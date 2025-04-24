Rising Demand for Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers: A Market Set to Reach USD 11.5 Billion by 2035 | FMI

FIBC Market

Rising United States agri exports boost FIBC demand for efficient, cost-effective bulk transport of grains, seeds, and fertilizers in global and local markets.

The FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market is growing fast, driven by demand in agriculture, chemicals, and construction. Lightweight, durable, and cost-effective” — - Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) market is on a steady growth trajectory, with market valuation expected to surge from 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟕.𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 in 2025 to 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟏.𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 by 2035. Industry forecasts predict a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟓% from 2025 to 2035, highlighting the growing demand for cost-effective, efficient, and sustainable bulk packaging solutions. The market recorded a revenue of USD 7.2 billion in 2024, underlining a consistent upward trend.FIBCs, also known as bulk bags, have gained immense popularity due to their affordability, durability, and versatility. Used extensively for storing and transporting a wide range of materials, FIBC bags provide a practical and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional bulk packaging methods such as plastic and wooden pallets.𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 – 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲!Driven by the demand for optimized logistics and reduced shipping costs, industries across the spectrum, including agriculture, chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, and construction, are increasingly adopting FIBC solutions. Their high strength, reusability, and lightweight properties make them a preferred choice for businesses aiming for sustainability and efficiency.𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝-𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐅𝐈𝐁𝐂 𝐁𝐚𝐠𝐬The agriculture industry continues to be one of the greatest consumers of FIBC bags, using them for bulk storage and transportation of grains, seeds, and fertilizers. These bags improve handling efficiency, reduce waste, and allow for smooth logistics, making them an excellent choice for farmers and agribusinesses globally. With rising worldwide food production and exports, the need for high-quality, food-grade FIBCs is expected to increase dramatically in the coming years.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐥𝐤 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• The revenue generated by FIBCs in 2024 was USD 7.2 billion.• The global FIBC market recorded a CAGR of 3.2% during the historical period between 2020 and 2024.• Market growth of FIBC was positive, reaching a value of USD 7.5 billion in 2024 from USD 6.3 billion in 2020.• The USA is anticipated to remain at the forefront in North America, with a CAGR of 3.2% through 2035.• In Western Europe, Spain is projected to witness a CAGR of 2.8% by 2035.• Polypropylene (PP) is estimated to account for more than 80% of the material share by 2025.• By capacity, 500 to 1,000 L FIBCs are projected to dominate, holding a share of 41.6% by 2025.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐈𝐁𝐂• The rapid expansion of industrial activities worldwide and the rising demand for reliable and efficient packaging solutions are fueling the growth of the FIBC market. With industries requiring secure and cost-effective storage and transportation for a wide range of materials, FIBCs have become an essential part of modern logistics.• The increasing complexity of global and domestic supply chains across industries such as food and beverages, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, construction, and consumer goods has significantly boosted the adoption of FIBCs for bulk material handling. These containers offer a highly versatile solution for transporting both liquid and solid substances, ensuring they reach their destinations safely without contamination or damage.𝐔𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐨𝐧𝐬 – 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐢𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐄-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐈𝐁𝐂 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭The explosive growth of the e-commerce sector is playing a crucial role in expanding the FIBC market. As online shopping continues to surge, driven by rising disposable income and evolving consumer lifestyles, the demand for efficient, durable, and cost-effective packaging solutions is increasing. FIBCs, known for their high load-bearing capacity, flexibility, and reusability, have become an essential choice for industries requiring bulk transportation of goods. The shift toward streamlined supply chain operations, sustainable packaging alternatives, and optimized logistics further boosts FIBC adoption in the e-commerce ecosystem.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞: 𝐅𝐈𝐁𝐂 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭Leading FIBC firms are developing and launching new products to the market that provide further benefits and uses. They are broadening their geographic reach and combining with other companies. A few of them are also collaborating to create new items in collaboration with start-up companies and regional brands.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐈𝐁𝐂 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• In February 2024, LC Packaging received QA-CER certification for its usage of recycled polypropylene (rPP) in FIBCs. This European-level certification confirms compliance with high quality criteria and qualifies as an approved rPP-PCR supplier.• In January 2024, LC Packaging merged its German business with Weiterer to boost its position in the European market. This strategic move increases the company’s ability to provide customers with effective packaging solutions while also increasing its footprint across other industries.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐈𝐁𝐂 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• Palmetto Industries International, Inc.• LC Packaging International BV• Global-Pak, Inc.• Intertape Polymer Group• JohnPac• Conitex Sonoco• FlexiTuff Ventures International Ltd.• Euroflexfibc.• Bulkbag Containers• empac• MANICARDI• Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt. Ltd• PEMA Verpackung BIG BAGS• Jumbo Bag Limited• KITE PACKAGING𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬—𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰!𝐅𝐈𝐁𝐂 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:In terms of type, the market for FIBC is segmented into type a, type b, type c and type d.𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲:In terms of capacity, the industry is segmented into up to 500 L, 500 to 1,000 L and above 1,000L.𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:In terms of material, the industry is segmented into polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PP), nylon, composite materials, paper and recycled materials. Polyethylene further includes low density polyethylene (LDPE) and high density polyethylene (HDPE).𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞:End uses for FIBC are food & beverage, chemical, agriculture, construction, pharmaceuticals, mining and textile. Food & beverage includes grains & cereals, sugar, salt, starch, spices, fruit juices and edible oils. Chemicals includes petrochemicals, dyes & pigments. Agriculture includes biomass, fertilizers, seeds and animal feed. Construction includes cement and sand & gravel. Pharmaceuticals includes APIs and nutraceutical. Mining includes ores, coal and minerals. Textile includes raw cotton, synthetic fiber and yarn.𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered.𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐌𝐈’𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧:The 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢-𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐞𝐢𝐭 𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is estimated to be valued at USD 108.1 billion in 2023 according to estimates. The market is expected to reach USD 246.6 billion by 2033 developing at a CAGR of 8.6%. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/anti-counterfeit-pharmaceutical-packaging-market The market size of 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 is expected to reach USD 30.1 billion in 2025 and is further expected to increase to up to USD 47.6 billion by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/protective-packaging-market 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫 will be estimated to achieve up to around USD 65.2 billion globally by the year 2025 and will account for USD 91.1 billion for the market by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/container-glass-market The 𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐬 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size is estimated to be worth USD 1,578.5 million in 2025 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 2,451.4 million by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/micro-perforated-films-for-packaging-market The global 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐩𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is expected to be valued at USD 11.6 billion in 2023. It is set to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2033. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/disposable-cups-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 (𝐅𝐌𝐈)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comWebsite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.