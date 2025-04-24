ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE

24 APRIL 2025 at 11.00 EEST



Composition of the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation

The Board of Directors of Orion Corporation has appointed the following persons to the Nomination Committee of the company:

Annika Ekman

Petteri Karttunen

Risto Karvonen

Veli-Matti Mattila

Hilpi Rautelin

Seppo Salonen

Hilpi Rautelin was appointed as Chair of the Committee.

The duty of the committee is to prepare and present a recommendation to the Board of Directors for a proposal to the Annual General Meeting of shareholders concerning the composition and compensation of the Board.

The essentials of the charter of the Nomination Committee and a description of the appointment process of its members are provided at https://www.orionpharma.com/investors/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/nomination-committee/charter-of-the-nomination-committee/, a page in the Corporate Governance section of the Orion Group website.

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO Olli Huotari

EVP, Corporate Functions



Contact person:

Olli Huotari, EVP, Corporate Functions, Secretary to the Board of Directors of Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 3054

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

www.orionpharma.com



Orion is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. In 2024 Orion's net sales amounted to EUR 1,542 million and the company employed about 3,700 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Legal Disclaimer:

