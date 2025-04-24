Omnea Named “Best Overall eProcurement Software” in 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Global Financial Technology Products

LONDON, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that Omnea , the procurement intake and orchestration platform, has been selected as the winner of the “Best Overall eProcurement Software” award in the 9th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Omnea is redefining how modern businesses manage procurement by eliminating the need for highly manual processes spread across email threads, spreadsheets, and fragmented tools. With its Intelligent Intake, employees can easily submit requests through Slack, Teams, or the Omnea web portal. The platform’s AI-powered deduplication guides users toward existing tools, preferred suppliers, and policy-aligned choices—reducing unnecessary spend from the outset.

At the core of Omnea’s platform is a commitment to transparency, automation, and control. Approvers receive AI-generated summaries tailored to their role, giving them the exact context they need to make quick, confident decisions. Third-party risk management, supplier onboarding, and contracting are automatically initiated—ensuring every stakeholder is aligned and every step is tracked in a single, centralized system.

Procurement owners can build and evolve their workflows in Omnea’s no-code builder without the need to rely on specialist developer support. From tracking approvals and categorizing spend to automating renewals and managing third-party risk, Omnea offers complete process orchestration.

Omnea seamlessly orchestrates data across ERPs, spend management platforms, CLMs, and ticketing tools—eliminating manual data entry and reducing human touchpoints across traditionally fragmented procurement processes. As the single source of truth, Omnea centralizes contracts and supplier data, while tracking every renewal through an intuitive calendar. Automated sentiment surveys keep teams informed and negotiation-ready at all times.

“Omnea enables a proactive approach to renewals and negotiation, reducing the overall cycle times for procurement. Legacy technology has not kept up with the increasing complexity of modern procurement, including processes that involve dozens of stakeholders. Every department is demanding specialized tools and services, and each one requires due diligence, approvals, contracting, payment, and ongoing renewal and risk management,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “Omnea streamlines the procurement process, providing every user with a tailored experience that highlights the critical information they need. We’re proud to recognize them with the ‘Best Overall eProcurement Software’ award.”

“Procurement complexity is costing businesses from overpaying suppliers to countless hours spent on manual processes. Omnea was founded with a simple mission: to transform the reputation of procurement,” said Sam Kempner, VP, Omnea. “We’re proud to accept this award and will continue to create a platform that empowers businesses to take full control of their procurement process—enabling them to make the most of their spend, reduce third-party risk, and stay compliant with an evolving regulatory landscape.”

Omnea’s full functionality spans intake, sourcing, approvals, third-party risk management, and renewals. In 2024, they announced their $20M Series A funding led by Accel, with participation from First Round Capital and Point Nine. Since then they’ve announced a series of new customers including Spotify, Wise, Pleo, Hargreaves Lansdown, Voi, and Adecco.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech, and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Omnea

Omnea is bringing consumer-grade user experience to procurement. Underpinned by Omnea AI, their platform automates previously manual processes, orchestrates disparate systems, and provides each user with a personalized experience from intake to renewal. Omnea is laser-focused on providing a seamless experience and enabling requesters, approvers, and process owners to focus on strategic work, not systems administration.

Media Contact: Steve Johansson FinTech Breakthrough steve@fintechbreakthrough.com 213.255.3658

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.