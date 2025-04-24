Global Dental Plaster Market to Reach USD 251.2 Million by 2034, Driven by Steady Demand in Dentistry | FMI

Dental Plaster Market

The Dental Plaster Market Outlook from 2024 to 2034 highlights trends, growth, and projections for the industry over the next decade.

Dental Plaster Market in the United Kingdom predict that the said ecosystem is set to advance sluggishly at a CAGR of 2.6% through 2034” — Sabyasachi Ghosh, Principal Consultant. Future Market Insights

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global dental plaster market is projected to experience steady growth, reaching a market valuation of USD 251.2 million by 2034, up from USD 155.7 million in 2024. According to market projections, the industry is expected to advance at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.The rising demand for dental prosthetics, restorations, and orthodontic applications continues to drive market expansion. Dental plaster, widely used in model casting, impressions, and diagnostic procedures, remains a fundamental material in dental clinics and laboratories worldwide.𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬: 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d3134383234 Key growth factors include advancements in dental technology, an increasing prevalence of oral health disorders, and growing awareness about dental aesthetics. Additionally, the expanding geriatric population and rising dental care expenditure are further fueling market demand.With continuous innovation and material enhancements, the dental plaster market is poised for moderate yet sustained growth, reinforcing its importance in the global dental industry.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝟭. 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗗𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀The growing prevalence of dental disorders such as cavities, periodontal diseases, and tooth loss has led to a surge in dental restoration procedures. Dental plaster is a crucial material in impression making, model casting, and die preparation, contributing to its increasing adoption in dental clinics and laboratories.𝟮. 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆With the advent of 3D printing and CAD/CAM technology, dental professionals can now create highly precise and customized dental models. This has led to a higher demand for high-quality dental plaster that ensures superior accuracy in molding and casting applications.𝟯. 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗣𝗼𝗽𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻The aging population is a key factor propelling market growth. As the elderly are more prone to tooth loss and oral health issues, the need for dentures, crowns, and bridges has risen, boosting the demand for dental plaster in prosthetic applications.𝟰. 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗗𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗟𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀The increasing number of dental clinics, hospitals, and laboratories worldwide is another major driver of the market. Investments in dental infrastructure and government initiatives to promote oral healthcare services are contributing to market expansion.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬: 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dental-plaster-market 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 & 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬𝟭. 𝗘𝗰𝗼-𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗹𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝗶𝗼𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹𝘀The industry is shifting towards eco-friendly and biocompatible dental plasters that minimize environmental impact while ensuring patient safety. These innovations are gaining traction among dental professionals and regulatory bodies.𝟮. 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗗𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹𝘀Manufacturers are focusing on developing enhanced dental plasters with improved setting time, strength, and durability. These advancements aim to provide better dimensional stability and increased efficiency in dental procedures.𝟯. 𝗔𝗱𝗼𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗔𝗜 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗗𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are revolutionizing the dental modeling and impression-making process. The integration of AI-powered solutions in dental labs is expected to streamline production and enhance accuracy, increasing the demand for high-performance dental plasters.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒)The global dental plaster market is projected to witness steady growth, with an expected CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of X% during the forecast period. Key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are anticipated to lead market expansion due to increasing dental awareness, rising healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬𝖦𝗋𝗈𝗐𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖽𝖾𝗆𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝖽𝖾𝗇𝗍𝖺𝗅 𝗋𝖾𝗌𝗍𝗈𝗋𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇𝗌 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗉𝗋𝗈𝗌𝗍𝗁𝖾𝗍𝗂𝖼𝗌 𝗂𝗌 𝖿𝗎𝖾𝗅𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗆𝖺𝗋𝗄𝖾𝗍 𝖾𝗑𝗉𝖺𝗇𝗌𝗂𝗈𝗇.• Technological advancements in dental materials are driving innovation.• Rising geriatric population and dental awareness are boosting market demand.• Adoption of AI, 3D printing, and eco-friendly materials is shaping future trends.• The United States is projected to grow at a 2.3% CAGR through 2034.• The United Kingdom is expected to advance at a 2.6% CAGR through 2034.• India is anticipated to witness significant growth, advancing at a 8.2% CAGR through 2034.• Improved Stone Plaster (Type IV) holds a 30.7% industry share in 2024.• Dental Clinics remain the dominant end user, accounting for a 38.7% industry share in 2024.𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬• 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 & 𝗦𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 – Companies investing in eco-friendly and bio-compatible dental plasters will gain a competitive edge.• 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 – Synergies between dental plaster products and 3D printing technologies are shaping the future of high-precision dental modeling.• 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗘𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗘𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗲𝘀 – The rapid expansion of dental healthcare infrastructure in Asia-Pacific & Latin America presents lucrative opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers.𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞-𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐟 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/dental-device 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤The presence of numerous Tier 1 organizations in the sector poses a significant barrier to new entrants. To overcome this challenge, emerging players can leverage strategies such as strategic alliances, innovation, and other market-entry approaches. Established companies in the dental plaster industry navigate the competitive landscape through collaborations, partnerships, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives.𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡• 𝙼𝚊𝚢 𝟸𝟶𝟸𝟹: USG partnered with Canvas to enhance the drywall sector, strengthening its position in the competitive market.• 𝙰𝚙𝚛𝚒𝚕 𝟸𝟶𝟸𝟺: 3M Science launched the 3M Verify App, designed to combat counterfeit PPE, reinforcing its commitment to product integrity and safety.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭Prominent brands shaping the industry include Heraeus Kulzer, 3M Science, USG, Kerr Dental, Yoshino Gypsum, Whip-Mix, Saint-Gobain Formula, Nobilium, ETI Empire Direct, Gyprock, and Georgia-Pacific Gypsum.𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬𝗕𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁:Based on the product category, the industry is segmented into Impression Plaster (Type I), Modelling plaster (Type II), Stone Hard Plaster (Type III), Improved stone Plaster (Type IV), and High-strength plaster (Type V) types.𝗕𝘆 𝗘𝗻𝗱 𝗨𝘀𝗲𝗿:Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academic Institutes, and Others are key end users of the ecosystem.𝗕𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and The Middle East and Africa are the key contributing regions to the industry.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 (𝐅𝐌𝐈)Future Market Insights, Inc. 