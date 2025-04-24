Nokia Corporation

Nokia Corporation Interim Report for Q1 2025



Network Infrastructure delivers strong net sales growth to start 2025

Infinera acquisition completed during Q1, increasing Nokia's scale in Optical Networks and with hyperscalers. Integration underway with many portfolio decisions already taken. Positive momentum with customers, with Q1 seeing strong order intake for Infinera driven by growth in hyperscalers.

Q1 net sales declined 3% y-o-y on a constant currency and portfolio basis (-1% reported) due to a challenging prior year comparison in Nokia Technologies. Network Infrastructure grew 11% on a constant currency and portfolio basis while Cloud and Network Services grew 8%. Mobile Networks grew 2%.

Comparable gross margin in Q1 decreased 820bps y-o-y to 42.3% (reported decreased 820bps to 41.5%), half of which is related to lower net sales in Nokia Technologies. It was also impacted by a contract settlement charge with net impact of EUR 120 million in Mobile Networks.

Q1 comparable operating margin decreased 990bps y-o-y to 3.6% (reported up 1 020bps to -1.1%), mainly due to lower gross margin and increased operating expenses resulting from targeted investments for long-term growth.

Q1 comparable diluted EPS for the period of EUR 0.03; reported diluted EPS for the period of EUR -0.01.

Q1 free cash flow of EUR 0.7 billion, net cash balance of EUR 3.0 billion.

Full year 2025 outlook unchanged with comparable operating profit of between EUR 1.9 billion and 2.4 billion and free cash flow conversion from comparable operating profit of between 50% and 80%.

This is a summary of the Nokia Corporation Interim Report for Q1 2025 published today.



JUSTIN HOTARD, PRESIDENT AND CEO, ON Q1 2025 RESULTS

In the following quote, net sales growth rates are on a constant currency and portfolio basis.

Since joining Nokia as President and CEO three weeks ago, I’ve had great engagements with some of our customers, partners and employees. I see great potential for Nokia, and my early focus is on capital allocation to ensure we both drive efficiency and invest sufficiently in the right growth segments for long-term value creation. I am impressed with our core technology base across our portfolio including in RAN and core as well as in IP, Optical and Fiber technologies. In speaking with customers, it is clear we play a critical role as a trusted partner operating their mobile and fixed networks and have the potential to expand our presence in hyperscale, enterprise and defense markets. Spending the time with our employees I've been excited by their innovative spirit, energy and drive to unlock Nokia's full potential.



Our first quarter financial performance saw a net sales decline of 3%. However, excluding the catch-up element of licensing deals signed in the prior year, sales grew 7%. Our operating margin declined year-on-year due to the challenging prior year comparison in Nokia Technologies and a one-time charge in Mobile Networks, while profitability improved in both Network Infrastructure and Cloud and Network Services.



Network Infrastructure net sales grew 11% with all units contributing to growth and its backlog increased. The highlight of the first quarter was the completion of the Infinera acquisition. Our expanded Optical Networks business had a strong first quarter with 15% net sales growth along with several important design wins, particularly with hyperscalers. We have initiated the integration of Infinera and made many important roadmap decisions which we communicated to customers in early April. We are on track to deliver our synergy targets and I believe this acquisition has significant value creation potential for Nokia.



In Mobile Networks we continue to see positive signs of stabilization with further wins in addition to those we discussed last quarter. Today we have announced an important contract extension with T-Mobile US. Regarding our financial performance, net sales grew 2% but profitability was impacted by an unexpected one-time contract settlement with a net impact of EUR 120 million. The settlement related to a project for a single customer that started shipping in 2019 and the settlement fully resolves the situation.



Cloud and Network Services delivered net sales growth of 8% and we continue to see strong demand in the market for our 5G Core offers with additional footprint won at AT&T, Boost Mobile, Ooredoo Qatar and Telefónica. Nokia Technologies continued its execution with further deals signed in the quarter that increased the contracted annual net sales run-rate to approximately EUR 1.4 billion.



Looking forward, we are not immune to the rapidly evolving global trade landscape however based on early customer feedback, I believe our markets should prove to be relatively resilient. In 2025, we continue to expect strong net sales growth in Network Infrastructure, growth in Cloud and Network Services and largely stable net sales for Mobile Networks. In Nokia Technologies we expect approximately EUR 1.1 billion of operating profit.



Regarding the tariff situation, there could be some short-term disruption. We will continue to utilize the flexibility of our global manufacturing network to minimize impact of the evolving tariff landscape. Based on what we see today, we currently expect a EUR 20 to 30 million impact to our comparable operating profit in the second quarter from the current tariffs. Given the lack of visibility, we have not taken an assumption related to tariffs in the second half of 2025.



In terms of our outlook for the financial year 2025, we will continue to focus on investing in future growth opportunities and we now have an unexpected charge impacting Mobile Networks. Considering these factors, while achieving the top-end of the range will now be more challenging, our comparable operating profit guidance remains between EUR 1.9 and 2.4 billion. Our free cash flow guidance remains between 50% and 80% of comparable operating profit.



In the coming months I will continue to listen and learn from customers, employees, shareholders and other stakeholders. I will provide an update with our Q2 results and I look forward to presenting our complete value creation vision for Nokia at our capital markets day which we now expect to hold in November.



Justin Hotard

President and CEO

FINANCIAL RESULTS

EUR million (except for EPS in EUR) Q1'25 Q1'24 YoY change Reported results





Net sales 4 390 4 444 (1)% Gross margin % 41.5% 49.7% (820)bps Research and development expenses (1 145) (1 125) 2% Selling, general and administrative expenses (728) (693) 5% Operating (loss)/profit (48) 405 (112)% Operating margin % (1.1)% 9.1% (1 020)bps (Loss)/profit from continuing operations (60) 451

Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations — (13)

(Loss)/profit for the period (60) 438

EPS for the period, diluted (0.01) 0.08

Net cash and interest-bearing financial investments 2 988 5 137 (42)% Comparable results





Net sales 4 390 4 444 (1)% Constant currency and portfolio YoY change(1)



(3%) Gross margin % 42.3% 50.5% (820)bps Research and development expenses (1 115) (1 076) 4% Selling, general and administrative expenses (587) (584) 1% Operating profit 156 600 (74)% Operating margin % 3.6% 13.5% (990)bps Profit for the period 153 512 (70)% EPS for the period, diluted 0.03 0.09 (67)%





Business group results Network

Infrastructure Mobile

Networks Cloud and Network Services Nokia

Technologies Group Common and Other EUR million Q1'25 Q1'24 Q1'25 Q1'24 Q1'25 Q1'24 Q1'25 Q1'24 Q1'25 Q1'24 Net sales 1 722 1 439 1 729 1 682 567 546 369 757 4 23 YoY change 20%

3%

4%

(51)%

(83)%

Constant currency and portfolio YoY change(1) 11%

2%

8%

(52)%

(83)%

Gross margin % 40.6% 40.8% 30.9% 40.9% 45.9% 39.4% 100.0% 100.0%



Operating profit/(loss) 135 85 (152) (32) 14 (37) 259 658 (99) (75) Operating margin % 7.8% 5.9% (8.8)% (1.9)% 2.5% (6.8)% 70.2% 86.9%





(1) This metric provides additional information on the growth of the business and adjusts for both currency impacts and portfolio changes. The full definition is provided in the Alternative performance measures section in Nokia Corporation Interim Report for Q1 2025.



SHAREHOLDER DISTRIBUTION

Dividend

The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting 2025 to be held on 29 April 2025 authorizes the Board to resolve on the distribution of an aggregate maximum of EUR 0.14 per share to be paid in respect of the financial year 2024. The authorization would be used to distribute dividend and/or assets from the reserve for invested unrestricted equity in four installments during the authorization period unless the Board decides otherwise for a justified reason. Subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting, the Board is expected to resolve on the amount and timing of each distribution so that the preliminary record and payment dates will be as set out in the Board’s proposal to the Annual General Meeting. Accordingly, the first expected record date would be 5 May 2025 and the expected payment date would be 12 May 2025. The actual dividend payment date outside Finland will be determined by the practices of the intermediary banks transferring the dividend payments.

Share buyback program

On 27 June 2024, Nokia announced its intention to acquire Infinera in a transaction that valued Infinera at US$1.7 billion equity value with up to 30% of the consideration to be paid in Nokia American depositary shares, depending on the elections of Infinera shareholders. To offset the dilution from the transaction to Nokia shareholders, on 22 November 2024 Nokia announced a share buyback program targeting to repurchase 150 million shares. This share buyback program was completed on 2 April 2025. Under this program, Nokia repurchased 150 million of its own shares at an average price per share of approximately EUR 4.69. The repurchases reduced the company’s unrestricted equity by approximately EUR 703 million and the repurchased shares were cancelled on 23 April 2025.

OUTLOOK

The outlook provided below reflects the acquisition of Infinera.



Full Year 2025 Comparable operating profit(1) EUR 1.9 billion to EUR 2.4 billion Free cash flow(1) 50% to 80% conversion from comparable operating profit

1Please refer to Alternative performance measures section in Nokia Corporation Interim Report for Q1 2025 for a full explanation of how these terms are defined.

The outlook and all of the underlying outlook assumptions described below are forward-looking statements subject to a number of risks and uncertainties as described or referred to in the Risk Factors section later in this report.

Along with Nokia's official outlook targets provided above, Nokia provides the below additional assumptions that support the group level financial outlook.



Full year 2025 Comment Group Common and Other operating expenses approximately EUR 400 million

Comparable financial income and expenses Positive EUR 50 to 150 million

Comparable income tax rate ~25%

Cash outflows related to income taxes EUR 500 million (update) Mainly reflecting evolving regional mix and the inclusion of Infinera Capital Expenditures EUR 650 million (update) Reflecting the inclusion of Infinera Recurring gross cost savings EUR 400 million Related to ongoing cost savings program and not including Infinera-related synergies Restructuring and associated charges related to cost savings programs EUR 250 million Related to ongoing cost savings program and not including Infinera-related synergies Restructuring and associated cash outflows EUR 400 million Related to ongoing cost savings program and not including Infinera-related synergies



ADDITIONAL TOPICS



Completion of Infinera acquisition

On 28 February 2025, Nokia announced the completion of the acquisition of Infinera Corporation, pursuant to the definitive agreement announced on 27 June 2024. Infinera, the San Jose based global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors, has become part of the Nokia group effective as of the closing with Nokia holding 100% of its equity and voting rights. The total purchase consideration was EUR 2.5 billion, consisting of cash proceeds, Nokia shares in the form of American Depositary Shares, the fair value of the portion of Infinera’s performance and restricted shares attributable to pre-combination services that were replaced with Nokia’s share-based payment awards and the fair value of Infinera’s convertible senior notes in line with relevant bond indentures. For more information regarding the acquisition, refer to Note 3. Acquisitions in Nokia Corporation Interim Report for Q1 2025.



"Constant currency and portfolio net sales growth" alternative performance metric

In Q1 2025, Nokia has introduced a new alternative performance metric (APM), "constant currency and portfolio net sales growth”. Constant currency and portfolio net sales growth is presented on a constant currency basis and also assumes certain specific acquisitions had already been owned during both periods and as if disposals had already occurred in both comparison periods. This has been added to mainly consider the acquisition of Infinera and is an evolution of the constant currency APM that had been previously used.



RISK FACTORS

Nokia and its businesses are exposed to a number of risks and uncertainties which include but are not limited to:

Competitive intensity, which is expected to continue at a high level as some competitors seek to take share;

Changes in customer network investments related to their ability to monetize the network;

Our ability to ensure competitiveness of our product roadmaps and costs through additional R&D investments;

Our ability to procure certain standard components and the costs thereof, such as semiconductors;

Disturbance in the global supply chain;

Impact of inflation, increased global macro-uncertainty, major currency fluctuations, changes in tariffs and higher interest rates;

Potential economic impact and disruption of global pandemics;

War or other geopolitical conflicts, disruptions and potential costs thereof;

Other macroeconomic, industry and competitive developments;

Timing and value of new, renewed and existing patent licensing agreements with licensees;

Results in brand and technology licensing; costs to protect and enforce our intellectual property rights; on-going litigation with respect to licensing and regulatory landscape for patent licensing;

The outcomes of on-going and potential disputes and litigation;

Our ability to execute, complete, successfully integrate and realize the expected benefits from transactions;

Timing of completions and acceptances of certain projects;

Our product and regional mix;

Uncertainty in forecasting income tax expenses and cash outflows, over the long-term, as they are also subject to possible changes due to business mix, the timing of patent licensing cash flow and changes in tax legislation, including potential tax reforms in various countries and OECD initiatives;

Our ability to utilize our Finnish deferred tax assets and their recognition on our balance sheet;

Our ability to meet our sustainability and other ESG targets, including our targets relating to greenhouse gas emissions;

as well the risk factors specified under Forward-looking statements of this release, and our 2024 annual report on Form 20-F published on 13 March 2025 under Operating and financial review and prospects-Risk factors.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Nokia's current expectations and views of future developments and include statements regarding: A) expectations, plans, benefits or outlook related to our strategies, projects, programs, product launches, growth management, licenses, sustainability and other ESG targets, operational key performance indicators and decisions on market exits; B) expectations, plans or benefits related to future performance of our businesses (including the expected impact, timing and duration of potential global pandemics, geopolitical conflicts and the general or regional macroeconomic conditions on our businesses, our supply chain, the timing of market changes or turning points in demand and our customers’ businesses) and any future dividends and other distributions of profit; C) expectations and targets regarding financial performance and results of operations, including market share, prices, net sales, income, margins, cash flows, cost savings, the timing of receivables, operating expenses, provisions, impairments, tariffs, taxes, currency exchange rates, hedging, investment funds, inflation, product cost reductions, competitiveness, value creation, revenue generation in any specific region, and licensing income and payments; D) ability to execute, expectations, plans or benefits related to transactions, investments and changes in organizational structure and operating model; E) impact on revenue with respect to litigation/renewal discussions; and F) any statements preceded by or including "anticipate", “continue”, “believe”, “envisage”, “expect”, “aim”, “will”, “target”, “may”, “would”, “could“, "see", “plan”, “ensure” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are based on management’s best assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to them. These forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon our current expectations and views of future events and developments and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause these differences, include those risks and uncertainties identified in the Risk Factors above.



