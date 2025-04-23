Home BancShares, Inc. Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

CONWAY, Ark., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular $0.20 per share quarterly cash dividend payable June 4, 2025, to shareholders of record May 14, 2025. This cash dividend represents a $0.005 per share, or 2.6%, increase over the $0.195 cash dividend paid during the first quarter of 2025.

“After a strong 2024 and a record setting first quarter of 2025, we felt the timing was right for a small increase to reward our shareholders,” said John Allison, Chairman and CEO of HOMB.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Donna Townsell

Senior Executive Vice President &

Director of Investor Relations

(501) 328-4625

