2%United KingdomA growing emphasis on early childhood nutrition and clean-label baby food is positively influencing the UK market. Manufacturers are innovating with prebiotic and probiotic enrichment and vitamin & mineral fortification. Regulatory oversight by the FSA is fostering quality enhancements in organic carbohydrate blends and plant proteins for infant formulas. The UK also contributes significantly to EU-wide imports and exports of high-grade nutrition ingredients.CAGR (2025–2035): 5.9%European UnionThe EU market benefits from stringent safety standards, strong consumer preference for organic and sustainable sources of infant formula ingredients, and robust production from countries like Germany and France. Demand is increasing for advanced protein sources, oligosaccharides, and bioactive compounds. EU-funded infant health research is adding further momentum to innovation in next-gen infant nutrition ingredients.CAGR (2025–2035): 6.1%JapanJapan’s infant formula ingredients sector is bolstered by a low birth rate but high product specialization. Parents prioritize traceability and functional health benefits, prompting the rise of lactoferrin-enriched formulas, immune-boosting additives, and fermented formula ingredients. Japan’s advanced technology and stringent regulations ensure product integrity and consumer trust.CAGR (2025–2035): 6.0%South KoreaSouth Korea's market is accelerating due to higher disposable income and demand for customized infant nutrition. Products fortified with HMOs, digestive enzymes, and omega-3s are gaining traction. Transparency and allergen-free formulations are a priority, with ingredient suppliers aligning with South Korea's innovative drive in biotechnology-derived nutrients and functional food ingredients.
CAGR (2025–2035): 6.0% Leading players in the global infant formula ingredients market include Arla Foods Ingredients Group, DSM, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Abbott Laboratories, and BASF SE. These companies are investing heavily in R&D and expanding production capacities to meet the growing global demand. Strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions continue to be key for expanding product portfolios and entering emerging markets.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲
• Friesland Campina Ingredients
• Fonterra Co-operative Group
• Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S
• BASF SE
• Kerry Group plc
• Other Companies (combined)

𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
By Ingredient Type:
• Fats & Oils
• Minerals
• Proteins
• Vitamins
• Carbohydrates
• Prebiotics
• Others (Probiotics, Nucleotides, and Emulsifiers)
By Source:
• Soy
• Protein hydrolysates
• Cow Milk
• Others (Goat milk and camel milk)
By Application:
• 0 to 6-month-old infants
• 6 to 12-month-old infants
• Infants over 12 months
• Specialty Formula
By Form:
• Powder
• Liquid & semi-liquid
By Region:
• North America
• Latin America
• Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
• East Asia
• South Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa 