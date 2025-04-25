Joe Bonamassa Announces New Studio Album ‘Breakthrough’ — A Bold, Genre-Spanning Musical Journey Including 10 New Songs
Title Track “Breakthrough” Out Now, Showcasing a New Chapter in Songcraft, Produced By Kevin ShirleyLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a career defined by evolution, Joe Bonamassa is ready to turn the page once again. The
blues-rock virtuoso has just announced Breakthrough, his most adventurous and genre-
blending studio album to date, out July 18th via his own J&R Adventures. At the heart of the
announcement is the release of the album’s powerful title track—“Breakthrough”—a soulful,
hard-hitting anthem about letting go, moving forward, and finding your fire again, available today.
Stream “Breakthrough” on all platforms HERE.
WATCH the lyric video for “Breakthrough”. Pre-order the album ‘Breakthrough’ NOW.
Crafted across multiple continents and infused with a world’s worth of inspiration, Breakthrough
marks a bold new chapter for Bonamassa—one that leans on fiery solos, emotionally rich
storytelling, groove-driven arrangements, and stylistic exploration. Produced by longtime
creative partner Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, The Black Crowes, Journey), the album was
shaped by sessions in Greece, Egypt, Nashville, and Los Angeles, resulting in a vibrant sonic
tapestry that shifts effortlessly from funky blues and Texas swing to acoustic ballads and
swaggering hard rock.
“I think this album, Breakthrough, marks a shift in the styling of Joe Bonamassa’s recording
output,” says Shirley. “While there are plenty of guitar solos on this record, his emphasis has
been on songs primarily. Each time Joe undertakes a new recording project, he seems to
access a different part of his vast library of music genre from the jukebox-in-his-head! This
album is a round-the-world musical trip—from Little Feat funkiness to Texas swing, from hard
rock power to acoustic singer/songwriter-style songs.”
The newly released single “Breakthrough,” co-written with longtime collaborator Tom
Hambridge (Buddy Guy, ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd), captures the emotional core of the
record—an uplifting anthem about transformation, persistence, and letting go of the weight that
holds us back. With gritty vocals, melodic guitar lines, and lush instrumentation, the track
embodies Bonamassa’s signature blend of power and finesse while ushering in a bold new
direction.
“Breakthrough” follows the success of Bonamassa’s recent singles “Still Walking With Me” and
“Shake This Ground,” both of which hinted at the adventurous spirit behind the full album.
“Shake This Ground” delivered a moody, introspective edge, while “Still Walking With Me”
leaned into warmth, gratitude, and classic soul. Each track reflects a different facet of
Bonamassa’s evolving songwriting approach, rooted in emotional honesty and anchored by his
unmistakable guitar work.
The album announcement caps a stretch of extraordinary momentum for Bonamassa. Next up,
Bonamassa recently began his extensive European Spring Tour, followed by a June run with
his powerhouse supergroup Black Country Communion (featuring Glenn Hughes, Jason
Bonham, and Derek Sherinian). After another round of summer dates across Europe—including
sold-out shows in Ireland—he’ll return stateside for his just-announced 2025 U.S. Summer
Tour, a limited amphitheater run featuring stops at The Greek Theatre, Red Rocks, and more
iconic venues.
With over 50 albums, 28 #1 Billboard Blues albums, and a lifelong commitment to evolving
the genre, Bonamassa shows no signs of slowing down. Whether headlining iconic venues,
mentoring rising artists through Journeyman Records, or supporting music education via his
Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, Bonamassa continues to shape the future of blues-rock
with every note.
For more information on Breakthrough, tour dates, and VIP packages, visit www.jbonamassa.com. Track list
1. Breakthrough
2. Trigger Finger
3. I'll Take The Blame
4. Drive By The Exit Sign
5. Broken Record
6. Shake This Ground
7. Still Walking With Me
8. Life After Dark
9. You Don't Own Me
10. Pain's On Me
VINYL Track list
Side A
1. Breakthrough
2. Trigger Finger
3. I'll Take The Blame
4. Drive By The Exit Sign
5. Broken Record
Side B
1. Shake This Ground
2. Still Walking With Me
3. Life After Dark
4. You Don't Own Me
5. Pain's On Me
JOE BONAMASSA - TOUR SCHEDULE
EUROPE SPRING TOUR 2025
April 25 – Liverpool, UK – M&S Bank Arena
April 26 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
April 27 – Brighton, UK – Brighton Centre
April 29 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber Arena
April 30 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle
May 2 – Prague, CR – O2 Universam
May 3 – Warsaw, PL – COS Torwar
May 6 – Hannover, DE – ZAG Arena
May 8 – Frankfort, DE – Jahrhunderthalle
May 9 – Frankfort, DE – Jahrhunderthalle
May 10 – Antwerp, BE – Lotto Arena
BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION - EUROPE SUMMER TOUR 2025
June 6 – Fredericksburg, DK – Falkonersalen
June 7 – Solvesborg, SE – Sweden Rock Festival
June 9 – Tilburg, NL – 013 Poppodium Tilburg
June 10 – Hamburg, DE – Stadtpark
June 12 – Berlin, DE – Zitadelle
June 13 – Olomouc, CZ – Korunní Pevnůstka
June 15 – Charlotta Valley, PL – Rock Legends Festival
June 17 – Vienna, AT – Vienna Gasometer
June 19 – Köln, DE – Tanzbrunnen
EUROPE SUMMER TOUR 2025
July 1 – Cork, IE – Live at The Marquee*
July 2 – Cork, IE – Live at The Marquee*
July 3 – Cork, IE – Live at The Marquee
July 6 – Klam, AT – Clam Castle
July 8 – Veszprém, HU – Veszprémfest
July 10 – Stuttgart, DE – Jazzopen Stuttgart
July 13 – Weert, NL – Bospop
July 16 – Montreux, CH – Montreux Jazz Festival
July 18 – Pordenone, IT – San Valentino Park
July 19 – Rome, IT – Auditorium Parco della Musica - Cavea
* Sold Out
U.S. SUMMER TOUR 2025
July 31 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
August 1 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
August 3 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
August 5 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest
August 6 – Pocatello, ID – Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
August 8 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 9 – Albuquerque, NM – Sandia Resort & Casino Amphitheater
SEPTEMBER 2025
September 12 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond Festival
September 13 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
September 15-21, 2025 – Seattle, WA – Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea ALASKA
DECEMBER 2025
December 6 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
About Joe Bonamassa:
Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a four-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 28th No.1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent live album and concert film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 50 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.
A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent labels Journeyman Records and KTBA Records, and has also launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Visit http://www.jbonamassa.com for more information.
