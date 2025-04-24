USGrants.org Tracks Over $76 Million in Federal Funding Opportunities for U.S. Travel Agencies

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, the leading online resource for U.S. federal grants and funding, has tracked over $76.6 million USD in funding across 74 federal programs available to travel agencies and travel-related service providers in the United States.

These funding opportunities support a wide range of initiatives, including international travel logistics, cultural exhibitions, outdoor recreation, law enforcement mobility, and tourism-related conservation efforts. Eligible recipients include travel service providers, government contractors, nonprofit travel support organizations, and logistics firms.

Recent Notable Funding Opportunities:

Mexico Travel and Logistics Program for Training Support

Funding Amount: $9,000,000

Agency: U.S. Department of State, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement

Funding Number: INL17CA0020 INLWHPMEXICO 04112017

Logistics Support for Rule of Law Programs in Panama

Funding Amount: $3,000,000

Funding Number: INL20CA0033 PANAMA TRAVEL LOGISTICS

CARSI San Jose Travel & Logistics (Costa Rica)

Funding Amount: $2,500,000

Funding Number: SINLEC20CA0038 COSTARICA TRAVELLOGISTICS

Park-Based Traveling Conservation Corps Vegetation Team – HTLN

Funding Amount: $1,125,000

Funding Number: NPS NOIP19AC00048

Traveler Response Architecture Using Novel Signaling for Network Efficiency in Transportation (TRANSNET)

Funding Amount: $5,000,000

Funding Number: DE FOA 0001199

For a complete and up-to-date list of federal funding opportunities for travel agencies, visit:

https://www.usgrants.org/business/travel-agencies

How to Apply for Federal Travel & Logistics Funding:

1. Obtain a DUNS Number – A 9-digit ID from Dun & Bradstreet (D&B), typically issued within 2 business days.

2. Register with SAM.gov – Mandatory for eligibility to apply (may take up to 4 weeks).

3. Create a Grants.gov Account – To access and submit funding applications.

4. Prepare and Submit Application Package – Include all required documentation.

5. Receive a Tracking Number – Provided upon submission.

6. Track the Application Status – Through the Grants.gov portal.

About USGrants.org

USGrants.org is the go-to portal for discovering and applying for government grants in the United States. By providing centralized access to funding programs and easy-to-follow application guidance, the platform empowers businesses, nonprofits, and service providers to access critical funding that supports growth, innovation, and impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.