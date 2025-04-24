Advanced Animal Care Spurs Growth in Veterinary Orthopedic Market: Forecast to Reach USD 956.92 Million by 2034

Veterinary Orthopedic Market

The veterinary orthopedic market is projected to grow steadily from 2024 to 2034, driven by rising demand for advanced treatments and veterinary care services.

United States veterinary orthopedic market value is estimated to total USD 204.44 million in 2024 and progress at 2.8% CAGR through 2034.” — Sabyasachi Ghosh, Principal Consultant. Future Market Insights

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the contemporary age of growing awareness around animal welfare and health, the veterinary orthopedic market is witnessing an unprecedented rise in demand. With a shift in how pet owners and governments view animal health—now considered a critical aspect of public and private healthcare—the demand for specialized veterinary treatments, particularly orthopedic care, is rapidly gaining momentum.According to a newly updated report by Future Market Insights, the global veterinary orthopedic market is projected to reach USD 637.81 million in 2024 and surge to USD 956.92 million by 2034, expanding at a steady CAGR of 4.1% throughout the forecast period. The sector's growth is being driven by increased pet adoption, higher spending on animal healthcare, advancements in veterinary treatments, and a notable rise in orthopedic disorders among animals.

Pet ownership is on the rise globally, spurred by factors like changing lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, and increasing emotional connection with animals. Alongside this, the growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders such as arthritis, fractures, and joint degeneration in pets is driving the need for timely and effective interventions.

The surge in demand for specialized veterinary care is one of the major contributors to market expansion. Several factors underpin this upward trend:
• Technological Advancements: Breakthroughs in surgical techniques and orthopedic device manufacturing have significantly improved treatment outcomes for animals.
• Expansion of Veterinary Infrastructure: The increasing number of veterinary clinics and hospitals worldwide ensures greater accessibility to orthopedic care.
• Spending on Pet Care: Consumers are more willing than ever to invest in high-quality healthcare for their pets, further encouraging market growth.
• Veterinary Awareness: Awareness campaigns and education initiatives are helping pet owners better understand the value of orthopedic treatments.

Despite the promising outlook, the veterinary orthopedic market is not without its challenges. A high cost of treatment and products continues to act as a restraint, particularly in emerging economies where price sensitivity is a major issue.

For example, procedures like Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy (TPLO)—commonly recommended for cruciate ligament injuries in dogs—can cost between USD 3,000 and USD 6,000 in the United States. These procedures often require specialized equipment and skilled veterinary surgeons, whose availability is limited in many regions.

As a result, affordability and accessibility remain significant barriers to widespread adoption, especially in price-sensitive markets.

Bridging the gap between demand and accessibility requires a collaborative approach involving manufacturers, veterinary associations, policymakers, and healthcare providers. Key focus areas include:
• Lowering Surgical Costs: By investing in cost-effective surgical solutions and localized production, companies can make treatments more accessible.
• Veterinary Training: Increasing the availability of qualified orthopedic surgeons will help expand access to specialized care.
• Consumer Education: Educating pet owners about the importance and benefits of timely orthopedic intervention can drive up adoption rates.

In an increasingly competitive market, innovation is the cornerstone of differentiation. Companies are continually developing biocompatible materials, tailored implants, and precision surgical tools to cater to the diverse anatomical needs of animals. Strategic partnerships, mergers, and facility expansions further solidify their market presence.

Recent Industry Developments:
• In December 2021, DePuy Synthes (a Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. company) announced the acquisition of OrthoSpin, an Israeli startup known for its automated strut systems used in external fixation procedures.
• In July 2021, Arthrex Vet Systems expanded its South Carolina manufacturing facility by 200,000 square feet, signaling its commitment to scaling up production and enhancing supply capabilities.

Key Market Players

Some of the leading companies shaping the global veterinary orthopedic landscape include:
• DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)
• Integra LifeSciences
• Arthrex Vet Systems (Arthrex Inc.)
• B. Braun Melsungen AG (B. Braun Vet Care GmbH)
• Intrauma S.p.a.
• Sklar Surgical Instruments
• Securos
• Kyon AG
• GerVetUSA
• BioMedtrix, LLC
• Surgical Holdings Veterinary
• Ortho Max Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd.
• Rita Leibinger GmbH & Co. KG

Market Segmentation at a Glance

By Product Type:
• Implants
o Total Knee Replacement (TKR)
 Cemented Total Knee Replacement
 Cementless Total Knee Replacement
o Total Hip Replacement (THR)
 Cemented Total Hip Replacement
 Cementless Total Hip Replacement
o Trauma Fixations
 External Fixations
 Internal Fixations
o Tibial Tuberosity Advancement (TTA) Implants
o Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy (TPLO) Implants
o Advanced Locking Plate System (ALPS)
o Total Elbow Replacement (TER)
• Instruments
o Scissors & Knife
o Forceps
o Mallets & Saws
o Retractors
o Others

By Application:
• Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy
• Tibial Tuberosity Advancement
• Trauma Fixation Application
• Joint Replacement
• Others

By End-user:
• Veterinary Hospitals
• Veterinary Clinics
• Others

By Region:
• North America
• Latin America
• East Asia
• South Asia & Pacific
• Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
• Middle East & Africa

Looking Ahead

With strong tailwinds such as innovation, rising awareness, and growing pet ownership, the global veterinary orthopedic market is on a growth trajectory that reflects the evolving dynamics of modern pet care. While cost and accessibility remain challenges, strategic efforts across the ecosystem are paving the way for broader adoption and sustainable growth.

As we step into a future where animal wellness mirrors human healthcare standards, the veterinary orthopedic sector is poised to not only grow in numbers but also deliver transformative outcomes for animals and their caregivers worldwide. 