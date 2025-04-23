GCC Achieves Its Highest CDP Rating, Advancing Climate Action and Transparency

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC* or “the Company”), a leading producer of cement, aggregates and concrete in the United States and Mexico, is proud to announce that it has been awarded an "A-" rating by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for its 2024 climate change disclosure, marking the highest rating in the Company's history. This achievement reflects GCC's commitment to addressing the environmental impacts of its operations by implementing robust environmental management strategies and taking decisive action on climate-related issues.

Over the past five years, GCC has demonstrated significant progress in its decarbonization efforts, as evidenced by the continuous improvement in its CDP scores. This recognition is a testament to the company's continued efforts to strengthen its climate strategies, enhance transparency, and improve environmental disclosures—key drivers in reaching this milestone.

In addition to earning an "A-" for climate disclosure, GCC received a "B-" for water security, further demonstrating its commitment to responsible resource management.

"This recognition from CDP underscores our dedication to sustainability and transparency," said Gina Lotito, Chief Sustainability Officer at GCC. "We remain committed to accelerating our decarbonization journey, implementing innovative solutions, and reducing our environmental footprint to help build a more sustainable future."

About GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates, and construction‐related services in the United States and Mexico, with an annual cement production capacity of 6 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, among others, changes in macroeconomic, political, legal, public health crises including COVID-19, governmental or business conditions in the markets where GCC operates; changes in interest rates, inflation rates and currency exchange rates; performance of the construction industry; and pricing, business strategy and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the beliefs, projections, and estimates described herein. GCC assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

